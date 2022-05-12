74
FPL May 12

The best FPL defenders for a Double Gameweek 37 Free Hit

74 Comments
Five Premier League teams will play twice in Double Gameweek 37 and we’ll be running down a position-by-position guide to the pick of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options in each position, whether you’re using a Free Hit or even just normal transfers.

The majority of active managers have already deployed their Triple Captain, Wildcard and Bench Boost but there are a lot of unused Free Hit chips still sloshing around, as evidenced in our recent top 10k analysis.

All stats from this article are from our Premium Members Area and were correct before the Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal match on Thursday.

LUCAS DIGNE/MATTHEW CASH

Digne’s FPL potential evident in Aston Villa debut 5

There’s a double-up on Aston Villa’s full-backs in our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ and while that may change by the time we get around to the final selection on Saturday, there is method behind the apparent madness.

The Villans are notorious flat-track bullies this season, struggling against the sides competing for European places but generally impressing against those around or below them in the table.

Defensively, they have turned in some impressive showings against the ‘also-rans’ (sides ninth or below in the Premier League) under Steven Gerrard:

Total
Played15
Won10
Drawn2
Lost3
Conceded10
Clean sheets8
Expected goals on target conceded (xG OTC)11.40

Only Liverpool and Manchester City have a better rate of clean sheets (53.5%) against the mid-to-lower-table clubs than Villa since Gerrard’s appointment.

As for the Villans’ Gameweek 37 opponents, only Norwich have scored fewer goals on their travels than Burnley. Palace have found the net on just 10 occasions in their 12 away matches outside of sides in the bottom six, meanwhile.

Going forward, Matthew Cash (£5.3m) and the set-piece-taking Lucas Digne (£5.0m) offer a bit of attacking menace to supplement the clean sheet potential.

Digne is the more creative, while Cash offers extra goal threat – and as a result, there’s very little to split them when it comes to expected goal involvement (xGI):

Above: Lucas Digne and Matty Cash’s ‘minutes per’ stats since Digne made the move to Aston Villa

Digne does seem to get forward more when the two play together, with that disparity even more pronounced upon the France international’s return to the team in the last two Gameweeks – he’s had more than double the number of final-third touches as Cash (see below):

Digne has also been a home bird: six of his seven shots and 15 of his 23 chances created since moving from Everton have been at Villa Park, even though he has had only a few extra minutes on his own turf compared to on the road.

VITALII MYKOLENKO

January transfer window: New signings and departures from FPL

Reservations may still exist about Everton’s attack after they struggled to find a way past a second-string, relegated Watford on Wednesday but their defence pocketed another clean sheet at Vicarage Road, the Toffees’ fifth under Frank Lampard.

The other four shut-outs have come at Goodison Park, and Everton’s home form has generally been much better than their away results.

Only three goals have been conceded on Merseyside since Lampard took over, while no-one outside of the ‘big six’ has carved out a big chance against the Toffees under the current regime:

Big chances concededExpected goals concededActual goals conceded
GW35: Chelsea (h)21.270
GW33: Leicester (h)01.291
GW32: Man Utd (h)11.160
GW29: Newcastle (h)01.310
GW29: Wolves (h)00.991
GW27: Man City (h)31.941
GW25: Leeds (h)00.380

That makes for positive reading ahead of a double-header at Goodison, then, although it’s worth acknowledging the recent form of opponents Palace and Brentford. The Bees, in fact, have scored 11 goals in their last six matches.

The switch to a 3-4-3/5-4-1 in Gameweek 35 has served the dual purpose of beefing up the defence while allowing Vitalli Mykolenko (£4.9m) a bit more freedom to get forward. He’s no Cancelo, let’s be clear, but he had recorded just one attempt on goal in the eight matches preceding the formation change and has registered five efforts in the last three games as a wing-back.

ANDREW ROBERTSON

Who is the best third Liverpool asset to own during AFCON? 2

It’s Andrew Robertson‘s (£7.3m) name on the heading here but in reality, any Liverpool picks should only be finalised after we’ve seen the FA Cup final on Saturday and once the minutes and injuries are logged. Happily, FPL have blessed us with a Sunday deadline this week.

A rest for the Scot in midweek suggests he’ll be in the line-up at Southampton next Tuesday, with Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) perhaps a little more at risk of a breather after what will have been four successive starts – providing he is in the starting XI at Wembley, as expected. Of course, Jurgen Klopp may have other ideas, as he did with a certain Egyptian at Villa Park.

Robertson trails Alexander-Arnold by a considerable margin when we look at xGI over the course of the season but Liverpool’s left-back nevertheless is the Premier League’s second-most creative defender in 2021/22 (with 55 chances supplied) and behind only Cancelo for penalty box touches.

In reality, we don’t need to sell you the merits of a Liverpool full-back so much as the weaknesses of the opposition.

Since Southampton’s form nosedived in Gameweek 28, they are bottom of the table for goals conceded, clean sheets and big chances conceded, with only Norwich allowing more expected goals conceded (xGC).

That’s the attacking side taken care of but what about clean sheet potential? Well, as it happens, no side has scored fewer goals than Saints (seven) over the last nine Gameweeks, either.

JOACHIM ANDERSEN

Gallagher the most-bought FPL player of Gameweek 12 after latest haul 2

With six clean sheets in their last 12 matches, Crystal Palace boast one of the division’s most in-form defences.

They also have two fixtures in Double Gameweek 37, albeit both of them on the road.

While there has been some degree of ‘overachievement’ from the Eagles during this purple patch at the back, they still rank among the best Premier League teams for xGC from Gameweek 25 onwards:

Andersen is £4.6m for a reason and he doesn’t offer you much goal threat, averaging less than one shot every four appearances. Four assists have arrived this season, and his distribution from the back is a weapon in Palace’s armoury, but an xGI of 2.28 puts his creativity in some context.

It’ll be worth monitoring Patrick Vieira’s press conference on Friday, too, as Marc Guehi (£4.5m) is an injury doubt for Gameweek 37. Much of Palace’s good work at the back has been predicated on the solid Guehi-Andersen partnership, so any absence for the former Chelsea stopper could slightly weaken the Eagles’ rear.

OLEKSANDR ZINCHENKO

The best FPL defenders for a Double Gameweek 37 Free Hit 2

There’s not much we can tell you that you don’t already know about Joao Cancelo (£7.2m), the first port of call for a Manchester City defender if money is no object.

He is also now shorn of competition, with three defensive colleagues ruled out for the rest of the campaign and new concerns existing over Aymeric Laporte (£6.0m) and Fernandinho (£4.7m).

Cancelo was back to his attacking best on Sunday against Newcastle, following that display up with another assist in midweek.

But we’ll dedicate this section to Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.3m), a cut-price route into the City backline and someone who will also stand to benefit from the absence of Messrs Stones, Walker and Dias – and potentially others.

There’s no ‘double’ for City this Gameweek and the away match at West Ham could be potentially tricky but Pep Guardiola’s backline is statistically the best in the division, whether you’re looking at goals shipped, clean sheets or expected goals conceded (xGC).

We’re talking about a small sample size when it comes to Zinchenko’s minutes but when he has been on the field, he’s up there with the leading defenders for expected assists (xA):

Above: Defenders sorted by expected assists (xA) in 2021/22

What you’re not getting with Zinchenko, as is the case with Cancelo, is the additional goal threat, as he has never scored a league goal for City. The Ukraine international has had a shot every 116 minutes this season; Cancelo’s average is down at 40.

The other big question is over whether City’s patched-up rearguard can be as effective without some of its star names but, at worst, a back four of Cancelo, Nathan Ake (£4.7m), Rodri (£5.5m) and Zinchenko isn’t dreadful by any stretch.

ALSO CONSIDER

1

Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) seemingly remains the safest route into the Leicester defence ahead of their Double Gameweek, with a bit of uncertainty existing over just what Brendan Rodgers might do regarding team selection with the games coming thick and fast.

The rotation probably won’t be as wholesale as it was between UEFA Europa Conference League ties, at least, so FPL managers who love to live a little might consider a punt on James Justin (£4.9m): he can’t be beaten by teammate Timothy Castagne (£5.3m) for chances created, penalty box touches, final-third touches, shots, efforts in the box or xGI over their last six appearances. A goal-shy Watford are first up for the Foxes, with a clean sheet looking less likely at Stamford Bridge.

‘Single Gameweek’ sides Spurs and Wolves play two of the division’s three lowest scorers this weekend.

Emerson Royal (£4.5m) and Ryan Sessegnon (£4.3m) are cut-price routes into the Lilywhites’ backline and starved of competition for their places with injuries elsewhere. Sessegnon is top of all defenders for big chances created in his last six matches.

Bruno Lage could respond to a 5-1 thumping against Manchester City by making some changes so to play it on the safe side, an ever-present Conor Coady (£4.8m) might be the securest selection to capitalise on Norwich’s goal drought – not that Wolves are in good defensive shape themselves, with no clean sheet since March. Coady at least offers his all-new goal threat at the other end, with his tally of four Premier League goals unbeaten by any other centre-half this season.

74 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Lucas Digne essential!

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Nah. Will pass. Cash safer and no way Im doubling up and spending 10.3 on Villa defence.

      Open Controls
    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Oh.. It happens again.

      Open Controls
    3. NorCal Villan
        just now

        We don’t get Digned again

        Open Controls
    4. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      Oh, I just realized that GW37 deadline will be after FA Cup Final.

      It's better not to make any transfer before that game, right?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        53 mins ago

        Correct, why rush?

        Open Controls
        1. NATSTER
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          50 mins ago

          Could be priced out from the planned transfers. But I think it's better waiting now.

          Open Controls
          1. Viper
            • 12 Years
            49 mins ago

            Definitely, the narrative could change massively

            Open Controls
    5. EL tridente
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      How is this FH looking?
      Schmeichel, (Jakupovic)
      Mykolenko, Cancelo, Cash, (Andersen), (Tsimikas)
      Salah, Son, Zaha, Gordon, De Bruyne
      Ings, Richarlison (Gelhardt)

      Open Controls
      1. swanseag55
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 mins ago

        Like it just had a go at mine and I’ve taken Salah out. Got Mane in but may go Diaz after the line up in the final

        Open Controls
      2. Patrick Hero
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Like it. Similar to my current FH but I've got Vardy in instead of Gordon.

        Open Controls
    6. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Anyone know how many people have FH chip left?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        51 mins ago

        The number will be much higher than those that actually use it. A count of 'active' players with FH remaining would be more useful (for whatever metric 'active' is measured by).

        Open Controls
      2. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        40% of the Top10k, big amount!

        Open Controls
        1. User Unknown
          • 3 Years
          27 mins ago

          One final chance to mess with a winning team due to a DGW

          Open Controls
        2. Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Huge number ffs!

          Open Controls
      3. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        31 mins ago

        I do, that’s all you need to know

        Open Controls
    7. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      53 mins ago

      Sess or Emerson?

      Open Controls
      1. Utopsis
        • 2 Years
        48 mins ago

        Flip a coin.

        Open Controls
      2. Rocket Raccoon
        • 11 Years
        48 mins ago

        Emerson cos I feel he is less of a rotation risk

        Open Controls
        1. Van der Faart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Reguilon out for the season most likely, so he'll play.

          Open Controls
      3. Viper
        • 12 Years
        47 mins ago

        Sessegnon. The boy has goals in him

        Open Controls
      4. Klaren
        • 4 Years
        47 mins ago

        I haven’t checked the stats but based on watching all Spurs games this season, Emerson gets more chances but is a poor finisher. Sessegnon creates more chances.

        Open Controls
      5. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Sess for sure. Still pondering playing him over Mykolenko om FH

        Open Controls
    8. Viper
      • 12 Years
      50 mins ago

      Thoughts on this free hit?

      Pickford

      Digne Cash Mykolenko

      Salah Son Zaha Coutinho

      Richarlison Vardy Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Klaren
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I’m not sure about Coutinho, actually considering getting rid in my team, as he seems unlikely to play more than 90 over the two games.

        I think rest are all good choices.

        Open Controls
    9. Rocket Raccoon
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Any tips on who I should this crapola for?

      Werner
      Odegaard
      Martinelli

      Wanna lose two for a -4. Any two suggestions welcome.

      Open Controls
      1. Viper
        • 12 Years
        47 mins ago

        Werner & Martinelli -> Richarlison & Zaha

        Open Controls
        1. Rocket Raccoon
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Really? Hmmm

          Open Controls
    10. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Laporte defo put?

      Open Controls
      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        Out

        An edit button would be nice

        Open Controls
        1. Rocket Raccoon
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          It really would

          Open Controls
          1. NorCal Villan
              just now

              Agree. Most sites similar to this that I have frequented had one that at the very least allowed you to edit for five minutes after original post

              Open Controls
      2. wulfrunian
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        Best defender up to 4.6 for gw37+gw38?

        Open Controls
        1. Viper
          • 12 Years
          44 mins ago

          Sessegnon

          Open Controls
          1. wulfrunian
            • 5 Years
            just now

            cheers

            Open Controls
      3. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        ON FH ?
        A- TAA & KDB
        B- Cancelo & Salah

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          B just about. Expect a reaction

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I might get Cancelo + KdB

          Open Controls
      4. Big Ronnie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        Repost posted on last article.

        Playing around with fitting 4 big hitters in. What do you think? Defenders too weak?

        Pickford,
        Digne, Cash, Myko,Justin
        Salah, Son, KDB, Kulu
        Kane, Richy

        Steele, D Luiz, Gelhardt, Tsimi

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          Looks ok, but spurs triple in a DGW is a lot

          Open Controls
          1. Big Ronnie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Could get Zaha instead of Kulu by dropping a defender to a cheaper doubler.

            Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          It's a pity you can't stretch to Zaha 🙁

          Open Controls
          1. Big Ronnie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Could do by going Holgate unstead of Myko and then Zaha over Kulu. Would you do that?

            Open Controls
      5. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        FH question…
        If I take out KDB tonight for Son, and decide I want KDB back? What’s price do I pay? KDB current market price or the price I got him at? Thanks!

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Current

          Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Current price

          Open Controls
      6. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Current price I believe

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Reply fail to Gaffa

          Open Controls
      7. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        32 mins ago

        Last Man Standing Semi Final Results (15 teams)

        Safety score = 127
        Top score = 167

        Congrats to David Dawson, Marc O'Neill, Chris Costa and Rajko Gojkovic for making the LMS Final in GW37.
        Commiserations to the 11 eliminated this GW.

        https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

        Open Controls
      8. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Hi....how does this free hit look please?

        Pickford (3.9)
        Robbo cash mykolenko (4m tsimikas)
        Salah son zaha maddison (brownhill)
        Kane richarlison ings

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          Almost identical to mine except for Digne instead or your Myko.

          Who are you captaining?

          Open Controls
          1. Flynny
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            Prob richarlison

            It's a toss up between 2 x villa or Everton defence.

            But I can't afford digne over myko

            Open Controls
            1. Pep's Money Laundry
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              I'm on Richarlison too at the moment

              Open Controls
      9. J to the T
        • 5 Years
        19 mins ago

        How does my free hit look guys? No Kane is the obvious weakness. Any improvements to make here?

        Pickford (Steele)
        Cancelo Robertson Digne (Tsmikas Kelly)
        Salah Son KdB Zaha Gordon
        Richarlison Watkins (Richardson)

        Open Controls
        1. Pep's Money Laundry
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Your 11 is fine but I think you need at least one playing sub in case of injury or rotation

          Open Controls
          1. J to the T
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Can downgrade Cancelo to Zinchenko and swap Kelly to Mykolenko

            Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          I would have Cash over Robbo if chasing.

          Open Controls
      10. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        14 mins ago

        Zaha vs MU or Mount vs WAT?
        Could use the Zaha swap in 37 but is it worth it?

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I expect Zaha to to do better vs MU than this dgw. So wouldn't swap him away.

          Open Controls
      11. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        If Laporte confirmed out - Laporte/Havertz/Pukki to Mykolenko/Buendia/Ings for -8?

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Why not. I'd prefer Zaha over Buendia unless u can bench him gw 38.

          Open Controls
      12. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Coutinho to Zaha or save?

        Open Controls
      13. Reinhold
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Rip into my free hit draft, ladies and gents:

        Pickford (fodder)

        Cash, Digne, James (Holgate, Guehi)

        Mahrez, Mané, Son, Zaha (Brownhill)

        Vardy, Watkins, Richarlison

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          That has attitude!

          Open Controls
        2. Cheeto__Bandito
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          pretty decent, how was your old team tho

          Open Controls
          1. Reinhold
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Schmeichel

            James, Alonso, Robertson, Cancelo

            De Bruyne, Saka, Kulusevski, Mount, Gordon

            Kane

            (Alisson, Dennis, Pukki, White)

            May well do better! But FH 38 seemed worse

            Open Controls
      14. Cheeto__Bandito
        • 1 Year
        7 mins ago

        Son going for the golden boot and league position on the final day against Norwich, perfectly set up for the hattrick

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yeah - it’s actually weird to think he didn’t win last season after his super hat trick in GW2!

          Open Controls
      15. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Into the top 35k for the first time in my miserable existence

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Congrats!

          Open Controls
        2. DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Well played.

          Open Controls
      16. Eight Season Wonder
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Current state of affairs; - I have FH chip available but feel it might be best used on final GW38.

        Anyone else feel this way? as generally final GW is a chaos of goals.

        Open Controls
      17. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Saka out for Zaha?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.