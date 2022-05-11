132
My Gameweek 37 Free Hit draft: Triple Everton and Villa + three premium midfielders

We’re at the home stretch now and there are just two weeks to go of what feels like the longest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season in memory. I was questioning my will to play this game when we were in December/January and fixtures were getting postponed left, right and centre but like you, I have persisted and now with the finish line in sight, I find myself limping rather than sprinting.

It’s been difficult to make up ground in the last few weeks. Chelsea have fallen off a cliff, affected by off-field issues. The Double Gameweeks which promised so much have been impacted on by the deep runs of teams in Europe (Leicester City and Liverpool) and the scheduling of the FA Cup during the season hasn’t helped matters, either.

Double Gameweek 37 looks like the last opportunity to make those surges up the mini-leagues and in this piece, I will be looking at the picks I am considering for my own Free Hit side.

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford (£4.8m)

Everton have shipped just one goal in their last four home matches and are ranked top for fewest big chances conceded (two) over that data sample. They are ranked 13th for shots on target conceded (18) which indicates that while Pickford is facing a lot of efforts, these are not high-quality chances – which bodes well for his save potential. 

This is probably one of the easiest picks of the week.

Defenders

Lucas Digne (£5.0m) vs Matty Cash (£5.3m)

A Villa defender is a must-have on a Free Hit and a case can be made for both the full-backs, given how much license Steven Gerrard gives them to get forward.

A look at the ‘expected’ data for the Villans’ last three matches indicates the differing roles that the full-backs play: Digne is very much the creator while Cash is the one making the runs into the box to score. To put it crudely, Digne is the Villa version of Reece James (£6.4m) and Cash is the Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) figure.

Above: Expected figures over the last three Villa matches, with Lucas Digne on the left and Matty Cash on the right

Digne has created eight chances since his return to the side while Cash has managed only three. The latter has managed two shots in the box and as many efforts on target while the Frenchman has had just one effort in the opposition area, which landed off target. The high rate of chance creation also means that Digne is favoured for bonus points. 

There are very few Fantasy managers, myself included, who haven’t been burned by Digne in the past, either at Everton or at Villa. So there is a natural aversion towards the Frenchman but I think he is the better option over Cash. 

Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.9m)

The Ukrainian full-back registered his first goal for Everton against Leicester with a well-taken attempt from outside the box. It was his only shot on target over the last six matches but as the below table from the Premium Members Area shows, he is top for chances created (five) amongst Everton defenders over the same period:

Granted, the average of less than one a game is not something to be enthused about but only Richarlison (six), Alex Iwobi (eight) and Anthony Gordon (10) have created more chances amongst Everton players over the aforementioned period. He also ranks sixth amongst their players for expected goal involvement (xGI, 0.84). 

Andrew Robertson (£7.3m)

The Scotland international was rested completely against Villa in Gameweek 36 and there should be no doubts about his game-time for the remainder of the season. That’s not a feeling I share about Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m): with Liverpool playing in the FA Cup final on Saturday and then at Southampton on Tuesday, I fear he could be the one to get his breather next. 

Midfielders

It’s been a pleasure writing for you this season, I hope you have enjoyed reading these pieces and I am looking forward to the next campaign already.

See you then. 

132 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Change the Z grav, dude

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      What dude has a Z grav Jarv , will give him hell until eternity

    2. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Pretty sure this has been mentioned before.

      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Lol hooked again , guess he's referring to Z ophar

      2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        No action by FFS explains the modding over the last few years.

        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Hmmm

        2. El Presidente
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes let's call the police you mug.

    3. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      It's a letter of the alphabet for gods sake lol...

      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        49 mins ago

        You might want to take a look at the news mate.

        1. Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          32 mins ago

          Lets just ban the whole alphabet, to safeguard against dictators using it future.

          It would stop the rmt posts on here so maybe it's a good thing.

  2. Casualspotted
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Does Thiago Silva starts tonight?

      1. putana
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        no

      2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Hoping he start and goes off after 61 mins with the game 0-0 haha

        1. SonnyPikey
            11 mins ago

            he won't start mate

            1. bso
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Why?

              1. SonnyPikey
                  just now

                  cos he's 37 and cup final in 3 days

          • SonnyPikey
              11 mins ago

              no way

          • Monty the Magpie
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 14 mins ago

            GW38 (c)?

            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 3 mins ago

              Son for me I think mate

              1. Monty the Magpie
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                Yeah, I want him in too - just means dumping KDB or Salah.

                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 52 mins ago

                  Tricky to lose either of those
                  Two mate in 38

              2. No Need
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 57 mins ago

                If he is in with a sniff of the golden boot its highly tempting

                Open Controls
                1. NorCal Villan
                    just now

                    Boot sniffing…whatever gets you through the night

            2. Big Ronnie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              KDB or Kane on FH this week?

              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 45 mins ago

                Kane for me

              2. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                Kane

              3. Mozumbus
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  I'm on Kane

              4. battlecat
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Really want Zaha for the last two gameweeks, only problem is who to lose?

                Son, Salah, Kulu, Saka, Gordon?

                It’s Saka, right?

                Or Gordon? I’ve got Richarlison.

                1. Fit_to_drop
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 38 mins ago

                  I have the same dilemma - ill be losing Saka (maybe Ramsey if he doesnt come back from injury)

                  1. battlecat
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Saka was my first thought. Might come back to bite me next week. Don’t think it’s a great Arsenal fixture though.

                2. NorCal Villan
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    If money isn’t an issue, gotta be Gordon

                    1. battlecat
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      37 mins ago

                      Can do that straight swap. Seems wrong on a double game week. Guess something might happen tonight to influence the decision. Cheers.

                      1. NorCal Villan
                          5 mins ago

                          Gordon averages 3 points per match

                    2. ZEZIMA
                      • 5 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Gordon. If Saka gets a big return you could be in for a nice juicy red arrow, especially if Zaha blanks

                    3. SonnyPikey
                        3 mins ago

                        zaha for 2 away games?

                      • Arn De Gothia
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        saka

                    4. Echoes
                      • 1 Year
                      2 hours, 6 mins ago

                      Havertz and Mount, who starts tonight?

                      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        1 hour, 50 mins ago

                        Mount, maybe both.

                      2. Well you know, Triffic
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        55 mins ago

                        Trollkaku is starting and I expect him to haul.

                        Mount should start aswell but Tuchel is a troll.

                      3. SonnyPikey
                          3 mins ago

                          surely mount starts fa cup final dunno why tuchel rested him v wolves

                      4. RAFA THE GAFFA
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        2 hours, 1 min ago

                        Anyone considered Castagne on FH with Justin injured? Looked good last game!

                        1. Crunchie
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 28 mins ago

                          It is a good differential, wish i didn't do mine in FH33. But I got Ronaldo just didn't captain him (Bruno instead)

                          1. pingissimus
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 3 mins ago

                            How many red and blue are you managing?

                        2. Debauchy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 16 mins ago

                          Yep in the mix

                        3. pingissimus
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 7 mins ago

                          Considering it as part of reshuffle to put out 15-ish on BB

                          The thought of Digne curdles my blood.

                        4. NateDog
                          • 1 Year
                          1 hour, 5 mins ago

                          Rodgers said Justin is fit for today

                        5. NorCal Villan
                            just now

                            Not for a second

                        6. Atimis
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 57 mins ago

                          Thoughts on Mane Diaz on a WC?
                          Looking for mids along Son and Zaha. Would you add some City as well?

                          1. Gazwaz80
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 27 mins ago

                            Kev or Gordon?

                          2. Weak Become Heros
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 3 Years
                            21 mins ago

                            On a WC? Blimey.

                          3. Arn De Gothia
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            just now

                            same wc dilemma here, currently on Kdb Son Kulu Salah Zaha

                        7. The Mantis
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 47 mins ago

                          FH draft. OK? Unsure on Maddison choice:

                          Pickford (3.9)
                          Digne / myko / robbo (Tsimi / Veltman)
                          Zaha / Son / Salah / Maddison (D.Luiz)
                          Kane / Ings / Richarl

                          Thanks

                          1. Fit_to_drop
                            • 2 Years
                            1 hour, 34 mins ago

                            Very decent. Cash over Myko. Cash looked very good in recent games.

                          2. RamaJama
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            1 hour, 31 mins ago

                            Agree that one of Digne and Cash is enough, Myko very attacking.

                            Debating whether to have Maddison or go for triple Spurs with Kulu, due to Maddison's rotation risk

                            1. The Mantis
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 2 mins ago

                              Yeh Kulu over Mads could be a good shout. I've chose him as I havent had him all season, and now thinking the rotation risk may have dropped a bit?

                          3. Pep's Money Laundry
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 28 mins ago

                            Almost identical to mine, except for Cash over Myko plus need to decide between Trent and Robbo. I need to also decide if I start Maddison or Gordan

                            1. RamaJama
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              1 hour, 18 mins ago

                              Would start Maddison over Gordon. Worth considering Kulu over Maddison?

                            2. The Mantis
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              1 hour, 1 min ago

                              I went for Robbo purely because of his rest and funds. I have trent in my "real" team for gw38

                          4. Arn De Gothia
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 11 Years
                            just now

                            no time to be unsure now

                        8. Shattered Dreams
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          1 hour, 33 mins ago

                          Not a fan of these types of articles, with all due respect to the author. They are like an extended version of the incessant RMT posts under the comments section.

                          I am sure Zophar could offer more insight if he was handed a topic to go in depth on.

                          1. SonnyPikey
                              16 mins ago

                              No point posting this

                              1. NorCal Villan
                                  1 min ago

                                  That could be said of so many posts

                                  1. SonnyPikey
                                      just now

                                      lol

                                • KeanosMagic
                                    just now

                                    I'd much rather them update the price change widget which has been stuck on 6/4/22, meaning I have to trawl through the comments to find the price change posts

                                • Casualspotted
                                    1 hour, 21 mins ago

                                    People really picking two Everton defenders on FH ? No chance of one CS in those games i reckon. Villa games much better and they are much better side than Everton.

                                    1. Deulofail
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 6 Years
                                      1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                      Can only have 3 Villa players. Might be one of the reasons. It's not necessarily a straight swap of Eve defender for Villa defender

                                    2. SonnyPikey
                                        15 mins ago

                                        nope

                                      • Third Eye Vision
                                        • 9 Years
                                        just now

                                        Everton have kept 3 clean sheets out of their last 4 home games.

                                        1. SonnyPikey
                                            just now

                                            rotation is likely

                                      • Gazwaz80
                                        • 2 Years
                                        1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                        What do you think of this F/H team? Keep chopping and changing and trying to get the balance of single and double gameweek players. Cheers

                                        Pickford
                                        Robbo -Van Dijk -Cash
                                        Diaz- Zaha -Son- Kev
                                        Ings -Rich -Olly
                                        Bench = Steele -Kulu -Andersen -Kelly
                                        Cheers chaps and good luck tonight…

                                        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 6 Years
                                          just now

                                          Looks great

                                      • Mozumbus
                                          38 mins ago

                                          On FH:
                                          A. Coutinho + Pickford
                                          B. Gordon + Martinez

                                          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 6 Years
                                            23 mins ago

                                            A easy

                                            1. Mozumbus
                                                1 min ago

                                                Thanks

                                            2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 5 Years
                                              17 mins ago

                                              A

                                              1. Mozumbus
                                                  just now

                                                  Thanks

                                            3. RAFA THE GAFFA
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 6 Years
                                              34 mins ago

                                              Best option then guys? FH now or 38?

                                              A. Non FH (1 double with 1FT left)
                                              SCHEMEICHEL
                                              TAA Robbo Cancelo Laporte Davies
                                              Salah KDB Saka Mount
                                              Nketiah

                                              B. FH (7 doubles)
                                              PICKFORD
                                              CASH CASTAGNE TAA
                                              ZAHA Salah KDB Son GORDON
                                              INGS RICH

                                              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 6 Years
                                                29 mins ago

                                                Also a similar Kane draft for FH…

                                                PICKFORD
                                                CASH DIGNE TAA
                                                ZAHA Salah Son GORDON
                                                Kane INGS RICH

                                                1. RamaJama
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 9 Years
                                                  15 mins ago

                                                  The last one with Kane. Not sure with triple Villa def, change one to attacking Myko?

                                                  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 6 Years
                                                    10 mins ago

                                                    Or Castagne yeah? It’s double not triple haha! I’m not that insane

                                                    1. RamaJama
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 9 Years
                                                      3 mins ago

                                                      Sorry,,Pickford is not Villa

                                                      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        • 6 Years
                                                        just now

                                                        No haha! So your change would be to move from double Villa you mean? Can’t get Myko with Pick, Gordon, Rich

                                                2. Camzy
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 11 Years
                                                  15 mins ago

                                                  It's boring but it's also very strong. I like this draft a lot.

                                                  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 6 Years
                                                    11 mins ago

                                                    Yeah it’s a little boring I guess! Fairly happy with my rank and all mini leagues won so either consolidate or go for a few punts. What you think? Would love Diaz but I think he’s benched for this one.

                                                    1. Camzy
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 11 Years
                                                      8 mins ago

                                                      Yeah if he starts the FA Cup final I don't think I'd be brave enough to pick him.

                                                      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        • 6 Years
                                                        6 mins ago

                                                        Yeah. Any others, not much else. I quite like Castagne as a punt. You did prefer the Kane draft right?

                                                        1. Camzy
                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                          • 11 Years
                                                          5 mins ago

                                                          Yes. Prefer the Kane draft.

                                                          1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                            • 6 Years
                                                            just now

                                                            Thanks mate

                                                3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 5 Years
                                                  15 mins ago

                                                  B with this version

                                                  1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 6 Years
                                                    3 mins ago

                                                    Thanks buddy

                                              2. Firminoooo
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 6 Years
                                                21 mins ago

                                                I would FH37, but have a plan for Son/Kane GW38.

                                                1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 6 Years
                                                  1 min ago

                                                  Yeah Son is a must for 38 even if I need a hit. Could just drop Kev (or Salah!)

                                              3. Arn De Gothia
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 11 Years
                                                4 mins ago

                                                i think i would go 38

                                                1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 6 Years
                                                  just now

                                                  Hmm, was feeling settled for 5mins there 🙂 can I ask why?

                                            4. Casualspotted
                                                25 mins ago

                                                Any early team news ?

                                                1. ZEZIMA
                                                  • 5 Years
                                                  9 mins ago

                                                  Pep Biel starts for FC Copenhagen this evening

                                                  1. Holmes
                                                    • 8 Years
                                                    1 min ago

                                                    Modified version of Pep and Biesla

                                                2. SonnyPikey
                                                    7 mins ago

                                                    no

                                                  • The Ilfordian
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 4 Years
                                                    4 mins ago

                                                    Dias out

                                                3. Camzy
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 11 Years
                                                  22 mins ago

                                                  This defense is cheap but I don't think it's necessarily bad... FH37

                                                  Pickford
                                                  Cash Digne Zinchenko
                                                  Salah KdB Son Gordon
                                                  Kane Ings Richarlison

                                                  Zinchenko is a helluva differential. If Walker and Ake are out he's a lock to start.

                                                  1. Champions League Varane
                                                    • 3 Years
                                                    14 mins ago

                                                    Easily the best one I’ve seen

                                                    1. Camzy
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 11 Years
                                                      1 min ago

                                                      If Zinchenko was Cancelo I think I'd lock it in now but it's still very tempting. 0.6m off doing Zinch > Cancelo...

                                                  2. Echoes
                                                    • 1 Year
                                                    13 mins ago

                                                    Looking at a similar cheap defense myself as well, but with someone else in place of Zinchenko, as I feel WHam will score.

                                                  3. The Mighty Hippo
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 5 Years
                                                    13 mins ago

                                                    first class. Who would you captain in that team?

                                                    1. Camzy
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 11 Years
                                                      6 mins ago

                                                      Probably Ings or Richarlison.

                                                      I cover every one of the big attackers except Zaha in this draft.

                                                      I'm also pretty set on Pickford, Cash and Digne at this point. So it is KdB + Zinchenko + Gordon vs Robertson, Zaha, Coutinho or something similar to that.

                                                      I think the asymmetrical option might be stronger.

                                                      1. Make Arrows Green Again
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        • 5 Years
                                                        just now

                                                        Interesting because Zaha is one of the few I haven't even considered cutting! I'd be tempted to downgrade Kane to afford Zaha, partly because of the enormous differential value of, say, Jesus + Zaha vs Kane + Gordon, but it's a great team.

                                                  4. Make Arrows Green Again
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 5 Years
                                                    9 mins ago

                                                    Nice team! Putting that chonky TV to good use.

                                                  5. The Mentaculus
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    8 mins ago

                                                    I'm not sure, I think Bowen will give him a tough game. Robertson looks close to essential for me

                                                  6. RAFA THE GAFFA
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 6 Years
                                                    just now

                                                    Wow! Your TV must be SKY HIGH! Looks perfect with 4 monster players and excellent trimmings

                                                4. Champions League Varane
                                                  • 3 Years
                                                  15 mins ago

                                                  Thoughts all? (Have Two spurs already) Thanks all

                                                  Dennis and Laporte -> Richarlison and Sessengon -4
                                                  GW38 Richarlison -> Toney free
                                                  or
                                                  Dennis and Laporte -> Richarlison and Holgate -4
                                                  GW38 Salah and Richarlison-> Kane and Mount -4

                                                5. SonnyPikey
                                                    13 mins ago

                                                    Lage has covid

                                                  • TN
                                                    • 1 Year
                                                    13 mins ago

                                                    Right bear with me here...

                                                    Salah --> Diaz?
                                                    Would allow me to do Mount --> Son
                                                    and 2mil left so could upgrade Watkins (potentially injured) to Jesus or bring in Ings/Richarlison as a straight swap

                                                    Thoughts? I have 1ft and no chips remaining.

                                                    Current team:
                                                    Schmeichel*
                                                    Trent Matip Cancelo
                                                    Saka Mount Kulu KDB Salah
                                                    Mateta* Watkins!*

                                                    Foster Alonso Broja Williams

                                                  • SonnyPikey
                                                      12 mins ago

                                                      Watkins looking unlikely to play v palace

                                                    • Make Arrows Green Again
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 5 Years
                                                      10 mins ago

                                                      Rockstar says Alonso and James start

                                                      1. The Ilfordian
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        • 4 Years
                                                        9 mins ago

                                                        Yay!

                                                      2. RedRo
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        8 mins ago

                                                        Only them? Leeds could do them

                                                        1. ToffeePot
                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                          • 1 Year
                                                          1 min ago

                                                          lol

                                                      3. SonnyPikey
                                                          6 mins ago

                                                          mount too

                                                          1. SonnyPikey
                                                              just now

                                                              leeds to get a point

                                                          2. Make Arrows Green Again
                                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                            • 5 Years
                                                            5 mins ago

                                                            Three more might come off the bench

                                                          3. Echoes
                                                            • 1 Year
                                                            2 mins ago

                                                            Havertz starting?

                                                            1. SonnyPikey
                                                                1 min ago

                                                                dunno

                                                              • SonnyPikey
                                                                  just now

                                                                  hav werner bench

                                                            2. Free Hat
                                                              • 3 Years
                                                              9 mins ago

                                                              Even if all the experts in the world would recommend Digne,
                                                              I still cant or wont put him back in my team again...

                                                              1. ToffeePot
                                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                • 1 Year
                                                                5 mins ago

                                                                I'm getting him, some things I just can't learn

                                                                1. NorCal Villan
                                                                    just now

                                                                    As the sage Bob Weir says, you ain’t gonna learn what you don’t wanna know

                                                                2. NorCal Villan
                                                                    1 min ago

                                                                    Agree. He’s a total no-go zone for me

                                                                3. ZEZIMA
                                                                  • 5 Years
                                                                  8 mins ago

                                                                  James is hauling tonight

                                                                  1. RedRo
                                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                    7 mins ago

                                                                    He's going to get 17 points

                                                                    1. ZEZIMA
                                                                      • 5 Years
                                                                      just now

                                                                      At a minimum

                                                                  2. Casualspotted
                                                                      7 mins ago

                                                                      0 pointer inc

                                                                      1. ZEZIMA
                                                                        • 5 Years
                                                                        just now

                                                                        Would be great for non owners

                                                                    • SonnyPikey
                                                                        5 mins ago

                                                                        nah leeds will score

                                                                    • SonnyPikey
                                                                        just now

                                                                        silva benched

