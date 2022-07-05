141
Moving Target July 5

FPL new signings: Why Richarlison could affect Son and Kane’s minutes

141 Comments
Share

Last Friday brought the news that Richarlison had made the switch from Everton to Tottenham Hotspur in a deal believed to be worth around £60m.

The 25-year-old is the Lilywhites’ fourth signing after Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) and Yves Bissouma all arrived during a busy start to the summer.

In this Moving Target report, we assess the transfer from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective – and in particular, look at how Son Heung-min (£12.0m) and Harry Kane (£11.5m) could be affected.

RICHARLISON: FPL HISTORY

Richarlison has been fairly consistent for FPL points over the last five seasons – one of which was spent at Watford. He has always brought in at least 13 attacking returns and 123 points.

SeasonTeamStarts (sub)Mins playedGoalsAssistsFPL Points
2021/22Everton28 (2)2522106125
2020/21Everton33 (1)286276123
2019/20Everton36 (0)3070135165
2018/19Everton32 (3)2662133153
2017/18Watford32 (6)281758125

He began his professional career back home with both America Mineiro and Fluminense before moving to the Hornets in 2017.

His full debut saw a goal against Bournemouth, with five arriving in his first 11 starts. Despite not netting throughout the remaining 26 matches, Richarlison brought Watford a huge profit when following head coach Marco Silva to Everton.

Three of his four campaigns at Goodison Park have ended with at least ten goals but just 11 double-digit points hauls have taken place in that time; Son managed as many in 2021/22 alone.

He is, simply, just not as good a finisher as Son or Kane (data below taken from our Premium Members Area):

SHOT-TO-GOAL CONVERSION RATE
2021/222020/212019/202018/192017/18
Son26.7%25%13.6%16.2%16%
Kane12.8%16.8%22.2%16.7%16.3%
Richarlison13.9%8.6%14.4%15.7%5.3%

The Brazilian’s most recent campaign started slowly. As the Toffees slipped closer and closer to their first relegation since 1951, Richarlison totalled four goals and four assists in his first 21 outings; he had almost twice as many yellow cards as goals.

ShotsShots in boxOn targetExpected Goals
Rank (GWs 1-30)60th65th103rd72nd
Rank (GWs 31-37)1st1st1st1st

Using data from the Members Area

Then, he suddenly found a way to drag Everton to safety. From Gameweek 31, Richarlison ranked top throughout the league for both shots (31) and touches (72) inside the penalty area, plus expected goals (6.50). Remove the final day – when he was rested versus Arsenal – and he also came top for attempts (37) and shots on target (15) between Gameweeks 31 and 37.

Ownership escalated ahead of Everton’s consecutive Double Gameweeks 36 and 37. Although 847,000 managers were disappointed with just an assist in the former, 19 points arrived in the latter for over 1.4 million.

RICHARLISON: FPL PROSPECTS – AND HOW SON/KANE MIGHT BE AFFECTED

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a *FREE* trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

141 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Limited & Mediocre Mana…
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Son and Kane still the main men

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      Yup, Kulu most affected

      Open Controls
      1. LangerznMash
        • 5 Years
        53 mins ago

        100%

        Open Controls
      2. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        52 mins ago

        Yup but Son will be somewhat affected, and that's always a bad combo with a bump in price

        Open Controls
      3. Herman Toothrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        Until CL kicks in

        Open Controls
  2. adstomko
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    Biggest risk here for me is going without City, but I prefer the other premiums.
    Have a feeling Jesus/Saka could be another Son/Kane with those easy fixtures.

    Henderson
    Trent, Chilwell, Romero, Tierney, Trippier
    Salah, Saka, Maddison
    Kane, Jesus
    (Fodders)

    Open Controls
    1. LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      What I like most about this is the pluralisation of fodder.

      Open Controls
  3. LangerznMash
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Kane will comfortably break 200 points this season.

    Open Controls
    1. SpeedyPro
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      I agreed, fancy kane to have a strong season and to outscore son

      Open Controls
    2. Limited & Mediocre Mana…
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Here's hoping

      Open Controls
  4. KeanosMagic
      51 mins ago

      Thoughts on this? Too much up top?

      Mendy (4.0)
      VVD Tomiyasu Fofana Kilman Henry
      Sterling Salah Kulu (Neto Elanga)
      Haaland Jesus (4.5)

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        43 mins ago

        Not sure keen on 4 playing 4.5m defenders. Personally I’d downgrade either Sterling on Jesus to get another premium defender.

        Also Mendy isn’t as great for points as you might instinctively think - likely to be better options

        Open Controls
      2. NDIDI DIDNI
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        like it

        Open Controls
    • Brimble82
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/FPLFalse9/status/1544254121452224518

      Open Controls
    • Djokovic Airlines
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      48 mins ago

      any chance to see old comments in this new profile area?

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        44 mins ago

        They said they will add this back in

        Open Controls
      2. Brimble82
        • 3 Years
        44 mins ago

        RedLightening said it's coming.
        Assume all bugs/kinks will be worked out by Aug

        Open Controls
      3. Djokovic Airlines
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        42 mins ago

        cheers guys, very helpful!

        Open Controls
    • LangerznMash
      • 5 Years
      45 mins ago

      The best thing about refreshing the FPL page is the constant reminder of 'Brentford 1-2 Leeds'.

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Am I in the right place - refreshing the transfers page with the autopick button?

        Open Controls
        1. LangerznMash
          • 5 Years
          39 mins ago

          I'm not sure there is a right place? Mine refreshes to the transfers tab because that was the last one i had open I guess. I assume when the game goes live it will go to a new tab when we refresh.

          Open Controls
          1. Brimble82
            • 3 Years
            31 mins ago

            I'm assuming it'll kick us out and make us 2FA back in again - so have your 'Authenticator' at the ready too!

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              29 mins ago

              Dammit. I've lost my phone and deleted the phone number in the profile bit. Does 2FA mean the site and an email for me?

              Open Controls
              1. Brimble82
                • 3 Years
                27 mins ago

                Pass - sorry to cause panic.
                When I log out and back in it asks me to 2FA through the authenticator.
                You can also use 'back up codes' though.

                Might be a solution.

                Open Controls
                1. Andy_Social
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Sorry, I'm a luddite. What's an authenticator and backup code?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Brimble82
                    • 3 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Authenticator is the app they use to generate the random login codes (via your phone)
                    Backup codes is a unique series of 10 single use codes they give you via email so that you can still get in in case you lose your phone.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Andy_Social
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Bu99er. I got none of that. Oh well, fingers crossed.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Herogrows
                        just now

                        This can’t be true as adding a phone number in personal details is optional

                        Open Controls
      2. Djokovic Airlines
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        45 mins ago

        cheers guys!

        Open Controls
      3. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        40 mins ago

        Is everyone jumping on Mendy, I am not so sure, still considering Raya.

        Open Controls
        1. LangerznMash
          • 5 Years
          38 mins ago

          No, doubt Chelsea get more than two clean-sheets in open 5 GWs and Mendy doesn't get many save points.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            36 mins ago

            Between Mendy and a 5.5 for me.

            Open Controls
            1. LangerznMash
              • 5 Years
              30 mins ago

              Ramsdale or Ederson for me.

              Open Controls
        2. SpeedyPro
          • 12 Years
          35 mins ago

          Tempted by DDG atm

          Open Controls
        3. CONNERS
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          I owned him for about half of last season. Didn't get many clean sheets and rarely gets save points.

          I think I'd prefer a cheapie GK and find the cash to get Chilwell/James instead.

          Or you could just spend the extra 0.5m and get Allison/Ederson if you want a set and forget option...

          Open Controls
      4. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        Tuchel envisages playing Sterling in a central role if a deal can be agreed with City - The Athletic
        https://theathletic.com/3397796/2022/07/04/chelsea-transfer-tuchel-boehly/

        Open Controls
        1. SpeedyPro
          • 12 Years
          34 mins ago

          I can't see it. Havertz nailed on in the centre role with sterling one side and mount likely the other

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            31 mins ago

            No chance havertz is nailed

            Open Controls
        2. LangerznMash
          • 5 Years
          33 mins ago

          Sterling could go back to his 2018 figures if so.

          Open Controls
          1. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            30 mins ago

            220+pts for 10.0m sounds good to me. Plus another captain option...

            Open Controls
        3. King Drogba11
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          31 mins ago

          Sterling straight in my team if/when he moves to Chelsea.

          Open Controls
      5. Herman Toothrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        Raya (4.0)
        Robertson // James // Trippier // Tomi // Doherty
        Salah // Neto!? // 8.0 (2 x NFO 4.5s)
        Kane // Haaland (Undav)

        My 8.0 is currently Saka but I quite fancy Mahrez.

        Grealish over the 8 and Neto to a 6.5 also a possibility

        Open Controls
        1. Valdez
          • 10 Years
          13 mins ago

          Like it a lot

          Open Controls
        2. Bavarian
          • 4 Years
          11 mins ago

          One of the best teams so far

          Open Controls
        3. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          I don't like 3 in midfield just to get Kane.

          No Cancelo, no go for me as well.

          Open Controls
          1. Herman Toothrot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Well if my 2x NFO midfielders start regularly then I can further 'foderise' Undav and potentially free up 1m, 2m if Grealish is an option in my 8.0 spot. Doherty to Cancello if so

            Open Controls
        4. Chilli Heatwave
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Similar to my 532 of
          Raya
          Trent trippier perisic Tomi cash
          Salah Saka odegaard
          Haaland Kane

          Not that I think I will opt for it. Nice draft though mate.

          Open Controls
          1. Chilli Heatwave
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Definitely still on 541 for me

            Open Controls
      6. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        32 mins ago

        Every top player will be effected minutes wise by 5 subs rule, will be much easier to bring off the likes off salah, son, Kane, kdb etc when those teams get in winning positions early and have packed fixture schedules

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          Yup we'll just have to grin and accept it, and also adapt to who doesn't seem to be getting subbed that early Vs who does

          Open Controls
        2. NDIDI DIDNI
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          24 mins ago

          Yep. Make sure all your premiums are big headed narcissists.

          Open Controls
        3. CONNERS
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          This is partly why I'm more inclined to spread the funds and go with one premium.

          Defenders aside, the best value would appear to be in the 8.0m (ish) midfielders...

          Saka, Bowen, Maddison, Diaz, Kulu, Foden, Mahrez, etc.

          Open Controls
        4. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Quite so. Saw someone say earlier 5 subs makes FPL a lottery. What tosh. Lottery assumes you have no skills.

          Open Controls
      7. Brimble82
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        I'm looking forward to telling my girlfriend my new 3-digit ID (fingers crossed) and her giving absolutely zero f's!

        Open Controls
      8. Brimble82
        • 3 Years
        28 mins ago

        21/22 launched at 11:11 UK time.
        It is currently 11:07 UK time.

        Open Controls
        1. NDIDI DIDNI
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          Liar it is 11.08 (smile) No!11.09

          Open Controls
        2. Bavarian
          • 4 Years
          20 mins ago

          2 minutes to go

          Open Controls
        3. Monty the Magpie
          • 4 Years
          19 mins ago

          Well that's that squashed.

          Open Controls
          1. Brimble82
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            Yup!

            Open Controls
        4. RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          No, it launched at about 12:12 UK time (1112 GMT)

          Open Controls
          1. Brimble82
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            Whaaaaaaat!?!
            I didn't factor daylight saving! Curses.

            Ok, I'll make a cup of tea then.

            Open Controls
          2. RedLightning
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            (The one hour difference is because of British Summer Time).

            Open Controls
      9. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        27 mins ago

        Why are people so bothered about getting a low team ID

        Open Controls
        1. NDIDI DIDNI
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          For your CV

          Open Controls
        2. Brimble82
          • 3 Years
          25 mins ago

          See above, to impress my gf

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            24 mins ago

            Yeah! To impress Brimble's girlfriend

            Open Controls
            1. Brimble82
              • 3 Years
              22 mins ago

              She just loves small numbers.

              Open Controls
              1. mynameisq
                • 8 Years
                17 mins ago

                Ha, no wonder I'm her favourite! 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. LangerznMash
                  • 5 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Impressed with how fast you can bash the F5 button.

                  Open Controls
                  1. el polako
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Quick & small - every girls dream.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Brimble82
                    • 3 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    At least it's labelled on a keyboard.

                    Open Controls
        3. NDIDI DIDNI
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          And less numbers to remember

          Open Controls
        4. Bavarian
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          To let others know that you are obsessed with the game

          Open Controls
        5. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          I want to have alteast my team number inside top 10k.

          Open Controls
        6. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Gets you laid at Fantasy Football Fest.

          Open Controls
          1. Firminoooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            11 mins ago

            FPL Virgin finally lose her virginity.

            Open Controls
            1. Firminoooo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Sorry…saving it for Mark.

              Open Controls
          2. LangerznMash
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            I remember at the last Fantasy Football Fest you could pay £10 to get a photo with Magnus Carlsen. He said to me 'how would you like to pay?', I replied 'Cheque MATE'.

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              7 mins ago

              Dad joke alert

              Open Controls
              1. LangerznMash
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Sitting here smugly sipping tea out of my 'dad jokes' mug.

                Open Controls
        7. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 mins ago

          It’s about respect.

          Open Controls
        8. just a man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          You need an ID under 10K to enter the secret Scout forum.

          Open Controls
      10. Zim0
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        To Cancelo or to Kulu that is the question. I have my doubts Cancelo will get a lot of attacking returns this year

        Open Controls
        1. LangerznMash
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          I think the points gap between Ederson and Cancelo will be much closer this season making Ederson better value cover of City defence.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Saving 1m by going Laporte suits me.

            Open Controls
        2. Marxthetic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          What's your reasoning behind Cancelo getting fewer attacking returns? Think he was one of the highest for chances created last year and with Haaland in the box I can see him getting more assists.

          Open Controls
        3. zeslinguer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          personally reckon Cancelo works on his finishing this summer and scores even better next year

          Open Controls
      11. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        If you have to ask what's the point of a low ID, then you just don't get it. 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Slouch87
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Is much sleep the correct answer ?

          Open Controls
      12. The-Red-1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Never used price points, but considering this time to help me pick a team.

        Is this a decent enough price point template?

        5.5, 4
        7.5, 7, 6, 5.5, 4.5
        13, 8, 6.5, 5.5, 4.5
        11.5, 6.5, 4.5

        0.5 itb

        Open Controls
        1. LangerznMash
          • 5 Years
          19 mins ago

          Anyone else just instinctively read names instead of numbers?

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            I just completely switch off when I don't see names

            Open Controls
        2. Moxon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          Keeper --> 4.5
          2nd Forward --> 7.5

          Open Controls
        3. Firminoooo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          15 mins ago

          Looks good. Like the 0.5 itb. Smart move.

          Open Controls
        4. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          I’m not sure. I feel ignoring premium midfielders at the beginning could backfire spectacularly.

          I am thinking to skip Haaland tbh and use the cash for KDB instead.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Is it the Matrix?

            Open Controls
      13. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        Currently have Johnstone & Johnson. Think I'll call this draft "No more tears".

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Nice

          Open Controls
        2. Jafooli
          • 10 Years
          just now

          😛

          Open Controls
      14. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        If Ronnie bugggers off, surely Burno is back in the mix, big time?

        How much he?

        Open Controls
        1. M00N
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          He much

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Yeah, much too...

            Open Controls
        2. Herman Toothrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          10m

          Could be a Tadic type false 9 that the manager used last season

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Ah maybe a but too expensive.

            Open Controls
        3. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          If Ronaldo goes then yes Bruno up top and Eriksen behind. Goals galore etc

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Like printing points each GW 😎

            Open Controls
        4. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Penandes is back on the menu.

          Sterling and Bruno could well be the template breakers. Depends on just how good Haaland is...

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Go for all three and avoid the obvious....

            Open Controls
            1. Giggs Boson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Not sure I could give up the premium defenders or 8.0m mid(s) instead...

              TAA, Cancelo, James, Chilwell, Diaz... crazy prices.

              Open Controls
              1. Jafooli
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Crazy days...

                Open Controls
      15. LangerznMash
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        John Stones > Johnstone > Johnson

        Open Controls
        1. LangerznMash
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          reply fail to Giggs Boson

          Open Controls
        2. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          9 mins ago

          Nailed it

          Open Controls
        3. Giggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          A rock type that gets more phallic with each evolution...

          Open Controls
      16. The_Batho_Babes
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Ok FPL completed, what a team!!

        Ramsdale
        TAA James Walker White Tomiyasu
        Salah Son Diaz Neto
        Haaland

        Can anyone beat that?

        Open Controls
        1. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Assuming bench is shocker? Starting 11 is decent

          Open Controls
        2. Limited & Mediocre Mana…
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah anything that isn't 5atb wins

          Open Controls
        3. Bavarian
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Triple Arsenal defence not a wise choice

          Open Controls
        4. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          Also arsenal triple up at the back?

          Asking for trouble

          Open Controls
        5. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          What's the hype with Neto round here ?
          Was it starter by YouTube expert ?

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Price, fixtures, decent player. Plenty proper people can see that.

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              He plays for Wolves right ?

              Open Controls
        6. Jafooli
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Agreed, I'd wildcard that lot, good luck

          Open Controls
        7. The_Batho_Babes
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bench is a shocker correct
          Arsenal have a great fixtures, but could replace Ramsdale with Mendy

          Open Controls
        8. Herogrows
            2 mins ago

            Far too much Arsenal in defence

            Open Controls
        9. AIRMILES
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Given that the new Covid variants are increasing the number of positive cases, is it not worth having a reasonably decent bench to protect against players being unavailable for positive tests?

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Covid was last season, right?

            Open Controls
          2. Limited & Mediocre Mana…
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I think it's a small point and these things usually happen in waves

            Open Controls
        10. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Will the game be ‘updating’ before it’s launched ?

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Updating already done potentially? And just a flick of a switch to make it live

            Open Controls
        11. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          I see pretty much everyone is starting with Haaland. I’m not convinced. I’d like to see some evidence that he’s not a Germanmeister and able to score in cold windy nights in the UK too.

          I’d prefer KDB or Son with that amount of cash tbh.

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            100 quid says you start with Haaland 😉

            Open Controls
            1. La Roja
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              You nutter.

              Open Controls
          2. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Kane surely, or even Nunez

            Open Controls
          3. Zim0
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            Doubt City would put all their eggs in one basket by selling Jesus and Sterling if they didn't believe he would do well

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Believe conceive achieve

              Open Controls
          4. noquarternt
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Pick whoever you like, but I think Haaland is going to be in an enormous number of teams, so you just better be sure he won’t haul from the off.

            Open Controls
        12. Santi MMT
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Traore back in training with Wolves. What a failed hype train that was last season.

          Open Controls
          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Invest in UK Vaseline now

            Open Controls
        13. Brimble82
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Radio silence from @OfficialFPL for over 2hrs now.
          Pressure's building...

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.