977
Pre-Season August 28

The best budget FPL forwards for 2020/21

977 Comments
Share

Finding value among the budget Fantasy Premier League forwards looks to be a tricky task on first glance.

The fact that Divock Origi (£5.5m), who was handed just seven Premier League starts in 2019/20, and David McGoldrick (£5.5m), who didn’t find the back of the net until Gameweek 35+, scored more FPL points last season than any other forward now available for less than £6.0m paints a picture in itself.

We are certainly stretching the definition of ‘best’ in this article, then, but we’ll endeavour to find one or two cut-price assets who can perhaps serve a purpose as bench fodder in 2020/21.

Mid-price and premium forward guides will follow, while you can read our run-through of the best goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders via the links below.

£4.5m Bench Fodder

With only four £4.5m forwards to choose from at the time of writing, anyone in the market for next season’s Mason Greenwood (£7.5m) may be left disappointed.

Conor Wickham (£4.5m) and Indiana Vassilev (£4.5m) didn’t manage a single Premier League start between them in 2019/20, with the Crystal Palace striker farmed out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday in January.

The pair might well leave their respective clubs this summer, either on a permanent basis in Wickham’s case or on loan in Vassilev’s, but it’s always worth monitoring pre-season minutes on the offchance of any increased involvement.

Keinan Davis (£4.5m) was more involved than Vassilev at Aston Villa in 2019/20, playing a part in all of his side’s final 11 league fixtures and starting four of them.

The return to fitness of Wesley (£6.0m), whenever that might be, or the arrival a new acquisition will likely shunt him down the pecking order but Mbwana Samatta (£6.0m) has not yet really made a convincing case as the Villans’ lone striker, so there could be hope yet.

Perhaps the most exciting prospect is Rhian Brewster (£4.5m).

Yet to play a minute of league football for Liverpool and unlikely to be anything other than an occasional substitute if he does stay on Merseyside, he would nevertheless be a name to consider if he left the Reds for another top-flight club on loan or in a permanent deal this summer.

His pre-season form and goals for Swansea City last season have only increased his stock, with Sheffield United said to be among the teams sniffing around.

Newly Promoted Options

If the new season was to begin today with no other new arrivals, then Patrick Bamford (£5.5m) would be one of the budget forwards we could likely rely on for game-time.

The Leeds United striker started 43 of the Whites’ 46 Championship matches last season, scoring on 16 occasions and banking two assists.

Question-marks over his efficiency and his ability to cut it at a higher level have dogged the former Chelsea and Middlesbrough forward for some time, however, with his four previous stints in the Premier League resulting in lots of bench-time and one solitary goal.

Indeed, his poor goal conversion rate of 11.2% in the English second tier last season doesn’t bode well, nor does the fact he wasted over three-quarters of his ‘big chances’.

That lack of a clinical streak looks to have prompted transfer activity from Marcelo Bielsa, with Leeds heavily linked with Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno at the time of writing.

There’s not much to write home about when it comes to West Bromwich Albion forwards, either.

Kenneth Zohore (£5.0m) may be surplus to requirements or third-choice at best, while Charlie Austin (£5.5m) and Hal Robson-Kanu (£5.5m) shared game-time and goals (ten each) in Albion’s promotion-winning campaign.

Austin and Robson-Kanu were benched on a combined 44 occasions last season as Slaven Bilic alternated between the pair, which will set alarm bells ringing among FPL managers.

Austin is the more natural poacher of the two, with the former Southampton man recording almost twice as many big chances as any other Baggies’ player.

Robson-Kanu’s graft saw him become the go-to striker from November onwards, however, with 22 of his 24 starts coming from the Championship equivalent of Gameweeks 16-39.

Austin took four of West Brom’s seven penalties in 2019/20, with Zohore (two) and Robson-Kanu (one) responsible for the others.

Bobby Decordova-Reid (£5.5m) was listed as a forward by FPL upon the game’s relaunch but he has seldom started as the spearhead of the Fulham attack.

The versatile Decordova-Reid was deployed as an Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.0m) stand-in, a winger, a number ten, a second striker and even a deeper central midfielder in 2019/20.

A total of 11 substitute appearances suggests that he might be a significant rotation risk but he became a more permanent feature in the second half of the campaign, starting 24 of the Cottagers’ final 27 matches in the league and the three subsequent Championship play-off games.

Decordova-Reid also registered twice as many big chances as any other Fulham player bar Mitrovic, although only a quarter were converted and he scored on just six occasions all season.

The Best – and Worst – of the Rest

It really is slim pickings elsewhere, with Davis, Bamford, Wickham and Brewster the only sub-£6.0m forwards to feature in more than 5% of FPL squads at present.

Divock Origi (£5.5m) will be reliant on an injury to one of Liverpool’s front three for meaningful game-time and even then, the likes of Brewster, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£6.5m) and Takumi Minamino (£6.5m) could still get the nod ahead of the Belgian if unavailability does strike one of the Reds’ regulars.

FPL managers might have tolerated Graham Potter’s unpredictability had Aaron Connolly (£5.5m) remained at £4.5m but, after a starting price rise of one million, there will be little appetite in the Fantasy world for a player who made just 14 starts in 2019/20.

The ageing Glenn Murray (£5.0m) and the out-of-favour Florin Andone (£5.0m) are even less likely to get pitch-time at the Amex.

January signing Leonardo Campana (£5.0m) hasn’t yet played a minute for Wolves and Leo Bonatini (£5.0m) spent last season on loan in Portugal, while Burnley’s Matej Vydra (£5.0m) looks set to be back in his usual role as fourth-choice striker with the Clarets’ other forwards returning to fitness.

Might Andy Carroll (£5.5m) have an Indian summer in FPL this season?

An injury to Dwight Gayle (£6.0m) looks set to keep the Newcastle United striker out for “months”, leaving Steve Bruce with just Carroll, the misfiring Joelinton (£6.0m) and the completely overlooked Yoshinori Muto (£5.0m) as his striking options for the upcoming campaign.

The Magpies may well make a move for another forward after that Gayle blow but, given Mike Ashley’s belt-tightening reputation, it wouldn’t be a complete shock to see no further incomings on Tyneside.

Even then, there wouldn’t be too many takers given Carroll’s injury-prone reputation and surprising shortage of goals (he hasn’t scored since April 2018).

Injuries have also dogged Christian Benteke‘s (£5.5m) career and, true to form, he is working his way back from a broken foot at the time of writing.

He did start nine matches either side of lockdown, scoring twice and grabbing an assist, and does appear to be in Roy Hodgson’s plans when available.

But availability is often the stumbling block with the Belgian and, on top of that, he has averaged only two goals scored in his last three seasons of Premier League football.

Callum Robinson‘s (£5.5m) FPL flame briefly flickered in 2019/20, with the-then “out-of-position” midfielder enjoying some early-season appearances up front for Sheffield United.

Falling down the pecking order in South Yorkshire and moving on loan to West Bromwich Albion in January, he could be a name to monitor if he does make the move to the Hawthorns permanent.

Robinson spent most of his time on the left flank of a 4-2-3-1 under Slaven Bilic and was thrust straight into the starting XI upon his move but, after nine successive starts, was dropped to the bench in the next seven games.

He returned on the final day – surprisingly as a central striker – against QPR and two of his five attacking returns for the Baggies came in that 2-2 draw with the Rs.

David McGoldrick (£5.5m) will surely still be in Chris Wilder’s plans come Gameweek 1, having ended the season as a regular partner to Ollie McBurnie (£6.0m) up front.

No budget forward in this piece started more games (22) or played more minutes (1,822) than McGoldrick last season but his dismal conversion rate (he wasted 15 of his 17 big chances and scored just twice) and Wilder’s penchant for a spot of rotation in attack are compelling downsides.

Another year and another entry for Shane Long (£5.5m) in our budget forwards article, although the Irishman has been handed a small price rise of half a million.

Long and Michael Obafemi (£5.0m) are two of three strikers, the other being Che Adams (£6.0m), who will be competing for a spot alongside Danny Ings (£8.5m) in the Southampton attack next season.

The fact that these three attackers racked up 43 substitute appearances between them in 2019/20 underscores the uncertainty up top, although Long had been a regular before lockdown, starting all but one of the matches he was available for between Gameweeks 15 and 29 – and even that one benching came off the back of an injury.

With little to play for after football resumed in June, Ralph Hasenhuttl brought Adams (four starts) and Obafemi (three starts) back into the fold and it’ll be interesting to see if either of them has usurped Long as Ings’ strike partner come the opening weekend.

Adams was the man in form prior to the end of the campaign, scoring four goals in the final six Gameweeks, and it may well be that Long and Obafemi are reduced to impact substitute roles at the beginning of 2020/21.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

977 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Procrustes2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    47 mins ago

    A or B?

    A) Dier & Soucek

    B) Walker Peters & Saint Maximin

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. JonGTFC
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      KWP, Soucek and .5 in the bank or upgrade elsewhere

      i prefer B) to A) though

      Open Controls
    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      41 mins ago

      I see conflicting versions of Tottenham's starting back 4, with him in and not in it. He got bardly any points last year.

      Saint Maximum is a good player but Newcastle's projected points total is 13 below Southampton's
      https://www.sportingindex.com/spread-betting/football/uk-domestic-premier-league/group_a.beec601c-3b39-41fb-9163-0e88fd72558e/premier-league-points-2020-21

      and they have even shorter odds to be top goalscorers
      https://www.oddschecker.com/football/english/premier-league/highest-scoring-team

      I would like to see odds on lowest goalscorers, most conceeded, least conceeded but haven't found them yet.

      So I'm saying B with Armstrong, or A is possible if you're confident he will start.

      Open Controls
      1. Procrustes2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Thanks for the rigorous reply

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      37 mins ago

      A for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Procrustes2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Thanks,

        so you see Dier as a starter as well? Im worried with the

        Open Controls
    4. Nightrain_
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      KWP and Soucek for me, extra money goes to Lloris

      Open Controls
      1. Procrustes2000
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Good suggestion but I need 0.5 on top of that for Lloris :/

        Open Controls
  2. unlethal
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Is Armstrong nailed? Only got 3k minutes last season, any signs his minutes will go up this season?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      First choice but needs periodic rest in that pressing system they play

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        most of his "rests" last season were due to injury.
        If he stays fit then he will play similar minutes that Redmond managed last season.

        Open Controls
        1. Jay Jay Okocha
          • 7 Years
          just now

          What about Djenepo?

          Open Controls
  3. Super Frank
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    [Bottomed]
    What do you think of this team? (0.0 ITB)

    McCarthy
    TAA - Egan - KWP - Vinagre - Justin
    Salah (C) - Son - Ziyech
    Ings - Jimenez

    Nyland - Brewster - Anguissa - Bruno

    Thanks in advance.

    Open Controls
    1. Sharkytect
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      I was about to say that I can't quite work out where all the money has gone...and then I saw Bruno sitting third on the bench. Suddenly makes sense.

      I think this looks like a good team. One less transfer to make in gw2.

      Open Controls
      1. Super Frank
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah, good to hear

        Open Controls
    2. stevieb12
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 mins ago

      You could swap Mount in for Ziyech, if you keep an eye on his minutes and position in pre-season. Which could you let you upgrade to Werner or Justin. I'm worried about Leicester's defence without Chilwell and Evans. I have a similar team

      McCarthy
      TAA / KWP / Saliba
      Auba / Salah /Son / Saint-Max / Mount
      Vardy / Mitovic

      Not sure on my strikers - it's a lottery!

      Open Controls
      1. Super Frank
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I think Mount will be a rotation risk with the imminent arrival of Havertz
        Justin will prove to be a good value for the first few weeks I think

        Open Controls
  4. Soto Ayam
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    Any chance that kdb's stock won't have risen by gw 3?

    I'm swapping for auba, so I'll be able to cover it, but having .4, or .3 in the bank is no good to anyone.

    Let's hope Auba tears it up and people buy him instead

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Why isn’t it? If you have a 7.5 player and want to get a 7.6 player for example, have 0.3 itb is very useful.

      Open Controls
    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      No, just get on the transfer on the first day of gw2 though. More chance Auba falls when he blanks (I've got him and making the change to Raz for gw3).

      Open Controls
    3. FPLShaqiri
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Good thing auba will shoot up 0.2 and cover you after his hatty against fulham 😉

      Open Controls
    4. Essan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      KDB is currently the most popular MID.

      If anything he may drop in price after not playing in the first GW ..... 😮

      Open Controls
  5. zLaTaN@uNiTeD
    • 4 Years
    41 mins ago

    Che Adams is currently owned by only 2.2% managers. What do we think if he doesn't score many points for first 2/3 gw his price will fall rapidly?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Probably fall by 0.1 by GW3 if he hasn't scored yet

      Open Controls
    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not that rapidly but I have got him and unless he tears it up, he's becoming Chris Wood.

      Open Controls
    3. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      It depends if someone else in the same price range becomes the obvious alternative.

      Open Controls
    4. baps hunter, 9dsw2f top 20k…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      It's coin toss between him and Mitrovic. I think people are so busy getting Manchester assets in, that they don't have luxury to change /sell 6.0 fwd early.

      Open Controls
  6. Super Saints
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Why am I suddenly seeing Anguissa in everyone's team?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Creative mid?

      Open Controls
  7. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Kane still not training?

    Open Controls
  8. FPLShaqiri
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    What is your prediction for Thiago Silva price? And do you think he will be a regular starter?

    Open Controls
    1. jomikijiq
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      5.5, yes

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      5.5 - 100% regular starter. Probably with Zouma.

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Ahead of Rudiger? Rudiger must be better than zouma.

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Rudiger didn't have a very good year last season.

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Zouma has never been anything other than woeful though?

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              All three of Rudiger, Zouma and Christensen have their strengths and weaknesses. The biggest issue is they lack authority and leadership which hopefully Thiago Silva provides whoever he is paired with.

              Open Controls
    3. Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Think he’s been brought in for Champions League experience- I can’t see a 35year old defender keeping up with the speed of prem football tbh

      Open Controls
  9. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    36 mins ago

    How do Leeds and Fulham's defences stack up for those that watched the Championship last season? Getting the feeling that Auba (ful) may be a better shout than Salah/Mane (LEE) for GW 1 captaincy

    Open Controls
    1. Nightrain_
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thought so too but would love to see Arsenal's setup tomorrow first

      Open Controls
    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      4 mins ago

      Agreed! Which is why I'm thinking of starting without Salah ..........not a popular opinion

      Open Controls
    3. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      On paper Leeds have a better defence. But I think they might try and play more attacking football, while Parker's Fulham probably won't. Therefore I'm on Salah(c).

      Open Controls
  10. Little Red Lacazette
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    Is tomorrows Arsenal's Community Shield starting 11 a good indicator on their game squad starting players this season?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Maybe, maybe not. I'll be inclined to go with Saliba and Saka if they start.

      Open Controls
  11. Gabbiadini
    • 3 Years
    32 mins ago

    Hypothetically speaking if Manchester City signs the Messiah it is likely to decrease KDBs output.
    I gather KDB could be going out of a few sides..?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Depends on pricing but I would probably replace KDB with Messi and perma cap.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Same.

        Open Controls
    2. Goonsquad245
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      Consensus seems to be that it'll increase KDBs output a lot and he will be essential.

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Yeah, KDB would lose pens and some corners and free kicks. Sterling might be a better option than KDB if Messi joins.

      Open Controls
    4. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      For me, Messi to City will be no more KDB and captain issues resolved.

      Open Controls
    5. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      I’d go both

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        KDB... over an Auba/Salah to cover another team?

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Probably over aubameyang

          Open Controls
  12. BigBillyBass
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Please RMT

    Ryan (Nyland)
    TAA Saliba KWP Mitchell (Taylor)
    Salah Auba Armstrong Dendoncker (Greenwood)
    Kane Werner (Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Pretty solid. You figure private Ryan will be saving more shots than McCarthy early on?

      Open Controls
      1. JonGTFC
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Covers more bases with KWP in the defence too so i agree, (i'd probably rather go McCarthy and Vinagre/Justin, but meh)

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Very nice.

      Open Controls
  13. Major League Shocker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    23 mins ago

    Excluding Liverpool players, which defender will get the most points this season?

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Laporte

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Laporte, Boly and Doherty

      Open Controls
    3. Gabbiadini
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Doherty if he remains at Wolves.

      Open Controls
    4. JonGTFC
      • 3 Years
      just now

      If Mendy was to be fit and play 30+ games, then him

      Open Controls
  14. Toked
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Can't shake the feeling that Kepa will be a good pick at just 5.0m this season, does anyone else agree?

    Is Chelsea defence really that bad?

    Open Controls
    1. Gomolon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      He could be well priced if he seriously improves, however it's most certainly a wait and see for now

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Chelsea defence isn't that bad... Kepa is the problem, worst expected goals conceded stats last season.

      Open Controls
      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Yeah, I think if they buy even a goalkeeper like Pope, then I would be looking at Chilwell (once fit) as a nice differential.

        Open Controls
  15. FALSE PROFIT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    How many punters can we expect to play FPL this season?
    1.8 mil seems low 2 weeks before kick off.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      5-6m once the game starts and 7-8m by the end with all the one week teams

      Open Controls
  16. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Alli (EVE) or Ziyech (bha) for a one week punt?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.