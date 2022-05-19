816
Dugout Discussion May 19

Thursday team news: Ings, Coutinho and Mount benched

Double Gameweek 37 comes to a conclusion this evening with three more Premier League matches.

Everton v Crystal Palace gets underway at 19:45 BST, with Chelsea v Leicester City and Aston Villa v Burnley kicking off 15 minutes later.

The match at Stamford Bridge is a bit of a glorified dead rubber but the other two fixtures are of huge importance at the foot of the English top flight, with Burnley and Everton battling to save themselves from the drop.

There is massive interest from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, too. Of the 25 players with the highest ‘effective ownership’ (EO) figures in the top 10k, 16 have a fixture this evening (see below) – and 13 of them start:

Danny Ings, Philippe Coutinho and Mason Mount are the only three players in ‘green’ above who are among the substitutes this evening.

Coutinho and Ings drop out of the Villa XI, along with the similarly benched Marvelous Nakamba and the injured Ezri Konsa.

Emiliano Buendía, Calum Chambers, Carney Chukwuemeka and Jacob Ramsey are recalled.

Villa are tonight up against relegation-threatened Burnley, who make only one change from the narrow loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

James Tarkowski is back from injury, as Matt Lowton drops to the bench. The Clarets are again starting in a wing-back system, as they did in north London.

Over at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea make two changes from the FA Cup final as N’Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech come into the side.

Mount is joined among the substitutes by the fit-again Kai Havertz but Mateo Kovacic and Timo Werner are injured and absent.

Kasper Schmeichel returns to the Leicester side this evening, with Kelechi Iheanacho, Daniel Amartey and Luke Thomas also starting.

Out go Danny Ward and Harvey Barnes, both of whom are on the bench, and the missing Youri Tielemans and James Justin.

Frank Lampard’s only alteration to the Everton line-up sees Michael Keane come in to replace the suspended Jarrad Branthwaite.

Patrick Vieira continues his end-of-season tinkering with Palace, as the midfield trio of Conor Gallagher, Cheikhou Kouyaté and Luka Milivojevic are replaced by Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes and Jordan Ayew.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 37 LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Doucoure, Gomes, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Godfrey, Allan, Davies, Van de Beek, Alli, Gray Welch

Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Clyne, Anderson, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Schlupp, Ayew, Eze, Mateta, Zaha

Subs: Guaita, Ward, Kelly, Kouyaté, Milivojevic, Édouard, Gallagher, Rak-Sakyi, Benteke

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Buendia, Watkins, Chukwuemeka.

Subs: Sanson, Traore, Young, Nakamba, Ings, Coutinho, Olsen, Iroegbunam, Feeney.

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Long, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor, Brownhill, Cork, McNeil, Cornet, Barnes.

Subs: Lowton, Weghorst, Hennessey, Stephens, Lennon, Bardsley, Thomas, Dodgson, Costelloe.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kante, Alonso, Ziyech, Pulisic, Lukaku.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Kenedy, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Sarr.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Amartey, Fofana, Evans, Mendy, Castagne, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Thomas, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Subs: Soyuncu, Barnes, Albrighton, Ward, Perez, Choudhury, Ricardo Pereira, Daka, Lookman.

  1. No Need
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Rudi Cash Cancelo played Bavies Matip benched nice one idiot

    Open Controls
  2. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    17 points off main rival.

    Please Countinho, make it interesting for Sunday!

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      17 pts is doable, but Coutinho goal would be nice...

      Open Controls
  3. Feanor
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Not captaining Rich was a poor decision.

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Capped Vardy instead, so not too big a difference.

      Open Controls
    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      CApped Ings

      Pain

      Open Controls
  4. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Wow Mings, Weggy so close.

    Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Weg donkey

    Open Controls
  6. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    FT

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks like Rich nicks a bonus

      Open Controls
  7. No Need
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    What defending villa

    Open Controls
  8. Fabreghastly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mings God like

    Open Controls
  9. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mykolenko DGW hero

    Open Controls
  10. Feanor
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ugly scenes at Everton as in most of the people running on the pitch after full time are hideous.

    Open Controls
  11. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Holy Mings

    Open Controls
  12. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    A. Mount
    B. Diaz
    C. Raphinha
    D. Foden
    E. Kulusevski

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not now

      Open Controls
  13. No Need
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Rich flares in both hands

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Everton ultra !

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      -BPS?

      Open Controls
  14. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    As a neutral that was fun to watch!

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Lively stuff

      Open Controls
  15. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Myko covers Cancelo & Laporte 😎

    Open Controls
  16. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Got to be honest

    Got a bit sticky for the Toffees for long parts of the back end of the season.

    Scenes as they say,

    They survived to breathe another day.

    With a £500 million squad.

    Madness

    Open Controls
  17. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Come on Ings, a goal from you will be huge

    Open Controls
  18. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Ings just dodging points now...

    Open Controls
  19. ToffeePot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Spirit of the Blues Baaaaaaby

    Open Controls
  20. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    What to do with Jesus?

    Is he worth keeping for gw38?

    No idea if he starts.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. ZEZIMA
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Sell for Broja

      Open Controls

