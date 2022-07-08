FPL 2022/23: Which £8.0m midfielder has the best numbers?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers have seven viable £8.0m midfielders to consider for 2022/23, with options limited beneath that price rung.

As a result, starting with at least one of these players is appealing, but which of them is best for our Gameweek 1 squads?

We investigate in this latest Premium Members article.

GOAL THREAT

Mins per penalty box touch Mins per shot Mins per shot in the box Mins per shot on target Diaz 10.8 25.4 35.7 74.2 Foden 15.2 37.7 46.7 97.6 Kulusevski 17.6 49.5 64.4 143 Maddison 31.9 34.6 80.3 75.4 Mahrez 11.8 25.6 35.5 67.8 Mount 16.5 31.15 49.8 85.4 Saka 13.6 30.9 41.7 96.8

From the seven candidates, Riyad Mahrez has generally posed the bigger goal threat, registering a shot in the box every 35.5 minutes.

However, there isn’t a great deal separating the Algerian and Luis Diaz, who actually trumps Mahrez for minutes per shot (25.4 v 25.6), albeit by a small margin.

Elsewhere, while the majority of James Maddison’s efforts arrived from range, over 75% of Diaz’s attempts have come from inside the opposition box, which is captured on the graphic below.

Above: Luis Diaz (left) and James Maddison’s (right) shot maps 2021/22

ASSIST POTENTIAL

Mins per cross Mins per successful cross Mins per chance created Mins per big chance created Diaz 68.9 193 48 482.5 Foden 16.3 59.6 54 195.1 Kulusevski 17.6 183.8 51 214.5 Maddison 31.9 118.5 52 226.2 Mahrez 16.1 86.6 39 312 Mount 15.6 55.6 41 239.1 Saka 27.3 103.4 44 333.4

Mahrez once again leads the pack when it comes to chances created, but it was Phil Foden who carved out better quality opportunities for his teammates (195.1 v 312).

Mason Mount’s crossing stats impress, having been very prominent at set-piece situations in 2021/22: he took 90 corners for Chelsea last season, with 29 successful deliveries.

Meanwhile, Dejan Kulusevski‘s 17.6 minutes per cross is also worth noting, given that he and Diaz were the only £8.0m midfielders not to take corners for their respective sides. However, 183.8 minutes per successful cross tells us the Swede’s accuracy was often off.

EXPECTED GOAL INVOLVEMENT DATA