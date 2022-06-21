166
Great Expectations June 21

FPL 2022/23 ones to watch: Can Bruno Guimaraes build on a solid start?

166 Comments
Kicking off our pre-season ‘Great Expectations’ series is an assessment of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

In these articles, we look at players who have shown glimpses of promise and are potentially on the cusp of a breakout Fantasy Premier League (FPL) campaign.

Most of the stats and graphics used in this piece are taken from our Premium Members Area here.

2021/22 FPL REVIEW

As the first big signing of the Magpies’ new ownership, there was already an expectation on the 24-year-old to justify his £40m price tag. Yet it didn’t take long for him to do so.

Five cameo appearances began life on Tyneside, with his arrival happening to coincide with Joe Willock finally hitting some goal-scoring form.

Guimaraes’ full debut at Southampton was memorable for his casual back-heeled volley to win the game.

Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes scores back-heeled stunner vs Southampton

The addition of both Eddie Howe and five winter signings caused a dramatic shift in Newcastle’s form. No Premier League team had ever escaped relegation having not won in their first 14 attempts.

However, not only did they survive, it was a comfortable mid-table finish on 49 points. Since January 1, only Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have better records.

Five Bruno Guimaraes goals from 11 starts helped with this, with the Brazilian bagging a brace against Leicester City in Gameweek 33 before notching strikes that defeated both Norwich City and Arsenal.

SeasonTeamAppsGoals
2021/22Newcastle United175
2021/22Lyon200
2020/21Lyon333
2019/20Lyon30
2019Athletico Paranaense252
2018Athletico Paranaense321
2017Athletico Paranaense40

Above: Bruno Guimaraes’ career playing statistics

Already loved by fans, the truth is that this run of goals is a purple patch for his career so far – only six had arrived in 117 league games for Lyon and Athletico Paranaense.

When comparing his heat maps of recent seasons, there seems to be no great change from ‘box-to-box midfielder’.

Heat maps of (left to right) Newcastle 2021/22, Lyon 2021/22 and Lyon 2020/21, according to SofaScore

His all-round qualities have already been displayed in the Premier League, alongside the goals. Since his first start in Gameweek 28, Guimaraes ranks as Newcastle’s best outfield player for shots (20), expected goal involvement (3.79), tackles (60) and recoveries (74).

However, in a wider context, his attacking statistics aren’t particularly impressive when compared to other FPL midfielders. In the same period, these goal attempts rank in 25th place, also coming 63rd for penalty area touches (19).

Above: Over the course of the season, Bruno Guimaraes was ranked only 43rd among midfielders for minutes per expected goal involvement (xGI).

THE 2022/23 FPL PROSPECTS

An initial FPL price tag of £5.0m was given to Guimaraes in January, under the assumption that he’d be a defensive midfielder.

He was seldom used as a ‘number six’, however, instead being deployed as a more all-action midfielder to the right of deep-lying playmaker Jonjo Shelvey.

Above: The xG shotmap of Bruno Guimaraes after his move to the Premier League

With such an impressive end to the season and a slightly more advanced role under Howe, expect his 2022/23 starting price to rise.

“Goals weren’t necessarily one of the areas where we felt he would enhance us as a team, but he has, he’s scored some key goals for us.” – Eddie Howe

The Magpies begin the season at home to Nottingham Forest and, if it wasn’t for the early meetings with Man City and Liverpool, they would likely have been deemed a team to target from an FPL perspective.

The Brazil international will have a full pre-season behind him and, with the World Cup coming in November, there is a place in their starting line-up to play for.

There is already a strong midfield connection with fellow Brazilian Joelinton, so adding some attacking talents to the flair of Allan Saint-Maximin and goal-scoring instincts of Callum Wilson should, in theory, mean that Newcastle – and Guimaraes – are seeing more of the ball in threatening areas that the Magpies’ faithful have become accustomed to in a barren few decades.

Where he was a real bargain in 2021/22, a starting price of around £6.0m-£6.5m would probably be a fairer summation of his FPL value. An average of a shot in the box and a chance created every 81 and 88 minutes respectively is more Conor Gallagher (92/75) than Bukayo Saka (42/44), so expectations have to be tempered a little.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

166 Comments Post a Comment
  Camzy
    • 12 Years
    13 hours, 23 mins ago

    FanTeam have released their first PL game with the new prices.

    They seem to have priced the players well overall although I'm extremely sad that they have no fodder forwards (cheapest is 5.0m which is awful). I like their pricing overall. Salah at 12.5m not 13m is a shoo-in. The rest of the prices seem good overall. Couldn't spot anyone that was humongous value. Ronaldo is 10m which is quite appealing.

    Here's my first draft:

    Dubravka (4.5), Rodak (4.0)
    Cancelo (7.5), Robbo (7.5), Chilwell (6.5), Doherty (5.0), Salisu (4.0)
    Salah (12.5), Saka (8.0), Coutinho (6.5), Wissa (5.5), KDH (4.5)
    Haaland (12.0), Mitrovic (7.0), Davis (5.0)

    1. Zim0
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 hours, 20 mins ago

      Aren't Newcastle signing Pope?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • 12 Years
        12 hours, 18 mins ago

        Well if they do I'd just pivot to another 4.5m keeper. There are quite a few to choose from.

        Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        12 hours, 16 mins ago

        https://mobile.twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1539273743134081025

        Fee agreed and medical due, looks like it's happening

        Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 hours, 1 min ago

      Perisic a 6.5m MID too

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 48 mins ago

        Pretty dumb of fanteam. He's been a wingback for 2 years now and will play there for Spurs as well.

        Open Controls
    3. SteveC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 hours, 49 mins ago

      Haaland £1m more than Kane seems wrong, Kane is proven but Haaland has been given a ‘hype’ price tag. I would have Kane 0.5 more than him.

      Open Controls
      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 7 Years
        11 hours, 21 mins ago

        Haaland best price 9/2 for the golden boot, Kane 7/1. Haaland probably more likely to bomb, though I would still expect Haaland to cost more in FPL. At the end of the day though it doesn't matter what I/we think, its what FPL Towers think.

        Open Controls
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 hours, 19 mins ago

        Hard to avoid FOMO with Haaland but does raise serious questions if Kane is cheaper and has xMins of 90 vs. say 70

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 47 mins ago

          I'd have to go Kane over Haaland then probably if he's cheaper.

          Open Controls
  2. Ser Davos
    • 6 Years
    13 hours, 20 mins ago

    Henderson to be 4.5?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 hours, 18 mins ago

      If he moves to Nottingham before the game releases

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        11 hours, 50 mins ago

        Yup, otherwise he's 5.0 because he's at man utd and then if he moves he's a non option

        This is the reason they can't release the game too early, but surely they can drop the nailed on prices (son, kdb etc) asap

        Open Controls
    2. jay01
      • 7 Years
      12 hours, 46 mins ago

      Would love if he is, id pick him over Raya

      Open Controls
  3. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    13 hours, 17 mins ago

    I'm still keeping an eye on him but I expect Newcastle will be active in the market and will sign an attacking midfielder which will mean Guimaraes will revert to being an 8 with less attacking intent. His purple patch coincided with Willock getting injured and then also being out of form on his return before getting injured again, so unless no midfield signings are made or it looks like Willock will be out of favour then I doubt he'll be worth looking at

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      12 hours ago

      More likely to sign a winger I think. Can’t have Almiron playing each week on the right, even though he does work hard.

      Open Controls
  4. jay01
    • 7 Years
    12 hours, 55 mins ago

    Nick Pope looks to be signing for Newcastle.. would be a great signing IMO.. will his price most likely be 5 million?

    Open Controls
    1. Moxon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 hours, 55 mins ago

      Most likely

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 hours, 53 mins ago

      I might just go for him at 5. Save point legend in a better team like Newcastle. Might end up being the best value goalkeeper

      Open Controls
      1. jay01
        • 7 Years
        11 hours, 49 mins ago

        Im tempted but thinking maybe hetting dean henderson at 4.5, and Trippier at 5 (if these are their prices)

        Open Controls
      2. mox81
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 58 mins ago

        Could be interesting, although the way Burley play (allow low XG shots from distance) was a big part of save pts. Also a bonus pt magnet when few goals are being scored. Not sure either are the Eddie Howe way.

        Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      11 hours, 17 mins ago

      No way he goes for 4.5M.

      Open Controls
  5. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    12 hours, 46 mins ago

    We need next Lundstram or Dallas - that's what we need.

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 46 mins ago

      Forest's 3-5-2 and Spence's transfer, plus Colback's WB role suggests something could be lingering under the surface

      Open Controls
  6. adstomko
    • 6 Years
    12 hours, 45 mins ago

    On this at the moment. Something different.
    Meslier
    Trent, Robertson, Van Dijk, Cancelo
    Saka, Kulusevski, Maddison
    C.Wilson, Watkins, Johnson
    (Henderson, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Wissa)

    This season will likely have more 7.5m strikers scoring more. Wilson, Bamford & DCL were injured for most of last season.

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 hours, 43 mins ago

      Who will u captain?

      Open Controls
      1. adstomko
        • 6 Years
        12 hours, 22 mins ago

        Kulusevski GW1, then Cancelo/Trent for a while

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 hours, 21 mins ago

          Risky very risky.

          Open Controls
          1. adstomko
            • 6 Years
            12 hours, 18 mins ago

            It is, but got to do something out of the ordinary to beat FPL

            Open Controls
  7. Lovren an elevator
    • 7 Years
    12 hours, 41 mins ago

    Has there been an article on Forest and their best players yet?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      12 hours, 32 mins ago

      No, but that's coming very soon! Was haggling with Mark to see how much of it he could contribute.

      Open Controls
      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 7 Years
        12 hours, 22 mins ago

        Fantastic, seriously looking forward to that one. The most exciting of the 3 promoted teams imo

        Open Controls
      2. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        12 hours, 20 mins ago

        He’s an Arsenal fan

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          12 hours, 19 mins ago

          Where did my winky emoji go?

          Open Controls
          1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
            • 7 Years
            12 hours, 12 mins ago

            I haven't seen your winky

            Open Controls
  8. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 hours, 37 mins ago

    U think there's a chance Jesus is classified as a mid? He played a majority on the RW

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      12 hours, 31 mins ago

      Discussed it briefly here:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/06/07/the-fpl-players-who-could-change-position-in-2022-23/

      I think probably not given that it was a roughly equal spread between ST and RW, and he finished the season through the middle.

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • 10 Years
        12 hours, 25 mins ago

        I'd like to think FPL are capable of common sense too... hopefully.

        Seems clear he'll play central given the dearth of options there, and that Saka looks pretty nailed on the right. Dunno where Raphinha will play...

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 hours, 24 mins ago

          U never know. People who run fpl make a lot of mistakes 😆

          Open Controls
      2. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 hours, 23 mins ago

        Yeah wishful thinking. Just love an OOP player 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Lovren an elevator
      • 7 Years
      12 hours, 21 mins ago

      I'd say no, especially if he signs for Arsenal (or someone else) before the game launches

      Open Controls
    3. 1justlookin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 hours, 11 mins ago

      Hopefully he'll be a FOR.
      They'll be far too many options in MID.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        12 hours, 4 mins ago

        He probably will. Only by sheer stupidity can fpl make him a mid which is why I'm hopeful 😆

        Open Controls
  9. Giggs Boson
    • 10 Years
    12 hours, 29 mins ago

    4th highest pts tally since Jan 1st is an incredible stat. Newcastle will surely be at least a top half team this season.

    But awkward fixtures for them unfortunately. Will have to jump on the likes of Wilson, Trippier and Hazard GW6 onwards.

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 hours, 24 mins ago

      Hazard? They're signing a Hazard?

      Open Controls
      1. Giggs Boson
        • 10 Years
        11 hours, 14 mins ago

        Probably not. Just a placeholder for whatever mad signing they may end up pulling off 😆

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 5 Years
          10 hours, 55 mins ago

          Thorgan Hazard is rumoured.

          Open Controls
    2. Moxon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 hours, 20 mins ago

      Very impressive. I think Wilson will be a great option this year

      Open Controls
    3. zeslinguer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 hours, 20 mins ago

      could see Wilson being an early bandwagon.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 hours, 9 mins ago

        Just in time for the City and Pool matches?

        Open Controls
      2. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        11 hours, 1 min ago

        Brace against Forest, can see if now. By gameweek 4 he’s injured for 10 weeks.

        Open Controls
      3. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        10 hours, 49 mins ago

        Always starts well

        Open Controls
  10. Leeroy357
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    12 hours, 17 mins ago

    Any predictions on when the game will launch?

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      11 hours, 58 mins ago

      If we don’t see prices tomorrow, I think more likely next week.

      Open Controls
  11. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    12 hours, 16 mins ago

    Arsenal signing Viera and possibly Raphinha, whilst also having Saka.
    All 3 players suited to playing right side of midfield.

    Not sure how they'll accommodate all them.

    Open Controls
    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 hours, 17 mins ago

      Fabio can play centrally:

      https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/fabio-vieira/profil/spieler/537598

      Open Controls
      1. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        11 hours, 8 mins ago

        Odegaard and ESR may struggle for game time then. 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Milk, 1 Šuker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 hours, 5 mins ago

          I think so. We'll see

          Open Controls
          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 5 Years
            10 hours, 53 mins ago

            No chance is Odegaard struggling for game time. People love a shiny new toy. Viera is not displacing Odegaard. You have to remember they are now in Europe, whilst still wanting Champions League. Their squad isn’t big enough right now.

            Open Controls
        2. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
          • 5 Years
          10 hours, 32 mins ago

          Odegaard will be the new Arsenal Captain, he’ll be nailed on

          Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 hours, 14 mins ago

      I really don't get the Raphinha signing when their best player plays in his position

      Open Controls
      1. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        11 hours, 12 mins ago

        Agreed

        Open Controls
      2. Milk, 1 Šuker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 hours, 10 mins ago

        This. I'd no sooner spend the quoted £50m on a DMC and left back as back up for Tierney. Nuno Tavares hasn't proved himself in England (yet).

        Open Controls
        1. mox81
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          7 hours, 48 mins ago

          Looks like Arsenal are setting up for control rather than chasing/ being reliant on DMC

          Open Controls
      3. mox81
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 54 mins ago

        If Pep has taught the FPL community anything, it's that you can't count on a fixed starting 11, or attacking players sticking to one position.

        Open Controls
    3. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      11 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yeah not sure. Most useful part of pre-season is seeing how the new players slot in imo. Results and form pretty meaningless.

      Open Controls
    4. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      10 hours, 48 mins ago

      To be a top team, we need depth. Saka can play on the left and Raphinha on the right.

      Open Controls
      1. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 hours, 29 mins ago

        True. Martinelli might see his minutes managed as well.

        Open Controls
      2. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        10 hours, 27 mins ago

        This. Big clubs don't worry about having too many good players in the same position, and Saka is super versatile

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 hours, 39 mins ago

          I would think positions they're weak in should be targeted first. Then the excess.

          Open Controls
          1. mox81
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            7 hours, 51 mins ago

            I'd suggest having to risk Saka in every minute is a big weakness. We saw as they dominated Man City last season that Arsenal have a strong first 11, then we saw later in the season that they have terrible squad depth and Southgate found out recently that even Saka gets knackered eventually.

            Open Controls
    5. Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 hours, 40 mins ago

      Dream formation

      Ramsdale
      Tomi Saliba Gabriel Tierney
      Partey
      Ode Vieira
      Raphinha Jesus Saka

      Open Controls
      1. 1justlookin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        10 hours, 26 mins ago

        Great going forward and probably weak at the back, then. If Partey gets injured you'll be very light in DM.

        ESR, and Martinelli and Nketiah will probably struggle for game time

        Open Controls
      2. zeslinguer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 hours, 13 mins ago

        are you in the market for a CB?

        Open Controls
        1. Fish up a tree
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 hours, 21 mins ago

          Talk of the versatile Martinez of Ajax as LCB & LB plus DM competition for Gabriel, Tierney, Partey

          Will believe it when I see it as this window has us linked with every man & his dog!

          Open Controls
    6. lugs
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 51 mins ago

      i wonder if the Arsenal pursuit of Raphina means Saka could be going to City, Saka & Jesus in a swap deal + 25m to Arsenal would be about right

      Open Controls
      1. Fish up a tree
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 hours, 24 mins ago

        No chance Saka goes. Raphinha will come as competition. Saka can also play left & won’t play every week as he was burnt out come the end of last season.

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 4 Years
          8 hours, 41 mins ago

          it does seem unlikely that Arsenal would sell their prized asset, but he only has 2 years left on his contract and as far as i know no new deal in the offing, so it really depends on Saka if his head can be turned by instant success and a shed load of money at City, Arsenal getting Jesus & Raph to replace him would not be a bad deal imo

          Open Controls
  12. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 hours, 15 mins ago

    Must say I do like the look of this lad Fabio Vieira on paper. The Portuguese tend to do well when they come over to England. Predicted price? 6.5m for me.

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      11 hours, 56 mins ago

      I don’t get the hype personally.

      Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 42 mins ago

      Arsenal looking to buy a new spine it seems:

      Ramsdale
      Tomiyasu White Martinez* Tierney
      Partey Vieira*
      Raphinha* Odegaard Saka
      Jesus*

      Turner*
      Soares Holding Gabriel Tavares
      Lokonga Xhaka
      Pepe Smith-Rowe Martinelli
      Nketiah

      Open Controls
    3. lugs
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 31 mins ago

      i was watching his club interview on Youtube earlier and i was getting Rosicky vibes of him, especially as as he was saying his strengths are his passing and playing between the lines, just like Rosicky

      Open Controls
  13. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    11 hours, 57 mins ago

    Based on live fpl prices come up with this draft which I think looking ok. Martinez at 5m price point hopefully will be Pope or Henderson. Spurs player only miss. If Perisic is 6/6.5 mid could probably squeeze in over Neto. Gelhardt will probably not be 4.5 so likely need another 4.5.

    Martinez
    TAA James Tomiyasu Cancelo
    Salah Saka Neto Harrison
    Haaland Johnson

    Ward Coady Norgaard Gelhardt

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      10 hours, 57 mins ago

      I’d be surprised if Harrison is 5.5, and Tomiyasu could easily be 5.0.

      It’s standard. Which is good. Very similar structure to me - formations and price points.

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        10 hours, 44 mins ago

        They put Harrison at 6.0 even after an excellent season, so quite possible a price drop is in order given last season

        Open Controls
        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 5 Years
          10 hours, 1 min ago

          Could well be, just I think they’ll play it safe with 6.0m.

          Open Controls
        2. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 hours, 50 mins ago

          But he finished in style - will linger in their memories

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            9 hours, 34 mins ago

            He's not worth it at 6. At 5.5 he's in my mind.

            Open Controls
  14. Ser Davos
    • 6 Years
    11 hours, 44 mins ago

    FOR Henderson 4.5
    NEW Pope 5.0
    AVL Martinez 5.0

    Potentially a very tough call. If Ramsdale and/or Sa is/are 5.0 too

    Puts to bed my annual flirtation with Ederson

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • 1 Year
      10 hours, 22 mins ago

      No one fancy Dubravka if he keeps his spot.

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        10 hours, 19 mins ago

        at 4.5? Would be excellent

        Open Controls
      2. zeslinguer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 hours, 17 mins ago

        fixtures are horrible from a defensive pov and too much uncertainty if Pope comes in.

        Open Controls
        1. Ser Davos
          • 6 Years
          7 hours, 56 mins ago

          I think we get a bit fixated on fixtures and overthink.

          I'm willing to bet a nailed 4.5 NEW GK would be likely the best option we have at that bracket/range and if so, probably just set and forget

          Open Controls
  15. Ser Davos
    • 6 Years
    11 hours, 15 mins ago

    Could Haaland's relative FPL success depend on his assist potential do we think?

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      10 hours, 6 mins ago

      I genuinely think he will score a lot in a dominant, creative city team. Nobody questioned Aguero’s creativity at the time and he was an excellent fpl option

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 2 mins ago

        Very true and he wasn't renowned for his assisting

        Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 hours, 54 mins ago

      I'm hoping he's like Aguero or Suarez and gets 250+ points at least. Otherwise I'll regret getting him over Son

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        8 hours, 57 mins ago

        You'll he allowed to swap

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 4 Years
          8 hours, 56 mins ago

          *be

          Open Controls
        2. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 35 mins ago

          Well I won't know until the end of the year who was the better option. Its not like I'm expecting Haaland to flop. He could just be a little bit lower in total points but since he's higher priced probably I'll regret it.

          Open Controls
          1. Ser Davos
            • 6 Years
            8 hours, 1 min ago

            What were Aguero's point totals in the end?

            Open Controls
            1. POTATO
              • 1 Year
              5 hours, 35 mins ago

              Aguero's FPL history
              https://i.redd.it/n1mmnffh7nb41.png

              Open Controls
  16. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    11 hours, 1 min ago

    There was some chatter on twitter regarding fanteam and them not being able to payout their affiliates. There has been some news about them changing all their CXOs in the past one month. Personally, I played last year and my experience was fine but am a little skeptical with the news. Anyone else has any credible information regarding this?

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 hours, 35 mins ago

      It was simply one affiliate who didn't get paid as much as they wanted/expected (Draftgym) and then filled their diaper on Twitter. They haven't tweeted in the two weeks since, with any luck because they are being sued for encouraging a run on accounts - their business relationship with FT is in the toilet in any case.

      3 C-level employees did get moved on in one month, and any capital-driven business in this economy will face a risk, so you have to decide what risk is ok for you - your money is infinitely safer in a bank account than on FT but the rumours are basically all just from one wetwipe.

      Open Controls
    2. glennbet
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      9 hours, 2 mins ago

      There share price has been a disaster so it doesn't look good. I wonder whether consumer funds are cordoned off, or in the event of bankruptcy, these would be taken

      Open Controls
    3. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 52 mins ago

      Don't wish to be a killjoy and each to their own, but investing/betting in these types of schemes seems very flakey... Football Index was popular here at one point

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 50 mins ago

        As much as we chastise ourselves on our interest in FPL, it is ultimately a free game and even a hellish rank doesn't affect the bank account

        I appreciate some are participating in some handsome cash mini-leagues

        Open Controls
  17. Zim
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 hours, 31 mins ago

    If Son is made a FWD will anyone even pick him over Kane? He'll become obsolete. I sure hope they don't make Salah, Son, Bowen etc. into forwards.

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 41 mins ago

      There is literally an official fpl tweet that asks which fpl midfielder will score the most points in 22/23. And photos of son, Salah, Kdb and Bowen below it.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 32 mins ago

        Yes but when u read fpl articles u realise the ones writing them do not know classification of players as can be seen by the Perisic related articles.

        Open Controls
    2. lugs
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 40 mins ago

      it depends how much cheaper Son would be, 0.5 cheaper and i wouldn't go near him, 1 or 2m cheaper and that would give me something to think about

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 31 mins ago

        Son will be more expensive imo

        Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 37 mins ago

      I just don't see it happening. If wingers / WFs are to be reclassified as Forwards then there will be a large batch of players being reclassified and midfield options will dry up. The only way I can see such a change being justified is if instead the game moves away from Mids and Forwards and just has 8 Attackers or something similar.

      Open Controls
    4. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 30 mins ago

      If cheaper - defo.
      Remember more BAPs as a striker if goals

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        8 hours, 23 mins ago

        But he’ll be a mid - nobody is ruining my Salah, Son, Haaland, Robertson and Cancelo draft!

        Open Controls
        1. No Professionals
          • 4 Years
          8 hours, 12 mins ago

          Other than you 😉

          Open Controls
      2. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 7 mins ago

        He already gets all the bonus when he scores.

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          7 hours, 27 mins ago

          Needs a brace, especially if the Kaptain chips in/clean sheets

          Open Controls
  18. No Professionals
    • 4 Years
    9 hours, 38 mins ago

    There is literally an official fpl tweet that asks which fpl midfielder will score the most points in 22/23. And photos of son, Salah, Kdb and Bowen below it.

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      9 hours, 19 mins ago

      First reply said error, annoying

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 4 Years
        8 hours, 40 mins ago

        Just happened to me too. Something afoot.

        Open Controls
  19. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    9 hours, 11 mins ago

    I'm looking at what the City midfield and forward line will look like if all strongly-rumoured comings and goings occur.

    Haaland
    Alvarez
    Grealish
    Foden
    Mahrez
    KDB
    Rodri
    Phillips
    Gundogan*

    9 players for 6 positions, it's not exactly a plethora of options. It was suggested Gundogan may leave this summer after the season ended, but with Fernandinho gone and the possibility of Bernardo moving to Barcelona growing, I don't think they could afford to lose him. Realistically I think City's first choice midfield-attack may end up looking like this:

    Grealish Haaland Foden
    Rodri Phillips KDB

    Some say Pep won't play with a double-pivot with Rodri and Phillips, however I disagree that he won't play both together. Rodri gets on the ball so much for City and is great at playing slide-rule passes through to advancing WBs/WFs and generally has outstanding passing range that I think he could comfortably play a CM role. Phillips similarly is a decent passer and could be blooded to play the role. Having a CF will mean City lose a bit of control in midfield compared to last season so I don't see why Pep would think having more than one player on the pitch that's capable of playing the DM role is a bad thing, the rest of his side changed positions so regularly on the pitch last season so why not them?

    With Sterling, Mahrez and Bernardo gone there would only really be Grealish, Foden and Mahrez to occupy the wide forward roles (along with Alvarez who is capable of playing across the line but I imagine ideally will be used at CF). Grealish had much more of an impact in the last few weeks of last season than he did for arguably the rest of it and I think he will make that position his, they didn't spend £100m on him for nothing. Foden can of course be a challenger there but according to The Athletic, he wants to play on the right. Whether Pep goes along with that is another question, but we've seen in recent seasons that he just doesn't seem to trust Mahrez as a permanent option at RW in the league. Even when they had limited options due to injuries and other issues, he often went with Torres, and then proceeded to move Jesus to RW instead of playing Mahrez.

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 2 mins ago

      I’d be very very surprised that City don’t replace Jesus. Many rumours that they’re after Leao.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        7 hours, 47 mins ago

        After the season he's had I'd imagine Milan would be looking for close to €100m for Leao, not sure City would pay it (not that they don't have it). It would make sense if they were to sell all of Jesus, Sterling and Bernardo that they'd have to sign at least one player but at the same time it seems like they've been expecting a fair few departures this summer

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 2 mins ago

      Schrödinger's Mahrez?

      Open Controls
    3. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 44 mins ago

      Man city are too good to waste time with a double pivot. Level best defence in the league playing de bruyne and Bernardo Silva in a 3, why would they change that style?

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        7 hours, 29 mins ago

        I don't think they will play with a double-pivot, but I think both Rodri and Phillips could play together with one playing as DM and the other as CM. But in certain circumstances within a game they may revert to playing with a double pivot if needed, much like last season if they needed to create an overload in midfield for a period the false 9 would drop back while the wingers press high

        Open Controls
  20. Ser Davos
    • 6 Years
    8 hours, 39 mins ago

    Would anyone consider going with Haaland and Kane over Salah and Son?

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 35 mins ago

      I like the 1 mid and 1 fwd option for flexibility personally

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 27 mins ago

        this is likely to be the sensible play and two premiums seems the right balance. Three is too prohibitive

        Open Controls
    2. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 30 mins ago

      Have them two in my current draft:

      Alisson(6.0m) 4.0m
      Laporte(6.5m) Dier(5.0m Dunk(5.0m) Kilman(4.5m) 4.0m
      Luis Diaz(9.0m) Maddison(8.0m) Odegaard(6.5m) Neto(6.0m) 4.5m
      Kane(12.0m) Haaland(12.0m) Wilson(7.0m)

      Opting for CB’s due to expecting full-backs to be rotated more often

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 26 mins ago

        Very intriguing team

        Are you a fanatical 3-4-3er?

        Open Controls
        1. Ser Davos
          • 6 Years
          7 hours, 21 mins ago

          I'm leaning toward latching onto Diaz and Kulu early then having two premium slots and then one cheap attacker with the rest of the funds concentrated on the back 5

          Open Controls
          1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
            • 5 Years
            6 hours, 52 mins ago

            Do like the look of back 5 drafts, certainly a lot of value in premium DF’s

            Open Controls
    3. Indpush
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      I'm aiming to start with all four.

      Open Controls
  21. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    8 hours, 25 mins ago

    https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12691/12638137/takumi-minamino-monaco-agree-deal-worth-15-5m-for-liverpool-midfielder

    Minamino heading to Monaco

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 hours, 19 mins ago

      So that’s why they bought Nunez!

      Open Controls
  22. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    8 hours, 21 mins ago

    Do we think Digne will be 5.0m and Cash 5.5m, or both 5.5m.

    Digne doesn’t warrant 5.5, considering he started 5.5 this year and finished on 80-89 points.

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 19 mins ago

      That would be my prediction

      Remember when they made Leicester's Pereira 6.0 for the 19-20 season?

      Open Controls
    2. Chilli Heatwave
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 9 mins ago

      Yes think digne 5.0, Cash still far more the attacking threat, but you never know!

      Open Controls
      1. Chilli Heatwave
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        7 hours, 2 mins ago

        Though points lower due to injuries, changing teams and falling out with Rafa so not necessarily the telling sign to go by

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          They ought to be same price. Digger just underperformed last season because he was in a Rafa funk then got injured.

          Open Controls
  23. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 hours, 9 mins ago

    Ah poop Minamino going to Monaco. There goes a bargain.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 1 min ago

      Would he have got many minutes anyway with Jota, Nunez, Diaz and Firmino around?

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 58 mins ago

        Think a few were hoping he might stick in the PL, we're rumours a couple of teams like Leeds were looking at him

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 58 mins ago

          Ah I see!

          Open Controls
        2. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          6 hours, 58 mins ago

          *were

          Open Controls
  24. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1539349986755981314

    Arsenal have formally submitted an offer for Raphinha tonight, but it is expected to be rejected immediately as it is well below Leeds' valuation

    Open Controls
    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 37 mins ago

      they should throw in Pepe as part of the deal, 6.5m Pepe at Leeds next season and i'd be massively tempted 😆

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      5 hours, 55 mins ago

      If we pull off Raphinha and Jesus, the disgraceful ending of last season, might, just might be forgiven. We will have a serious team if they sign for us.

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 hours, 21 mins ago

        If you pull off Raphinha and Jesus - that in itself is disgusting and not befitting of a family friendly club.

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          I don't see why Arsenal would want him given Saka plays in his position. Mind you, if Barca are now going for Bernardo S, they won't need Raphinha - or afford him. The other interested party is Spurs who also are strong in that position - altough as they've dropped their interested in Eriksen, that could have legs.

          Open Controls
  25. Lovren an elevator
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 52 mins ago

    Anyone think Alvarez could actually end up playing quite a lot this season? Especially if Jesus and Sterling leave, and no replacements?

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      I’d be very surprised if he didn’t play a lot

      Open Controls
    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      He'll be gradually integrated with frequent sub appearances, I'd wager. I don't agree with posters saying City need to replace Jesus - they already have.

      Open Controls
  26. The Mandalorian
    • 9 Years
    6 hours ago

    Today Gary Lineker came out as a black man. Such a big moment in the world of football.

    Black Linekers Matter

    Open Controls
  27. lugs
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    oh just noticed today is the 22nd, exactly 1 month since the final gw of the season. so hopefully today is the day we start getting some price reveals in preparation for the game launching at the weekend or possibly Friday as that will be exactly 6 weeks before the season starts 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Darwin von Humboldt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 1 min ago

      I really hope so. It's an earlier start to the league this year - I need the tinker-time!

      Open Controls
  28. Nostalgic Thuggery
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    There were 434 million transfers on FPL last season... that is approx. 48 per FL player.

    So finally i'm twice as good as the average at something (I really must tinker less this season).

    But this 434 million number must help calculate how many active players there are?

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Does this number include WC & FHs, as would skew numbers to make it look like more active players than there really are.

      Open Controls
      1. Nostalgic Thuggery
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Good question

        Open Controls
      2. Wild Card this!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        Not just that, it also includes all those bogus/weird teams, that were competing only for team value and not points...they were making hundreds of transfers...and not to forget those "highest GW points" teams...loads of transfers.

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 1 Year
          12 mins ago

          ... and some accounts got hacked with something like a thousand transfers, so I don't know if allowances were made for that. It might be more informative if the number of transfers for the top 1M OR were averaged, or if the median number of transfers was published alongside the averages.

          Open Controls
          1. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Wild card and Free hit tfrs also?

            Open Controls
      3. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        See below

        Open Controls
  29. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Chelsea's transfers lady is offski - I wonder if this could be a serious problem, timingwise. They need a new defence, the midfield is getting geriatric and incomings are needed at the top end. I wouldn't be surprised if the new season opens with Arsenal's squad in a better shape than Chelsea's.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.