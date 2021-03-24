49
Pro Pundit Teams March 24

What is ‘effective ownership’ and why is it so widely talked about in FPL?

Having successfully backed a differential captain in Blank Gameweek 29 when many of us handed the armband to Harry Kane, FPL BlackBox co-host Az takes a timely look at ‘effective ownership’.

The international break gives everyone a chance to pause and reflect on the season gone by and on their strategies going forward. As well as that, I think it allows for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to consider their wider approach, including how they use all the information available to us to make their decisions.

In the spotlight this week is effective ownership (EO). For anyone who isn’t quite sure what this means, LiveFPL.net creator and site regular Ragabolly provides a perfect description:

EO = percentage of managers who started the player + percentage captained + percentage triple captained.

This summed percentage gives you an indication of the effect this player has on the average. If a player has an EO of 116%, it means every point he scores raises the average by 1.16 points.

Essentially, the highest EO anyone could have would be 300%, meaning that everyone in the game has triple captained this player. The lowest they could have would be 0%, meaning that no-one owns them.

This metric can help you determine the impact that various players will have on your rank should they perform. For example, if you own a player but haven’t captained them, and they have an EO above 100%, in theory, you will lose rank should they perform.

Above: The effective ownership of FPL assets in Gameweek 29 (source: LiveFPL.net)

Now there are caveats to this, namely that players will have different EOs depending on where you are in the overall FPL ranking. An example of this is Harry Kane (£11.6m) this week, who had an EO of 173% in the top 10k but 111% within the 1-1.5million ranking tier. You can use Ragabolly’s tool over at LiveFPL.net to see how different rank tiers affect EO. Don’t get hung up by the numbers too much, though: for the most part, there is a great deal of consistency between ranking tiers and who the players with the higher EOs are.

The debate

Now, what you choose to do with this information is where you can start to mark out how you approach the game.

Probably the most common way of how we use EO is to see what is the “template”, ie which players are the highest owned. You can also use it to make educated guesses at who the most captained players will be in any given week. For example, it was pretty obvious that Kane would have an EO of well over 100% in Gameweek 29, due to the reduced set of fixtures and an ownership of a whopping 94.5% in the top 10k.

I’m going to use Kane in Gameweek 29 as my example in this piece but please don’t think I am solely referring to the round just gone, as this is just a jumping-off point for a wider discussion on the subject of EO.

The reason I see EO as an important thing to discuss is that I firmly believe that how you use it says a lot about your style as an FPL manager. This week was particularly interesting, for me, as not only did Kane end up having the highest effective ownership I can remember seeing in FPL, but many people freely admitted that EO had been a huge factor in their decision making.

Now, there are a few different ways in which you can use EO.

Firstly, you could see that Kane is going to have such high ownership and decide to block any risk of him hauling by handing the Spurs striker the armband. For some, the EO of Kane –  and the potential risk of him scoring big and not handing him the armband – is the only thing they need to consider. Some FPL managers don’t need to review any other information at their disposal. The context of Spurs’ form, gruelling midweek European football and Kane’s average recent record outside of the haul v Crystal Palace doesn’t factor into their decision making.

Others are influenced but not in such an extreme way; they may have done their research and still not have been entirely sure who to captain this week but opted to captain Kane because of his high ownership. Again, these managers are playing “safe”.

.

Secondly, there are groups of managers who go completely the other way. They see EO as a way of carving out an advantage for themselves by going against the grain. Again, there are different levels to this. Some might not even look at Kane’s stats or the fixtures, and simply back against. Now, this is, of course, a risky strategy, because if he does haul then those managers will likely have a huge rank drop. When not based on any real logic, it can be akin to playing with FPL fire.

When done in a more considered way, however, this strategy, while still riskier, presents itself as a way of making huge gains, very fast. This way of playing feeds into Lateriser‘s strategy of “Upside Chasing”, where managers try to hit big hauls by looking outside of the box when the crowd is heading in a different direction.

You can read more from Lateriser on the subject of Upside Chasing here:

The third, and easiest way of using EO? Ignore it completely and simply don’t factor it into your decision making at all. This allows you to, in essence, play FPL in its purest, most simplistic form. Backing players that you think will do well, avoiding those who you think will not perform – and ignoring what others are doing around you.

I put a poll out on Twitter which got around 2,000 responses from the engaged FPL community on how people use EO to inform their decision making.

Now the results here I find to be interesting. I didn’t realise going into this week just how big a part EO has on decision making – and how many of us actively use this information to play “safe”.

Mark Sutherns is an FPL manager who is very upfront about how he bases many of his decisions on others around him. He uses EO as a way to block, sometimes going against his gut to make sure he is covered. A perfect example of this came at the start of 2020/21 and involved Timo Werner (£9.2m), who he didn’t have any real faith in going into this season but who he was nevertheless worried about given his high ownership – and particularly in Gameweek 3 against West Brom, when he assumed he would be the highest captain in the game. Had Mark followed his gut, he would likely be even higher in the rankings right now as Werner, up to this point, has been a flop.

This doesn’t mean he has stuck to this approach. He mentioned to me about captaining Raphinha (£5.7m) over Patrick Bamford (£6.7m) in Gameweek 25 and here was swayed the other way – identifying an advantage in going for Raphinha that he could exploit to its maximum potential, due to Bamford’s EO.

EO has been a tool that has helped Mark, as ensuring that he can’t be “hurt” by certain players means he can instead use other slots in his team to try and rise through the ranks. Mark also happens to be one of the (if not the) best FPL managers in the world, so this approach must be taken seriously. He’s sitting at around the 6k mark this season, too, so it’s very hard to argue against this strategy. The poll results indicate that Mark’s way of thinking is shared by around 50% of engaged managers, as well.

I think that this approach is a sensible way of playing if the aim is to achieve a decent finish. I would expect that most people that stick to the “template” and base decisions off the back of this will finish in and around the top 100k. Despite Mark’s excellent record, he never feels as though he has been in a position to win FPL, making late surges to his best finishes. Could he have been braver in certain situations rather than worrying about others too much? Perhaps, but Mark serves as an example of where you can use EO to play more conservatively and do consistently well in FPL.

What’s important for me however is that people don’t become too rigid in their approach. Basing decisions purely on what others are doing sucks the fun – and a lot of the skill – out of the game. I strongly see EO as something that can be an incredibly advantageous tool as it can help you make a bet – but one in which the odds may be more in your favour – because of your expertise as an FPL manager.

Kane is a good example this week as for me, it was a week in which the context of his match against Villa meant that I wasn’t expecting him to get a huge haul and there were other options with a better fixture (e.g. Brighton v Newcastle) or form (Jesse Lingard v Arsenal). To me, these were at least as attractive a pick as Kane but it ended up an extreme minority of engaged FPL managers that chose to back against the Spurs man.

However, people seemed to settle on Kane for one of two reasons. One being that he is reliable, on penalties and, well, he’s the best striker in the league. I’m fine with that, he was a solid pick, no question.

But others opted for Kane purely because they were worried about what potential points gained might do to their ranks. Even those who genuinely felt that there may be other options this week failed to carefully consider them because they were playing with fear.

Lateriser and Luke (a.k.a. D1sable), both great FPL managers in their own rights, have done excellent threads on this topic, attracting plenty of discussions and really framing their thoughts on the subject.

I do worry that people are falling too much into the safety nets of picking players out of fear, rather than using the tools at their disposal to find an advantage over others. 

Now, this is a double-edged sword. This season, backing Riyad Mahrez (£8.1m) over Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) was an unmitigated disaster. But would I do it again? Absolutely. My greatest triumphs in FPL have been when going against the grain. I ignored Willian a few seasons ago when every man and his dog had him in their team and it was the right decision. Sadio Mané (£11.8m) is on my wall because I brought him in for Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) just as he entered a purple patch. Last season, I backed Raheem Sterling (£11.4m) because I saw something in him after Project Restart and he saved my season.

For those who call out Gameweek 29 as being an anomaly – or who say that I am only talking in hindsight – a great thread by FPL Swede reveals that out of 29 Gameweeks, on only five occasions has the most captained option been the highest-scoring player among the main runners and riders for the armband. This tells me that there is real potential here to be different and go against what others are doing.

For me, the biggest issue with what I see on the boards and Twitter is that too often, leftfield picks are shot down and ridiculed. Often captaincies and strategies are judged off the back of one Gameweek, and many people are afraid to stick with their gut because of their fear of future disappointments and further ridicule. “Falling in line” with what everyone else is doing becomes the norm because everyone falls or rises together. It’s safe. I get it.

But this doesn’t mean that bravery should be mocked. Those who go against what everyone else is doing, when based on solid reasoning and consideration, should be applauded. To truly reach the upper echelons of the game, we need to do something different to everyone else.

I think it’s time to start being accepting of other people’s strategies, not purely judge people on their ranking history, and play the game that you want to. 

I’m interested to see what you guys think. How do you use EO in FPL? Do you find that it has a major part in your decision making? Leave your comments below!

  1. DavidBadWillie
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      I like big butts and I cannot lie.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        All you other brothers can’t deny...........

    • Az
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Seen a few really good discussions on Twitter so really wanted to bring this over to Scout. Really keen to know how you guys use EO (or not) and what you all reckon of using it for ‘safe’ plays. To me, it goes completely against why I play FPL...

      1. tbos83
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          I use them as a guide to captaincy decisions. If I'm between cap options I'll generally go for the one with higher eo as I'm not chasing (top of both MLs and 22k overall) so don't want to risk missing a haul from a popular player.

        • Yank Revolution
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          I love that it is an available metric and lean heavily on it to make my transfer decisions with a "Sword/Shield" mentality.

        • Westfield Irons ⭐️
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          How about additional points for low owned players?
          I can't think of another way to encourage FPL players to stop following the herd (for good reasons) and resulting in the dreaded template team, which means we all end up treading water, unless you gamble on low owned players (and I believe low owned players are low owned for good reason, so you are genuinely gambling with these picks). Reward low owned players with more points, something like

          1. Westfield Irons ⭐️
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            something like +1 point for appearance, CS, Assists and Goals

        • Arn De Gothia
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          No, i just play my game

        • The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          I just try to choose who I think will score the most points in that GW for captain. I do try to cover the 'big hitters' (which this season is not just about price) and them in my team with one or two differentials.

        • Sedemuda
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour ago

          Apart from Mark, the other guys mentioned are all having an unsuccessful season. I go by who I think will score the most points each week. I do tend to play safe, no EO in mind. However, I do get swayed by the crowd some weeks & lose points on a differential. Lingard for example didn't cross my mind. Form is temporary etc & I trusted Kane's class to return points. Swings & roundabouts! Thanks for the article Az, definitely something to ponder.

          1. Az
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            No worries! It's true, this season hasn't leant itself (in my opinion) to the "risk takers". But I found the captaincy stats very interesting and theres ground that can be made up there, even in a season where the template is so strong.

            I was really suprised that so many managers don't share the view of "captain the one who you think will get the most points" - as mentioned, those that went for Kane because they fancied him to do well, fair enough... but people still backing him despite not being convinced on his potential is baffling to me.

            1. Sedemuda
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Nice one on Trossard btw. I had a FH to use & decided against it. He would probably have ended up on my bench with Auba starting!

        • Nimby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          58 mins ago

          You're gonna make everyone captain Raphinha now Az. He won't be so differential anymore. Damn you!

        • ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          54 mins ago

          Captain who you think is most likely to score most points. Start farting about with this sort of thing if the situation dictates towards the end of the season. Anything more than this is overthinking.

          1. Az
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            Couldn't agree more...

          2. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Well said.

        • Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          53 mins ago

          I prefer to keep things simple, so eo never really is/was an issue for me. I probably see it as "another variable" that could cloud my judgement when its time to pull the trigger.
          Eye test, few stats here and there and bobs ur uncle lol

        • pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          41 mins ago

          Don't get EO fear as a way of playing the game.

          If you pick a player for EO alone you are more or less explicitly denying your own judgement by choosing a player who you don't really rate but others do.

          The other part of it is that EO is an opportunity as much as a risk. If the highly owned player fails and your choice succeeds then you are up as much as you would be down vice versa.

          Other point is no player is ever necessary. My road to Damascus was getting a healthy green with no Mo when he was massively owned and had high TC too when he hit a hattie against Huddersfield.

          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Ah just read article - I'm firmly in the 3rd group where EO has no explicit role in my judgement making. Just more fun that way - can see more balance might mean better OR but that's not why I play the game.

        • g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          38 mins ago

          I think you need a balance of the highly owned ( usually the guys scoring historic or through the season) then a sprinkle of low owned form/hot guys ( a way to climb rank)
          I looked at Spurs midweek, not impressed, lethargic & missing Son.
          Took a punt on Jesse C & was choking on my beer after 15 mins 🙂
          Struggled earlier in the season 3m at one point, hoping to beat last year’s 70k finish - getting harder every year!

          1. pingissimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            3 million isn't struggling 🙂

            Do you actually look at ownership in buying a player? If you have a well set up side you will naturally end up with a load of highly owned players but that's cause and effect operating.

            1. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Luckily managed to get some of the very hot players from the start or early doors when they were low ownership.
              Need to get some extra differential players but not easy spunking WC previously,

        • Gnu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          32 mins ago

          For me, this is the part of season where low ownership is key.
          You now start to see low ownership players starting to come out of the pack, either from a youngster breaking into the team, lack of form from somebody else or injury. You can start to see the odd player hitting form without maybe turning it into FPL points but that's the 'eye' test. Catch them now especially as I'd always have a playing 15 squad with the BB chip usually still to play.
          Not a fan of following EO and especially not at this time of the season.

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yep am with you, see below

        • Nimby
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          31 mins ago

          I really want to use your article as inspiration, Az. I captained Kane in 29 even though I didn't expect him to do particularly well. Only his inventive cheating got him his penalty as well. In 30 he has Newcastle and I have to fancy him to do well there. The realistic differential alternatives in my team are Raphinha, Bamford and Lingard. I will ponder this for the next couple of weeks and likely wuss out and give it Kane anyway.

          1. Az
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            21 mins ago

            Kane vs. Newcastle is a bit of a no brainier. But Kane vs Villa wasn’t in my mind, and that’s why I’m so suprised that so many went for him.

            For example, in the great and the good it was only myself and Lateriser that backed against Kane... couldn’t believe it!

            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              18 mins ago

              It's not the Kane v Villa is the reason, the other options were not convincing enough and therefore people chose to stay 'safe'

              1. Major League Shocker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Yeah, most are only comfortable captaining premium assets. I think last year the stats did suggest that most managers would have been better off captaining Salah more often than they did. Many may have over-learned the lessons of last season and avoided unconventional options that were actually good.

          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            20 mins ago

            Because you think those captaincy options will all do well, I would pick the one I think to score the most regardless of their EOs.

        • Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          22 mins ago

          As to any information, I have used EO for getting awareness of the risk I am committed to. For captaincy, picking an asset who I think to score the highest remains the week in week out approach. Only when it's a neck to neck such as GW29, EO may have clouded my decision to pick [C] with the perceived lowest risk. I also used EO as a parameter to choose a differential when transferring in an asset that I think will do very well and may propel my rank because I feel am in front of the curve. Hope these make sense!

        • Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          My two cents:

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/03/24/who-has-the-best-and-worst-upcoming-fpl-fixtures-8/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_23625905

          TL;DR - target the opposition is the way to go for me, i.e. big hitter against whipping boys. Most of the weeks, it is the high(est) EO player.

      2. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        WC active, tinkering.

        Mendy
        TAA,Shaw,Alonso,Rudiger
        Salah, Fernandes,Mahrez,Raphinia
        Kane,Bamford

        Martinez,Saka,Coady,Ineacheo. 1m itb for upgrades.

        1. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          24 mins ago

          Triple Chelsea is guaranteed to end in tears!

          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Spoken like 10 wise sages.

          2. The 12th Man
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Alonso is short term punt. Will be moved later for Cresswell and Don’t have to play them all every week.

        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          Looks great!

      3. Fred54
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        Really insightful article. Looking forward to the next one about midfielders getting an extra point for a goal and 1 point for a CS over forwards.

        1. Az
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Do I detect sarcasm there Fred54

      4. COVID-CASUAL
          40 mins ago

          I use livefpl so it’s impossible to not be aware of EO, but I’ve never considered it for decisions. At least consciously. Possible there is some unconscious bias at work at times though.

          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            This!

        • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          Which midfielder are you tempted to bring in that you don't own?

          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            Jota

          2. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yep Jota

        • Finding Timo
            22 mins ago

            How confident are people that Alonso will play v wba ?!

            1. Az
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              I’d be suprised if he didn’t play

              1. Finding Timo
                  just now

                  Ok cheers I am stuck between shaw or a Chelsea defender for GW30 but I need someone who plays due to rubbish bench

            2. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              Of course Bale A the G!

            3. Lindelol
              • 2 Years
              9 mins ago

              Pope Johnstone
              Canelo stones AWB Lowton Coufal
              Salah, Gundo, Son, Raphinia ESR
              Kane,Bamford DCL

              4 itb and 2 FT

              What should I do with these 2 free transfers? Son to Bruno and Stones to Rudiger?

            4. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Re the Kane example I’d be interested to know how many who went elsewhere genuinely expected two returns from the man they did back.

              Trossard had done this once all season
              Leeds were bang out of form in attack and facing a form defence
              Lingard was in form but facing a defence that - like Fulham - rarely conceded more than one

              If you rated Kane as likely to score it wasn’t simply fear that drove the decision. A Kane goal means 9 points more often than not and essentially only a double return elsewhere would better that .

