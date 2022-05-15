2pm team news: Schmeichel, Foden and Sa benched as Watkins and Laporte start

Five more Premier League matches follow the lunchtime kick-off between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley.

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace, Leeds United v Brighton and Hove Albion, Watford v Leicester City, West Ham United v Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City all kick off at 2pm BST.

There are three ‘Double Gameweek’ sides in action, two of whom meet at Villa Park.

The big team news from that fixture is that Ollie Watkins is passed fit to start, and he’ll take his place in an unchanged Aston Villa XI for the visit of Crystal Palace.

Jacob Ramsey makes the bench after recovering from a groin problem.

Patrick Vieira is proving to be one of the trickier managers to second-guess in the run-in and the tinkering continues again this afternoon, with the Palace boss making four changes.

Tyrick Mitchell, Luka Milivojevic, Cheikhou Kouyate and Jean-Philippe Mateta are recalled, with Joel Ward, Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard benched and Michael Olise absent.

Marc Guehi is fit to start but Vicente Guaita is only among the substitutes.

The other side who ‘double’ in Gameweek 37 to be in action this afternoon are Leicester, who have made three changes from midweek.

Two of them are predictable, as Daniel Amartey and Ademola Lookman are replaced by Wesley Fofana and Nampalys Mendy.

The other alteration comes as more of a shock, with Kasper Schmeichel replaced by Danny Ward between the posts.

Injury-hit opponents Watford are unchanged.

Manchester City have been boosted by the swift return from injury of Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho, who limped off on Wednesday but who are passed fit to start at centre-half today.

Pep Guardiola has made changes, however: Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish are in for Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.

Tomas Soucek replaces Said Benrahma in David Moyes’ only tweak, with Mark Noble on the bench for his final appearance at the London Stadium.

In-form Brighton are unchanged at Elland Road, where hosts Leeds start Mateusz Klich, Junior Firpo and Joe Gelhardt at the expense of Pascal Struijk, Lewis Bate and the suspended Daniel James.

It’s three changes apiece at Molineux.

The hosts give starts to John Ruddy, Toti and Hwang Hee-chan at the expense of Jose Sa, Leander Dendoncker and Chiquinho.

Kieran Dowell, Ben Gibson and Mathias Normann are recalled by relegated Norwich as Milot Rashica, Tony Springett and Lukas Rupp make way.

GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Luiz, Nakamba, McGinn, Coutinho, Watkins, Ings.

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, A. Young, Iroegbunam, Sanson, J. Ramsey, Buendia, Chukwuemeka, Traore.

Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Kouyate, Milivojevic, Eze, Mateta, Zaha.

Subs: Schlupp, Guaita, Ward, Hughes, Benteke, Kelly, Édouard, Ayew, Rak-Sakyi.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Raphinha, Llorente, Rodrigo, Harrison, Phillips, Gelhardt, Klich.

Subs: Gray, Klaesson, Shackleton, Cresswell, Bate, Greenwood, Kenneh, Hjelde, Struijk.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Veltman.

Subs: Lallana, Webster, Ferguson, Duffy, Offiah, Maupay, Steele, Lamptey, Alzate.

Watford XI: Foster, Ngakia, Kabasele, Samir, Masina, Sissoko, Kayembe, Gosling, Sema, Pedro, Kalu.

Subs: Bachmann, Etebo, Ekong, Kamara, Cathcart, Sierralta, Baah, Morris, Cukur.

Leicester City XI: Ward, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Vardy, Barnes.

Subs: Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Amartey, Daka, Thomas, Lookman.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Král, Echezolachuku Oko-Flex.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Jesus, Grealish.

Subs: Steffen, Ake, Sterling, Gündogan, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Ruddy, Jonny, Coady, Boly, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Neves, Moutinho, Hwang, Neto, Jimenez.

Subs: Fábio Silva, Chiquinho, Marçal, Trincão, José Sá, Hoever, Podence, Dendoncker

Norwich City XI: Gunn, Giannoulis, Hanley, Byram, Gibson, Aarons, Gilmour, Dowell, Lees-Melou, Normann, Pukki.

Subs: Williams, Rowe, Tzolis, Rashica, Tomkinson, Krul, Springett, Sørensen, Rupp

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT