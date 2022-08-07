Sunday team news: Ward, Martinez and Eriksen start, Ronaldo a sub

Gameweek 1 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Leicester City v Brentford and Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion.

Both games kick-off at 14:00 BST.

£4.0m ‘keeper Danny Ward starts in goal for Leicester following Kasper Schmeichel’s transfer to Nice, with Daniel Iversen on the bench.

However, Ricardo Pereira and Harvey Barnes both miss out, with the former ruled out for six months after rupturing his Achilles in the friendly against Sevilla.

Brentford, meanwhile, hand debuts to defenders Ben Mee and Aaron Hickey, with Thomas Frank opting for a 4-3-3 formation that includes Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa and Ivan Toney in attack.

Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos are both injured, while Ethan Pinnock is a long-term absentee.

At Old Trafford, Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen both start, while Cristiano Ronaldo is on the bench.

As expected, Anthony Martial misses out, which means Erik ten Hag will deploy Eriksen as a false nine.

There is one change for Brighton from the final friendly against Espanyol, as Adam Lallana starts in place of Enock Mwepu.

Alexis Mac Allister is also in the starting XI after shaking off a recent groin issue, while new signings Levi Colwill and Jeremy Sarmiento are substitutes.

There is no place in the squad for Julio Enciso.

GAMEWEEK 1 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Ward, Amartey, Fofana, Evans, Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Justin, Maddison, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Soyuncu, Thomas, Mendy, Praet, Albrighton, Perez, Iheanacho, Daka

Brentford XI: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Wissa, Toney

Subs: Strakosha, Dasilva, Onyeka, Dervisoglu, Lewis-Potter, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Malacia, Varane, Wan-Bissaka, Garner, van de Beek, Elanga, Garnacho, Ronaldo

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Gross, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Trossard, Lallana, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Mwepu, Maupay, Sarmiento, Undav, Mitoma, Van Hecke