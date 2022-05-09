FPL top 10k: How many Gameweek 37 ‘doublers’ does the average manager own?

Using LiveFPL’s vast array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Double Gameweek 37.

We will examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop, much like our own Hall of Fame – but chiefly those in the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

Between the two groups, these are the managers who can offer us a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy, as opposed to the overall figures that are skewed by the vast numbers of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

There is heaps of useful information beyond overall and top 10k figures on the LiveFPL site, of course, such as ownership stats for different rank tiers.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: GAMEWEEK 36 CAPTAINCY

Above: Gameweek 36 captaincy stats for the all-time greats (right) and the top 10k (left)

Quite surprisingly, given the number of players who had a ‘double’ in Gameweek 36, Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) was the runaway captaincy candidate – was this ‘effective ownership’ (EO) driving fear-induced decisions and/or just the top 10k avoiding risks in order to consolidate their ranks?

The figures from the all-time greats show these managers taking more punts, while a look at Salah’s dwindling ‘EO’ further down the rank tiers also reflects a willingness to take more of a gamble in a last-ditch attempt for a big green arrow:

TOP 10K: CHIP USAGE

Almost 6% of managers in the top 10k used their Free Hit this week but the main activity centred around the Bench Boost.

Over a third of the leading Fantasy bosses activated this chip ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Over half of the top 10k managers have maxed out their allocation, while just under that have only chip remaining.

That leaves a lucky 1.0% with two chips still to use in the final two Gameweeks.

The Free Hit accounts for most of the unused chips, with over 40% of the top 10,000 managers still having one of these to play.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: TEMPLATE SQUAD FOR GAMEWEEK 36

The ‘template’ defence and midfield remained as they were but there was a change between the posts and two up top.

The ‘double doubles’ of Everton and Leicester have helped propel Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) and Richarlison (£7.5m) up the popularity stakes, with Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) and Harry Kane (£12.4m) making way.

Eddie Nketiah‘s (£5.6m) stock continues to rise, meanwhile, with the Arsenal striker now the most-owned forward in the top 10k. Wout Weghorst (£6.3m) drops out.

OWNERSHIP STATS FOR THE 1,000 ‘LEGENDARY MANAGERS’ IN GAMEWEEK 36

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37 PLAYERS OWNED PER CLUB

While it was fairly straightforward for most of us to get at least 11 ‘doublers’ out in Gameweek 36, the vast majority of managers won’t be able to get anywhere near that figure without a Free Hit in Gameweek 37 – although many wouldn’t want a full house anyway.

The average boss in the top 10k owns just over three players from Everton, Leicester, Villa, Burnley and Palace combined.

The Eagles, interestingly, are the least represented club of this quintet, with Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) an interesting differential at 0.91%.

Other eye-catching low-owned picks from these sides are Lucas Digne (£5.0m) at 2.31%, Danny Ings (£7.7m) at 0.09% and Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) at 0.27%.

