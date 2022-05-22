1139
Preamble May 22

The Pre-Match Preamble – Gameweek 38

Ten fixtures, 20 teams, no doubles, no blanks, no postponements (touch wood), and everyone’s pretty much used all their chips.

Gameweek 38 is Fantasy Premier League (FPL) stripped back to its basics, how we used to play it way back when.

I’ve seen plenty of commenters within our own weird little corner of the internet saying how much they’re ready for the summer now, how the endless procession of last-minute cancellations and short-notice rearrangements and blanks and doubles and catastrophic points swings has taken its toll. Thinking back to my journalism studies days, it’s felt akin to one of those live newsroom exercises where you’re repeatedly being fed absurd new nuggets of information and having to constantly rewrite your intro.

I share the jaded feeling to some extent but I do wonder whether we’ll look back with more fondness on a rollercoaster 2021/22 in years to come.

It goes without saying that the circumstances of how the week-to-week bedlam came about aren’t to be celebrated in the slightest, with Covid’s impact on our daft wee game small fry compared to the death and disruption it has caused in real life.

But chaos is part of the reason why we love football in the first place, so why shouldn’t our pre-conceived chip strategies and transfer plans be challenged once in a while?

We’ll likely soon be back to how things were, with maybe two or three Blank Gameweeks a season and as many Double Gameweeks following in their wake. They’ll be relatively easy to plan for in advance, as they’ll be around FA Cup/EFL Cup weekends, and we’ll not have nearly as much reactionary, short-term firefighting that has been a feature of 2021/22. It’ll all be very familiar, the cream will rise to the top again barring the usual luck/variance and we’ll be back to the ‘snooker player’ approach to FPL of thinking four to six shots/weeks/moves ahead.

How comforting, how rewarding, how… boring?

How many times in the past have we bemoaned medium-term templates forming and seasons stagnating? And with the rise of algorithms, points projections and automated team recommendations, you could easily get away without any manual ‘thinking’ in a routine campaign and still rank highly.

This season has been exhilarating, frustrating and agonising in equal measure, with beautifully-laid plans obliterated by a lateral flow test or three and so, so many 50/50 decisions rewarded handsomely or punished unimaginably.

Commanding mini-league leads have been overturned in the space of a Gameweek or two, entire seasons’ works have been undone with one red arrow. It’s been more snakes and ladders than Risk, with a big fat serpent catching many on square 99.

But it has seldom been dull and I think, over time, the short-term scars will heal and we’ll be left with some more positive memories of Double Gameweek hauls for the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Bruno Fernandes, Mohamed Salah, Kai Havertz, Philippe Coutinho, Marcos Alonso, Kevin De Bruyne and James Maddison.

FPL anecdotes are made from such points bonanzas and we’ve had about a decade’s worth in one year.

Just as a post-script, longer-term readers of the site will remember the Pre-Match Preamble being very much Mark Sutherns’ baby.

When David Munday and I joined the team four years ago, we made a concerted decision not to continue with these articles as they were so utterly associated with Mark and, quite frankly, who would give a toss about what we thought? Reading this, you’re probably wishing I’d stuck to my guns…

But the Pre-Match Preamble continues to be fondly remembered even now, so a final-day reflection seemed like a good excuse to resurrect it. Do let us know in the comments below if it’s a series you’d like to see revived in future, perhaps with a ‘Have I Got News For You’-style rotating writer.

Good luck with your Gameweeks, thanks for reading, and the very best for the summer.

  1. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    How’s she looking?

    Ramsdale
    Trent Cancelo Bavies
    Maddison Son(VC) Trossard KDB(c) Saka
    Nketiah Vardy

    Sanchez Cash RAN Cucho

    Open Controls
    1. jason_ni
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Looks good, kdb bold over son.

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Chasing 40 pts in one league, others I should be ok with it. Time to risk it.

        Open Controls
        1. jason_ni
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Fair enough, great shout if chasing.

          Kdb cap did me proud couple weeks back, saved my season!

          Open Controls
  2. lewis274
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    play 1 out of 3
    a)white
    b) tavares
    c) coutinho

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. lewis274
      • 1 Year
      just now

      tavares is nailed and may get g/a?

      Open Controls
  3. Drumandbaines123
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Anyone else punting on Welbeck? 5 attacking returns in last 4 games. Can't afford Toney so he seems a decent replacement and is in good form.

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
        just now

        Go for him if can't afford Toney

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Sam Martin won't have team news either.

      He's on Roger's radar! But thinks Leicester go near full strength.

      https://twitter.com/SmuelMartinFPL/status/1528302012995190784?t=zXps79VygYGzsvC6FaQdcg&s=19

      Open Controls
    3. Bishopool
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Please choose one duo:

      a) Diaz, Jesus
      b) Vardy, Toney
      c) Jesus, Toney
      d) Diaz, Toney

      Open Controls
      1. AIRMILES
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        B or D

        Open Controls
    4. Felix Navidad
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Hello!
      I’m currently chasing a 21 point lead in my ML, would a -8 make sense?
      Thinking of
      Zaha, Cout, werghorst -> Diaz, Barnes and Toney

      Open Controls
      1. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Zaha is fine for this GW I think, just Cout + Weg out

        Open Controls
      2. AIRMILES
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I'd keep Zaha

        Open Controls
      3. Felix Navidad
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
    5. sentz05
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Salah out for Son or KDB?

      Open Controls
      1. lewis274
        • 1 Year
        just now

        my issue aswell. probably gonna go son

        Open Controls
    6. FPL MAN 123
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      HELP! 1FT, What i do!?!

      Ramsdale
      TAA | VVD | James
      Salah | Kulu | Maddison | Saka | Coutinhio
      Kane | Broja

      Foster | White | Schar | Dennis

      Open Controls
      1. Razor Ramon
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        It doesn't matter what you do

        Open Controls
        1. FPL MAN 123
          • 4 Years
          just now

          ??

          Open Controls
      2. Killitzer
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Count➡️Diaz?

        Open Controls
    7. RichRover
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Evening all, and good luck this week.
      Any changes needed?
      Schmeichel.
      Rudiger, Cancelo, TAA.
      Mount, Salah, Son, Maddison.
      Nketiah, Toney, Richarlison.
      Ramsdale, Guehi, Gordon.
      £0 in the bank
      1 free transfer
      Thanks

      Open Controls
    8. Nightf0x
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      FH team which ?

      a) alison 3.9
      robo rudi/azpi james sess 3.8
      mount jota/diaz son (luiz brownhill)
      kane toney vardy

      b) alison 4.0
      alonso james robo sess amartey
      mane son mount madds 4.3
      kane toney 4.4

      c) kepa 3.9/4.0/raya
      X X tsi sess robo
      mount son mads diaz kdb
      toney kane 4.4
      (itb for 2 defs. 14/10/10.1 chelsea & fodder, cant fit james todo only by madds to barnes or mount to ziyech)

      Open Controls
      1. HM2
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        a with Diaz

        Open Controls
      2. RichRover
        • 9 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    9. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Any hits needed? Wary of going with only 1 Liverpool… 1.4m ITB

      Pope
      Cancelo Robertson James Alonso
      Son(c) Mount Saka
      Jesus Richarlison Toney
      (Foster Martinelli Gordon Cash)

      Good luck to all!

      Open Controls
    10. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Has Salah Perma-captain for most of the season spoilt FPL this year. Did it make making up ground a lot harder. Any thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Betting against him favoured the bold for the last part of the season

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Mine thought is Liverpool will smash Wolves. Hoy, hoy, hooyyy!

        Open Controls
    11. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      TAA Robbo Cancelo Laporte
      Son (C) Saka Kulu
      Kane Nketiah Toney

      Foster - Raph Gordon Digne

      All set?

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Set

        Open Controls
    12. JT11fc
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Which is best on FH?
      1. Kepa (+Sanchez) Trent Havertz Saka

      2. Ederson James Mane Barnes

      Open Controls
      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        2

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      2. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        2

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Cheers

          Open Controls
    13. YEAH PITCH!
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      A) B Silva

      B) Foden

      Open Controls
      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Il Capitano
        • 1 Year
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    14. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hope Kane and Son are terrified to fart

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        No fun (skid) marking an ill player!

        Open Controls
      2. AutoFill 2021
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Plenty of immodium packed

        Open Controls
    15. Nightf0x
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      FH which trio

      a) alison james vardy
      b) kepa(if he plays) madds kdb

      Open Controls
      1. AIRMILES
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          No, I change my mind: B haha.

          Open Controls
          1. Nightf0x
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            ok haha lol

            Open Controls
            1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Somehow I missed KDB in there.

              Open Controls
    16. Sillet Bang
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Eddie or Richarlson who is a doubt i believe?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Lock it in Eddie

        Open Controls
      2. AIRMILES
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nketiah all day long.

        Open Controls
      3. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Eddie

        Open Controls
    17. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 mins ago

      Seeing some fairly even love on here for:

      A) Diaz
      or
      B) Jota

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        A defo

        Open Controls
        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Cheers, mate.

          Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    18. FPL MAN 123
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      TAA | VVD | James
      Salah | Kulu | Maddison | Saka | Coutinhio
      Kane(C) | Broja

      Foster | White | Schar | Dennis

      Salah & Cout > Son & Diaz (-4)??

      Open Controls
    19. Nightf0x
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      FH team which ?

      a) alison 3.9
      robo rudi/azpi/alonso james sess 3.8
      mount jota/diaz son (luiz brownhill)
      kane toney vardy

      b) alison 4.0
      alonso james robo sess amartey
      mane son mount madds 4.3
      kane toney 4.4

      c) kepa 3.9/4.0/raya
      X X tsi sess robo
      mount son mads diaz kdb
      toney kane 4.4
      (itb for 2 defs. 14/10/10.1 chelsea & fodder, cant fit james todo only by madds to barnes)

      Open Controls
    20. RichRover
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Captain Son or Salah?
      Currently on Son

      Open Controls
    21. RamboRN
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Schmeichel
      Taa cancelo matip laporte james
      Kdb saka salah havertz
      nketiah

      Subs werner, puki, kdh, foster.
      1ft. 1m itb.

      A. Salah to Son
      B. Salah and saka to son and diaz for -4
      C. Salah and saka to son and Mount
      D. Salah and werner to son and vardy

      Open Controls
    22. abaalan
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      A) Weghorst -> Nketiah
      B) KDB + Weg -> L. Diaz + Vardy -4

      any other fwds to consider under 6.6?>
      Rank 565 if it matters.

      Open Controls
    23. xvavl
        just now

        Bench order correct?
        Amartey, Gordon, Digne

        Open Controls

