993
Pro Pundits - Lateriser August 25

What is FPL Upside Chasing and how can I implement it in 2020/21?

993 Comments
Share

It turns out ‘Upside Chasing’ is in vogue these days – but how does it work and how can it help you to Fantasy Premier League success in 2020/21?

As a proponent of this strategy, I thought it would be a good idea to address this buzz-word and, at the same time, look at some of the numbers behind how it works.

It is a style of play that underpinned a successful 2019/20 campaign for me and there’s no reason why you can’t use a similar approach this time around.

So… how does it work? Let’s find out.

What is Upside Chasing?

How De Bruyne and Sterling compare as FPL assets for 2020/21?

When you’re faced with tough Fantasy decisions, Upside Chasing is when you pick the option that has the highest ceiling, the best chance of scoring you a massive points haul.

Crucially, Upside Chasing also means recalibrating your mind in terms of what you perceive to be a “high risk” move.

If there is merit in choosing a less popular player, that has a higher ceiling, backed up by eye-test and data, the only reason that choice could be a risk is if you were to pay attention to ownership and, to a certain extent, value (which we’ll talk about later).

Now, there is nothing wrong with paying attention to these factors. I certainly don’t ignore them completely but I would rather play FPL based on what I see on the football pitch and in the Members Area. If I started allowing myself to be mostly led by ownership percentages, I would take a long, hard look at myself in the mirror, I can tell you now. 

I’m not saying that playing the percentage game is wrong; I do a fair bit of it. But you should not be scared of the ownership to the extent that it makes you act against your instinct when they are watching a game, catching some highlights on Match of the Day or executing a deep dive into the FFS Members Area

Simply put, Upside Chasing is about making sure I’m doing the fun (and right) thing rather than letting others dictate my game.

How did I implement Upside Chasing in 2019/20?

Knowing how Upside Chasing works is one thing. Understanding how to put it into practice on specific decisions is something else entirely.

Those of you who read this article last year will know how the performance of top players often varies depending on who the opponent is. Tracking this across a season is the key to understanding the part fixtures play in Upside Chasing.

I noticed early last season that there were a lot of big hitters and I couldn’t own all of them at the same time. This would lead to a high variance in points between Gameweeks.

I also noted that there were a lot of glue guys (set-and-forget options) in my team, primarily in the low to mid-price bracket and I held them for long parts of the season without spending transfers there. This was most of my defence and players like Raúl Jiménez (£8.5m) who just kept on delivering.

I loosely assumed that spending transfers in defence would lead to a net 15 to 20 point profit or loss over five to six Gameweeks.

I could attempt to make the same gain in a single Gameweek with high-impact big-hitter switching for captaincies primarily based on fixtures. This impact was even greater when the person I was captaining had low ownership.

This constant big-hitter switching based on fixtures is a risky strategy and you need to compromise on value for these players as well as not being afraid of ownership while doing the same.

It also a fair assumption to make that some players are not set-and-forget assets and will not maintain consistent form throughout the season as we saw with Mohamed Salah (£12.0m) during his first Liverpool campaign.

If that is the case, and you see a big hitter showcasing that kind of form throughout the season, you don’t need to move him.

Loosely put, this was the largely the thinking implemented last season but there are a lot more moving parts to it. 

You don’t look at this as a hard and fast rule and should remain reactive to all the curve balls that FPL throws at you. 

In fact, I might not even implement Upside Chasing this season as I strongly believe in having no rules or pre-conceived notions… although it is in my DNA, more often than not, to pick the high-ceiling option. 

I realised while talking to Walsh on an FML FPL podcast appearance that it subconsciously stems from years of playing monthly FPL competitions where I used to take multiple hits at the end of the month and I got very used to having an ideal team on paper.

Anyway, enough subjective jabber for now. Let’s dive into the juicy numbers which may or may not validate the thinking behind big-hitter switching for the Upside Chasing theory. This section is for FFS Premium Members only.

Assessing big hitters based on their opponents

What is FPL Upside Chasing and how can I implement it in 2020/21?
The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2020/21

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

993 Comments Post a Comment
  1. how many hits?!!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Interesting looking at 'table' for games after project restart - I know things can change over the summer but hadn't realised Southampton won so many games and Man U scored so many goals. Made me rethink, now going KWP for one of my 4.5s in defence and Martial benched in GW1 ready to go straight into my side for GW2.

    1. Manchester City – 21 points (GD +27)
    2. Manchester United – 21 points (GD +20)
    3. Southampton – 18 points (GD +8)
    4. Tottenham – 18 points (GD +7)
    5. Chelsea – 18 points (GD +3)
    6. Liverpool – 17 points
    7. Arsenal – 16 points (GD +7)
    8. Wolves – 16 points (GD +4)
    9. Burnley – 15 points
    10. West Ham – 12 points (GD +2)
    11. Everton – 12 points (GD -3)
    12. Brighton – 12 points (GD -7)
    13. Sheffield United – 10 points
    14. Newcastle United – 9 points (GD -4)
    15. Leicester City – 9 points (GD -4)
    16. Aston Villa – 9 points (GD -4)
    17. Bournemouth – 7 points (GD -7)
    18. Watford – 7 points (GD -11)
    19. Crystal Palace – 4 points
    20. Norwich City – 0 points

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Look at the whipping boys though 😉

      Open Controls
    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      I think you've missed off the first set of matches, as Villa should be on 10 points, and City 24?

      Interesting to look at tho.

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        Ha, you can't slip one past Cruyff.

        Open Controls
      2. how many hits?!!
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        cut and pasted from planetfootball.com, so apologies for errors/innacuracies

        Open Controls
        1. avfc82
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          No it's cool, this makes sense as all teams played the same amount of games, but in reality, City, Arsenal, Villa and Sheff Utd had additional fixtures which kicked it all off.

          Open Controls
    3. Twisted Saltergater
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Thanks for this. Southampton definitely hit form following the restart - I've tripled up.

      One possibility is to start with Ings or Jimenez and 0.5m ITB to then bring in Martial, but of course that necessitates using up a FT.

      Open Controls
  2. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Hey guys,
    I think I might be settled on this one - anything obviously wrong?

    McCarthy
    TAA Doherty Dier KWP
    Salah Auba Armstrong Soucek
    Jimenez Mitro
    (Nyland Bruno Ferguson Wickham)

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      It's a good one.

      I like it.

      Nothing really to add. My team looks pretty much the same. With the only difference being Ziyech + Son over Auba + Armstrong. Don't fault people for thinking A&A is better.

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Cheers Camzy, appreciate your input. Going to stop tinkering for a few days now!

        Open Controls
    2. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour ago

      Aurier over Dier?

      Open Controls
      1. Flair
        59 mins ago

        Likely to leave

        Open Controls
    3. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Very nice team. Can I ask why Dier over Ben Davis ??

      Open Controls
  3. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    How's this look
    Dubravka
    TAA Justin Doherty KWP Ward
    Salah Noble Auba Stephens
    Mitro
    (Martial, Fernandes, Davies)
    0.5 available with a view to switch out Auba - KDB after a couple of game weeks.
    Thanky you

    Open Controls
  4. Oooo Matron
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    G2G?

    McCarthy
    TAA Justin Vinagre
    Son Salah (C) Auba Soucek
    Mitrovic Ings Werner

    Subs: Button, Ferguson, Bissouma, Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. Mayor of Flair
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Nice

      Open Controls
  5. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Thoughts guys...

    A) Kane Werner Armstrong
    B) Jimenez Ings Son

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. SAY MY NAME
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    4. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      A. Stubborn non Ings owner 19/20 season.

      Open Controls
    5. Fring
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Looking at captaincy over first 9 weeks other than week 6 (and possibly week 4) I am unlikely to captain City player so thinking of investing more in Liverpool, United, and Chelsea – possibly going for Foden as third/fourth midfielder. If Spurs get off to good start then Kane/Son possibly good captaincy option weeks 3, 5, 7.

    Week 1 Salah (LEE) or Aubameyang (ful)- possibly Kane/Son (EVE)- Man City blank
    Week 2 Aubameyang (whu) or Bruno (cry)- possibly Kane/Son (sou)- Man City (wol)
    Week 3 Kane/Son (NEW) or Bruno (bha) or Chelsea (wba) - Man City (LEI)
    Week 4 Salah (avl) Chelsea (cry) or Man City (lee) – possibly Aubameyang (SHU) or Wolves (ful)
    Week 5 Kane/Son (whu) or Bruno (new) or Chelsea (SOU)- Man City (ars)
    Week 6 Man City (whu) or Wolves (NEW)- possibly Aubameyang (LEI)
    Week 7 Kane/Son (BHA) or Salah (whu)- Man City(shu)
    Week 8 Aubameyang (AVL)- possibly Bruno (eve) -Man City (LIV)
    Week 9 Salah (LEI) or Bruno (WBA)- possibly Aubameyang (lee) - Man City (tot)

    Open Controls
    1. VAR United
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Nice. Looks like GW8 I might be looking to swap some Auba back in

      Open Controls
  7. mranonymous
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    is Benteke nailed? I know he's limited but 5.5 seems OK...

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      27 mins ago

      I think he's a decent shout as cheap forwards go he was looking decent during the restart imo

      Open Controls
    2. Mayor of Flair
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      He'll break your heart

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ayew can play lone striker

      Open Controls
  8. Gazwaz80
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    GAZWAZ80 41 mins ago
    Is anybody else having trouble with F/F app, for example, can’t see teams, can’t make transfers, etc....

    Open Controls
    1. Zlatanzo
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Mines fine, use the web browser

      Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Me too I'm having the exact issue on my phone

      Open Controls
    3. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Some were having issue yesterday. Better to use website.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        just now

        Thanks, I am using website now but find the app easier to use for some things, was just wondering if it was just my phone having issues....

        Open Controls
    4. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      The official PL app? Had issues in 2018 so haven't used it since.

      Open Controls
  9. Gazwaz80
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Sorry, I got bottomed 🙂

    Open Controls
  10. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Nice team ...Can I ask why Dier ??

    Open Controls
  11. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Newcastle, West Ham, Liverpool and Palace in action today. Have a feeling we'll see Keita in quite a few more teams if he does well again. Hoping for clues as to whether Ferguson and/or Mitchell will start for Palace.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Maximin, Soucek/Antonio/Noble, Keita, Ayew, Ferguson, Mitchell

      Good day!

      Open Controls
      1. FALSE PROFIT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Fergie and Mitchell really interest me.

        Open Controls
  12. RAMZES666
    • 2 Years
    54 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team for GW1? Feels really balanced to me, have 2m ITB should i use it or wait till GW2 for Son>Bruno/Rashford?

    Lloris
    TAA Egan Vinagre KWP
    Salah Auba Son Armstrong
    Werner Mitrovic

    Nyland Gordon Ferguson Davis

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Vinagre to Doherty?

      Open Controls
      1. RAMZES666
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Was thinking Egan to VVD/Robbo.
        Trust Wolves def more than Sheffield

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          That works too.

          Open Controls
  13. Zlatanzo
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    A) Jimi, Doherty
    B) Werner, Saiss

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      A should score more points combined over the season.

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      A, legends

      Open Controls
  14. FOMFF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    A. Werner, Mitro, Son
    B. Jimi, Vardy, Greenwood on the bench

    Open Controls
    1. Zlatanzo
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  15. FALSE PROFIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    With Man U missing GW1 it is entirely plausible there are 0.3 price rises on Rash Martial Bruno Greenwood. There can be a lot of ground to catch up regarding TV at a very early stage.

    If you have the bottle to keep some on the bench in GW1 then you could gain a lot without Wildcarding.

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      There is a chance casuals just notices they scored 0 and they will be sold by everyone.

      Open Controls
  16. Pukki Party
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    Most are going mental over Auba at 12.0m because he's now a mid, but not much talk about Greenwood and Rashford now being mids. Especially Rashford underperformed last season, yet everyone seems to think Fernandes will keep up his scoring. Crazy to go Rashford and Greenwood (from gw2/3) over Fernandes?

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      Rashford off form and off pens

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Pens is a worry yeah. Not sure about form as it's a new season.

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Not crazy at all. As good as Bruno was last season I think he can be covered by any two of Greenwood, Rashford and Martial.

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Agree, and feel like 3 10.5+ players is too much, two captain options is enough.

        Open Controls
  17. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    When is Kane due back from quarantine?

    Open Controls
  18. FOMFF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    GTG?

    Ryan
    TAA, VVD, Vinagre, Ferguson
    Salah, Auba, Son, Armstrong
    Werner, Mitro

    Button, Dallas, Stephens, Davis, 1.5 ITB for Man U/City upgrades.

    Open Controls
  19. unlethal
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who's the better pick out of VVD and Doherty if I already have TAA?

    Both have attacking threat so it's not an easy decision for me

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Doherty and it's easy. The fixtures are better and he's 0.5m cheaper.

      Open Controls
      1. unlethal
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Fair enough, thank you

        Open Controls
  20. The Cloud Watcher
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Superb piece, could well be the most important article to read this season.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.