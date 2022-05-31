31
Scout Reports May 31

What FPL managers can expect from new Man City forward Erling Haaland

FPL Thinker is a regular Fantasy Bundesliga player, finishing fourth overall in 2021/22.

As a result, he has watched Haaland closely during his time at Borussia Dortmund, and here, shares his thoughts on the Norwegian and what his involvement at Manchester City might mean for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

EARLY BACKGROUND

Few players burst onto the scene like Erling Haaland, and he has since gone on to become one of the rising stars in world football. 

Haaland first came into prominence when he scored nine goals against Honduras in the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup, but it was his performances for RB Salzburg in the Champions League that put him on the map on a world stage. The Norwegian international was able to contribute to nine goals in the group stage against the likes of Napoli and then-defending champions Liverpool.

His exceptional numbers in the Austrian Bundesliga (22 goals and assists in 14 games) alongside his record in the Champions League forced Salzburg to part ways for a measly £18m in January 2020. The striker has gone on to hit even bigger heights scoring 62 goals and producing 16 assists in 67 games for Borussia Dortmund.

2021/22 SEASON

Haaland made a spectacular start to the 2021/22 season, scoring twice and providing three assists to thrash Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt. However, following a run of braces in successive matches, he then got sidelined with a muscular injury. This injury kept plaguing him throughout the season and he wasn’t able to complete a run of 10 matches back-to-back. Despite that, whenever he played, he made an impact and led Dortmund to victory from the jaws of defeat. He finished on 22 goals for the season, in second behind Robert Lewandowski, whilst playing fewer games than the Polish striker.

HAALAND’S STYLE OF PLAY

Haaland’s game is built on his two greatest strengths: movement and finishing which helps him to be a top-class goalscorer. His off the ball work is phenomenal, while he is also involved in Dortmund’s build-up play, holding the ball and setting up runners from midfield with accurate passes.

His trademark position is parking himself between two opposition defenders and being on their shoulder. This allows him to run into the box by making a blindside run into the channel – usually on the left. He happily comes deep to collect the ball to help his team build play, often looking to spread the ball wide for a teammate, before turning and sprinting towards goal.

HOW HAALAND WILL FIT IN AT CITY

Man City generally line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with a back-four of Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo, a three-man midfield of Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, with Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez up front. Haaland will come into the team as the central focal point and would help City in breaking down opposition defences. 

In games where the opposition employs a high press, Haaland will drop deep thereby creating space behind the opponents’ defence. The inverted full-backs will move into the midfield which would open up spaces for creative players like De Bruyne to play a through pass behind the defensive line. Haaland with his exceptional speed and ability to time the run would be able to latch on to the through ball and finish effectively. Haaland’s height and physique will also allow Ederson to play long balls out of defence which he can hold up and then bring midfielders and wingers into play which is absent with City’s current false nine formation.

THE IMPACT OF HAALAND ON CITY’S OTHER ASSETS

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 10?

Pep Guardiola hasn’t had the best of times playing a target man in his team as was the case with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edin Dzeko to name a few. However, his most successful spell came when he worked with Lewandowski in Bayern Munich. So that provides a reference on how he could set the team up. In his three seasons Bayern scored 94, 80 and 80 goals respectively. Muller playing behind the target man scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists, while Robben scored 17 goals playing from the right-wing. 

Most of Haaland’s goals and shots have come from the left in Dortmund and we know most of City’s attacking play arrives down that side which indicates that assets like Cancelo and Foden could benefit. City are one of the cross-heavy teams in the league and players like De Bruyne, Mahrez and Cancelo who provide the crosses would be able to supply the Norwegian.

In my opinion, the players who will benefit most are as follows:

  • Cancelo
  • De Bruyne
  • Foden
  • Mahrez
  • Sterling

Though most of Haaland’s attributes lend itself to the way City play, he is in the bottom 24% of forwards for pressing in the top five leagues in Europe, whereas City are the second-highest pressers. Haaland’s general passing is low compared to other forwards and especially compared to City’s false nine. These are the attributes Pep will look to improve. 

With age on his side and working with one of the best tactical managers in the game, playing at one of the most attacking teams in Europe, Haaland’s move to City could turn out to be a match made in heaven.

  1. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 hours, 32 mins ago

    Haaland looks photoshopped above.

    Evening all!

    Open Controls
  2. Uncle Baby Billy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 32 mins ago

    I'm in Germany, was aware of him at Salzburg and watched him regularly during his time at Dortmund. He's an absolute monster, if he can stay reasonably fit for the next four or five years he'll be the successor to Messi & Ronaldo as the game's greatest player.

    FF wise, if position classifications stay the same as last season we're all going to have a few extremely difficult decisions to make, two of Haaland, Salah, KDB and Son will be pretty much standard, more than two will be almost impossible unless you want three from each of Forest, Bournemouth and Fulham, with a smattering of Leeds, making up the numbers.

    TAA, Cancelo, Chillwell, James and Robertson are going to eat further into budgets, everyone will want at least two of them as well...meaning we're going to see some seriously tasty alternatives in all positions with seriously small ownership.

    I'll 100% start with Haaland and take it from there.

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      Trip planned to Munich for the Octoberfest this year, mate. Looking forward to it!

      Open Controls
      1. Uncle Baby Billy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 1 min ago

        If you're going to be there over any of the weekends you'd be best reserving a table place in advance. The only tent with standing spaces is the Hofbraü and, believe me, it's mental in there at the best of times. Best times to visit are Monday - Wednesday, you'll usually have no problem finding a table anywhere. Enjoy!

        Open Controls
        1. Echoes
          • 1 Year
          5 hours, 44 mins ago

          On a bit of a tour, and looking to be in Germany during the fest. Might just plan Mon-Wed to be there if I can or will probably just have to reserve a table otherwise. Appreciate the heads up, mate. Cheers!

          Open Controls
  3. EDUARDO DA SILVA
    • 4 Years
    6 hours, 27 mins ago

    Perisic will be beast if they put him as defender, best athlete that croatian football ever had, even at 33 year old.
    Very sad day for me as a Arsenal fan, but proud Croat.

    Open Controls
  4. diesel001
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 54 mins ago

    Reflecting on Liverpool's season, what stands out to me is how much of an exception VVD is. The guy is unique as a defender. There isn't a better defender in the world. He towers over most players, is quicker than them and his reading of the game is superb. If you are trying to copy Liverpool, then you can't, because you will not find a defender anywhere near as good as VVD.

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      What about Maguire?

      Open Controls
      1. diesel001
        • 5 Years
        5 hours, 33 mins ago

        LOL. Maguire ain't anywhere near as good as VVD. Still think he is a decent defender though. But Man Utd tried to copy Liverpool and look what happened. Should be playing with a deeper defensive line.

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 48 mins ago

          Yeah, totally agree. He's never an £80m CB but he's also not as bad as that Man Utd system makes him look.

          Open Controls
      2. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 31 mins ago

        Inspiration to the masses. What a lad

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 48 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
    2. Run DCL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Lol he’s not even the best defender in the league.

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 hours, 41 mins ago

        If you exclude Michael Keane though.

        Open Controls
  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    Think Pep will let one of the young boys backup Erling?

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      Julian Alvarez?

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 59 mins ago

        More McAtte or Delap

        Open Controls
        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          I think of anything they go down the pecking order now. They barely got a look in last season when City played without a recognised striker. Now they’ve got two.

          Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I see Haaland/Alvarez as the new Aguero/Jesus. With the 5 sub rule, the backup will see more minutes.

      Open Controls
  6. Matt Sk
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    Is it just me or has Varane been weak this season? Like I saw a lot of silly mistakes leading to goals

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      Yeah, I think it's gone under the radar how bad a signing he's proven to be really - he was injured so much he barely managed half their PL games and really wasn't great when he was playing.

      Open Controls
      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Slabhead for a partner

        Open Controls
    2. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      There was a good segment I watched earlier on Varane by La Liga journalist/presenter Semra Hunter.

      https://youtu.be/8P_9TEk8LRY
      Varane talk starts at 17:00

      She is in absolute awe of the player, saying he covered for Ramos' mistakes a lot, and made him look a better player than he actually was. They were the perfect partnership.

      She is adament that it's the structure around Varane at United is the problem. The players, the changing room etc, and that we will see the best of him soon.

      Open Controls
  7. Giggs Boson
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Sam Lee, the City correspondent for The Athletic, says that Haaland will be adapting to the false 9 position and will coming deep in the build up, similar to how Harry Kane does, and then getting into the box for the final phase.

    So rather than changing the system for Haaland, Pep will try to change Haaland to fit the system.

    https://theathletic.com/3336777/2022/05/30/julian-alvarez-man-city-signing/

    The way he says it seems to imply he knows it for sure.

    Alvarez however already seems well suited to the role. But although he doesn't have to adapt to the system, he will have to adapt culturally, as he's coming from South America.

    Pre-season will be interesting.

    Open Controls
  8. Our Tiny Servant
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Money no object what’s the best team next season looking like?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Considering where City are already and having just bought Haaland and their owner saying there will be further additions coming, I think it's quite hard to look elsewhere

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        I did not read this question in the FPL context whatsoever. Ignore me, I'm going to bed

        Open Controls
      2. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Lol I read and it immediately thought ‘that’s just City isn’t it?’ too

        Open Controls
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Friedel (Jaaskelainen)
      Riise Terry Ferdinand (Dunne) (Queudrue)
      Gerrard Lampard Fabregas Gamst-Pedersen Nolan
      Henry van Nistelrooy (Kuqi)

      Open Controls
  9. RedRo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Mason Mount to Man Utd rumours are picking up a lot of traction. Being reported everywhere. Would be interesting for FPL.

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Sounds like a convenient bargaining chip for Mount in his contract talks!

      Open Controls

