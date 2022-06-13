FPL price predictions 2022/23: What Fantasy managers think

We recently invited you to guess the new prices of a number of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players ahead of 2022/23 – and now we can reveal some of the ‘groupthink’ results.

We listed 20 players who are either expected to rise in starting price (eg Reece James, Jarrod Bowen), fall in price (Bruno Fernandes) or are new/returning entrants to the Premier League (Aleksandar Mitrovic, Erling Haaland).

Over 1,000 of you took part, with Premium Memberships on offer to the three entrants whose guesses most closely resemble the actual starting prices when FPL relaunches.

Fantasy Football Scout regulars TopMarx and circusmonkey worked together on this competition, with the former returning here to discuss what the FPL community has voted for en masse.

Average price predictions

£13.0m – Mohamed Salah

£12.0m – Erling Haaland

£11.5m – Son Heung-min

£10.0m – Bruno Fernandes

£9.0m – Luis Diaz

£8.0m – Bukayo Saka

£8.0m – James Maddison

£8.0m – Trent Alexander-Arnold

£8.0m – Dejan Kulusevski

£8.0m – Jarrod Bowen

£7.5m – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

£7.5m – Joao Cancelo

£7.5m – Callum Wilson

£7.0m – Eddie Nketiah

£6.5m – Conor Gallagher

£6.5m – Reece James

£6.5m – Aleksandar Mitrovic

£6.5m – Bruno Guimaraes

£6.0m – Jacob Ramsey

£6.0m – Ben Chilwell

Mohamed Salah would begin 2022/23 at his joint-highest ever starting price (£13.0m) if the Fantasy Football Scout users have called it right. The Egyptian’s tally of 265 points in the season just gone was his best since 2017/18 but a £9.0m listing for teammate Luis Diaz may present a selection headache for some FPL bosses.

Erling Haaland’s £12.0m projected price is slap bang in the middle of where Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo entered the game at in 2021/22, while we’re probably in best-case scenario territory with Son Heung-min (£11.5m) given that he only fell seven points short of Salah.

Bruno Fernandes would drop £2.0m if the average above materialises, while Dejan Kulusevski would increase by the same margin.

Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, Jarrod Bowen, Jacob Ramsey and Joao Cancelo would all be subject to £1.5m starting price rises, meanwhile.

If, by some miracle, the average prices are the actual starting prices, then we’d have two winners: Bertonian and Simonvs both match the average with 16 of their guesses.

Mode price and percentage (most frequently selected price)

59.7% – (£6.5m) – Aleksandar Mitrovic

56.0% – (£8.0m) – Trent Alexander-Arnold

53.9% – (£13.0m) – Mohamed Salah

53.0% – (£6.5m) – Reece James

49.9% – (£6.0m) – Ben Chilwell

45.6% – (£7.5m) – Dominic Calvert-Lewin

43.1% – (£7.5m) – Callum Wilson

40.8% – (£7.5m) – Joao Cancelo

40.5% – (£5.5m) – Jacob Ramsey

39.5% – (£8.0m) – James Maddison

39.2% – (£6.5m) – Conor Gallagher

37.8% – (£9.0m) – Luis Diaz

36.6% – (£12.0m) – Erling Haaland

36.5% – (£8.0m) – Bukayo Saka

35.7% – (£10.5m) – Bruno Fernandes

35.6% – (£11.5m) – Son Heung-min

34.8% – (£8.0m) – Jarrod Bowen

34.7% – (£6.5m) – Bruno Guimaraes

33.9% – (£6.5m) – Eddie Nketiah

30.8% – (£8.0m) – Dejan Kulusevski

The mode differs from the average for only three players: Bruno Fernandes (average £10.0m, mode £10.5m), Jacob Ramsey (£6.0m, £5.5m) and Eddie Nketiah (£7.0m, £6.5m).

A number of other players were very close, however, including Joao Cancelo: 40.8% think he’ll be £7.5m but 40.6% (two people fewer) reckon he’ll cost £7.0m.

The winners of the above competition will be announced after FPL relaunches for 2022/23.

If you want to peruse over some more projected prices, we can point you in the direction of Fantasy Football Scout user Camzy’s self-penned spreadsheet.

And let us know your own thoughts on price predictions for the upcoming campaign, including for some of the names we haven’t covered in this article.

