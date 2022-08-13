600
Rate My Team August 13

FPL points predictions for Gameweek 2 and beyond

600 Comments
Share

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points projections for Gameweek 2 have been given their final update for Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout.

These updates take into account any injuries and rotation risks.

The captaincy battle between Erling Haaland (£11.6m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) is one of the big talking points in the community right now, and here, the pair are in the top two for expected points not just this weekend but over the next six Gameweeks too.

Elsewhere, Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) is the only player outside of those representing Manchester City and Liverpool who features in the top 10 this Gameweek.

And what about that third Liverpool slot? Well, our projections suggest Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) is the man to join Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) in Gameweek 2 and beyond.

Subscribers can see the players heading the points projections for both this upcoming Gameweek and the next six in the images below but you can get the full picture by clicking here.

You can even get a breakdown of the points, from attacking returns to clean sheets, by clicking here.

Our Rate My Team tool, meanwhile, can give you an approximation of how many FPL points your own team will score over a series of Gameweeks. We’ve more details on this below.

GAMEWEEK 2: FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS

WHAT IS RATE MY TEAM?

Rate my Team (RMT) is a tool designed to give you an approximation of how many FPL points your team will score over a series of Gameweeks. This takes into account captaincy, vice-captains and automatic substitution points.

WHAT ARE PROJECTIONS?

Projections come in two forms – Season Projections and Six-Gameweek Projections (SGP).

Season projections show algorithm-generated predictions for every FPL player. This includes goals, assists, clean sheets, minutes played, bonus points, yellow cards and, most importantly, FPL points.

SGP shows algorithm-generated predictions for every player’s FPL points in each of the next six Gameweeks, calculating their points per million value over this period. These numbers are the same numbers as the ones used in RMT.

HOW ARE THE VALUES FOR RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS CALCULATED?

The values are generated by an algorithm that uses both current and historical data. There is also constant human monitoring so that the model can respond quickly to news, injuries or tactical changes that otherwise the algorithm may underestimate.

We do this to generate the best values with as little bias as possible.

HOW DO I LOAD MY TEAM INTO RMT?

To load your team into RMT, you need to type in your FPL ID.

If you can’t find your FPL ID, instructions on how to find it are on the Rate My Team page.

WHAT DO XM AND ADJP MEAN?

Placing the cursor over a player’s predicted FPL points in a Gameweek will show an xM score and an adjP score.

xM stands for expected minutes – It’s the number of minutes the algorithm is predicting a player to have. Note that this isn’t an exact Gameweek specific prediction but rather an average number of minutes. Therefore, while a player might be expected to play 90 minutes, their xM will be lower since there’s a chance they might miss the game or get substituted.

adjP is the expected points – how many points the algorithm predicts a player will score in the week if they were to play 90 minutes.

Both of these values combine to generate a final score.

FPL points projections: How many points will your players score? 1
WHY DOES RMT SAY TO START A PLAYER WITH A LOWER PREDICTED SCORE THAN A SECOND PLAYER?

Usually, this occurs because the algorithm predicts that a player (usually a goalkeeper) will either play the full game or won’t feature at all.

Player A – High adjP, very low xM – Low RMT score

Player B – Medium adjP, very high xM – Medium RMT score

Whilst Player A is unlikely to play, the most common scenarios is that they’ll either be given 90 minutes or none at all. Therefore, RMT thinks it’s worth starting him to make use of the high adjP if he plays, otherwise the safer option of Player B will autosub in.

Therefore it suggests picking Player A over B, despite the former appearing to score lower on RMT. 

WHEN DO UPDATES HAPPEN?

While there’s no fixed update timetable, it is pretty much continuous.

Monday tends to have a big update after the weekend’s events. Thursday and Friday will have updates in the evenings following any news that emerges from pre-match press conferences.

CAN I SEE A FULL LIST FOR ALL PLAYERS IN RMT?

You can find the complete list here. It can also be found by clicking the “Players” option in the sub-menu under “Rate My Team” on the main Premium Members Area menu.

CAN I ORDER BY SCORES FOR ONE GAMEWEEK?

From the list of all players in RMT or projections, just click on the Gameweek header to sort the players by that Gameweek’s predicted score.

HOW DO I CHANGE THE GAMEWEEKS I VIEW RMT OVER?

At the top of the Rate My Team page, whilst you have your team loaded, you can select “First Gameweek” and “Last Gameweek”. By default, the first Gameweek will be the next Gameweek and the last Gameweek will be in six Gameweeks’ time, but these can be manually altered to suit your research.

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

600 Comments Post a Comment
  1. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    KDB(c) wish me luck.

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      All the best

      Open Controls
    2. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Same 😉

      Open Controls
    3. DavidBW
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      You’ll be fine

      Open Controls
    4. iL PiStOlErO
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Bravo!

      Open Controls
    5. Conte_Son
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        no such thing as luck

        Open Controls
      • The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        I truly hope that all the players you own that I also own do extremely well.

        Open Controls
      • el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 31 mins ago

        Thanks All

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Good luck mister

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            Thanks pal.

            Open Controls
      • trafalgarlaw
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Me too

        Open Controls
    6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      bottomed-

      Good morning all!! On WC what do with think to this??

      Sanchez
      TAA Dias Walker
      Salah Saka Aaronson Martinelli
      Haaland Darwin Mitro
      Subs- Ward Zinchenko Andreas Neco

      Dias instead of cancelo to give me the option of Zinchenko

      Should I do Zinchenko to Patterson and Dias to cancelo????

      Thoughts welcomed!!

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        No, leave it like this. More differentialy.

        Open Controls
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          Thankyou mate!! Would you start Zinchenko over anyone in the starting 11???

          Open Controls
          1. iL PiStOlErO
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 35 mins ago

            Depends if you trust Aaronson can do some damage to Sou. All else gtg.

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              Yeah thinking Aaronson is a good shout this week and Vardy loves scoring against Arsenal so not sure Arsenal keep a clean sheet

              Open Controls
    7. Mr Ozil
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Salah or Haaland captain?

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Braut

        Open Controls
      2. Aubamewho
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Haaland

        Open Controls
      3. chriscosta
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        am still undecided, ATM it on Haaland

        Open Controls
      4. Fantasy furball
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Haaland or toss a coin

        Open Controls
      5. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        I said Salah yesterday. Logic (may be flawed) is both can score big. But I think Salah will get more minutes. Don’t want to captain Haaland in the 3pm and 35 degrees weather where subs will probs all be utilised. Salah plays Monday evening.

        Open Controls
    8. Louis123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Morning!

      Trippier or Reece James?

      Enjoy your weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Tripp

        Open Controls
      2. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Maybe both? Got any cheap mids you can bench instead?

        Open Controls
        1. Louis123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Aaronson or Andreas whom I both think are decent differentials.

          Open Controls
      3. chriscosta
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        tough choice
        RJ

        Open Controls
      4. Aubamewho
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Trip

        Open Controls
    9. Super-Hans
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Jonny or Dalot to start? Only thing that troubles me this round. Is saving my transfer this week....

      Open Controls
      1. teddy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Jonny's your man

        Open Controls
        1. Super-Hans
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Cheers, Teddy.

          Open Controls
      2. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Dalot is my 2nd sub 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Explains the expression

          Open Controls
    10. DennisTheMenace
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Wildcard?

        From this:

        Meslier
        Zinch | Cash | Robbo | Cancelo
        Diaz | Son | Sancho
        (H)aaland | Wilson | Jesus

        Ward | Andreas | Dasilva | Neco

        To this:

        Sanchez
        Saliba | TAA | Walker | Cancelo
        Martinelli | Rodrigo | Salah
        (H)aaland | Wilson | Jesus

        Ward | Caicedo | Andreas | Neco

        Wildcard worth it? Any improvements?

        Open Controls
        1. DennisTheMenace
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Darwin instead of Wilson in the second one

            Open Controls
          • SmallManFirminoooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
            1. SmallManFirminoooo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Maybe Sancho to Martinelli, and use the money to upgrade.

              Open Controls
        2. iL PiStOlErO
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Saving ft. GTG?

          Ramsdale
          Robertson Walker Dier Jansson
          Salah(v) L. Diaz Kulusevski Mount
          Jesus Haaland(C)

          Ward Andreas Greenwood Williams

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Good picks. Great team.

            See how Mount performs?

            Open Controls
            1. iL PiStOlErO
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 18 mins ago

              Cheers my firend. Yes, keeping him for first 4,5 gw that was the plan anyways. Think he will do good.

              Open Controls
        3. Aubamewho
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Missed GW1 deadline, Mahrez cap for the differential, G2G?

          Raya
          TAA Walker Zinchenko
          Salah Mahrez© Martinelli Kulu
          Jesus Haaland Mitro

          Ward, Andreas, Patterson, Clarck

          Open Controls
          1. teddy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Reckless!

            Open Controls
          2. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 37 mins ago

            Risky

            Open Controls
          3. Aubamewho
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            If he's nailed then he's delivering, i hope.

            Open Controls
        4. SHOWSTOPPERRR
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Guys busy all the week, no idea on injury's and stuffs..

          Ward
          Taa James robbo cancelo
          Bailey salah mount martinelli
          HaalandC Jesus

          Iversen periera neco archer.

          G2g?

          Open Controls
          1. teddy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            All good

            Open Controls
        5. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          The nudists are here!

          Open Controls
          1. DavidBW
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Are you telling us you’re naked whilst posting

            Open Controls
            1. iL PiStOlErO
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              It would have been some work to remove all that armour.

              Open Controls
            2. The Knights Template
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 34 mins ago

              No word of a lie Dave, I’m in the bath. No bath-dodgers in Australia mate.

              Open Controls
          2. La Familia
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              Around every corner on here is a nudist with a tiny manhood.

              Open Controls
          3. Old Bull
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            Aaronsen or Eriksen for the trip back to Brentford?

            Open Controls
            1. iL PiStOlErO
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Just no united.

              Open Controls
          4. plummo
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            Rolling transfer but who to play in midfield 3?
            Salah Mount plus.....
            A. Neto
            B. Bailey
            C. Andreas

            Open Controls
            1. iL PiStOlErO
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 33 mins ago

              Try with B again and pray.

              Open Controls
            2. The Knights Template
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 32 mins ago

              You cannot measure beauty without a reference point.

              Open Controls
            3. Aubamewho
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              Straight toss, brother!

              Open Controls
            4. POTATO
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              If in doubt go with the most expensive.

              Open Controls
            5. Kane and Ablett
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              With a bench that strong why not bench boost? All five are good shouts this week

              Open Controls
            6. plummo
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              Cheers

              Open Controls
          5. Taegugk Warrior
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            To bench.
            A. James
            B. Tripps
            C. Andreas

            Open Controls
            1. POTATO
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 23 mins ago

              If in doubt bench the cheapest

              Open Controls
            2. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
          6. Kane and Ablett
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Should I start Saliba or Dewsbury-Hall this week gang? Vardy scores a goal a game against the gooners so the hex has me nervous

            Open Controls
            1. POTATO
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              If in doubt go with the home player

              Open Controls
          7. Joyce1998
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Best combo? Tinkering between A and B

            A- Mendy+ Saliba ( already own James )

            B- Sanchez + Gabriel ( allows 5 mil rotation if one pops off plus Gabriel is a goal threat )

            C- Ramsdale + Castagne

            Open Controls
          8. Thomashearns
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              Martinelli or Ward-Prowse?

              Open Controls
              1. POTATO
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                To own or to play?

                Open Controls
                1. Thomashearns
                    1 hour, 18 mins ago

                    To own.
                    Going Bowen + perisic
                    To Cancelo + Martinelli/WP

                    Open Controls
                    1. POTATO
                      • 2 Years
                      1 hour, 14 mins ago

                      I'd love to own Bowen this week but yeah Cancelo is hard to overlook.

                      Open Controls
                2. Kane and Ablett
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                  I wouldn’t for hit? But if on wc your move beats what you have just….

                  Open Controls
              2. DavidBW
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 11 mins ago

                Having watch most of Arsenal all or nothing that’s been released. I’m convinced they’ll get top 4 this season.

                Open Controls
              3. Joyce1998
                • 6 Years
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                Fill the missing gaps Thx

                A- Mendy + Saliba

                Or

                B- Sanchez + Gabriel

                ,,,,,,,,,
                Taa, Cancelo, James,,,,,,,,,,
                Salah, Martinelli, Fornals
                Jesus, Haaland, Darwin

                Ward, Andreas, Dasilva, Neco

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.