183
FPL price predictions 2022/23: What Fantasy managers think

We recently invited you to guess the new prices of a number of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players ahead of 2022/23 – and now we can reveal some of the ‘groupthink’ results.

We listed 20 players who are either expected to rise in starting price (eg Reece James, Jarrod Bowen), fall in price (Bruno Fernandes) or are new/returning entrants to the Premier League (Aleksandar Mitrovic, Erling Haaland).

Over 1,000 of you took part, with Premium Memberships on offer to the three entrants whose guesses most closely resemble the actual starting prices when FPL relaunches.

Fantasy Football Scout regulars TopMarx and circusmonkey worked together on this competition, with the former returning here to discuss what the FPL community has voted for en masse.

Average price predictions

  • £13.0m – Mohamed Salah
  • £12.0m – Erling Haaland
  • £11.5m – Son Heung-min
  • £10.0m – Bruno Fernandes
  • £9.0m – Luis Diaz
  • £8.0m – Bukayo Saka
  • £8.0m – James Maddison
  • £8.0m – Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • £8.0m – Dejan Kulusevski
  • £8.0m – Jarrod Bowen
  • £7.5m – Dominic Calvert-Lewin
  • £7.5m – Joao Cancelo
  • £7.5m – Callum Wilson
  • £7.0m – Eddie Nketiah
  • £6.5m – Conor Gallagher
  • £6.5m – Reece James
  • £6.5m – Aleksandar Mitrovic
  • £6.5m – Bruno Guimaraes
  • £6.0m – Jacob Ramsey
  • £6.0m – Ben Chilwell

Mohamed Salah would begin 2022/23 at his joint-highest ever starting price (£13.0m) if the Fantasy Football Scout users have called it right. The Egyptian’s tally of 265 points in the season just gone was his best since 2017/18 but a £9.0m listing for teammate Luis Diaz may present a selection headache for some FPL bosses.

Erling Haaland’s £12.0m projected price is slap bang in the middle of where Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo entered the game at in 2021/22, while we’re probably in best-case scenario territory with Son Heung-min (£11.5m) given that he only fell seven points short of Salah.

Bruno Fernandes would drop £2.0m if the average above materialises, while Dejan Kulusevski would increase by the same margin.

Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen, Jacob Ramsey and Joao Cancelo would all be subject to £1.5m starting price rises, meanwhile.

If, by some miracle, the average prices are the actual starting prices, then we’d have two winners: Bertonian and Simonvs both match the average with 16 of their guesses.

Mode price and percentage (most frequently selected price)

  • 59.7% – (£6.5m) – Aleksandar Mitrovic
  • 56.0% – (£8.0m) – Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • 53.9% – (£13.0m) – Mohamed Salah
  • 53.0% – (£6.5m) – Reece James
  • 49.9% – (£6.0m) – Ben Chilwell
  • 45.6% – (£7.5m) – Dominic Calvert-Lewin
  • 43.1% – (£7.5m) – Callum Wilson
  • 40.8% – (£7.5m) – Joao Cancelo
  • 40.5% – (£5.5m) – Jacob Ramsey
  • 39.5% – (£8.0m) – James Maddison
  • 39.2% – (£6.5m) – Conor Gallagher
  • 37.8% – (£9.0m) – Luis Diaz
  • 36.6% – (£12.0m) – Erling Haaland
  • 36.5% – (£8.0m) – Bukayo Saka
  • 35.7% – (£10.5m) – Bruno Fernandes
  • 35.6% – (£11.5m) – Son Heung-min
  • 34.8% – (£8.0m) – Jarrod Bowen
  • 34.7% – (£6.5m) – Bruno Guimaraes
  • 33.9% – (£6.5m) – Eddie Nketiah
  • 30.8% – (£8.0m) – Dejan Kulusevski

The mode differs from the average for only three players: Bruno Fernandes (average £10.0m, mode £10.5m), Jacob Ramsey (£6.0m, £5.5m) and Eddie Nketiah (£7.0m, £6.5m).

A number of other players were very close, however, including Joao Cancelo: 40.8% think he’ll be £7.5m but 40.6% (two people fewer) reckon he’ll cost £7.0m.

The winners of the above competition will be announced after FPL relaunches for 2022/23.

If you want to peruse over some more projected prices, we can point you in the direction of Fantasy Football Scout user Camzy’s self-penned spreadsheet.

And let us know your own thoughts on price predictions for the upcoming campaign, including for some of the names we haven’t covered in this article.

TopMarx Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside.”

183 Comments
  1. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 hours, 29 mins ago

    Haaland 4.5 Defender

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      8 hours, 14 mins ago

      I’d be really tempted to get him

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 55 mins ago

      Alfie?

      Open Controls
  2. Mikel Arteta
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 19 mins ago

    City vs Bournemouth in GW1?

    Open Controls
    1. jay01
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 46 mins ago

      Yup looks like it! What a blunder on twitter lol

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 hours, 37 mins ago

      Is there a new leak now? Yesterday's had City v Villa GW1

      Open Controls
      1. SonnyPikey
          7 hours, 32 mins ago

          Can you not wait until Thursday?

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 hours, 22 mins ago

            That was the plan! Of course I can but its hard not to ask the question when people have started talking about GW1 fixtures that I haven't seen

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              6 hours, 42 mins ago

              I don't know anything about this leak, but it's irrelevant to me. I’m predicting the Top 3 next season to be City, Liverpool and Spurs in that order, and all 3 are fundamentally future-proof for me. Even if GW1 pitches City against Liverpool, it won't affect my choices.

              Open Controls
              1. Jambot
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                6 hours, 38 mins ago

                https://www.sportbible.com/football/premier-leagues-twitter-account-leaks-man-citys-first-game-20220613.amp.html

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  6 hours, 29 mins ago

                  That a hoot! :LOL:

                  Open Controls
              2. mox81
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                4 hours, 8 mins ago

                I'm not sure Spurs will go the distance as they're always a Son/ Kane injury away from being average, but yes whilst fit you have to consider them fixture proof as I have more faith in them against City or Pool than Brighton or Southampton!

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  4 hours, 5 mins ago

                  I would agree, but the picture changes if they get Eriksen and even Richarlison. If Eriksen joins, I'd expect a switch to 3-5-2 with Eriksen as AMC, leaving Harry to stay up top, and Kulu dropping to the bench alongside Richarlison. That would leave the ironic situation of worrying whether Son gets enough minutes to justify his price.

                  Open Controls
          2. Nomar
            • 12 Years
            5 hours, 31 mins ago

            This

            The leaks are always wrong anyway.

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              4 hours, 51 mins ago

              Fair enough. I cant be bothered chasing up a bunch of dubious leaks. Was just curious if there's something trustworthy

              Open Controls
      2. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        Surely they can just reroll the fixtures if they get leaked? There’s a leak every season and I don’t remember them once being right.

        Open Controls
        1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          That's because these leaks are usually made up by someone bored in the off season . If this one is right, no way are the going to "reroll" the fixtures as nobody is advantaged or disadvantaged by anyone knowing fixtures 2 days before anyone else, and compiling a fixture list for the PL isn't just pressing a button.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 hours ago

            Coming from the official PL site rather than some basement troll, I'm inclined to believe it. It just doesn't influence my squad. I'm intending to keep my first wildcard for the end of the World Cup, so I'm setting up for the long haul.

            Open Controls
    3. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 14 mins ago

      If Son is only 0.5 less than KDB, I think i'll have to go with the Belgian.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • 12 Years
        8 hours, 9 mins ago

        I am very confident that Son will be priced at 11.5m.

        Open Controls
        1. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 hours, 49 mins ago

          I think he might too.Son did get 23 goals and 10 assists last year though. Salah got 22 and 6 the year before and came in at 13.0. Ithere is a case for him being 12M especially if Kane is

          Open Controls
      2. jay01
        • 7 Years
        8 hours, 4 mins ago

        I guess these kind of players are fixture proof, but i might start with KDB and Haaland too vs bournemouth then switch KDB to Son right after

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 hours, 55 mins ago

          Fixtures aren't an issue. But Son may be less prolific if Kane starts the season in a positive frame of mind. Mind you, Haaland could eat into Kev's points too.

          Open Controls
          1. jay01
            • 7 Years
            7 hours, 27 mins ago

            Id love to go three premiums and have Haaland, and two of KDB, Son, Kane.. just dont think it will fit sadly

            Open Controls
          2. LangerznMash
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 5 mins ago

            Fully expect KdB + Haaland to score over 500 points between them. £24 mil for the pair would be value of 21+ overall (salah was 20.2 for perspective), plus the great captaincy option, headache decide who to pick mind!. I will be picking my team around them.
            Something like...
            Meslier, 4.5
            TAA, Cancelo, Robbo, Digne, Kristensen
            KdB, Diaz, Raphinha, Martinelli, Minamino
            Haaland, Nketiah, Gelhardt

            ...will probably be a million or two over budget though.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 12 mins ago

              That's pretty similar to what I have in mind, but without TAA due to cost.

              Open Controls
      3. Silecro
        • 4 Years
        7 hours, 24 mins ago

        Have a feeling KDB's output might be dented somewhat by Haaland. KDB played false 9 position a lot due to City not having a proper attacker (Jesus and Foden certainly weren't that)

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 hours, 20 mins ago

          Yeah, although there's a case to be made that KDB's assists will go through the roof, as Haaland will convert many more chances than the other profligate midfielders. Bit of a dilemma, that.

          Open Controls
    4. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 hours, 29 mins ago

      Who is this new “Liverpool record signing”? Or how will he affect Diaz and Mo?

      Thnx

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 hours, 17 mins ago

        The Uruguayen?

        Open Controls
        1. Arn De Gothia
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          7 hours, 16 mins ago

          Might be yes.

          Open Controls
      2. jay01
        • 7 Years
        7 hours, 12 mins ago

        No idea.. esp with Mane gone.. glad there is a community shield game to assess

        Open Controls
    5. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 18 mins ago

      Have a gander at this:

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9wcS0Kn8gyQ

      Open Controls
      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        7 hours, 5 mins ago

        Adds Nunez to the list of 92 players i want this season 🙁 haha

        Open Controls
      2. jay01
        • 7 Years
        6 hours, 59 mins ago

        Whats your price prediction for Nunez?

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 hours, 54 mins ago

          I dunno. Camzy puts him as a 10m striker. I'm not currently thinking of starting with him, although I guess the Commie Shield might change that.

          Open Controls
          1. jay01
            • 7 Years
            6 hours, 40 mins ago

            Hmm with the likes of Vardy? I feel like it could be 9.5 max

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • 12 Years
              6 hours, 29 mins ago

              I don't think you realize how good this guy is. He's a 100m signing. He scored more goals last year than Haaland including in the UCL.

              He's big, he's strong and he scores goals.

              To be honest, he's very hard to price. I don't think you can have him lower than 9.5m and to price him at 11m wouldn't be outrageous either.

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                6 hours, 26 mins ago

                If Liverpool had a game tomorrow, Nunez would be tripping over Diaz's feet. He needs to adapt his style to play more centrally. For me, that means he'll need time to adapt and maybe not play huge minutes early on, or be too prolific. I'm sure he'll be a huge hit in time, but I'm unlikely to take him from the off.

                Open Controls
              2. TN
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 45 mins ago

                Nunez scored more goals than Haaland?!

                You have to remember that Nunez was playing for Benifca in an irrelevant league whereas Haaland was playing in the Bundesliga, one of the top 5 leagues.

                Anyone who says Nunez (€100m) is better than Haaland (£51m) needs their heads testing!!!

                I'm expecting a 9.5m tbh I think he will be that much of a good asset, with Salah Jota Diaz all contending for spots and Salah and Diaz (in my opinion) nailed on for either wing it's a 3 way fight between Jota Nunez and Firmino for the CF role....

                Open Controls
                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  2 hours, 41 mins ago

                  He did score against Barcelona, Bayern, Ajax, and Liverpool (twice)

                  Open Controls
                  1. TN
                    • 1 Year
                    2 hours, 34 mins ago

                    I didn't say he didn't!?

                    A very talented footballer but I personally feel that Liverpool and the media in general have been very hypocritical saying that city spend too much when we sold Ferran for over £45 mil (I think) then buy Haaland and Alavarez for £70m.approx combined, still less than the fee United payed for Maguire!!

                    When Pool got Nunez people say it's a good piece of busienss and all that but when city got Haaland for just less than half the price we are ruining football!?

                    I think Klopp is panicking due to our good business over the last 18/24 months and has splashed the cash on a relatively unproven player (who here had heard of Nunez 2 years ago??).

                    Open Controls
                    1. nobwak
                      • 6 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      Love how you gloss over the wages.

                      Open Controls
                      1. NateDog
                        • 1 Year
                        8 mins ago

                        Eh the media are happy to include that and other add-ons in the Haaland deal but happily leave it out when reporting on the Nunez deal. I don't like where City's money comes from or agent fees as much as the next guy, but it's a bit embarrassing seeing these two transfers being reported on in very different ways.

                        Open Controls
                      2. TN
                        • 1 Year
                        4 mins ago

                        okay I'll analyse the wages for you nobwak (name is strangely relevant 🙂 )

                        Haaland weekly wage:
                        £375,000 which is around the same as city's current top earner KDB. Bearing in mind Haaland is likely to become a city legend and score dozens of goals, this doesn't seem too out of lien bearing in mind Sancho earns £350k a week.

                        Nunez weekly wage;
                        Less clear but appears to be between £100 and £150k a week.
                        Admittedly this is much less than Haaland.

                        However when working this out over the years they will play (Haaland = 5years @ £375,000 a week plus his £51m transfer fee you get a total cost of approx £73.5million) whereas (Nunez = 6 years @ £140,000 a week plus his transfer fee of €100m which is just over 85m in £ equals a total of approx £87m)

                        And that's assuming Nunez gets the 140k a week not 100k a week.

                        I think this clearly shows that although on face value the wages of Haaland seem a lot more than those of Nunez the actual cost to each respective team shows that Haaland is actually £15m cheaper (although Nunez plays one more year)

                        Obviously with bonuses related to performance both are likely to increase slightly...

                        This might seem pedantic but I don't care I just want to prove the point

                        Open Controls
          2. circusmonkey
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 54 mins ago

            Now you're being anti communist. Lol. I took the earlier comment as a joke but it escalated. That's the internet for you.

            Open Controls
            1. KujaliaFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 hours, 1 min ago

              You say anti-communist like it's a bad thing.

              Open Controls
      3. Arn De Gothia
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 58 mins ago

        Thnx. Looks like we have strikers again in fpl

        Open Controls
      4. Thuug
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 54 mins ago

        will Matip be a starter

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 19 mins ago

          Good question. I was also wondering if Konate will take over this season. Not too confident predicting this just yet tbh

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 11 mins ago

            Matip was great for me in the latter part of the season. I'd love to go with him again but I really think Konate will usurp him.

            Open Controls
    6. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 54 mins ago

      This one dropped in the last hour

      HOW LIVERPOOL WILL SET UP WITH DARWIN NÚÑEZ

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcu_Si7p4nY

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        Ta. Sound intro that

        Open Controls
    7. Lovren an elevator
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 24 mins ago

      When Haaland signed, everyone said next season was already decided and over.....but they don't have a front 3 of Diaz, Nunez and Salah!

      Bring on next season!

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        5 hours, 47 mins ago

        Being a bit pedantic, I confess, but I don't recall saying that, so clearly not everyone said it.

        Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        I think Nunez will need half a season to bed in whereas Haaland will hit the ground running.

        Open Controls
        1. Baines on Toast...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          I think it could be the opposite given City have said they want Haaland to change his style (or at least that's been reported). Whereas Pool have recent examples of players just slotting right in.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 2 mins ago

            Yeah, you could be right re. Haaland. But in Nunez's case, if you see how he plays, he pulls to the left, which will crowd Diaz out and leave a gap in the centre. I think that needs more work than Haaland, but we'll see. It will be fascinating to see, if both are labelled forwards, how many of us go for both.

            Open Controls
        2. TN
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          This!

          Open Controls
    8. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 23 mins ago

      Minamino could be a bargain at £5.5m if he get's a perm move to Leeds/Wolves/Fulham/Saints. His output per minute played is actually decent (goal every 196 mins over last 2 seasons).

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 19 mins ago

        He could link up with Gelhardt, I can see it now.

        Open Controls
    9. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      6 hours, 10 mins ago

      Anyone thinking Chilwell instead of TAA this year?

      If TAA is indeed £8m it may be time to move away from him, for me.

      Got a feeling the template will be well and truly smashed this season now.

      Open Controls
      1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 51 mins ago

        Every player should be priced to avoid everyone getting him.

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        On the watchlist for sure, but not instead of Trent/Robbo. For me he's competing with Spurs WBs initially. May wait a few games for Chelsea's new CBs to settle in

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          5 hours, 14 mins ago

          I'm not inclined to get either. Trent overpriced, and Chilwell part of an unknown defence.

          Open Controls
        2. Bertonian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 47 mins ago

          Will be tricky to pick the Spurs WBs from the off as who’s nailed with Spence & Perisic now in the mix

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 45 mins ago

            Very much so. Plus at Inter, Conte always subbed his WBs off very early.

            Open Controls
      3. TN
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        For me, potentially fixture dependent, I would be looking at Trent or Robbo plus Cancelo or Laporte then James or Chilwell followed by a cheap spurs wb who is capable of playing as the 4th defender or 1st on bench in FPL.

        A cheap CB with good fixtures would be my fifth choice, potentially a Newcastle, Villa or Palace defender, no more than 5.0 reallly

        Open Controls
    10. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      Get Salah, Haaland and Son and then find a way to make a squad.

      Open Controls
      1. Bavarian
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 27 mins ago

        +1

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        You're going to need multiple savvy budget picks to pull that off on starting budget...

        Something like
        4.5 / (4)
        7.5 / 5.5 / 5 / 5 / (4)
        Salah / Son / 6.5 / 6.5 / 6
        Håland / (4.5) / (4.5)

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          Yeah, the old adage of two captainable premiums still holds.

          Open Controls
      3. LC1
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        Pretty much.
        Or Salah, Haaland and Kulu if you want to free some funds!

        Open Controls
    11. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Think we'll get launch Monday or Tuesday next week.

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        My guess is next Friday

        Open Controls
      2. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think Wednesday next week (the 22nd), two days after they start revealing prices.
        Last season FPL started updating on Tuesday the 15th, Premier League fixtures were announced on Wednesday the 16th, FPL re-opened for pre-registrations on the 17th, new prices were announced on the 20th and 21st, and FPL launched on Tuesday the 22nd.

        This year the Premier League fixtures will be announced on Thursday 16th June 2022.

        Open Controls
    12. Thuug
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      If I build a Watch List does it roll over to the new season when the game updates?

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        I’m pretty sure it won’t

        Open Controls
    13. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Does Google know something we don't? It's says Antonys current team is Manchester United 😛

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        Anthony Martial? He is 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          Clearly said Antony

          Open Controls
      2. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        Anthony Taylor?

        Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Oh Ajax Antony? I like him, was a nice differential for me in UCL fantasy this year

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 58 mins ago

          Yes sir that's the one. And it still isn't fixed. Very weird.

          Open Controls
      4. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 hours, 51 mins ago

        Tried it out & I'm getting multiple articles/tweets saying Utd are preparing an offer around £45m

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          The United tax. Gonna have to pay it time and again this summer.

          Open Controls
    14. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      In contrast to all the hype around Haaland, for anyone subbed to The Athletic there's an article giving possibilities of how the move might not work out: https://theathletic.com/3307533/2022/05/16/a-case-against-erling-haalands-move-to-manchester-city/?source=twitteruk

      Few snippets:
      "Haaland’s top sprint speed this season clocks in at 36.3 kilometres per hour, just below Alphonso Davies: show him a high line and he’ll show you his Zen goal celebration.

      Dortmund aren’t a counter-attacking side by any stretch of the imagination, averaging 59 per cent possession and moving the ball upfield at just 1.48 metres per second. That figure is the slowest in the Bundesliga but it would be in the middle of the pack in the Premier League, where City’s direct speed is a glacial 1.08 metres per second.

      Guardiola doesn’t want end-to-end games, he wants control, and opponents would rather sit deep than risk giving City space in behind. That means balls over the top are rarely an option, and Haaland will have to hone some skills other than simply outrunning humans who are smaller and slower than him (ie, everyone)."

      ...

      "Guardiola has had a pure goalscorer at City before: Sergio Aguero. Their relationship got off to a rocky start. “To score five goals in two games is a good statistic,” Guardiola told the press at one point. “But he has to help us in the first pressure and run a lot and help us a lot with movement. You cannot be brilliant when you disappear when you don’t have the ball.”

      With time and training, Aguero developed into the player Guardiola wanted, an all-purpose striker who played for the team. There’s no guarantee Haaland can do the same. His defending will get better and he’ll learn to co-ordinate his brilliant movement for team-mates’ sake. But to be blunt about it, Haaland’s just not good with his feet, which is an awfully strange thing to say about a player moving to Manchester City."

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        'Haaland's just not good with his feet'

        Yeah... I don't believe this. He's more than just a pure poacher. He has good feet. He's not Bernardo Silva but it's not like it's a glaring weakness. Oddly enough, he's not great in the air for someone his size but he's great off the shoulder and can drop deep to link play. But it's the runs he makes that will help create space. His movement is elite and he's relentless at attacking free spaces to get a shot in.

        He could take a bit of time to bed in, but a player of his calibre will be able to adapt quickly imo.

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        I don't really see that quote on Aguero as being transferable to Håland. With a bit more strategic guidance from Pep, I can see him developing into a very capable leader of the press. He certainly strikes me as a willing runner who can make things very uncomfortable for opposing defenders getting pinned in. I can't see him just "disappearing" off the ball.

        I also feel like there were numerous moments last season, particularly near the end with Jesus as 9, where the ball got turned over to City high up the pitch and KDB was all set to lay on a tap in for Jesus, but Jesus' movement & decision making was a bit off/slow and frustrating for KDB. And I imagine Håland will excel is precisely these situations

        Open Controls
    15. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Just because City don't play long balls over the top doesn't mean they do not play through balls...
      They play lots of intricate through balls in-between the lines and little reverse diagonal passes. Haaland's speed and power to shrug off defenders will be highly effective in these positions.
      Add to that his amazing finishing ability to score a high percentage of the many many chances City will create for him. I don't know the conversion rates for Sterling/Jesus/Foden (the 3 who played #9 the most) but they have all been guilty of missing lots of big chances.

      I would not be surprised if he scored 30 goals a season.

      Open Controls
      1. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        He will never be fit enough to score 30 league goals

        Open Controls
        1. LangerznMash
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          0.96 goals per game ratio for Dortmund.
          23 goals in 19 Champions League matches.
          On average scored a goal ever 80 minutes (Bundesliga + Champion League combined), so would only need to play 2400 minutes (27 matches) to hit 30 goals at that rate.

          Open Controls
          1. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            Key word Bundesliga. I will never say he will be a failure but I will need to have a good look first. Expected noise around him.

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 36 mins ago

              He does play for City now though. Kinda balances out. He does need to stay fit but I'd be surprised if he didn't get 30+ goals if he did play most matches.

              Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Ah Mr CK, I think if you subjected your own claim here to your usual rigorous caveat check, you'd find it maybe overreaches a bit. Of course repeated muscular injuries are concerning, but who can say "never"? I don't think I would take your side in a bet here

          Open Controls
          1. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            It is a "wait and see". I will probably go for him myself but expectations could be somewhat high IMO.

            Open Controls
        3. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          What I will say for him is that he will be in a team that will suffocate opposition with possession. Not to say that Dortmund's possession stats over the last 2 years haven't been impressive, but City spend a lot of games sitting far into the opposition's half. You'd imagine him making so many gut-busting runs past high-lines in the Bundesliga didn't help his injury issues given his physique and running style, for the most part he may be focusing on his general movement and positioning here and Pep will undoubtedly have his mind on his fitness so he may manage without any significant injuries at City. They can afford to rest him while Dortmund and Madrid could not.

          Open Controls
          1. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            It is the "rest" word that is significant. No doubt a top player and many will be seeking his services in FPL.

            Open Controls
            1. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              I don't think it's a huge issue, if he gets a rest every 6th or 7th game or so it would mean over a whole season he'd only miss, well about 5 or 6 games. They'll have cup games that Alvarez will likely play in so they can also be rests for him, and regardless I don't expect Pep will play with a CF in every game this season, playing with a false/rotating 9 worked wonders last season and he will surely still use that option now and again. Even if Haaland misses a few games he'll be at the head of the best team in the division and is an explosive player. Over the course of the season I think those rests won't amount to a need to avoid him.

              Open Controls
              1. CAVEAT KING
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 45 mins ago

                He will never be an avoid.

                Open Controls
      2. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        I mean, it's good to not get carried away, but I'm still confident having him first on my team sheet. Looking forward to the friendlies and Commie Shield.

        Open Controls
    16. Mattdrid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      Player prices seem higher in general over last few seasons than in years gone by. May be 100m isn’t the right budget for fpl anymore?

      Feels like it’s been harder to stick with some players than might have been in the past over the course of the season. Halaand will add to that issue.

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours ago

        That’s better for the game. Where’s the fun if we can all afford the main premiums and same teams. A tighter budget means tougher decisions to be made.

        Open Controls
        1. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          This^ We will probably have to choose between a 10 and 8 vs 12 and 6 type of thing. Part of the game.

          Open Controls
        2. CAVEAT KING
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          It does put more stress on captaincy picks. I have never enjoyed captain picks as it has to bigger impact relating to luck.

          Open Controls
      2. TN
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        100% agreed it is certainly trickier to fit in the 'essential' players, it takes some sacrifcing and big decision making...

        which I personally think is all part of FPL, it would be less engaging if everyone had say £150mil and could fit in Haaland, Kane, Son, Salah and KDB into their teams, don't you think?

        equally I wouldn't refuse some extra cash to inject into my team... 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Agree with the guys above - making the game tougher is a plus for me.

          Open Controls
      3. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 mins ago

        I’d like them to increase my budget and leave everyone’s else’s as they are.

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Perhaps a staggered initial budget maybe better?

          I'm not sure how it would work but perhaps if its your first season you have £110m then £1m less for every year you've played the game? Obviously caps at £100m.

          So someone with 2 seasons of playing FPL would have a 108m budget and someone with 10 years of experience gets the 100m, with 10+years all getting 100m

          Because the more experienced players will find it easier to budget and will be better at making decisions and in general will have better experience unlike novices like me (just finished my second season - at 470k overall I'm hoping for top 300k this year)

          Open Controls
        2. TN
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Love this ^

          Open Controls
          1. TN
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Sorry reply fail... Love this ^ isn't directed at my own post, I'm not that much of an idiot, it's supposed to be directed at Redro.

            Another option could be the squad value you finish with is what you start with next season...

            Open Controls
    17. jay01
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Anyonr think if Bowen and Maddison are limited to 8 mil they could be fantasy gold this year?

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        If they keep up last years form definitely

        Open Controls
        1. jay01
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          I think both are players who will be playing 90 mins consistently this season where 5 subs are made

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            I'm probably gonna have them both plus Diaz and Kulusevski as my mids. Going single premium in Haaland to start with most likely.

            Open Controls
      2. TN
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        meh potentially if they were in at 7/7.5 then 100% but when you think about players like Gallagher who was 5.5(?) at the start of the season and was a great FPL asset 8 seems expensive.

        In a normal year without the plethora of premiums we have this coming season I would say yes but with players like Kane, Son, Salah, KDB, Haaland, Trent etc all very expensive fitting in 8m midfielders may be tricky....

        ...of course if they are on form they can't be overlooked!

        Good luck for the season mate

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Gallagher was only good for a brief period really, and even with that period Bowen ended up with about 1.5x his pts. In the last 20 GWs Gallagher only got more than 3pts on 2 occasions, with him scoring 6pts+ on 7 occasions last season while Bowen did that on 14 occasions. Timing is key of course, but even though I expect he'll be 8m Bowen is as much of a lock in my team as anyone unless they have a poor run of fixtures to begin with.

          Open Controls
        2. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          I think bargains will be hard to come by this season unfortunately. We won't have underpriced players from top teams like Arsenal and West Ham anymore. Only from relegation fighters. Newcastle and Aston Villa might be the only teams that could have bargains.

          Open Controls
          1. Debauchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Bargains come every season, that is a given but you need to get on em early

            Open Controls
        3. Silecro
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Gallagher wont be more than 6.5 this year

          Open Controls
          1. TN
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            hopefully not! Is he sticking at palace or coming back to Chelsea? Does anyone now? Thanks

            Open Controls
            1. Silecro
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              As a Chelsea fan, i'm 100% sure he ain't going back on any kind of loan. I expect him to have a fair number of starts, just like loftus cheek had last season.
              Him being in Chelsea is also one of the reasons why I don't see him being more than 6.5, due to plethora of other attackers

              Open Controls
            2. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              I'd say given Chelsea's issues with fitness in midfield last season (and that Tuchel has admired him since he saw him in preseason last season but decided the Palace move would be good for him) I expect he'll stay there. I'll be having a very close eye on what's happening with him in preseason, I think it'll take some adjusting for him if he stays as a player that probably doesn't get on the ball enough over the course of each game, but given his ability to get into space around the box I could see him getting into that team

              Open Controls
              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                I think we can expect Bowen to pile up the minutes, but Maddison was somewhat underused by Rogers, even when he was fit. I'd also worry about Leicester's effectiveness if Tielemans leaves.

                Open Controls
      3. diesel001
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Last year's bargains don't usually end up being next season's bargains.

        Open Controls
    18. Collie01
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Anybody else think that TAA would be underpriced at 8mil? I think he should be at least 8.5 or even 9mil. Over the last few seasons he's been one of the highest scoring players in the game with 200+pt seasons. If he comes in at 8mil it probably means everyone will just automatically start with him and then Cancelo too. If he comes in at 9 mil it will make managers make a decision and will lead to less template teams starting out.

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        50 mins ago

        It depends what they do with pricing of others too. If they price him at 9 (they won’t but I get your point) and Robertson’s 7 again or even up to 7.5 then I don’t think anyone’s getting Trent.

        Open Controls
        1. Collie01
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          32 mins ago

          Yes true. I guess my point is they could do with increasing those premium defenders across the board, with the aim of narrowing the gap between defenders and attackers. TAA being the standard bearer. If TAA is 9, make Cancelo 8 or 8.5, Robbo 8, for example. TAA did finish the season on 8.5 (iirc) after all. It would be a way of making forwards more attractive options too. Premium defenders nowadays can get up to 20CS and double digits for attacking returns. Ronaldo got 18 goals this season and still ended up something like 50pts behind TAA. Kane got 28 attacking returns and still ended up with less points overall than TAA and Cancelo.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            14 mins ago

            It's not just comparing with defenders. With new players coming into the PL and highly desired, I think many of us are going to struggle to justify the top premium defenders. I've already reconciled to not having both TAA and Cancelo, as I did all last season.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              11 mins ago

              And factoring in the post below, a lot of top-scoring wingbacks will find themselves getting subbed off earlier, meaning they might not match their scores of last season.

              Open Controls
              1. Collie01
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Not sure how much I buy into that theory to be honest. It could also help getting subbed early as they keep CS points when their team concede late on in games.

                Open Controls
      2. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        It's interesting that they've capped TAA at 7.5 when 11 years ago you had Baines and Vidic at 8

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yeah - in reality I think they made the pricing kinder in future seasons to get more casuals into the game.
          As seen by the growth from 13 onwards

          Open Controls
          1. Ser Davos
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            11-12 pricing was crucifying at the time iirc. Darren Fletcher at 7.5m for example!

            The key with Trent etc. being capped is that there are budget defenders that emerge in that category that don't in others, particularly when gems like Dallas and Lundstram present themselves

            Bowen 6.5 last season
            Mahrez 5.5 15-16
            Alli 15-16
            Kane 5 14-15

            Not many game breaking equivalents in attacking positions

            Open Controls
      3. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I'm going on the basis that he'll be 8m and I'm not planning on starting with him so not everyone will get him even if he ends up bring underpriced relative to his pts tally. There are going to be a lot of shiny new toys this season at high prices so people will have to make sacrifices

        Open Controls
    19. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I think one new feature I'd like to see FPL add is being to able to 'sub in' one player from the bench for one in the starting XI.

      Considering the 5-sub rule, we will see plenty of rotations and players being subbed off. To avoid the misery, this option would not only help with that but also add a small new dimension in play.

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        A key new skill for next season is judging which players will be prone to short minutes and avoiding them - i.e. 'avoiding the misery' will be a vital part of the game.

        Open Controls
      2. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        just now

        5 sub rule makes those wanting to go with one FWD a bit more encouraged. Those dead 2 x 4.5 spots may not matter as much if there's far more cameos at play should someone be benched

        Open Controls
    20. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      Predictions for who the “Son” will be of this season? Have to be 7-10, I’m gonna go for Havertz…

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        Does Diaz count?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          If he can get regular gametime sure

          Open Controls
      2. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        47 mins ago

        If Havertz is classified as a FWD, it's game over

        Diaz or Kulu

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          Yes though maybe not nailed enough? Then again I guess Havertz isn’t.

          Bowen might be the only one

          Open Controls
          1. Ser Davos
            • 6 Years
            36 mins ago

            Ironically, it could be Mount the man you're looking for

            Maddison and Bowen stink of chasing last season's points. I'm not saying they're done at all, but it's very few bargains that then follow up with another excellent season the immediate season after, particularly from the teams outside the top 4-6

            Open Controls
            1. TN
              • 1 Year
              25 mins ago

              my thoughts exactly...one season wonders and Bowen hasn't impressed me on international duty although it's v difficult playing in a new environment like that!

              I'm hoping Kulu continues his form I got lucky last season and got him in the first week that he performed well so got all of his hauls!

              Open Controls
              1. Ser Davos
                • 6 Years
                18 mins ago

                Trossard could have a breakout season

                So many players are bargains one year and then overpriced mediocre options the immediate season following. It seems that only once they've had another price reduction back toward bargain status do they seem to revive. Weird beast FPL

                Kulu could fall into that bracket, but as an auxiliary forward for a Conte-first-full-season-top-3 scenario I reckon this could be his breakout

                Open Controls
                1. Ser Davos
                  • 6 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Wouldn't judge Bowen too harshly playing for a repressed England side

                  Open Controls
                2. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 5 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Yes Trossard is nice, trouble is bloody rotation galore with certain players, him included, in that team

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ser Davos
                    • 6 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Not sure how far Brighton can really go with Newcastle's march and Villa being tipped

                    Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • 12 Years
        28 mins ago

        I don't think there is a 230 point player that's sub 11m.

        Maybe Saka. On penalties now possibly?

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          True - but we’d have probably said the same this time last year

          Open Controls
        2. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Saka definitely possible, Martinelli took penalty in GW38

          Open Controls
      4. diesel001
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Raheem Sterling. Due a price drop and he can score a lot of goals.
        Jadon Sancho. Has the talent, question is whether his head is in the right place to be a PL success.

        Open Controls
        1. Ser Davos
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Sterling is a very, very, very interesting shout

          Sancho looks shot to me. Will be difficult to turn it around

          Open Controls
    21. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Interesting post that I came across on Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/sertalpbilal/status/1536181597057204225

      "Fábio Borges got 60%, Tom Dollimore got 58%, Finn Sollie got 59%, Tor Mikkel Tokvam got 53%, Jan Kępski got 55% of their total FPL points from initial (GW1) and wildcard picks. Decisions of 3 GWs shaped more than half of the season performance."

      I can completely get this but seeing it laid out like that really cements the importance of getting these right. I had quite a poor GW1, but my WC2 really saved my season and set me up for my good finish (even if my last 2 weeks - including FH2 - were poor and wasted my surge up to just outside 70k). I still took hits but less than those I took in the first half of the season and a lot of those were to jump on certain players rather than because I made some poor choices and had to get rid, naturally a good GW1 or WC team means you can focus more on this (and without needing hits for the most part) rather than having to spend your weeks and points fixing a team that is causing you headaches.

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Excellent post

        Borges was struggling for a while iirc?

        I do think it will be a case of picking two premiums dependant on fixtures, but the rest just pick because they're solid long term assets. I know people thought this with Raphina last year so its not a perfect art/science, but I think it's an important principle

        For example, I'm seriously considering Ederson and/or Dias (assuming they're both 6). Solid, reliable and predictable

        Meanwhile, punting on the likes of Mitrovic? Trap heaven of point hits, pain and unpredictability

        Open Controls
    22. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Off topic

      Anyone seen Ozark? In the midst of the second season, but it's absolutely crackers

      Open Controls
      1. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, finished it. Great series

        Open Controls
    23. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Looking at the predicted prices from the 'crowd' (per the article), my feeling is they are pretty good, other than:

      Son - £0.5m too cheap. He is consistent across seasons and was the second highest points scorer in the game last season. He almost outscored Salah.
      Fernandes - £0.5m too cheap. He is still a nailed premium player for Man Utd.
      Kulusevski - £1m too cheap. Should be the same price as Diaz as they had a similar impact after coming in.

      Open Controls
    24. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      It would have been much better if the 2022 world cup was on.

      Not because England would have been fresh and raring to go. But because FPL accounts wouldn't have to Tweet meaningless nonsense constantly.

      Why not take a holiday from non content creation?

      You won't lose your meaning over x weeks. The league starts in early August as it is.

      Open Controls

