Guess the FPL prices for 2022/23 and win Fantasy Football Scout Membership

We’re already a few days into June so, if previous seasons are anything to go by, we won’t have to wait too long for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to relaunch for the 2022/23 campaign.

New FPL player prices are always keenly anticipated, no more so than this year.

Will there be a new John Lundstram in the £4.0m bracket? What price will Erling Haaland be listed at upon his move to Manchester City? Will Trent Alexander-Arnold start at £8.0m? And how on earth are we going to afford all of the premium picks we covet?

Fantasy Football Scout regulars TopMarx and circusmonkey have got price predictions on the brain, too, and have put together a little pre-season competition.

They’ve listed 20 players who are either expected to rise in starting price (eg Reece James, Jarrod Bowen), fall in price (Bruno Fernandes) or are new/returning entrants to the Premier League (Aleksandar Mitrovic, Haaland).

All you have to do is guess the starting price for each of them via this form here.

And it’s not just for ‘fun’, either.

We’re offering a full-year Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership to the entrant with the most correct guesses, with monthly Premium Memberships going to those in second and third.

Any ties will be settled by randomised draws.

Get your entries in by 23:59 on Friday 10 June (we’ll bring forward the deadline if FPL price reveals are leaked any sooner) and we’ll announce the winners in the following days.

