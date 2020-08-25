89
Pre-Season August 25

The best budget FPL midfielders for 2020/21

89 Comments
We turn our attention to budget midfielders as we continue to trawl through the Fantasy Premier League price list and pick out the names to consider – and avoid.

Having already looked at budget goalkeepers, mid-price/premium goalkeepers, budget defenders and mid-price/premium defenders, we switch our focus to options further up the pitch in the £4.5m-£5.0m bracket.

There is the usual mix of defensive midfielders, deep-lying playmakers, reserves, academy products, assets from the newly promoted clubs and the odd attack-minded player to consider in this tier.

We will cover £5.5m options in our look at mid-price midfielders, given that 84 assets fall within the £4.5m-£5.0m price range alone.

The £4.5m Bench Fodder Options

The primary function of a £4.5m midfielder is to be an emergency option on our benches, to be ready to come in for a two-point (or better) return when rotation, injury and/or suspension bites hard.

The first requirement of such a player is that he is a semi-reliable starter.

That immediately rules out a large number of Fantasy assets, although pre-season is yet to start in earnest and we may well see a surprise name emerge from this bargain bin of players: Todd Cantwell was a fine example of this in 2019/20.

Security of starts is not something we associate with Brighton and Hove Albion assets under the ever-tinkering Graham Potter but Yves Bissouma (£4.5m) does leap out at first glance, having played a prominent role and looked in excellent form in the Seagulls’ run-in.

Bissouma started 10 of Albion’s final 12 fixtures, coming off the bench in the other two matches, and was one of just two FPL midfielders who are now priced up at £4.5m who scored a Premier League goal last season.

Little to concern defences of Liverpool and Burnley after bore draw at Brighton

Bissouma loves a pop from distance but just two shots in the box all season highlights his limitations and the same applies to teammate Dale Stephens (£4.5m), who has scored one goal in three years.

Stephens started 28 Premier League games in 2019/20 (the most of the current crop of £4.5m midfielders) although only 12 came from Gameweeks 17-38 as he became a bit of a rotation risk himself.

The pre-season friendlies will be worth keeping an eye on, to see how Stephens, Bissouma and the fit-again utility man Steven Alzate (£4.5m) are faring for minutes under their unpredictable head coach.

Staying on the south coast, the departure of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£5.0m) may well open up a first-team slot for one of Oriel Romeu, Will Smallbone or Harrison Reed (all £4.5m) alongside James Ward-Prowse (£6.0m) at the base of the Southampton midfield.

Romeu was more heavily involved in the run-in, starting seven of Saints’ nine matches after lockdown and encouragingly creating three big chances, although has racked up over ten times as many bookings as attacking returns over the last five seasons.

Reed is one to watch if he makes a permanent move back to Fulham, where he spent last season on loan, although again, no shots in the box in 2019/20 encapsulates his lack of goal threat.

Organised Palace defence stops Watford replicating Liverpool display

It’s slim pickings elsewhere, with Marvelous Nakamba (£4.5m) and James McCarthy (£4.5m) the only other midfielders in this price rung who hit double figures for Premier League starts in 2019/20.

Neither player is considered anywhere near ‘nailed’ at the time of writing though (Nakamba started just once after lockdown, McCarthy on four occasions) and the pair didn’t manage a goal or assist between them last season.

The six assets from the newly promoted clubs were either back-ups or sent out on loan in 2019/20, although Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (£4.5m) was a big-money signing when Fulham were last in the top flight and it remains to be seen if Parker has any plans to reinstall him as a ball-carrier in midfield after a decent year with Villarreal in Spain.

Of the remaining players we haven’t discussed, only Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) and Jairo Riedewald (£4.5m) racked up more than 200 minutes of Premier League football in the campaign just gone.

Gordon is one to monitor given that he’s possibly the most attack-minded of all the assets at this price point, with the teenage winger appearing in every one of Everton’s nine post-lockdown fixtures and starting four of them.

The young midfielder provided an assist in the 2-1 win over Leicester City, creating a modest six chances in his 11 appearances last season.

NEWLY PROMOTED £5.0m OPTIONS

Moving up a tier, we begin our examination of £5.0m midfielders with a rundown of the options from Premier League new boys West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United and Fulham.

While Kyle Edwards (£5.0m) and Sam Field (£5.0m) may struggle for game-time, Romaine Sawyers (£5.0m) and Jake Livermore (£5.0m) ought to be names to count upon for minutes in 2020/21, providing Albion don’t dip into the transfer market.

Both were regulars at the base of the Baggies’ midfield in their promotion-winning campaign, with Livermore the more likely to grab a goal – although neither player is a real attacking menace.

You can read in-depth reports on these two players by clicking here.

Not one of the six Fulham midfielders priced up at £5.0m started more than 20 of the Cottagers’ 46 Championship games, with big-money signing Jean Michael Seri (£5.0m) spending the year on loan at Galatasaray and thought to be keen on a permanent switch to Turkey.

Two to watch in pre-season are free-kick specialist Neeskens Kebano (£5.0m) and Josh Onomah (£5.0m), who ended 2019/20 in favour with their manager after stop-start campaigns.

The pair were deployed out wide and in the number ten role respectively towards the end of the regulation season and both players started all three play-off matches, although it remains to be seen if they will retain their starting berths when Fulham make the step-up in class.

You can read much more on both players and the Cottagers’ midfield in our stand-alone piece here.

Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips (£5.0m) is a name worth mentioning at this price point.

A defensive midfielder by trade, an accumulator of yellow cards and posing very little goal threat from open play (he registered only one shot in the box all season), his big draw is his set-piece expertise.

No Leeds player took more corners or directs free-kicks in 2019/20 and while he only registered two assists, he created 68 chances in the Whites’ title-winning campaign.

A regular when fit, Phillips is said to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee injury and could be fit for Gameweek 1.

With Jamie Shackleton (£5.0m) mostly a back-up, Jay-Roy Grot (£5.0m) likely surplus to requirements and the injury-prone Adam Forshaw (£5.0m) still working his back to fitness after a long-term lay-off, Tyler Roberts (£5.0m) is the best of the rest at Elland Road.

Often used in an attacking midfield role to spare the ageing Pablo Hernandez‘s (£6.0m) legs, Roberts could even get the odd ‘out of position’ run-out up front – although a lack of guaranteed pitch-time is the obvious drawback.

BIG SIX BACK-UPS AND POTENTIAL STARTERS

You often get what you pay for in FPL, especially when it comes to players from the ‘big six’ clubs.

There isn’t really a stand-out name at £5.0m from these teams, with the penalty-taking Jorginho having seemingly fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea.

The Italian’s teammate, N’Golo Kante (£5.0m), ought to be a reliable starter when fit, at least, and will pop up with the odd goal or two whenever he’s not on the treatment table.

Gabriel Martinelli (£5.0m) is a long-term absentee and Matteo Guendouzi (£5.0m) and Lucas Torreira (£5.0m) are thought to be surplus to requirements at Arsenal, while Joe Willock (£5.0m) was mostly an impact substitute last season and will likely be relying on inactivity from the Gunners in the transfer market to build on his eight league starts in 2019/20.

Across north London, new signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£5.0m) is expected to be the chief ball-winner in the Spurs midfield next season.

A total of 46 shots without success in his final year at Southampton does suggest his four-goal tally in 2018/19 was a one-off, however.

Gedson Fernandes (£5.0m) has been used at right-back in pre-season, so it remains to be seen if he is a mere placeholder for Serge Aurier (£5.5m) or a new arrival if the Ivorian departs.

At Manchester United, Nemanja Matic (£5.0m) and Scott McTominay (£5.0m) may be locked in a two-way tussle for a central midfield spot, with the Scotsman more of a goal threat than his teammate, especially from set plays – although that isn’t saying much.

TOP-HALF OPTIONS

Defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi (£5.0m) is a reliable starter in the Leicester side when fit but, although he registered more headed attempts from set plays than anyone else in this article in 2019/20, can’t be relied upon for more than a couple of goals a season.

Jack Cork (£5.0m) – who didn’t register a single attacking return in the campaign just gone – guarantees minutes and little else when available for Burnley and may even miss the start of the campaign, with Josh Brownhill (£5.0m) the likely beneficiary if Sean Dyche doesn’t dip into the transfer market.

Jorginho aside, we do have a handful of penalty-taking assets available at this price point.

Oliver Norwood (£5.0m) is one of them, although he was only given one opportunity from the spot in 2019/20.

The Sheffield United midfielder created more chances than any of his teammates last season, with his share of corner-taking duties boosting his key pass count.

The other (presumed) regular for the Bladesmen at this price is Sander Berge (£5.0m), who started all but one of his side’s ten post-lockdown matches.

The club-record signing managed only four shots and two chances created in that time, however, so doesn’t immediately leap off the page.

Finally, one of last season’s budget gems, Leander Dendoncker (£5.0m), has been handed a price rise of half a million ahead of 2020/21.

Five benchings in the last 14 matches suggests a degree of rotation risk but he nevertheless featured in every single league fixture for Wolves last season and his goal count (four) wasn’t bettered by any current FPL midfielder in the sub-£5.5m bracket.

The Best – and Worst – of the Rest

Arguably the most appealing £5.0m midfielders can be found in east London, which is sod’s law as West Ham United have arguably the toughest run of fixtures from Gameweeks 1-8.

Declan Rice (£5.0m), if he stays with the Hammers, didn’t miss a single minute of league football in 2019/20 and, somewhat surprisingly given his role as defensive midfielder, registered more assists last season than anyone else in this article.

Mark Noble (£5.0m) is on penalties and ended last season in a more advanced midfield role, remarkably creating more chances than any other Premier League player bar Kevin De Bruyne (£11.5m) in the final four Gameweeks.

Proving to be more popular than them both and indeed any other £5.0m-rated midfielder, however, is Tomas Soucek (£5.0m).

The Czech international scored on three occasions after lockdown, which no other midfielder now available at this price could better.

He also couldn’t be bested for goal attempts, shots in the box, efforts on target, big chances and headed chances among players in this piece from Gameweeks 30+ to 38+ and he looked a real threat from set plays after his arrival.

Like Noble, Matt Ritchie (£5.0m) is also presumed to still be on penalties.

The Newcastle United winger was reclassified as a Fantasy midfielder upon the FPL relaunch but still looks appealing at his price point, given that he also takes plenty of free-kicks and corners.

The Scotland international had hit double figures for attacking returns in each of the three seasons before 2019/20, a campaign that was ravaged by injury.

Two goals and an assist after lockdown hinted at his potential and it’ll be worth monitoring the incomings and pre-season friendlies on Tyneside this summer to see if Rtichie is still a regular come Gameweek 1, as he offers more than defensive midfielder Isaac Hayden (£5.0m) at the same price.

Brighton’s three £5.0m midfielders are potentially too risky at this stage given the wealth of options Potter has in the middle of the park, especially as Bissouma is available for half a million cheaper.

Even Aaron Mooy and Davy Propper (both £5.0m), hitherto regulars, warmed the bench on a combined seven occasions after lockdown.

Few will be interested in Crystal Palace and Everton’s central midfielders at £5.0m, either, with game-time not even assured for the likes of Fabian Delph and Cheikhou Kouyate.

Douglas Luiz (£5.0m) was one of Villa’s form players in the run-in, starting every single match from Gameweek 25 onwards.

The defensive shield loves a shot from distance and chipped in with five attacking returns in 2019/20 but, like so many other options in this piece, he’s someone who would have been a well-owned fifth midfielder at £4.5m but will no doubt be mostly overlooked because of that extra half a million.

89 Comments
  1. Oooo Matron
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    G2G?

    McCarthy
    TAA Justin Vinagre
    Son Salah (C) Auba Soucek
    Mitrovic Ings Werner

    Subs: Button, Ferguson, Bissouma, Taylor

    Open Controls
    1. Super Saints
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Justin and Vinagre are transfers waiting to happen but looks good otherwise, any MITB for Son to Bruno?

      Open Controls
      1. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Nothing in the bank unfortunately but I'm thinking Auba to KDB which would free up 0.5 for Ings to Martial or Son to Rashford.

        Any suggestions on better 4.5 defenders? Vinagre & Justin look good medium term punts.

        Open Controls
    2. Dacra
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Like it, might copy 😀

      Open Controls
  2. Philip Jones's Diary
    • 3 Years
    56 mins ago

    Is there any way of finding out how many of the scout's differentials picks returned last year?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Going through the Scout Differential articles. They normally had a re-cap and did quite well.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        just now

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/category/team-selection/spot-the-differential/

        Open Controls
  3. davies
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Thoughts on Martial instead of Bruno from GW2 onwards?

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      50 mins ago

      I'm going for it, confident Martial will have an excellent season and prefer him over all other United assets for captaincy. Depends on your team structure too though.

      Open Controls
      1. davies
        • 6 Years
        46 mins ago

        What did you do with the extra 1.5?

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          42 mins ago

          Spread it around the team... playing with 3 premium strikers and 1 premium mid atm. Also improved the defense. But like I said, my team structure is likely to be different to yours

          Open Controls
    2. thericeking
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      Could see both being needed at points in the season.
      Bruno better overall but not sure if 1.5m better

      Open Controls
    3. farmerfat
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      I am going with Rashford. He will benefit the most from his move to Mid.

      Open Controls
    4. Treadstone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Providing they don't sign another forward I'm going Martial and Greenwood over Bruno.Both great value imo.

      Open Controls
    5. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Ings to Martial could be something worth considering

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        We also need to remember; Martial is no longer a mid.

        A lot of hype how he's turning into the next Henry, but I'm not buying into yet (though I trust those opinions).

        Players going from mids to forwards rarely fare well with perhaps the exception of Firmino 8.5 17-18

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
          28 mins ago

          Imo this is countered by his form after the restart (6 goals and 6 assists in 10 matches!) which comes from the added creativity given by Pogba and Fernandes. He's also becoming a better player under Ole and is a reliable captain option when it comes to those home games

          Open Controls
          1. Ser Davos
            • 5 Years
            26 mins ago

            We need to be wary of taking too much from post lockdown football

            However, I take your point and I'm very open to getting him, which is why I like having two slots for two of Werner, Martial, Jim, Ings over the equivalent mid slots. Pulisic could change that, mind

            Open Controls
    6. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Like him a lot, he is in my current draft.
      Think he is underpriced with 9.0 but do like Bruno as well though, tough decision to make here.
      Martial will save you 1.5 though and could give you Martial and Greenwood against Bruno and a 6.0 for example, at the moment I'm leaning towards the former pair.

      Open Controls
  4. thericeking
    • 3 Years
    50 mins ago

    Rate my comment

    Stuff
    Stuff
    more Stuff
    Summary of aforementioned stuff

    Open Controls
    1. MajesticWok
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Powers106
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    44 mins ago

    I've seen the "set and forget" team from last year that would have scored the most points, just using last year's (still available) players, has anyone worked out a similar team with last years points but using this year's prices (as some will drop out since only have 100.0)? If that makes any sense? Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not only does it make sense - it makes better sense.

      Open Controls
    2. Klaren
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      That team costs about 115.0 this season and has 2 reclassified players (Lundstram and Martial) so not manageable even if you make some changes.

      Open Controls
    3. Woodpusher64
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I used that method and have a 4-3-3. Pretty solid to start season.
      Luckily De Bruyne was still 'value' despite cost to bring the total to near 100m as it normally falls well short using just the value players.
      The blanks in GW1 messed things up slightly so made a few like for like swaps.

      Open Controls
  6. Rate My Tome
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    Jay Rot-Grot?

    Killer typo.

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Cleared up with a course of antibiotics.

      Open Controls
  7. Dacra
    • 6 Years
    39 mins ago

    Foden gamble?

    Mccarthy (4)
    TAA - VVD - Vinagre - Justin - Ferguson
    Salah - Auba - Son - Soucek - Foden
    Mitro - Werner (4.5)

    442 first week, then hope Foden plays in 352 after that, or bench Soucek for 442 depending fixtures.

    4.5s and 4.0 defenders to be decided nearer the start.

    Open Controls
    1. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      whats your plan for United players ?

      Open Controls
      1. Dacra
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Hope they lose every game to nil? 😀

        Wait and see. Werner could become Martial, Son could become Greenwood, Auba could become Bruno.

        Open Controls
    2. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      At least if we bench GW1 it'll start preparing us for his other blanks 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. FOMFF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      How much ITB?
      Similar to mine but with Foden I don't see an easy move to Bruno. You going for Greenwood?

      Open Controls
    4. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      With the "tougher" fixtures for City it could be well that Pep starts those games with two holding midfielders, it's between Mahrez and Foden for that last spot and I believe that Mahrez is first choice here.
      Really like Foden but will not start the season with him, wait and see for me.

      Open Controls
  8. Ser Davos
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Bissouma Gordon Anguissa in that order

    Open Controls
  9. FOMFF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    GTG?

    Ryan
    TAA, VVD, Vinagre, Ferguson
    Salah, Auba, Son, Armstrong
    Werner, Mitro

    Button, Dallas, Stephens, Davis, 1.5 ITB for Man U/City upgrades

    Open Controls
  10. Bullet Eder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    No love for Luke Shaw? Surely great value at 5.0, feel he's been substantially overlooked due to no GW1 fixture.

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Isn't he injured? Or at least he was at the end of the season. His injury record puts me off.

      Open Controls
    2. Klaren
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Injury prone, rotation risk, blank GW1 and we don’t know much about his fitness level after injury. He might become a good option at some point but not interested for now.

      Open Controls
  11. RedWolf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Are there any better players in the 6m and under bracket for minutes, threat and fixtures than James Ward-Prowse?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Prefer ASM and Armstrong.

      Open Controls
      1. RedWolf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Yeah, I've heard these names a lot, but JWP has better underlying stats and security of starts too

        Open Controls
    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Pereira looks a better bet to me

      Open Controls
    3. Gold Coast
      2 mins ago

      No, I don’t think there are

      Open Controls
    4. Treadstone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Here's a stat for you
      Ward Prowse 117 pts in 3420 min
      Armstrong 98 pts in 1704 min.
      Saints fans seem pretty sure Armstrong will start most games now as he did post lockdown and at 5.5 seems great value.

      Open Controls
  12. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    28 mins ago

    Been tinkering around a bit and come up with this what do you think

    Mcarthy
    Saïss,taa,bavies
    Son,ziyech,Auba,salah
    Adams,jimi,mitro

    Bench is 2 4.0 def and a 4.5 mid

    Rough Plan is gw 8 wildcard with all these players having good fixtures to that point

    Gw 2 possibly will be bruno in for salah or ziyech or son to greenwood depending on performances

    Open Controls
  13. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    ASM replies “do it” when asked if people should put him in their FPL teams.
    So there you have it

    Open Controls
    1. Klaren
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      I’m not sure what else he could say. I haven’t seen any player saying “no definitely avoid me, I won’t score/assist this season”.

      Open Controls
      1. thepuntmaster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        DCL promised on the penultimate MOTD last season that he was "due a goal" only to go on and blank lol

        Open Controls
    2. Flair
      11 mins ago

      Like Ings said to TC him before a certain Southampton game...

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Which one?

        Open Controls
  14. MadFinCha
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Thoughts on this guys??

    McCarthy Button
    TAA Vinagre Douglas Taylor Ferguson
    Salah Aubameyang Son Armstrong Stevens
    Werner Ings Mitrovic....

    Open Controls
    1. thericeking
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I like it.
      Formation changes easy. Value players and good price points to move around

      Open Controls
      1. thericeking
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Consider Armstrong to ASM as you have ings already

        Open Controls
  15. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Everyone is terrified of not owning TAA but is Trent + 4.5 def really better than Robbo + 5.0 def? Justin, Vinagre and Saliba all come with risks to their gametime, Burnley don't have a fixture in GW1, McCarthy looks like the best keeper option so don't want one of their defenders too. Davies/Dier and Saiss seem like reliable set and forget options for just 0.5m more.

    Open Controls
    1. Flair
      17 mins ago

      TAA + KWP or Robbo + Saiss... can't deny I prefer the latter in the short term

      Open Controls
    2. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      I agree with the 5m defenders, but don't lose TAA to do it. Just stick him in and forget about it

      24 v LEI
      (C) potential
      40 more than Robertson

      7.5 for 210 points is immense value no matter how you dress it up with VORP and rotating cheap defenders etc.

      Open Controls
  16. Rhodes your boat
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Best budget 4th mid and defender combo

    A) bellerin Soucek
    B) ward saint-max

    Open Controls
  17. Bada Bing
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Is Vinagre dead as an fpl asset with Maitland-Niles apparently going to Wolves to replace Jonny?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Probably.

      Open Controls
  18. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    14 mins ago

    Palace in discussion re Ebere Eze? Never heard of this bloke. Apparently a fwd? Any good and will he be a 5.0 lol

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      QPR players, 14g 8a, played full season. Attacking midfielder.

      Open Controls
    2. _sidney_will
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Did great for QPR last season, thought he was a CAM but may be wrong

      Open Controls
  19. thepancakeman123
    • 2 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team? I’d really appreciate any feedback

    McCarthy
    Arnold - Saliba - Vinagre - Ferguson
    Aubameyang - Salah - Son - Ziyech
    Werner - Calvert-Lewin

    Bench: Miazek - Taylor - Bissouma - Davis

    Open Controls
  20. Ser Davos
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    In two minds on Mitrovic. The type of player you pick and stick 6-8-10 GWs or just ignore entirely even in light of a brace/hat trick

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      I am avoiding Mitro at this point. At one stage he ended up in my tinkering everytime and do not fancy yhe look of him in my team so now I am just sticking with with Che Adams.

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'm in the mindset to just ignore that bracket altogether

        See Haller and Pukki last year for full details

        Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm leaning keep 1-9 no matter what, bench in 4 & 5 for a defender - then get a Laporte or something instead GW10 - very loose plan obviously, but he should just tick along with those fixtures imo

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        That sounds reasonable

        I think I'm going to save a mill and punt on Soucek for two weeks. No sub 8.5m attacker entices atm so I may as well go for the cheapest one

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          yeah either could work, an early Soucek goal wouldn't be that surprising - a fit Wood with decent fixtures is a mega bargain imo so he's on my bench GW1

          Open Controls
          1. Ser Davos
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Thing is the game is forcing me into a fifth attack even though I don't want one ha

            Wood's not a bad shout, but that bracket burns imo

            Rather put the funds and slots to better mids and defenders (I think)

            Open Controls
  21. cutch
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    A) Vardy
    B) Jiménez

    1) Soucek
    2) Dendoncker

    Open Controls
  22. Freund88
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any update on how long Justin likely to be in the team for before others return from injury?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends on Perriera, https://foxesofleicester.com/2020/08/17/ricardo-pereiras-injury-leicester-city/

      Open Controls
      1. The Overthinker
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Removes Justin from my team

        Open Controls
  23. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 mins ago

    Who do you think scores more points in the first 8 games mitro or Adams ?

    Open Controls
    1. cutch
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Mitrovic (I hope)

      Open Controls
    2. thepuntmaster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mitro

      Open Controls
  24. FOO FIGHTER
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Rumours of Button to WBA, could be lovely.

    Open Controls
    1. cutch
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      To play first fiddle?

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        No, viola - always half a step behind

        Open Controls
  25. thepuntmaster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Anyone planning on a midfield including KDB - Salah - Fernandes from GW2 onwards?

    Uses a lot of money in the middle of the park but can't help wanting them all.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Probably a GW3 thing seeing some planned transfers here.

      Open Controls
  26. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Egan or Dier?

    Open Controls
    1. cutch
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Egan for me

      Open Controls
  27. rokonto
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Guys n gals, is Taylor (Burnley) going to plat?
    Seem to remember he only played when someone else was injured?

    Open Controls
    1. rokonto
      • 5 Years
      just now

      *Going yo play

      Open Controls
    2. rokonto
      • 5 Years
      just now

      *going to play

      Open Controls
  28. Tactical Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Thoughts on these combos:

    A) Auba + Barnes + Kane
    B) Pepe + Son + Vardy + 2.5m

    Open Controls
  29. Rainer
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    #LFC v Salzburg: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Likely the team, 10/11 for sure, that starts the Community Shield on Saturday.

      Southgates squad reveal at 2pm might shed more light on Trents situation.

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Keita starting again is interesting.

      Open Controls
  30. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Any truth in rumours that utd a preparing a bid for Mane? Would be a sensational swoop if true

    Open Controls
    1. Inazuma X1
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No, we need a RW not a LW

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Pipe dream

      Open Controls

