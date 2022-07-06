223
SoRare July 6

Compete for real prizes in the free-to-play Sorare Academy this weekend

223 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Sorare

The Sorare Academy returns again after a turbulent Fourth of July weekend that featured an eight-goal thriller in DC, a match-winning golazo in Vancouver and several perfect 100 scores from Jamiro Monteiro, Dylan Nealis and Andre Blake. 

Our guest writer Frip will take us through the fixtures for this coming weekend. You can find him on Twitter posting regular MLS injury, transfer, and other news here.

Once you’ve read his tips below you can enter your own team for free ahead of the Friday deadline at 11am BST.

Last gameweek

A total of 15 managers secured a prize in a high-scoring Gameweek last week. Top of the leaderboard was manager Heekaa with this team:

Picking two players to hit 100 points is impressive, especially when one of them is a goalkeeper!

This Gameweek

This weekend is rivalry week. “El Tráfico” in Los Angeles, the Rocky Mountain Cup between Salt Lake and Colorado, a Cascadia Cup match-up between Portland and Seattle, and more. 

El Tráfico – LAFC vs LA Galaxy

The LA derby is the marquee match-up of the weekend. This rivalry has produced some of the most memorable moments in MLS, from Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s debut brace to an eight-goal play-off showdown, this is a match that you won’t want to miss! What better way to get excited for this one than to add some skin into the game with your Sorare Academy picks? 

LAFC go into this weekend as favourites and offer great options on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Carlos Vela is still their key figure and this is his stage to shine. In the midfield, Jose Cifuentes is a solid addition as he’s scored well in the All-Around category and has the goal/assist threat needed to reach the higher scores. Diego Palacios is my defensive pick from LAFC as he was specifically rested for this match because he is one yellow card away from a suspension. He’s a defender that can grab points on both sides of the ball. 

Dejan Joveljic and Efrain Alvarez are the players I’d want to back from the other side of LA. History has shown that this match-up is full of goals and these two are both key to the Galaxy offence. 

I-5 Derby | DC United at Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia still has one of the best defences in the league and they are hosting DC United in the I-5 derby this weekend. Goalkeeper Andre Blake is coming off a 100-point performance with a penalty save against Columbus last weekend. 

DC United currently sit bottom of the MLS form table, having lost four of their last five. This is a solid opportunity on both ends of the pitch for Kai Wagner. He has been quiet recently and this match-up is perfect for him to get back on the scoresheet again.  

New York Red Bulls at FC Cincinnati

This is the first non-rivalry game to target this weekend and it’s a good one for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has been nothing short of on fire in recent weeks. He’s racked up five assists and a goal in his last five games. A home game against the Red Bulls is very enticing and perhaps good enough to double up on Cincy’s offence with Brenner. The Brazilian has also found his form with five goals in as many games recently. 

San Jose Earthquakes at Toronto FC

There’s no rivalry here either, however, this game will still be one to remember as record signing Lorenzo Insigne is set to debut. The Italian has been in Toronto and training with the team for the past weeks and should be ready to go on Saturday. He’s still not 100% nailed to start just yet, so Jesus Jimenez might be a safer selection at forward. Carlos Salcedo is your best bet if you want to back the Toronto defence this weekend.

San Jose’s Jamiro Monteiro did put up a clean 100 last weekend and his 69 average is noteworthy, even if he’s on the road here. Toronto’s defence is still quite leaky, as they are tied for the sixth-most goals allowed over the last six matches. 


Columbus Crew at Chicago Fire

We’ve covered a lot of offensive firepower so far and this match-up is my defensive pick of the week. Chicago’s young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina might be close to moving to Europe, but until anything is announced he still has a solid defence in front of him for MLS play.

The Columbus offence has been anaemic at best over the last five games where they only scored five goals. This is a prime clean sheet opportunity for Slonina and defender Rafael Czichos

Over to you!

Perhaps you fancy some of the other MLS high-flyers, like Orlando’s Mauricio Pereyra, who has the highest last-five average of any player in the league right now with 73 points per game, or someone else altogether?

Whoever you choose, make sure you submit your team before Friday’s 11am deadline – and good luck!

#ad

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers
  • Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season
  • Exclusive Team Reveal
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head
  • Integrated ‘live rank’ data
  • See how you compare to other FPL managers in our Live Hall of Fame
  • More than £6,000 in mini-league and cup prizes
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

223 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Dias or Laporte?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      More importantly, what's with all the Neto love?

      Laporte

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Dias

      Open Controls
    3. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Laporte. More game time and threat from set pieces.

      Open Controls
    4. OLB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      With 5 subs prob even over a season. Laporte bigger threat but Dias prob more mins.

      Open Controls
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Pick one:

    A. White Son Grealish
    or
    B. Kulusevski Jesus Foden

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Between those options B.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        A is 0.5m cheaper and is a 541 formation. B is a 442 formation.

        Open Controls
  3. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Sometimes I hate posting these because you need full team context but just looking for a general idea of views:

    A) Kulusevski, Grealish, Elanga/5m, Jesus
    B) Bowen, Olise, Odegaard, 7.5 FWD

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      B with Wilson

      Open Controls
    4. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      53 mins ago

      A. You’ll almost certainly wildcard before Bowen and Olise fixtures turn good.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        18 mins ago

        Thing with Bowen is he's proved he's fixture-proof. I think having City first I making a lot of people overlook him but he scored twice against them in the second-last game of last season

        Open Controls
        1. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          14 mins ago

          Oh I think he will still do well but I think the fixtures mean he’s not worth what you are giving up elsewhere.

          Also last season somewhat came out of nowhere - I like him and hope it continues - but I’ll wait for early evidence that form is sustainable into a second season first

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            All fair points, the former was my initial concern with him although my mind seems to have changed since. Thanks for the input

            Open Controls
  4. svgcr
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    Feeling good about this one. Thoughts?

    Mendy

    TAA - Cancelo - Chilwell - Cash

    Salah - Díaz - ASM - Neto

    Kane - Jesus

    4.0 - Andreas - 4.0 - 4.5

    Kane to Haaland for Gw2

    Open Controls
    1. OLB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      55 mins ago

      Chilly just back from bad injury. Will be mins managed at first you would think. I’d start with James cos of that.

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      Almost identical to mine so I think it's great. Also planning to do Kane -> Haaland in GW2.

      Open Controls
    3. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      50 mins ago

      I’m a broken record but I think Mendy is being massively overvalued by people - only 7th for points per match last season. Sa, Ramsdale and Raya all beat him last year and have better defensive fixtures before the international break.

      Open Controls
      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        29 mins ago

        Does that mean it will be the same this season? I expect Chelsea to improve and Brentford will find it tougher. Sa could be a good shout but not interested in Ramsdale with Arsenal having so many nicely priced outfield players.

        Open Controls
        1. Runnerboy31
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Of course they might improve - although they have lost players rather than strengthened so far.

          But there are some characteristics that plsy against Mendy. Chelsea get a lot of attacking returns from defenders which means even with a CS he very rarely gets any bonus points (3 all season last year despite 14 clean sheets). They also play a style which means he doesn’t make many saves.

          Open Controls
    4. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Quite like that but agree about Mendy comments.

      Open Controls
  5. 11 smelly shirts
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    A strategic question: Most team reveals I have seen so far have only fodder on the bench. Does that make sense or should have at least two playing options on our bench?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Lots of fodder will play

      Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      I think you need 2

      Open Controls
    3. OLB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      46 mins ago

      I’d want one. Unsure with 5 subs if I’d want two. Cheapos could come into play.

      Open Controls
    4. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      41 mins ago

      I think this is on the expectation that some playing fodder will emerge in pre season.

      Maybe a Patterson at Everton for instance etc

      Open Controls
    5. 11 smelly shirts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks for the comments. Without knowing yet if the 5 subs result in more 1-pointers of our starters or players being subbed from our benches it's really tricky. Guess I will go for at least two who are starting in their teams, but that will impact the team structure (i.e. not 5 at the back)

      Open Controls
  6. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    Best 4.5max defender, bar Arsenal players? Mings, Jonny or someone else?

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Justin, Botman

      Open Controls
    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Mings...Villa have good games.

      Open Controls
      1. Top Mark.S
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Hahahahaha

        Ow it hurts

        Thank you

        I needed that

        Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      I like Fofana, threat from setpieces and Leicester's high xGc last season was an anomaly (and not a coincidence that Fofana missed a lot of games), I expect them to be better this time around.

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        Is he a threat from set pieces?

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          34 mins ago

          Yeah, you wouldn't think it given his stature but he's good in the air, surprised he hasn't scored more

          Open Controls
          1. No Professionals
            • 4 Years
            32 mins ago

            Don’t think he has ever scored a prem goal for them

            Open Controls
            1. NateDog
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Ah you're right, I must be thinking of his goal in the ECL!

              Open Controls
    4. 11 smelly shirts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      My favorites are Johnny and Justin/Castagne

      Open Controls
  7. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    Vestergaard only 4.0m...

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Amartey was ahead of him last season and he rarely played every when others were injured.

      Open Controls
  8. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    How nailed is Odegaard?

    Open Controls
    1. Zim0
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Not as nailed as Jesus

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        I see Jesus jokes aren't appreciated here 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          haha that was a good one

          Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      32 starts last season and tipped to be the next captain, I don't see him getting rotated

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Isn’t he already the captain?

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          8 mins ago

          Don't think so, think Xhaka still is

          Open Controls
  9. Devos
      49 mins ago

      My first draft, without really looking at the fixtures. What's your first impression?

      Mendy - Forster
      TAA - Cancelo - Chilwell - Perisic - Castagne
      Salah - Kulu - Bruno G. - Ramsey - Sambi
      Haaland - Mitrovic - Undav

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Would you play 5-4-1 or 5-3-2?

        Would rather play 5-4-1 in that scenario and downgrade mitrovic to fodder then upgrade Ramsey

        Open Controls
    • TN
      • 1 Year
      47 mins ago

      Poll:

      How many premiums are you starting with:

      a) 1 premium
      b) 2 premium
      c) threemiums

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        2

        Open Controls
      2. 97PG
          31 mins ago

          Genuinely considering 1 with full premium defence and 8.0 mids

          Open Controls
        • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          1

          Open Controls
      3. lugs
        • 4 Years
        46 mins ago

        liking the look of this, i feel what its missing in big hitters makes up for it in consistent performers

        Henderson
        Cancelo, Robbo, Chilwell, Jonny
        Son, Diaz, Bowen, Maddison
        Jesus, Nunez

        Fodder, Andreas, Tomiyasu, Fodder

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          That is good, not convinced with Nunez, would rather see him downgraded (or opt for Vardy) then reinvest the cash such as a better GK and another solid defender like Cash or Perisic in for Jonny.

          Would be tempted to start Tomiyasu over Jonny in any situation

          Open Controls
          1. lugs
            • 4 Years
            10 mins ago

            cheers mate, i'm big on Nunez tbh, Liverpool who are usually not the biggest spenders spent a lot of money on him so expect him to be the nailed focal point of the 2nd best attack in the league, i also had him in the UCL game last year and he was decent for me, Jonny & Tomi could be any 4.5's so i haven't put too much thought into them yet

            Open Controls
      4. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        45 mins ago

        Tomiyasu or White?

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          Tomiyasu

          More attacking, potential for the odd assist or goal (if your lucky) plus the obligatory CS points. Less nailed probably although unsure of Arsenal's fullback situation atm if I'm being perfectly honest.

          White

          More nailed, will play more minutes. Less attacking in terms of assists etc but may pop up with the obligatory headed goal that every CB scores once a season haha.

          Would prefer Tomiyasu in all honesty

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Cheers!

            Open Controls
      5. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        44 mins ago

        Is there a starting 4.5 mid yet, or still to be discovered?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Andreas possibly

          Open Controls
      6. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        43 mins ago

        Best striker for the 4.5m slot?

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          32 mins ago

          doesn't really matter no one will play at the 4.5m mark and even if they do it will be a bad team.

          I'm hoping this is for a bench player!?

          Open Controls
          1. Inazuma X1
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            Yes bench

            Open Controls
        2. SADIO SANÉ
          • 7 Years
          27 mins ago

          Greenwood I guess

          Open Controls
      7. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        40 mins ago

        Who is Josh Da Silva?

        Open Controls
      8. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        37 mins ago

        Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea. CFC hoping to finalise fee/deal with MCFC in next 24 hours in time for Sterling to fly with Tuchel’s squad to US this weekend. Very close now

        Open Controls
        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 7 Years
          34 mins ago

          GW3 captain sorted

          Open Controls
        2. 97PG
            29 mins ago

            The question remains is he worth the 10.0 even if starting every match at chelsea

            Open Controls
            1. No Professionals
              • 4 Years
              28 mins ago

              Not for me

              Open Controls
              1. 97PG
                  25 mins ago

                  Neither. Rather have Mount for 8.0 if going there

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Professionals
                    • 4 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Yeah sterling would have to be 9 for me to think about him. Sure he’ll be an option at some point of the season but hard to make a case from the off

                    Open Controls
            2. No Professionals
              • 4 Years
              29 mins ago

              Biggest impact this will have on fpl is making city attackers more attractive.

              Open Controls
            3. snow pea in repose
              • 1 Year
              22 mins ago

              I think he pretty quickly becomes the focal point of their attack- is he worth 10m?

              Open Controls
          • No Professionals
            • 4 Years
            30 mins ago

            Good to see fpl Twitter is back at its nauseating best. Desperate retweets and “essential read” comments.

            Open Controls
          • Khark
            • 6 Years
            20 mins ago

            A first RMT would be great lads. See if im on the right lines...

            Ederson
            TAA, Cancelo, Trippier, Tomiyasu
            Salah, Diaz, Coutinho, Martinelli
            Haaland, Jesus

            (4.0, Andreas, Greenwood, 4.0)

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Ederson is a waste of money plus a waste of a City spot imo.
              I'd downgrade him to 4.5 and make Coutinho to any 8.0 of your liking.

              Open Controls
          • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            Salah-less team. Also missing Cancelo unfortunately. But i quite like it.

            Sanchez
            Trent James Doherty Tomiyasu
            Son Diaz Mount Maddison
            Haaland Jesus

            (fodders)

            Whatcha think?

            Open Controls
          • DavvaMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            Trying to fill my mid with 3 8mil players but this always comes back to me downgrading Cancelo to Laporte.

            Do you think it is worth not going with Cancelo?

            Open Controls
            1. lugs
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              it could be, Laporte should do well in his own right

              Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.