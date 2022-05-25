120
FPL May 25

When will FPL start in 2022/23? Key dates for Fantasy managers

120 Comments
The dust has barely settled on the 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign but before you know it, we’ll soon have our minds on next season – if they’re not already.

The current period of downtime will probably only last until the middle of June, when the 2022/23 Premier League fixtures will be released, the transfer window reopens and FPL is likely to relaunch.

Here we look at a few key dates for FPL managers over the summer.

WHEN DOES THE TRANSFER WINDOW OPEN?

The transfer window opens for Premier League clubs on Friday 10 June.

Most pre-agreed international deals will go through from Friday 1 July, however. Such moves include Erling Haaland’s much-discussed transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City.

Transfer deadline day will be on Thursday 1 September.

WHEN ARE THE PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES OUT?

The Premier League fixtures are released on Thursday 16 June at 9am BST.

WHEN DOES FPL 2022/23 START?

The million-dollar question and the one we’re all waiting for an answer to.

FPL launch day has been getting earlier and earlier every year, with the exception of that anomalous 2020/21 campaign which kicked off in September.

Here are the launch dates for previous seasons:

SeasonLaunch DateLaunch Date – Days Before Start of Season
2021/2223 June51
2020/2115 August28
2019/2027 June43
2018/195 July36
2017/1812 July30
2016/1719 July25

The reasons for an earlier launch are obvious from FPL’s perspective – more time live means more clicks – so there is no reason to think it’ll be any different this season, unless any mooted changes to the game come to fruition and require longer to develop.

A similar, 51-day gap between FPL launch date and the Premier League kick-off this time around would give us an estimated relaunch of Wednesday 15 June; that is perhaps optimistic as it is a mere three weeks away.

Player price releases often precede the game’s launch, of course. Last season, we got a drip-feed of prices from three days before the June 23 refresh.

WHEN DOES THE 2022/23 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON START?

The 2022/23 Premier League season is scheduled to get underway on the weekend of Saturday 6 August, although there’s often a televised match on the Friday night before that.

The English top-flight teams will contest 16 fixtures up until the weekend of Saturday 12 November, pausing for the winter World Cup in Qatar.

Domestic action will return on Monday 26 December, eight days after the World Cup finishes.

Gameweek 38 will be contested on Sunday 28 May.

OTHER NOTABLE DATES THIS SUMMER

  • Saturday 28 May: UEFA Champions League final, Liverpool v Real Madrid
  • Sunday 29 May: Championship play-off final, Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest
  • Wednesday 1 June-Tuesday 14 June: World Cup qualifying, UEFA Nations League, international friendlies
  • Saturday 9 July: Pre-season friendlies commence (this start date could change but currently, Aston Villa’s warm-up match against Walsall on this day is the earliest friendly arranged so far)
  • Sunday 31 July: FA Community Shield, Liverpool v Manchester City

No Premier League teams will be in European club competition before the season starts.

