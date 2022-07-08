FPL 2022/23: Which £8.0m midfielder has the best numbers?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have seven viable £8.0m midfielders to consider for 2022/23, with options limited beneath that price rung.
As a result, starting with at least one of these players is appealing, but which of them is best for our Gameweek 1 squads?
We investigate in this latest Premium Members article.
GOAL THREAT
|Mins per penalty box touch
|Mins per shot
|Mins per shot in the box
|Mins per shot on target
|Diaz
|10.8
|25.4
|35.7
|74.2
|Foden
|15.2
|37.7
|46.7
|97.6
|Kulusevski
|17.6
|49.5
|64.4
|143
|Maddison
|31.9
|34.6
|80.3
|75.4
|Mahrez
|11.8
|25.6
|35.5
|67.8
|Mount
|16.5
|31.15
|49.8
|85.4
|Saka
|13.6
|30.9
|41.7
|96.8
From the seven candidates, Riyad Mahrez has generally posed the bigger goal threat, registering a shot in the box every 35.5 minutes.
However, there isn’t a great deal separating the Algerian and Luis Diaz, who actually trumps Mahrez for minutes per shot (25.4 v 25.6), albeit by a small margin.
Elsewhere, while the majority of James Maddison’s efforts arrived from range, over 75% of Diaz’s attempts have come from inside the opposition box, which is captured on the graphic below.
Above: Luis Diaz (left) and James Maddison’s (right) shot maps 2021/22
ASSIST POTENTIAL
|Mins per cross
|Mins per successful cross
|Mins per chance created
|Mins per big chance created
|Diaz
|68.9
|193
|48
|482.5
|Foden
|16.3
|59.6
|54
|195.1
|Kulusevski
|17.6
|183.8
|51
|214.5
|Maddison
|31.9
|118.5
|52
|226.2
|Mahrez
|16.1
|86.6
|39
|312
|Mount
|15.6
|55.6
|41
|239.1
|Saka
|27.3
|103.4
|44
|333.4
Mahrez once again leads the pack when it comes to chances created, but it was Phil Foden who carved out better quality opportunities for his teammates (195.1 v 312).
Mason Mount’s crossing stats impress, having been very prominent at set-piece situations in 2021/22: he took 90 corners for Chelsea last season, with 29 successful deliveries.
Meanwhile, Dejan Kulusevski‘s 17.6 minutes per cross is also worth noting, given that he and Diaz were the only £8.0m midfielders not to take corners for their respective sides. However, 183.8 minutes per successful cross tells us the Swede’s accuracy was often off.
i m going awoniyi instead of johnson. good stats in germany. it s a difficult price bracket though not overly keen on any options.