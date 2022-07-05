FPL new signings: Why Richarlison could affect Son and Kane’s minutes

Last Friday brought the news that Richarlison had made the switch from Everton to Tottenham Hotspur in a deal believed to be worth around £60m.

The 25-year-old is the Lilywhites’ fourth signing after Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) and Yves Bissouma all arrived during a busy start to the summer.

In this Moving Target report, we assess the transfer from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective – and in particular, look at how Son Heung-min (£12.0m) and Harry Kane (£11.5m) could be affected.

RICHARLISON: FPL HISTORY

Richarlison has been fairly consistent for FPL points over the last five seasons – one of which was spent at Watford. He has always brought in at least 13 attacking returns and 123 points.

Season Team Starts (sub) Mins played Goals Assists FPL Points 2021/22 Everton 28 (2) 2522 10 6 125 2020/21 Everton 33 (1) 2862 7 6 123 2019/20 Everton 36 (0) 3070 13 5 165 2018/19 Everton 32 (3) 2662 13 3 153 2017/18 Watford 32 (6) 2817 5 8 125

He began his professional career back home with both America Mineiro and Fluminense before moving to the Hornets in 2017.

His full debut saw a goal against Bournemouth, with five arriving in his first 11 starts. Despite not netting throughout the remaining 26 matches, Richarlison brought Watford a huge profit when following head coach Marco Silva to Everton.

Three of his four campaigns at Goodison Park have ended with at least ten goals but just 11 double-digit points hauls have taken place in that time; Son managed as many in 2021/22 alone.

He is, simply, just not as good a finisher as Son or Kane (data below taken from our Premium Members Area):

SHOT-TO-GOAL CONVERSION RATE

2021/22 2020/21 2019/20 2018/19 2017/18 Son 26.7% 25% 13.6% 16.2% 16% Kane 12.8% 16.8% 22.2% 16.7% 16.3% Richarlison 13.9% 8.6% 14.4% 15.7% 5.3%

The Brazilian’s most recent campaign started slowly. As the Toffees slipped closer and closer to their first relegation since 1951, Richarlison totalled four goals and four assists in his first 21 outings; he had almost twice as many yellow cards as goals.

Shots Shots in box On target Expected Goals Rank (GWs 1-30) 60th 65th 103rd 72nd Rank (GWs 31-37) 1st 1st 1st 1st

Using data from the Members Area

Then, he suddenly found a way to drag Everton to safety. From Gameweek 31, Richarlison ranked top throughout the league for both shots (31) and touches (72) inside the penalty area, plus expected goals (6.50). Remove the final day – when he was rested versus Arsenal – and he also came top for attempts (37) and shots on target (15) between Gameweeks 31 and 37.

Ownership escalated ahead of Everton’s consecutive Double Gameweeks 36 and 37. Although 847,000 managers were disappointed with just an assist in the former, 19 points arrived in the latter for over 1.4 million.

RICHARLISON: FPL PROSPECTS – AND HOW SON/KANE MIGHT BE AFFECTED

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a *FREE* trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT