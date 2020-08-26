951
Pre-Season August 26

The best mid-price FPL midfielders for 2020/21

951 Comments
Having scoured the Fantasy Premier League price list for the pick of the budget midfielders, we now switch our focus to the mid-price bracket.

For the purposes of this piece, we are looking at options with a starting price between £5.5m and £7.0m inclusive.

You can also read our thoughts on budget goalkeepersmid-price/premium goalkeepersbudget defenders and mid-price/premium defenders, with an analysis of FPL forwards to follow.

Big-Six Starters and Back-Ups

This could be a big season for Phil Foden (£6.5m), who has long been touted as a replacement for the now-departed David Silva.

After being sparingly used before the coronavirus outbreak, Foden was more heavily involved after lockdown, starting six of Manchester City’s final 10 league games and appearing as a substitute in another three.

Foden delivered six attacking returns and averaged 5.6 points per match over this period (the same as Son Heung-min‘s (£9.0m) season-long mean), although it should be said that most of his joy was had in a more advanced position to the one Silva occupied during his decade at the Etihad.

Rotation is inevitable even with ‘El Mago’ gone and, at £6.5m rather than £5.5m, his price makes him that bit harder to own as a luxury pick.

But the 20-year-old prospect is definitely one for the watchlist for when Guardiola’s troops begin their campaign in Gameweek 2 and he offers a substantial saving on even the likes of Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m), who doesn’t look much more ‘nailed’ than Foden.

Elsewhere at City, the jury is still out on new arrival Ferran Torres (£7.0m), while the more restrained Rodri (£5.5m) and Ilkay Gundogan (£5.5m) will only chip in with the occasional attacking return from the base of the City midfield.

Gomez absent for Liverpool as more injuries revealed after FPL deadline

There’s a gap of £5.5m between Liverpool’s two free-scoring premium assets and any other Reds midfielder, which likely tells you all you need to know about the other options from Jurgen Klopp’s side in the middle of the park.

Other than Harry Wilson (£5.5m), who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, only club captain Jordan Henderson (£5.5m) registered more than five attacking returns among Liverpool’s nine-strong group of mid-price midfielders.

The more attack-minded Naby Keita (£5.5m) is potentially one to monitor after two goals and three assists in just 806 minutes in 2019/20 but it’s in the engine room where Klopp more frequently rotates, while the likes of Takumi Minamino (£6.5m) will be reliant on injuries picked up by the first-choice front three for meaningful game-time.

Game-time could also be a huge problem for Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley (all £6.0m) after Chelsea’s lavish spending in the transfer market this summer, with Kai Havertz also being heavily linked at the time of writing.

Even Mason Mount (£7.0m) may be nervously monitoring the Blues’ in-bound activity, having been a favourite of Frank Lampard’s last season.

Mount – who delivered six of his 13 attacking returns in the first ten Gameweeks of 2019/20 – appeared in all but one of Chelsea’s 38 league fixtures last season, starting 32 of them, but would be a sizeable rotation risk if attacking midfielder Havertz also arrives.

Arsenal’s four mid-price assets are either underwhelming or problematically priced, with Willian‘s (£8.0m) capture potentially eating into the game-time of former budget favourite Bukayo Saka (£5.5m) – who has been handed a £1m starting price rise – and Reiss Nelson (£5.5m).

Who knows what the future holds for Mesut Ozil (£7.0m) after his late-season disappearing act but, even when he was a regular under Mikel Arteta, two attacking returns in ten starts is reflective of his waning powers.

Granit Xhaka (£5.5m) is no longer a set-piece specialist at Arsenal (he took only one corner last season) and is also perhaps half a million too pricey as a result.

Manchester United’s quartet of midfield options in the £5.5m-£6.5m bracket managed just two starts between them after lockdown and, barring any injuries picked up by the first-team regulars, will be expecting to play second fiddle when the Red Devils’ season gets underway in Gameweek 2.

Lucas Moura (£7.0m) and Giovani Lo Celso (£7.0m) are perhaps the pick of Spurs’ five mid-priced midfielders, with the Lilywhites gifted some favourable fixtures at the start of 2020/21.

Lo Celso has enjoyed a share of corners since Christian Eriksen departed and featured in a more advanced role after lockdown, claiming three assists.

Lucas was also a regular down the right flank when football resumed in June and set up two goals, although he and Lo Celso didn’t score a goal or register a big chance between them.

Lo Celso could also potentially move into a deeper role to accommodate Dele Alli‘s (£8.0m) return, while Lucas faces the permanent threat of rotation with Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m) now an alternative on the wing.

Newly Promoted Assets

The four most advanced Leeds United midfielders in behind their central striker will all set FPL managers back at least £5.5m.

The most expensive of them is Pablo Hernandez (£6.0m), who supplied 18 attacking returns in the Whites’ title-winning year.

Unlike his creative counterpart at West Bromwich Albion (see below), however, 35-year-old Hernandez may be prone to a spot of rotation as the season goes on.

He doesn’t have the monopoly at set-play situations, either, so there are understandable reservations about the undeniably gifted Spaniard.

Wingers Helder Costa and Jack Harrison plus the penalty-taking Mateusz Klich will all set Fantasy bosses back £5.5m, the last two of whom both started all bar one of Leeds’ 46 Championship games.

We’ll point you in the direction of our dedicated piece on Leeds’ attacking assets for more information on that trio, although we’ll also highlight the fact that loanee Harrison will be ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 4.

Matheus Pereira (£6.0m) is, arguably, the stand-out midfielder from any of the three promoted clubs and he comes at a cost as a result.

A total of 16 assists (and that’s discounting ‘Fantasy assists’), 116 key passes and 20 big chances created were not only highs in the West Brom squad but bettered by no other player in the entire Championship.

No Albion player could match Pereira’s shot count (111) last season, either.

On a share of corner-taking duties and first in line for direct free-kicks, Pereira may offer multiple routes to Fantasy points in an otherwise limited Albion attack.

The chances of wingers Kamil Grosicki (£5.5m) and Matt Phillips (£5.5m) starting in Gameweek 1 may well hinge on who else West Brom bring in over the summer, as Slaven Bilic is down three loanees – all of them attacking midfielders – who played a big part in 2019/20.

You can read a more detailed appraisal of Albion’s midfielders here.

Given their inconsistency against inferior opposition in 2019/20 and the fact they were in and out of the Fulham side at the end of the season, wingers Ivan Cavaleiro (£5.5m) and Anthony Knockaert (£5.5m) have limited appeal at this early stage.

The deeper-lying Tom Cairney (£5.5m) was a more nailed pick under Scott Parker but, given Fulham’s relative shortage of goals in the second tier and Cairney’s meagre FPL returns two years ago, there’ll be understandable scepticism about the Scotland international.

Top-Half Options

There is a lot to like about a Europa League-less Wolves, not least their fixture run from Gameweeks 3-7.

But while Raul Jimenez (£8.5m) offers reliability in terms of starts, the one or two slots alongside him appear to be up for grabs.

If any of Adama Traore (£6.5m), Daniel Podence (£5.5m), Pedro Neto (£5.5m) and the reclassified Diogo Jota (£6.5m) were considered secure starters, then they’d be featuring in a lot more FPL team drafts than they are at present.

Take the post-lockdown period, for example: while Jimenez was an ever-present in the season run-in, not one of the above quartet started more than six of Wolves’ final nine matches.

Perhaps the fixture congestion played a part in that but in truth the uncertainty went further back in the calendar year, with Nuno Espirito Santo alternating between a 3-5-2 and a 3-4-3 from February onwards.

The hope would be for the stability we saw in the middle third of last season but with the emergence of Podence especially, the situation looks too unpredictable at present.

2019/20 felt like a slightly underwhelming one for James Maddison (£7.0m) from a Fantasy perspective, with the England international being outscored by teammate Harvey Barnes (£7.0m).

The underlying data suggests this was something of a freak occurrence, with Maddison registering half the assists that Barnes managed despite creating over twice as many chances.

Barnes does admittedly pose the greater goal threat of the two, getting into the opposition box and shooting on a more frequent basis, but while Maddison is a shoo-in to feature if fit, his teammate is less secure: in the post-lockdown era, Barnes made more substitute appearances than starts.

Ayoze Perez‘s (£6.5m) ability to play on the right or centrally meant he was slightly less at risk of rotation as Brendan Rodgers switched formation in the run-in but he was still the most-substituted Premier League player of 2019/20, averaging only 61.2 minutes per appearance.

Some decent opening fixtures for the Foxes are tempered by Europa League involvement and poor form this calendar year (four wins and eight defeats in their last 17 league matches), so a cure for their 2020 hangover is needed before they seriously re-enter the thinking.

Lundstram benched again as Fantasy owners consider selling the 'Lord'

A reclassification and a price hike were inevitable for John Lundstram (£5.5m) after his memorable 2019/20 but he is still cheaper than current teammate John Fleck (£6.0m), who looks a tad expensive.

What Fleck likely has over Lundstram is security of starts, with Sander Berge‘s (£5.0m) arrival and a contract saga potentially leaving the former ‘out of position’ FPL defender on the cusp of a Bramall Lane exit.

It’ll still be worth keeping tabs on Lundstram if he makes a move to another Premier League team, as he registered more big chances last season than any other sub-£6.0m midfielder in this article.

It goes without saying that he’ll be worse off as a Fantasy midfielder: he would have lost out on around 40 points had he been classified properly in 2019/20.

Fleck registered two fewer attacking returns than Lundstram, meanwhile, so doesn’t scream ‘value for money’.

Fantasy managers know they are getting security of starts with their Burnley assets, and Dwight McNeil (£6.0m) and Ashley Westwood (£5.5m) were both nailed picks last season.

The parallels were striking: both scored twice, set up seven goals, started every match they were available for and shared set-piece duties.

Winger McNeil offers that bit extra creativity from open play, of course, and his expected goal involvement (xGI) suggested he should have delivered two more attacking returns than his teammate.

It’s also worth keeping an eye on the fitness of Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.5m), whose glass calves restricted him to just six starts in 2019/20.

On his day he’s capable of an assist or two and the right-wing spot is there for the taking at present, with the Clarets’ squad paper-thin.

Don’t forget, though: Burnley blank in Gameweek 1.

The Best – and Worst – of the Rest

No sub-£7.5m FPL midfielder ‘underachieved’ more than James Ward-Prowse (£6.0m) in 2019/20, with his two missed spot-kicks not helping his xGI delta.

It remains to be seen if Ward-Prowse remains on penalty-taking duties following his two misses from 12 yards, with the Golden Boot-chasing Danny Ings (£8.5m) allowed to take two penalties in the run-in.

No player took more corners than Ward-Prowse last season and he is a constant menace from both indirect and direct free-kicks, which is a good job as his threat from open play has taken a downward trajectory since his move to a ‘number six’ role in Ralph Hasenhuttl’s 4-2-2-2.

Someone who thrived in that new system was Stuart Armstrong (£5.5m), who established himself as one of the two ‘number tens’ ahead of Sofiane Boufal (£5.5m) and Moussa Djenepo (£5.5m).

Not as nailed as Ward-Prowse or the slightly overpriced Nathan Redmond (£6.5m) due to Hasenhuttl’s management of his minutes, he nevertheless registered more goals and shots than any Saints player bar Ings from Gameweek 13 onwards (the point of the pivotal tactical reshuffle).

No mid-price midfielder in this article has indeed scored or shot on more occasions than Armstrong in 2020 so far, even if most of those efforts came from distance.

Only relegated Norwich City scored fewer goals than Crystal Palace last season and, with Roy Hodgson still at the helm, it’s hard to see Wilfried Zaha (£7.0m) and co being transformed into a gung-ho attacking side in 2020/21.

Zaha did register more penalty box touches and shots in the opposition area in 2019/20 than any other midfielder now priced at £7.0m or under, while he has averaged over 16 FPL returns per season across the last four years; last year’s haul of four goals and six assists lowering that mean.

A lack of penalties killed Luka Milivojevic‘s (£6.0m) appeal after two seasons of spot-kick joy, meanwhile.

It’s perhaps worth keeping an eye on Jeffrey Schlupp (£5.5m) in pre-season, with the Ghanaian deployed as an out-of-position striker in the 2-1 friendly win over Oxford United.

Down the M23, Adam Lallana has it all to prove at an inflated £6.5m after years of inertia at Anfield.

Graham Potter’s bloated squad and his predilection for rotation will be enough to put most FPL managers off Brighton assets, despite the promising team he is building.

Leandro Trossard (£6.0m) is the obvious standout name from the Seagulls but even the Belgian, who posed the biggest goal threat of Albion’s midfield assets and who enjoyed the odd ‘out of position’ run-out up front, still warmed the benched on 12 occasions in 2019/20.

Much is expected of Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) in his first full season on the south coast but his rawness was evident in the run-in and he remains low down on the watchlist for now.

There was some bemusing pricing of Aston Villa assets going on at FPL Towers upon the game’s relaunch, with the listing of Jota at £6.0m the most baffling decision.

Reported Manchester United target Jack Grealish (£7.0m) is fairly priced, though.

While the Villa talisman only delivered two attacking returns in his final 15 appearances, it shouldn’t be forgotten how impressive he was before that point.

Grealish racked up seven goals, six assists and 14 bonus points in the first 23 Gameweeks of the campaign, averaging a very respectable 5.0 points per match over this period.

Despite the barren run in the final third of the campaign, Grealish still finished first for overall score (149) and points per match (4.1) among sub-£7.5m midfielders (discounting the reclassified Matt Ritchie (£5.0m) and Lundstram).

Only De Bruyne created more chances than Grealish in 2019/20.

Trezeguet (£5.5m) was Villa’s form midfielder in the run-in, scoring three goals, but only Grealish, Douglas Luiz (£5.0m) and perhaps John McGinn (£5.5m) look truly secure in Dean Smith’s XI, with rotation commonplace throughout last season.

McGinn looked off the pace after recovering from a long-term lay-off so it will be interesting to see if a pre-season regime has helped him recover his stamina levels after an impressive start to 2019/20.

Pre-season has started well for Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.0m), who scored twice and set up another in the Toffees’ 3-3 draw with Blackpool.

The consensus seems to be that the Icelander needs a number ten role to maximise his potential, something that wasn’t afforded to him until Carlo Ancelotti switched from a 4-4-2 to a 4-2-3-1 in Gameweek 37+.

Everton were back in a 4-4-2 at the weekend, however, with Sigurdsson offering little from open play and reliant on a corner, a free-kick and penalty for his three attacking returns against Blackpool – not that FPL managers care a jot where their goals and assists come from.

The Toffees’ five midfield assets at £5.5m-£6.0m were equally underwhelming in 2019/20, so there’ll be few takers from that quintet despite the decent opening run of games.

FPL managers may be leaving West Ham assets well alone until the fixture swing in Gameweek 9 but Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m) is the stand-out name from the Hammers’ seven-strong group of mid-price midfielders, having made a big impression since his move from Hull City.

The winger was an ever-present starter from Gameweek 28 onwards, setting up four goals in the post-lockdown era alone.

Pablo Fornals (£6.5m) also made the starting XI in every game from this point but was less eye-catching and David Moyes has a wealth of attacking midfield options waiting in the wings, including Manuel Lanzini (£6.5m), Robert Snodgrass (£6.0m), Andriy Yarmolenko (£6.0m) and returning loanee Grady Diangana (£5.5m).

Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.5m) is the highest-owned FPL midfielder under £6.0m at the time of writing, although his eye-catching displays haven’t always been converted into FPL points during his time on Tyneside.

His minutes-per-xGI figure was the best of Newcastle United’s midfielders last season but that average paled in comparison to many other assets in his Fantasy position and the lack of a clinical striker up top for the Magpies sometimes meant his fine work out wide went unrewarded.

The change to a more attacking 4-2-3-1 in March seemed to remove the shackles from Steve Bruce’s side, with five of Saint-Maximin’s eight attacking returns in 2019/20 arriving in the final ten Gameweeks.

Jonjo Shelvey (£5.5m) is an interesting alternative at this price point: the deep-lying playmaker had the best points-per-match average (4.0) of any sub-£6.0m midfielder in this article bar the reclassified Lundstram and Ritchie, with his involvement at free-kicks and corners integral to his returns.

951 Comments
  1. no1baj
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    I haven't played for a few years now, any advice would be appreciated.

    Ryan
    TAA / Saliba / Gomez / Justin
    Salah / Maddison / Mahrez / Auba
    Mitrovic / Jiminez

    Button / Bissouma / Bednarek / Antonio

    This isn't first week line up, its just my team so far.

    any tips? advice?

    Open Controls
    1. LangerznMash
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      It's alright, some nice differential picks in Maddison and Mahrez.
      Antonio too expensive to be a bench / rotation player.

      Open Controls
    2. Z
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      No CFC amd Spurs palyer with GREAT fixtures

      Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      Sorry to be a negative Nancy but:
      Button maybe going to WBA so might as well have McCarthy in goal.
      Jo-Go is a maybe - as only offers CS and maybe not nailed, might be better to go with 2 x 4.5s or maybe Dier (5.0? I think).
      Saliba not nailed
      Justin probably only in for a few weeks and Leicester have no defenders
      Mahrez place going to Messi
      Bednarek's place might go to Salisu try KWP instead
      Antonio to dear to be benched, injury record not good and Hammers' fixtures horrible

      Open Controls
    4. FALSE PROFIT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      If not 1st week lineup then why no Citeh and United players?

      Open Controls
  2. Z
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    No love for Vardy at all?

    Open Controls
    1. Jambot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      I’ve got him to start although he’ll become Jiminez at some point early in the season all going well

      Open Controls
    2. Flair
        25 mins ago

        Sitting in my team right now, confident he's going to seriously punish the doubters

        Open Controls
        1. Z
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Same here...Good to here that

          Open Controls
      • Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        No Pereira and no Chilwell

        Open Controls
      • Le Bluff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        A great option and posted some good stats towards the end of the season, but I'm not too sure on Leicester myself. No Chilwell and Pereira will hurt them and may affect Vardy's output.

        Open Controls
      • IRBOX ⚽
        • 3 Years
        23 mins ago

        Absolutely not. Overpriced and almost needing a Zimmer frame. Werner, Martial, Ings, Jimenez all superior options. Even Kun and Kane have him covered

        Open Controls
        1. Z
          • 3 Years
          21 mins ago

          Huh....we talk about "overprice", and Ings is 8.5

          Open Controls
          1. IRBOX ⚽
            • 3 Years
            20 mins ago

            Yeah I wouldn’t touch him either. It’s Werner, Martial or Mitrovic for me

            Open Controls
        2. Would Ed Woodward
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          Had terrible xG too when he scored for 75 games in a row, lucky run.

          Open Controls
          1. IRBOX ⚽
            • 3 Years
            13 mins ago

            Absolute bell end also, infuriated me

            Open Controls
            1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Hard to argue with that!

              Open Controls
    3. Ser Davos
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Salah really looked out of it yesterday. Physically in great shape, but completely different to his PS debut at Wigan in 2017.

      I wonder if the plan will be Salah to KDB/Sterling rather than Auba

      Open Controls
      1. Z
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        You still have some sort of plan? Wait and see- that is the only plan 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. Carlton P
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        May even be Salah > Bruno gw2 for me

        Open Controls
        1. Ser Davos
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          ah, yes this crossed my mind too

          Auba may be the one to just set and forget

          Open Controls
        2. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Considering this as well but it could backfire spectacularly. Chelsea not good defensively.

          Open Controls
      3. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Getting that animated over a meaningless friendly? Auba v Salah in Commie Shield upcoming.

        Open Controls
      4. El Presidente
          5 mins ago

          Physically in great shape?? Ok.

          Open Controls
        • Jellyfish
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I may well swap Salah for Mane before the season KO's

          Open Controls
      5. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        Which team is best:

        A) 1.5ITB for Son —> Bruno GW2

        McCarthy (Fabri)
        TAA Doherty KWP (Ferguson,Taylor)
        Salah Auba Son ASM Soucek
        Werner Mitrovic (Davis)

        B) Bruno on bench to slot in GW2

        McCarthy (Fabri)
        TAA,Dier,Saiss,KWP (Ferguson)
        Salah,Auba,ASM,Armstrong (Bruno)
        Werner,Mitrovic (Davis)

        Open Controls
        1. LangerznMash
          • 4 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      6. Berbs
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        A) 4m (bench), Bruno Fernandes & Soucek

        B) 4m (bench), Ziyech & Greenwood

        C) Doherty, Ziyech & Soucek (Vinagre bench)

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          All good, uhmm, C

          Open Controls
      7. ElliotJHP
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        Can't believe Jairo Riedewald is a listed midfielder, ruined my Wednesday.

        All eyes on Scott Dann.

        Open Controls
        1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          It’s not like we have to get players from palace, only reason we were interested was due to the 4.0 price points of Ferguson and Mitchell

          Open Controls
          1. ElliotJHP
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Aye and that is what I am hoping they price Scotty Dann at!

            Open Controls
        2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Why has Dann not been priced?

          Open Controls
      8. Le Bluff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Southampton and Ings' stats were far better than Wolves' and Jimenez's respectively over the last 6 games of the season.

        Jimenez has been in every draft of mine so far but I'm starting to look at Ings instead.

        shu - MCY isn't the easiest of starts for Wolves.

        Anyone else thinking similar?

        Open Controls
        1. Flair
            20 mins ago

            Neither is my choice

            Open Controls
          • Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            19 mins ago

            Not interested in either with their new increased price. Think Werner and Martial are superior.

            Open Controls
            1. Le Bluff
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              17 mins ago

              Oh I fully agree with you on Werner and Martial. What's your latest draft? I can't quite strike a balance just yet with Werner and Martial in the same team.

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                The same old stuff.

                McCarthy Steer
                TAA Doherty Dier Vinagre* Johnson
                Auba Fernandes Son Ziyech Soucek
                Werner Mitrovic Wickham

                Plan is to roll a transfer in GW2 and then lose Auba in GW3 for either Salah or City depending on which looks better.

                Open Controls
          • Flynny
            • 5 Years
            19 mins ago

            Jiminez v ings seems to me to be an impossible call....

            One of those 50 50s where I think you just hope you have picked the right one

            Open Controls
          • MAXIMIN EFFORT
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            18 mins ago

            You think Ings opening fixtures look good for attacking returns? I don't.

            Open Controls
            1. Le Bluff
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Ings showed last season that fixtures don't matter to him. Southampton faired better away from home so the likes of Palace away and then Tottenham at home are actually good fixtures for them IMO.

              Open Controls
          • Z
            • 3 Years
            17 mins ago

            Dont want them for that amount of money.

            Open Controls
          • Forza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            16 mins ago

            It's close, but Jimenez has been great for two consecutive seasons rather than just one, and Wolves are a more reliable team generally.

            Open Controls
            1. Le Bluff
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              12 mins ago

              Yeah, both seasons I've found a reason not to start with Jimenez and both seasons he's absolutely punished me!

              Open Controls
              1. Flynny
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Maybe the answer is neither.... save the cash and go mitro

                Open Controls
        2. Cheesyzoot
          • 1 Year
          24 mins ago

          Who do you prefer for the first few fixtures:

          A) Soucek

          B) Saint-Max

          Open Controls
          1. LangerznMash
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. ElliotJHP
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Saint-Max atm but I haven't ruled Soucek out

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              Awful fixtures for Soucek. Visit later.

              Open Controls
              1. ElliotJHP
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                Absolutely tough fixtures but Newcastle at home first, don't think Spurs & Arsenal are that great at defending set pieces.

                For 5 mil I am still considering it

                Open Controls
                1. ElliotJHP
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Just had a look and I am wrong on Spurs to be fair.

                  But out of teams not relegated, Newcastle and Arsenal joint with Villa for most goals conceded from set pieces.

                  Decent first two games for Soucek

                  Open Controls
          3. Cheesyzoot
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Yeh I am leaning towards ASM, think Soucek is a trap (even if he is a good enabler)

            Open Controls
        3. Flair
            23 mins ago

            Thiago supplying throughballs to Salah, 16/17 back on the menu

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              13 mins ago

              You mean 17/18?

              Open Controls
          • adstomko
            • 4 Years
            22 mins ago

            Thoughts on this unusual draft?

            McCarthy
            Trent, Doherty, Tierney, Dier, Egan
            Salah, Aubameyang, Ziyech, Willian
            Ings

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              Don't like one upfront, especially as the one you have has a bit of an injury record. Brewster could fix this issue though.

              Open Controls
              1. adstomko
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                Can swap to Jimenez or Martial with my spare 0.5m

                Open Controls
          • Pedram
            • 7 Years
            21 mins ago

            I swear i'm not going to destroy my team structure to accommodate Messi in my team

            Open Controls
            1. Flair
                15 mins ago

                Already know how I'll get him if he's 14M

                Open Controls
              • Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 3 Years
                11 mins ago

                4.5 / 4.0
                TAA / 4.5 / 4.5 / 4.5/ 4.0
                4.5 / 5.0 / 5.5 / Messi / 4.5
                6.0 / 6.5

                ?

                Open Controls
                1. Pedram
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Looks disgusting lmao

                  Open Controls
              • Wild Card this...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                10 mins ago

                And missing GW1 🙂

                Open Controls
              • Garrincha
                • 2 Years
                9 mins ago

                You playing Fantasy Football Italia ? 😉

                Open Controls
            2. Tony Martial
              • 1 Year
              20 mins ago

              Re-post
              Thoughts on this?
              Would really like Ings but can’t have them all

              McCarthy Steer
              Trent Egan KWP C.Taylor Ferguson
              Salah Auba ASM Periera Anguissa
              Kane Werner Mitrovic.

              Open Controls
              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 3 Years
                10 mins ago

                Thought I was being smart getting Anguissa this time 2 years ago. Sadly, I wasn't.

                Open Controls
                1. Tony Martial
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Loool

                  Oh well it’s just a 4.5 with a risk why not fullchester

                  Open Controls
              2. 2OLEgend
                  4 mins ago

                  I wouldn't go without any Wolfs after GW 3 personally. How do you plan to get in Manc? Salah & Auba out?

                  Open Controls
              3. Rasping Drive
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                18 mins ago

                GW1 looks like the only one with Monday Night Football. And discounting the handful of gameweeks that will occur midweek, there are no early or late kick-offs. All matches to be played at the same time on a Saturday. No Sunday football until the last game of the season.

                That’s just not cricket!

                Open Controls
                1. Would Ed Woodward
                  • 1 Year
                  12 mins ago

                  That'll all change...

                  Open Controls
                2. Miguel Sanchez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Don’t think this is final. TV channels still negotiating their schedules and I’m sure it will break out further.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Rasping Drive
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    Hope so!

                    Open Controls
              4. aapoman
                • 6 Years
                17 mins ago

                Thoughts?

                McCarthy
                TAA Aurier KWP Vinagre
                Salah Auba Maddison Armstrong
                Vardy Werner

                4.0; Lamptey, Gordon, Brewster

                Open Controls
                1. billnats
                  • 9 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Aurier won’t be at Spurs GW1

                  Open Controls
                  1. aapoman
                    • 6 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    Why?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                      • 3 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Dentist's appointment

                      Open Controls
                    2. Dont_Win_Friends_With_Salah…
                      • 2 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Doherty will be there by the look of it

                      Open Controls
              5. billnats
                • 9 Years
                17 mins ago

                A) VVD, Ziyech, Davies (Villa)
                B) KWP, Soucek, Ings

                Open Controls
                1. adstomko
                  • 4 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  A

                  Open Controls
                  1. billnats
                    • 9 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Ziyech nailed on?

                    Open Controls
                    1. adstomko
                      • 4 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      I would imagine so, given that Willian has left

                      Open Controls
                2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  A, no contest

                  Open Controls
              6. FOO FIGHTER
                • 1 Year
                15 mins ago

                Spurs want to sign Doherty apparently. Least he will stay at 6.0 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                  • 4 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Hmm. All things considered I'd prefer he stayed put.

                  Open Controls
                  1. GreenWindmill
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Agree. Think he's a more attractive prospect at Wolves.

                    Open Controls
                2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Is Spurs a step up from Wolves? Wouldn't have thought so.
                  Also agree with Richie

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dont_Win_Friends_With_Salah…
                    • 2 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Quite simply, yes. No Spurs fan, but a bigger club, brand new stadium, more chance of champs league football...

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dont_Win_Friends_With_Salah…
                      • 2 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      He would probably prefer to live in London as well I'd have thought

                      Open Controls
                      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                        • 4 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        I'll have you know that the much desired city of Wolverhampton is the land of plenty.

                        Plenty of what I'll let you decide.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Bigger club - maybe
                        New stadium - definitely
                        More chance of Champs league - not sure
                        Live in London - ? I moved there as an adult and happy that I am in the process of leaving

                        Open Controls
              7. Mayor of Flair
                • 6 Years
                14 mins ago

                Best placeholder for Greenwood for GW1:

                Mount
                Maddison
                Periera
                Moura
                Zaha

                Open Controls
                1. ElliotJHP
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Out of those I like Mount

                  Open Controls
                2. Blue&White85
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  Not that keen on any and not sure it’s worth burning a transfer, would maybe just get Greenwood instead. If any I’d go Zaha.

                  Open Controls
              8. Dybala10
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                10 mins ago

                What's the expected Spurs line-up at the back?

                I'm seeing a lot of Dier picks and I know Mourinho wanted him at United, but what is the evidence behind him being nailed?

                Is it a Dier/Alderweirld/Sanchez back 3?

                Open Controls
                1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Aurier or New RB / Dier / Toby A / Davies I think

                  Open Controls
                2. aapoman
                  • 6 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Started all final 7 games last season he was available for.

                  Open Controls
                3. Flair
                    4 mins ago

                    Lloris

                    Davies - Dier - Alderweireld - RB

                    Bascially the first choice lineup, Dier and Davies are nailed. Unlikely to be a back 3 but Mou is clearly considering it as shown by the friendly

                    Open Controls
                4. Flair
                    9 mins ago

                    How well are we expecting Fernandes to do? 15 goals, 10 assist is a realistic scenario and he'd be worth it for that price, correct?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                      • 3 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Cheap even - if he'd played full season last year would be 11.5

                      Open Controls
                      1. Flair
                          just now

                          Definitely. My decision depends on how well he'll do in the first 9, then. Don't expect him to do much

                          Open Controls
                      2. Miguel Sanchez
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        He’s not gonna get the near 300 points his pointer per game last season would have equated to but he should be good for that 230-250 mark and be good value.

                        Open Controls
                      3. Camzy
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        He'll get more than that. In all competitions, his record is:

                        18/19 - 53 apps, 30 goals (33/20 in league)
                        19/20 - 50 apps, 27 goals (31/16 in league including 14/8 at MUN)

                        He will get closer to 20 goals imo.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Flair
                            just now

                            10 penalties is a realistic estimate, so (to look at it rather crudley) aside from those he needs to get 10 more in 38 at a rate of 1 every 4 games. Definitely doable, looks like an excellent option at that price then.

                            Open Controls
                        2. SADIO SANÉ
                          • 5 Years
                          1 min ago

                          I think 9 pen goals and another 9 normal is about right, more than 10 assists I reckon - Martial and Greenwood are pretty good

                          Open Controls
                      4. PocketZola
                        • 3 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Anyone going without pool? I saw their friendly and not impressed, but then they play leeds

                        Open Controls
                        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                          • 3 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          No Pool just seems like madness to me - they won the season that just finished a few weeks ago by 20 points or something.

                          Open Controls
                          1. PocketZola
                            • 3 Years
                            1 min ago

                            They looked rubbish so far

                            Open Controls
                            1. PocketZola
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              If Messi goes, I can see Barca raiding pool

                              Open Controls
                      5. Jellyfish
                        • 8 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Just noticed the Ferguson red flag. Whats the consensus on here as to the next best 4.0 option?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Flair
                            5 mins ago

                            Mitchell/Johnson the current standouts at the moment

                            Open Controls
                            1. Jellyfish
                              • 8 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              Thanks, was looking at Mitchell actually

                              Open Controls
                            2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                              • 3 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              Mitchell Johnson - great 'tache

                              Open Controls
                          • PocketZola
                            • 3 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            Douglas, but I need another to downgrade walker-peters

                            Open Controls
                          • GreenWindmill
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 9 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Johnson at West Ham (Fredericks currently injured)
                            Mitchell at Crystal Palace (van Aanholt currently injured)

                            That's about it I think.

                            Open Controls
                          • Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                            • 4 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Johnson likely to start the season

                            Open Controls
                            1. Jellyfish
                              • 8 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              Thanks all

                              Open Controls
                          • Miguel Sanchez
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 4 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Strujik - this year’s Lundstram

                            Open Controls
                          • Forza
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 5 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Mitchell (if PvA remains out) or Johnson (but West Ham have awful fixtures). Struijk is going under the radar but he's a non-option if Leeds sign a CB.

                            Open Controls
                        2. steven8991
                          • 4 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Which one is better?
                          A. Ziyech + Kane
                          B. Son + Werner

                          Open Controls
                          1. Flair
                              3 mins ago

                              Ziyech + Werner, swap Werner for Kane after 4 GWs.

                              Open Controls
                            • Camzy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              1 min ago

                              I think you can and probably should get 3/4 considering their price and the favorability of their fixtures.

                              Open Controls
                            • Fulchester's New Centr…
                              • 3 Years
                              just now

                              B - better Spurs option and better Chelsea option

                              Open Controls

                          You need to be logged in to post a comment.