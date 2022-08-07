1227
Dugout Discussion August 7

Sunday team news: Ward, Martinez and Eriksen start, Ronaldo a sub

1,227 Comments
Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Leicester City v Brentford and Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion.

Both games kick-off at 14:00 BST.

£4.0m ‘keeper Danny Ward starts in goal for Leicester following Kasper Schmeichel’s transfer to Nice, with Daniel Iversen on the bench.

However, Ricardo Pereira and Harvey Barnes both miss out, with the former ruled out for six months after rupturing his Achilles in the friendly against Sevilla.

Brentford, meanwhile, hand debuts to defenders Ben Mee and Aaron Hickey, with Thomas Frank opting for a 4-3-3 formation that includes Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Ivan Toney in attack.

Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos are both injured, while Ethan Pinnock is a long-term absentee.

At Old Trafford, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen both start, while Cristiano Ronaldo is on the bench.

As expected, Anthony Martial misses out, which means Erik ten Hag will deploy Eriksen as a false nine.

There is one change for Brighton from the final friendly against Espanyol, as Adam Lallana starts in place of Enock Mwepu.

Alexis Mac Allister is also in the starting XI after shaking off a recent groin issue, while new signings Levi Colwill and Jeremy Sarmiento are substitutes.

There is no place in the squad for Julio Enciso.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Ward, Amartey, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Justin, Maddison, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Thomas, Mendy, Praet, Albrighton, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Wissa, Toney

Subs: Strakosha, Dasilva, Onyeka, Dervisoglu, Lewis-Potter, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Malacia, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Garner, van de Beek, Elanga, Garnacho, Ronaldo

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Gross, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard, Lallana, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Mwepu, Maupay, Sarmiento, Undav, Mitoma, Van Hecke

  1. Original Sin
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    45 here with only Haaland to save my GW. Haaland hattrick incoming...

    Open Controls
  2. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 32 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/StoreTw8/status/1556295866205573120?t=bT6YZPtiHm4Jm2iD3PGpcw&s=19

    £4.5m Josh da Silva...

    Open Controls
    1. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Nice goal!

      I went Reed because I didn't think Dasilva would start. Oh well, can't get them all right! 😆

      Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Number 10!

      Open Controls
    3. No Need
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Defender has to show him outside

      Open Controls
  3. Slouch87
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Knee jerking posts are hilarious.
    Mind you owning any Man It's players would cause panic. Owning more than one .........

    Open Controls
  4. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Conte's words got me worried.

    Perisic to
    A. James
    B. Cash/Zinchenko (then Bailey to Aaronson next GW)
    C. Saliba (then Bailey to Martinelly next GW)
    D, Keep

    Open Controls
    1. Iwantmorepointsthanks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      C or D

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Many thanks, sir. Cheers!

        Open Controls
    2. Bucky Barnes
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      Yeah agreed, sounded like he's brought him in as more of a mentor for sess

      Open Controls
  5. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Justice for Dalot

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Read the rules

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      'Shot' if being generous, keeper save, defensive touch.

      Two Brighton touches after Dalot elbowed it

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        ‘Should a touch by an opposing player be followed by a defensive error by another opposing outfield player then no assist will be awarded.’

        Open Controls
      2. Ruinenlust
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        There were two defensive touches after Salah crossed it to Nunez. Why does he get the assist?

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Pass vs shot. Intended target, Reams touch didn't alter the direction.

          I agree Salah was very fortunate to get the assist. Dalot is never getting one for that though.

          Open Controls
    4. TKC07
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Price dropped already? 😉

      Open Controls
    5. chocolove
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
  6. Miami Monkey
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    I've gotten off to a dream start. Any changes?

    Ramsdale Ward
    TAA James Walker Dier Saliba
    Salah Kulu Martinelli
    Haaland Darwin Mitrovic

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Save ft

      Open Controls
    2. Iwantmorepointsthanks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Wow, well played.
      Did you always want to keep Kulu?
      I have him, the plan was to move him out for a City mid GW2.

      Open Controls
    3. Slouch87
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Unsubtle brag post.

      Open Controls
    4. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Wildcard away from that forward line!

      Open Controls
    5. chocolove
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Humble guy

      Open Controls
    6. Bucky Barnes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Credit for picking Mitro, and playing him against lpool

      Open Controls
    7. No Need
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      When Dier scores you know its your week

      Open Controls
    8. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Nice team going to crying when Jesus hauls but cannot have them all.

      Open Controls
  7. Hairy Potter
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Is Roy Keane moonlighting in a Dubliners tribute band when not working for Sky?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucky Barnes
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      He's up for some sort of Dwarf King role in Lord of the Rings

      Open Controls
    2. Djokovic Airlines
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      lol

      Open Controls
  8. Fish up a tree
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    Looks like Zinchenko & Mitro will rise in price first 170k & 150k brought in already!

    Open Controls
  9. sandman58
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Mendy
    Robbo Walker Perisic Zinchenko
    Salah Kulu Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus Darwin
    No changes needed then?

    Open Controls

