322
Metrics May 9

FPL top 10k: How many Gameweek 37 ‘doublers’ does the average manager own?

322 Comments
Share

Using LiveFPL’s vast array of tools, we look at the squad make-ups and chip usage of the world’s leading Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers ahead of Double Gameweek 37.

We will examine the 1,000 names in LiveFPL’s ‘Legendary Managers’ list – the historic cream of the crop, much like our own Hall of Fame – but chiefly those in the top 10k in the current overall rankings.

Between the two groups, these are the managers who can offer us a better gauge of FPL ownership and chip strategy, as opposed to the overall figures that are skewed by the vast numbers of untouched ‘ghost teams’.

There is heaps of useful information beyond overall and top 10k figures on the LiveFPL site, of course, such as ownership stats for different rank tiers.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: GAMEWEEK 36 CAPTAINCY

Above: Gameweek 36 captaincy stats for the all-time greats (right) and the top 10k (left)

Quite surprisingly, given the number of players who had a ‘double’ in Gameweek 36, Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) was the runaway captaincy candidate – was this ‘effective ownership’ (EO) driving fear-induced decisions and/or just the top 10k avoiding risks in order to consolidate their ranks?

READ MOREWhat is ‘effective ownership’ (EO) and why is it so widely talked about in FPL?

The figures from the all-time greats show these managers taking more punts, while a look at Salah’s dwindling ‘EO’ further down the rank tiers also reflects a willingness to take more of a gamble in a last-ditch attempt for a big green arrow:

TOP 10K: CHIP USAGE

Almost 6% of managers in the top 10k used their Free Hit this week but the main activity centred around the Bench Boost.

Over a third of the leading Fantasy bosses activated this chip ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Over half of the top 10k managers have maxed out their allocation, while just under that have only chip remaining.

That leaves a lucky 1.0% with two chips still to use in the final two Gameweeks.

The Free Hit accounts for most of the unused chips, with over 40% of the top 10,000 managers still having one of these to play.

TOP 10K AND ‘ELITE’ MANAGERS: TEMPLATE SQUAD FOR GAMEWEEK 36

The ‘template’ defence and midfield remained as they were but there was a change between the posts and two up top.

The ‘double doubles’ of Everton and Leicester have helped propel Kasper Schmeichel (£5.0m) and Richarlison (£7.5m) up the popularity stakes, with Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) and Harry Kane (£12.4m) making way.

Eddie Nketiah‘s (£5.6m) stock continues to rise, meanwhile, with the Arsenal striker now the most-owned forward in the top 10k. Wout Weghorst (£6.3m) drops out.

OWNERSHIP STATS FOR THE 1,000 ‘LEGENDARY MANAGERS’ IN GAMEWEEK 36

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37 PLAYERS OWNED PER CLUB

While it was fairly straightforward for most of us to get at least 11 ‘doublers’ out in Gameweek 36, the vast majority of managers won’t be able to get anywhere near that figure without a Free Hit in Gameweek 37 – although many wouldn’t want a full house anyway.

The average boss in the top 10k owns just over three players from Everton, Leicester, Villa, Burnley and Palace combined.

The Eagles, interestingly, are the least represented club of this quintet, with Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) an interesting differential at 0.91%.

Other eye-catching low-owned picks from these sides are Lucas Digne (£5.0m) at 2.31%, Danny Ings (£7.7m) at 0.09% and Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) at 0.27%.

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

322 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jässi
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Last premium pick on FH draft:

    A) KDB and play 3-5-2
    B) Kane and play 3-4-3

    Rest of the squad is:
    Pickford
    TAA - Digne - Cash
    Salah - Son - Zaha - Gordon - ?????
    Richarlison - Watkins - ?????

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Burnley home is probably a much easier fixture than West Ham away so Kane.

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        37 mins ago

        Agree which is why prger Kane to KDB

        Open Controls
      2. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Where did your OR go t*ts up?
        😯

        Open Controls
      3. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah, coz Kane has been shooting the house down lately.

        Open Controls
    2. Hktrader88
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Thats the same as my current draft with Kane, leaves 1.2m ITB with nowhere to spend it! I am considering Ings or Vardy instead of Kane.

      Open Controls
    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      Why TAA?

      Open Controls
      1. Black Knights
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Saints are a shambles.

        Open Controls
  2. Fpl Richie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    No FH left and have 3 doublers, 2 of which are dubious.

    Ramsdale
    Laporte Cancelo TAA James
    Coutinho* Saka Kulusevski Salah
    Kane Richarlison
    Dubravka Ramsey* Schar Young-Coombes (0itb 1FT)

    I had planned to roll, probably play Ramsey.

    What on earth now? Hold them or sell them?

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      save ft or Ramsdale->Pickford

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Couts to Zaha is one option

      Open Controls
  3. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    What would you do here?

    Sa
    James/Cancelo/Laporte/Taa/Robbo
    Foden/Jota/Coutinho/Saka
    Kane

    Dubravka/Broja/Fraser/Dobbin/
    1ft 1.4itb

    a)save and Jota+Coutinho->Son+5.7 mid in gw38
    b)Kane->Jota->Richarlison+Son and Coutinho->Mount in gw38
    c)Jota/Coutinho->Zaha and Jota/Coutinho->Mount in gw38
    d)something else

    Open Controls
  4. Pepeye
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Haaland Alvarez and Foden City's front 3 in FPL next season with KDB behind them

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Mahrez, Sterling and Jesus all off then?

      Open Controls
  5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Best option on FH???….

    A- Robbo, Zaha, Maddison, Clyne(bench)
    Or
    B- Coady, KDB, Gordon, Kelly(bench)

    Cheers!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Hktrader88
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I prefer A. Would prefer an Everton or Villa defender over Coady. Wolves aren't in the best of form

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Have Cash and The Everton defender who’s name I can’t spell as the other two defenders haha

        Open Controls
        1. Hktrader88
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          I guess he's the best of the SGW players at the price, although you could also consider Zinchenko and Emerson, or Digne for the Villa defence double up?

          Open Controls
          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Ooh yeah never considered those two!! Good shouts !! I have Watkins and Ings atm, if I decide to go without Ings I will get Digne

            Open Controls
  6. TimoTime
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    How's this latest FH draft looking?:

    Pickford*
    TAA, Cash*, Digne*
    Zaha*, Gordon* Son, KDB, Salah
    Watkins*, Richarlison*

    Fodder bench

    0.3 ITB

    Fancy a punt on KDB as he's a big deferential in my ML's... am I missing anyone who you might deem 'essential' in terms of DGW players?

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      No that's the template.

      Open Controls
      1. TimoTime
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Cool, more than happy to go template this week as all my main ML rivals have already spunked both of theirs earlier in the season

        Open Controls
    2. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Why TAA and not Cancelo?

      Open Controls
      1. TimoTime
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Fancy West Ham getting a goal vs. City more than I do Southampton scoring against Liverpool

        Open Controls
    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Why Gordon and not Maddison (if he plays against Norwich, he should not be rested again).

      Open Controls
      1. TimoTime
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Can't afford him, Gordon is very much the enabler here

        Open Controls
        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Gotcha, makes sense.

          Open Controls
  7. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Very low figures for already owned DGW37 players but the amount of Free Hits remaining sort of answers that. Over 40% of the Top 10k still having a Free Hit is massive!

    Everton & Villa players in for their 'nice' fixtures and then not needing to worry about their 'tough' fixtures in GW38 is the perfect mix, on paper, for FH37. Tough decision for non-Free Hitters whether to get these players in and then have to deal with them in GW38.

    Either way, with that many Free Hits in play, the EO changes & variance swings are going to be extreme in DGW37!

    Open Controls
    1. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I think that clean sheets could make the difference because i guess Richarlison/Coutinho/Watkins/Gordon will have the majority of fpl players.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Haha I have none of those 4 in my regular team & will likely include only 1 on FH

        Open Controls
        1. Hktrader88
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          surely you get Richarlison and Watkins, or are you punting on Ings?

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Maybe Watkins/Ings, but could go for Daka instead. Playing 1 up top. Richarlison could nab a goal I guess but dont see him as explosive exactly (except temperamenally...). Brentford & Palace look like tough fixtures for goals atm

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              *temperamentally

              Open Controls
            2. Hktrader88
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              1 up top is interesting. Haven't seen many of those drafts. I'm okay with Richarlison. Everton are fighting hard and he's on penalties. I would love to go for a Leicester striker if I knew who would get minutes against Watford. I'd also fancy Vardy nicking a goal against Chelsea.

              Open Controls
      2. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Kane and Son might make the difference

        Open Controls
        1. wulfrunian
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          I hope so.I have Kane and will probably get Son.

          Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Yes, this an issue. At least Zaha has decent looking dgw and his gw 38 fixture has changed it's colour totally.

      Open Controls
    3. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I wouldn't trust the likes of Everton/ Leic and Villa in the DGW 37.

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        At least they have two shots at glory....

        Open Controls
  8. FredrikH
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Any tips here? 1FT and 0.5ITB.

    Schmeichel
    TAA Robbo Cancelo Laporte James
    Salah Son Coutinho Foden
    Nketiah

    Foster KDH Pukki Dennis

    A. Foden -> Zaha
    B. Foden+Pukki -> Richarlison+Zaha (-4)
    C. James + Pukki -> Cash + Richarlison (-4)
    D. Safe FT

    Open Controls
  9. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Is Zaha essential for DGW37 ?

    Y or N

    Open Controls
    1. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Absolutely not

      Open Controls
    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      serious?

      Open Controls
      1. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        its a question lad lol

        Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Good pick I would say. much better than likes of Gordon/Maddison/Coutinho etc.

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Nope, but I think I am getting him with normal transfer.

      Open Controls
    5. Vjm6891
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      is anyone essential?

      WIll he play twice - Probably
      Is he the most likely person to score for palace probably
      Is he on penalties - Yes

      Seems like a solid pick for me.

      Open Controls
  10. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Arenal to finish Top 4?

    A. Yes

    B. No

    Open Controls
    1. Josh.E
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        I think they have a good chance

        Open Controls
      • Holmes
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Yes. But they could obviously choke in final week vs Everton.

        Open Controls
      • STONEROSES
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Probably A.

        Massively helped by no Europe and upheaval at Spurs/Utd.
        Their squad, altho improving, still looks bit lightweight have to say (11 defeats this season still)

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Spurs were 2 points behind when Conte was appointed and have also pretty much had no Europe.

          Open Controls
      • Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        A draw/win on Thursday and we get it. If Spurs win, I reckon they’ll get it and we’ll bottle it away to Newcastle.

        Open Controls
      • RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        35 mins ago

        This season yes - after that I don’t see them ever getting back in again to be honest

        Open Controls
        1. ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          32 mins ago

          wow, what a bizarre claim.

          Open Controls
          1. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            29 mins ago

            Yeah, I should probably say next 10 years or something really. Certainly for a while although who knows what the future holds

            Open Controls
            1. ShaunGoater123
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              27 mins ago

              Yeah that's a bit less bizarre but intrigued aswell to what leads you to think that?

              Think United will improve immensely? Spurs? Newcastle splashing the cash and gets them in?

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                24 mins ago

                Yeah, City, Liverpool, Chelsea I think are too far away. Then I think Utd will improve massively with Ten Hag and I see Newcastle becoming a real super power with that financial backing. Spurs could compete too. They’ve got some cracking young players but I’m just not seeing how they compete with all of that anytime soon.

                Open Controls
                1. ShaunGoater123
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  Fair enough.

                  I would take the other view that the youngsters will potentially be better next year for the experience of this season, and IF they get in the champions league this season then that might unlock a higher calibre of player to bring in and strengthen the squad.

                  Coupled with Spurs potentially starting to lose players (Kane this season, Son possibly next) if they don't have champions league football then that mean they need to start a new cycle - Like Arsenal have had to do.

                  Newcastle and Chelsea are a wait and see for me. Newcastle won't suddenly be top drawer, but agree over time thye should build up. Chelsea will be interesting to see how they go with a new model where they can't just buy top drawer players every season, or thats the assumption anyway - who knows what the new ownership group will do!

                  Open Controls
                  1. RedRo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    10 mins ago

                    Yeah it’s hard to really argue with any of that actually. Some really good points most of which I hadn’t really considered.

                    The transfer window they have off the back of qualifying (assuming they do) could be really pertinent

                    Open Controls
                    1. ShaunGoater123
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Yeah feels like whoever gets the spot Arsenal or Spurs, its a real defining point of the direction for them both.

                      Either way, exciting week, let's see what way it goes!

                      Open Controls
    2. Mikel Arteta
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Is this the template FH draft?

      Pickford
      TAA Robertson Cash
      Salah Zaha Gordon __ __
      Watkins Richarlison __

      + two from KDB, Son, Kane

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Son & KDB

        Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Am I the only one who didn't know Justin had a separated shoulder?
      Splurged abit to get him in over Jansson or Holgate.

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        You could be the only one to consider him as an option

        Open Controls
        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          He was just back in, nailed on, looking good and finished with a bang last year. No, not a sure thing but a solid choice for differential. Why no flag for a separated shoulder?

          Open Controls
      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        40 mins ago

        Separated shoulder?

        That's be obvious, no?

        Open Controls
        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          No flag
          I didnt watch Eurpoa Conference matches.

          Open Controls
      3. Vjm6891
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I put Ashley Young in last week as everywhere said Digne was out...............doh!

        Open Controls
    4. TimoTime
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Captain in 37? Single or Doubler?

      For me it boils down to:

      A) Son
      B) Salah

      Or DGW punt of:

      C) Richarlison
      D) Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Salah's EO is probably going to be over 100% so he's the safe play, but I like the YOLO of a DGWer

        Open Controls
      2. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        59 mins ago

        Depends on chasing or defending

        Open Controls
      3. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        58 mins ago

        It would come down to those 4 for me too.

        Safe or Punt thats what it comes down to?

        Open Controls
      4. TimoTime
        • 2 Years
        55 mins ago

        I think I'm leaning towards Salah at the moment...

        FH feels like a big enough differential on it's own and the DGW players aren't too exciting

        Open Controls
      5. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Rich

        Open Controls
    5. Moose™
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      Hi all. I have 2 chips left which is FH and WC. So, FH or WC first?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        56 mins ago

        It's the same result.

        Open Controls
      2. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        56 mins ago

        C'mon man, just hit WC and be done with it.

        Open Controls
      3. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        55 mins ago

        WC for team value

        Open Controls
      4. Black Knights
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        Makes no difference at this point unless you used a FH in 36.

        Maybe WC37 to try and get the odd price rise but they're not huge these days.

        Open Controls
        1. Moose™
          • 9 Years
          51 mins ago

          If I get rid of Kulu this week via WC, then I would like to get him back next week, I need to spend more money. Is it correct? So, better to just FH?

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            49 mins ago

            Yes, FH probably works better in that way.

            Open Controls
            1. Moose™
              • 9 Years
              47 mins ago

              Thanks TM!

              Below are my FH37 draft.

              Pickford

              Digne Mitchell Clyne

              Salah KdB Son Gordon

              Kane Richy Watkins

              Bench: 3.9 Brownhill Tsimi RAN

              Def too light?

              Open Controls
              1. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                45 mins ago

                Too light for me.

                Open Controls
          2. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            48 mins ago

            That’s a good point actually

            Open Controls
    6. KeanosMagic
        53 mins ago

        Bench order correct here, or would you play TAA over Digne?

        Schmeichel
        Cash Digne Cancelo
        Zaha Gordon KDB Salah Son
        Watkins Richarlison

        Foster TAA Matip Davies

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          No, I think I’d play him over Cancelo though.

          Open Controls
      • Tigger_7
          50 mins ago

          Possible FH Wk 37

          Schmeichel
          Mykolenko TAA Digne (Tsmikas, Johnson)
          Salah, Son, Maddison, Zaha, (Gray)
          Ings, Vardy, Richarlison

          What do people think of Leicester fixtures (wta, Chel - both away) - Will Maddison/Vardy play both??
          What about a 2nd Liverpool Mid or Kane ??

          Thanks

          Open Controls
        • tinear
          • 2 Years
          48 mins ago

          Laporte
          KdB(C) Saka Kulu
          Nketiah
          +26

          vs

          Matip
          Son Gordon Maddison
          Richarlison

          Which will win?

          Open Controls
          1. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            46 mins ago

            1st

            Open Controls
          2. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            45 mins ago

            2nd

            Open Controls
          3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
            • 7 Years
            42 mins ago

            Draw

            Open Controls
          4. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            41 mins ago

            Hope we helped

            Open Controls
        • Casualspotted
            41 mins ago

            People really think that Haaland is that good and that he will be essential. Scoring in farmer league like bundesliga isnt rellevsnt. He s not even better than Sturridge or Nketiah

            Open Controls
            1. RedRo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              39 mins ago

              He’s really good imo

              Open Controls
              1. Casualspotted
                  7 mins ago

                  Like Werner, Jovic, Patrick Shick ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. RedRo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    just now

                    He’s a completely different level

                    Open Controls
              2. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 12 Years
                36 mins ago

                You'd score goals for Man City.

                Open Controls
              3. ShaunGoater123
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                31 mins ago

                Feels like you are fishing here.

                Open Controls
              4. Vjm6891
                • 1 Year
                20 mins ago

                French league being the "farmers league" I can understand

                Bundersliga isn't. DIdn't the team in 11th just beat West Ham over 2 legs (OK Leipzig just lost to Ranger but still haha)

                Lots of transfers have worked:-

                Aubaneyang
                Gundogan
                De Bruyne
                Son
                Firmino
                Berbatov
                Kompany etc etc

                Open Controls
            2. Moose™
              • 9 Years
              37 mins ago

              Best def combo for 9.1?

              Any ideas? On Coady + Clyne atm

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.