FPL 2022/23: Which £8.0m midfielder has the best numbers?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have seven viable £8.0m midfielders to consider for 2022/23, with options limited beneath that price rung.

As a result, starting with at least one of these players is appealing, but which of them is best for our Gameweek 1 squads?

We investigate in this latest Premium Members article.

GOAL THREAT

Mins per penalty box touchMins per shotMins per shot in the boxMins per shot on target
Diaz10.825.435.774.2
Foden15.237.746.797.6
Kulusevski17.649.564.4143
Maddison31.934.680.375.4
Mahrez11.825.635.567.8
Mount16.531.1549.885.4
Saka13.630.941.796.8

From the seven candidates, Riyad Mahrez has generally posed the bigger goal threat, registering a shot in the box every 35.5 minutes.

However, there isn’t a great deal separating the Algerian and Luis Diaz, who actually trumps Mahrez for minutes per shot (25.4 v 25.6), albeit by a small margin.

Elsewhere, while the majority of James Maddison’s efforts arrived from range, over 75% of Diaz’s attempts have come from inside the opposition box, which is captured on the graphic below.

Above: Luis Diaz (left) and James Maddison’s (right) shot maps 2021/22

ASSIST POTENTIAL

Mins per crossMins per successful crossMins per chance createdMins per big chance created
Diaz68.919348482.5
Foden16.359.654195.1
Kulusevski17.6183.851214.5
Maddison31.9118.552226.2
Mahrez16.186.639312
Mount15.655.641239.1
Saka27.3103.444333.4

Mahrez once again leads the pack when it comes to chances created, but it was Phil Foden who carved out better quality opportunities for his teammates (195.1 v 312).

Mason Mount’s crossing stats impress, having been very prominent at set-piece situations in 2021/22: he took 90 corners for Chelsea last season, with 29 successful deliveries.

Meanwhile, Dejan Kulusevski‘s 17.6 minutes per cross is also worth noting, given that he and Diaz were the only £8.0m midfielders not to take corners for their respective sides. However, 183.8 minutes per successful cross tells us the Swede’s accuracy was often off.

EXPECTED GOAL INVOLVEMENT DATA

  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    i m going awoniyi instead of johnson. good stats in germany. it s a difficult price bracket though not overly keen on any options.

    Open Controls
    1. Disputatious Dissident
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Johnson gonna light it up imo

      Open Controls
      1. Men in green tights
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Also on set pieces

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          johnson I assume?

          Open Controls
          1. Bojam
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            Johnson probably on pens. He took most of them last season. Not sure about FKs. He may get a share but it depends who we bring into the midfield. We’re not done making signings yet!

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              thank you 🙂

              Open Controls
  2. Tinmen
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Guys what’s this Undav like?

    Is he a definite starter with Welbeck and Maupay on the scene

    Open Controls
    1. Disputatious Dissident
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      No definitely not. All will get chances rest is up to them

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      maybe a bit risky to have him from the start. may as well spend an extra 0.5 and get one of the forrest strikers imo. he has a very good record in the belgium league though

      Open Controls
    3. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Welbeck finished the season very strong, I'd be surprised if he was immediately dropped for someone unproven at this level.

      Always liked Welbeck, underrated player, but he's had a bad time with injuries. Hopefully they're behind him.

      Open Controls
  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    if city sign cucurella would you get him instead of cancelo?

    Open Controls
    1. Disputatious Dissident
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      double up or cancelo

      cancelo at right is more attacking iirc

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        it means spending so much money at the back though assuming you also have taa and james/chilwell.

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          I dont think Chelsea defenders is necessary at start tbh.

          They will be rolling with a pretty new defense plus all the teams they are facing at start of the season are capable of scoring odd goals.

          Open Controls
    3. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      No.

      Can see him rotated with Walker depending on Pep's tactical plan.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
    4. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      There's no way he'll be nailed on unless there's an injury crisis.

      Open Controls
  4. Disputatious Dissident
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Jota looks the best differential gw1 and 2. He likely wont be ownable once nunez settles but having the starting striker for liverpool vs fulham and palace witb 5 % ownership yes please

    Open Controls
    1. DantheManinaPan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Interesting shout, but can we be sure Jota will definitely start those two?

      Open Controls
      1. Disputatious Dissident
        • 1 Year
        just now

        A small doubt but the risk is worth it. Id be shocked if he doesn't start vs fulham

        Open Controls
  5. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Raya
    TAA-Cancelo-Trippier-Tomi
    Salah-Diaz-Bowen-Neto
    Kane-Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. Bojam
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      Like it a lot. More balanced than the big at the back squads that seem popular. What does the bench look like?

      Open Controls
      1. Bavarian
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Poor bench 4.0- Andreas-Vestergaard-Greenwood

        Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      lack of city attack could be a worry. foden instead of diaz?

      Open Controls
      1. Bavarian
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        could swap Kane to Haaland GW2

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 7 Years
          just now

          yeah i also thought of the same thing

          Open Controls
    3. Dusty Donut
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Really like this. Terrifying strike force!

      Open Controls
      1. Dusty Donut
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Oh wait, sorry - thought it was Kane & Haaland!

        Open Controls
    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      what about barnes instead of bowen and upgrade neto?

      Open Controls
    5. lawrence miyanda
      • 5 Years
      just now

      How is Neto's goal rate per minute like

      Open Controls
  6. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Madness going without Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I am. Will cap Haaland.

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      i think so unless you want to play wc gw2 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      No, I think Diaz can cover Liverpool and allow premium picks elsewhere.

      Open Controls
    4. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes - as proven in almost all historic attempts 😀 (

      Open Controls
  7. Tartanjock
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Laporte & Nunez or
    Cancelo & Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B (I like Laporte, just not Nunez)

      Open Controls
  8. Threat Level Midnight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mo at 13M? Easiest decision of all time to not own him. No Mane anymore to take the blunt of the physical focus for him either. Drop off coming

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      You sound very sure of this 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Disputatious Dissident
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Top scorer again

      Open Controls
  9. Disputatious Dissident
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    I like this

    Mendy
    taa persic tripper tomiyaso
    Salah foden kulusevski
    Jota wilson johnson

    Bowen neco dasilva

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Could be good, but for me Foden, Kulu and Jota are all 'wait and see' players and a little too high risk for my liking to start with (obviously Kulu and presumably Jota too (to a lesser extent) should be nailed for GW1)

      Open Controls
  10. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    It's really sad to me that FPL has become a super league and everyone will only pick players from top 6 teams. That is the most disappointing thing about this year's prices imo. I look at the sidebar and see updates on player transfers from other teams and think it will make almost 0 difference to my FPL team this year.

    I like looking for value in the mid-table and promoted teams (that's where an engaged manager can really get an edge) and this year it really seems narrowed down to maybe 1 or 2 slots in midfield and fodder. There's just no reason to do it with the premium defenders so cheap and budget forwards so overpriced.

    Open Controls

