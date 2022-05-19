Thursday team news: Ings, Coutinho and Mount benched

Double Gameweek 37 comes to a conclusion this evening with three more Premier League matches.

Everton v Crystal Palace gets underway at 19:45 BST, with Chelsea v Leicester City and Aston Villa v Burnley kicking off 15 minutes later.

The match at Stamford Bridge is a bit of a glorified dead rubber but the other two fixtures are of huge importance at the foot of the English top flight, with Burnley and Everton battling to save themselves from the drop.

There is massive interest from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, too. Of the 25 players with the highest ‘effective ownership’ (EO) figures in the top 10k, 16 have a fixture this evening (see below) – and 13 of them start:

Danny Ings, Philippe Coutinho and Mason Mount are the only three players in ‘green’ above who are among the substitutes this evening.

Coutinho and Ings drop out of the Villa XI, along with the similarly benched Marvelous Nakamba and the injured Ezri Konsa.

Emiliano Buendía, Calum Chambers, Carney Chukwuemeka and Jacob Ramsey are recalled.

Villa are tonight up against relegation-threatened Burnley, who make only one change from the narrow loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

James Tarkowski is back from injury, as Matt Lowton drops to the bench. The Clarets are again starting in a wing-back system, as they did in north London.

Over at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea make two changes from the FA Cup final as N’Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech come into the side.

Mount is joined among the substitutes by the fit-again Kai Havertz but Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner are injured and absent.

Kasper Schmeichel returns to the Leicester side this evening, with Kelechi Iheanacho, Daniel Amartey and Luke Thomas also starting.

Out go Danny Ward and Harvey Barnes, both of whom are on the bench, and the missing Youri Tielemans and James Justin.

Frank Lampard’s only alteration to the Everton line-up sees Michael Keane come in to replace the suspended Jarrad Branthwaite.

Patrick Vieira continues his end-of-season tinkering with Palace, as the midfield trio of Conor Gallagher, Cheikhou Kouyaté and Luka Milivojevic are replaced by Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes and Jordan Ayew.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gomes, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Godfrey, Allan, Davies, Van de Beek, Alli, Gray Welch

Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Clyne, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew, Eze, Mateta, Zaha

Subs: Guaita, Ward, Kelly, Kouyaté, Milivojevic, Édouard, Gallagher, Rak-Sakyi, Benteke

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Buendia, Watkins, Chukwuemeka.

Subs: Sanson, Traore, Young, Nakamba, Ings, Coutinho, Olsen, Iroegbunam, Feeney.

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Long, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, Brownhill, Cork, McNeil, Cornet, Barnes.

Subs: Lowton, Weghorst, Hennessey, Stephens, Lennon, Bardsley, Thomas, Dodgson, Costelloe.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Kenedy, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Sarr.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Fofana, Evans, Mendy, Castagne, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Thomas, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Subs: Soyuncu, Barnes, Albrighton, Ward, Perez, Choudhury, Ricardo Pereira, Daka, Lookman.

