Captain Sensible August 11

Who is the best FPL captain for Gameweek 2?

162 Comments
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are looking to Manchester City and Liverpool for the Gameweek 2 captaincy, and as per usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 2 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 BST deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland (£11.6m) is the runaway leader of the captain poll in Gameweek 2, with just under 63% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Just over one in five poll responders are going with the tried-and-trusted Mohamed Salah (£13.0m), meanwhile.

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) occupies a distant third place with 3.61%.

ERLING HAALAND/KEVIN DE BRUYNE

Erling Haaland notched a Premier League debut brace against West Ham United which sent shockwaves through the FPL transfer market.

There was little sentiment on Sunday as FPL managers led a predictable transfer exodus from Harry Kane (£11.4m), given Haaland’s exploits and their respective Gameweek 2 fixtures. 

The Norwegian dissipated any doubt amongst critics that an adjustment period was required at Manchester City following his expertly taken double. 

Haaland converted a spot-kick, after drawing the penalty, and delivered the decisive counter-punch after Kevin De Bruyne’s defence-splitting through ball. 

“The way he took the ball to take the penalty, I said, ‘oh, I like it’. I think if someone were to take this ball, he would have punched his team-mates in the face. I’m pretty sure of that, and that is a good sign.”Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland’s penalty

In terms of underlying data, the former Borussia Dortmund striker produced big numbers in Gameweek 1, ranking best in the division for shots inside the box (five) and big chances (four). 

Haaland’s production had an air of inevitability following his promising Community Shield performance against Liverpool, which produced three shots in the box and two big chances.

While Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City ranked best in the division last season for minutes per expected goals (xG), there is evidence of a tactical adjustment to funnel big chances through their Nordic marksman. 

Guardiola has implemented an inverted full-back system with Kyle Walker (£5.0m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.0m) playing as auxiliary centre midfielders in a 2-3-5 formation. 

In possession, this system allows Manchester City to attack with five supporting players operating with a specific modus operandi – to provide for Erling Haaland. 

Above: Average positions for Manchester City against West Ham United in Gameweek 1

Kevin De Bruyne underlined his captaincy credentials by scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists last season despite limited game-time reducing his clip. 

The Belgian midfield maestro produced strong underlying numbers to boot, ranking second among midfielders for chances created (87) and big chances (17). 

De Bruyne has carried his creative form into this season, creating a combined seven chances and two big chances against Liverpool and West Ham United in domestic action thus far.  

Furthermore, De Bruyne has registered four goal attempts in his last two domestic fixtures and his inside right-forward deployment as Haaland’s foil suggests the Belgian could sustain last season’s goal production. 

Above: Touch heatmap for Kevin De Bruyne against West Ham United in Gameweek 1

Owned by just 3% of top 10k managers, Kevin De Bruyne represents both a hot differential and an explosive option, highlighted by his four-goal haul against Wolves last season. 

Manchester City has arguably the best fixture in Gameweek 2 against newly-promoted Bournemouth with this author expecting a Citizens goal-fest. 

In last season’s EFL Championship promotion campaign, Scott Parker’s men underlined their defensive resolve by ranking best in the division for goals conceded (39). 

Furthermore, the Cherries were proponents of an intense press, ranking first in EFL Championship for pressure on opposition players in possession. 

However, the Premier League is an altogether different beast and despite an opening-day clean sheet against Aston Villa, red flags were evident. 

Against Bournemouth, the Villains ranked joint-fourth in Gameweek 1 for goal attempts (15) although struggled to break down the Cherries with just four attempts inside the box and two shots on target.

In terms of playstyle, Bournemouth recorded the deepest defensive line in Gameweek 1 and Manchester City should possess sufficient quality to dismantle the Cherries’ low block. 

Notably, Scott Parker issued a stark warning that Bournemouth lacked the quality and depth to compete at this level in saying, “we’re way short of where we need to be”. 

MOHAMED SALAH/TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

Hibbo I write Fantasy Premier League articles, focusing on stats and strategy, to help you make better transfers. #FPL Freelancer. Three top 10k finishes. 21/22 Rank - 2783"

162 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pacer.
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    PLAY UP POMPEY!

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      PAY UP POMPEY!

      Open Controls
      1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        What the..!!

        Open Controls
  2. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    The FFS Head-to-Head Leagues are now up and running.
    See https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/head-to-head-leagues/ for details of how to find out which Division you are in and how you fared in Gameweek 1.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Shows me my last year's league and division...

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      The search doesn't work, it shows the points and rankings from last year.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Yeah, not just me then.

        Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I'll be honest I'm a tad confused. Appear to be in League 9 Division 115, however the team my actual name is linked to is my team ID from last season (769) - and the GW score is linked to the user who has ID 769 in GW1 this year (73 points).

      Maybe I've missed a comm or way to link my team?

      Open Controls
    4. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Sorry, everyone - it appears that they haven't been completely sorted yet after all.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        No probs.

        Open Controls
    5. enrico.palazzo
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      I couldn’t see how to update my Fpl profile. Any ideas?

      Open Controls
      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        just now

        If you mean your FFS Profile, then click on My Profile, and then on Edit Profile, which should appear in the bottom right corner of the picture, and then on About You.

        Open Controls
  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    What is your team structure looking like

    Mine

    4.5 / 4.0
    7.5 / 7.0 / 5.0 / 4.5 / 4.0
    13.0 / 8.0 / 6.0 / 4.5 / 4.5
    11.5 / 9.0 / 6.5

    Open Controls
    1. P-P-A-P
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      4.5, 4.0
      7.5, 7.0, 7.0, 6.0, 5.0
      13.0, 8.1, 8.0, 8.0, 4.5
      8.0, 4.5, 4.5

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        55 mins ago

        Nice to see no cash wasted on your bench.

        Open Controls
        1. P-P-A-P
          • 6 Years
          49 mins ago

          Not much of a bench, but tried to avoid rotation risks with my choice of starters. Thought I'd give it a try with the early WC being available.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Yeah, especially rotation traps

            Open Controls
    2. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      4 / 4
      7 / 5 / 5 / 4 / 4
      12 / 8 / 8 / 7'5 / 4.5
      11.5 / 9 / 6.5

      That was painful but I done it.

      Open Controls
      1. P-P-A-P
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        You like your bargains!

        Open Controls
        1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Pound shop regular. 🙂

          Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      4.0 / 4.0
      7.5 / 7.0 / 5.0 / 5.0 / 4.0
      12.0 / 8.0 / 6.0 / 4.5 / 4.5
      11.5 / 9.0 / 8.0

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        This is the most simple excercise to see where you have gone wrong with your team.

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Yeah, can see you've gone plenty wrong in yours.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Ha ha

            Open Controls
    4. LarryDuff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      5.5/5.5
      7.5/7.0/7.0/6.0/6.0
      13/12/12/10/8.5
      11.4/11.6/9.5

      Open Controls
    5. lugs
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      5
      7.5 / 7 / 6
      8.5 / 8 / 8 / 5
      11.5 / 9 / 8

      4 / 4.5 / 4 / 4

      Open Controls
      1. P-P-A-P
        • 6 Years
        35 mins ago

        That looks so solid throughout the team!

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 5 Years
          just now

          cheers, that's the idea in theory, still waiting for the payoff in practise

          Open Controls
    6. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      5.0 / 4.0
      7.5 / 7.0 / 7.0 / 6.0 / 5.5
      13.0 / 6.0 / 5.5 / 5.0 / 4.5
      11.6 / 8.0 / 4.5

      Open Controls
      1. Puntillimon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        Super aggressive.. at the back

        Open Controls
      2. P-P-A-P
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        You on a 5-3-2 or rotating a bit with 4-4-2?

        Open Controls
    7. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      5.5 4.0
      7.0 6.0 5.5 5.0 4.0
      13.0 8.0 6.0 4.5 4.5
      11.5 9.0 6.5

      Open Controls
    8. Puntillimon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      52 mins ago

      4/ 4
      7.5 / 7.0 /6.0 / 5.0 / 5.0
      13.0 / 6.0 / 5.0 / 4.5 / 4.5
      11.5 / 9.0 / 8.0

      Open Controls
    9. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      49 mins ago

      5.0 4.0
      7.5 7.0 7.0 5.0 4.0
      8.0 8.0 8.0 8.0 4.5
      11.5 8.0 4.5

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        25 mins ago

        The structure of champions

        Open Controls
        1. P-P-A-P
          • 6 Years
          23 mins ago

          Your midfield took away the decision of which of the 8mils to pick! 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            22 mins ago

            Exactly!

            Open Controls
          2. Bobby Digital
            • 4 Years
            21 mins ago

            I see you went with a similar approach

            Open Controls
            1. P-P-A-P
              • 6 Years
              19 mins ago

              Similar, I tried to go for the most points per mil I could fit in the team.
              Left me with one premium and one forward.

              Open Controls
    10. Citytilidie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      4.0 / 4.0
      7.5 / 7.0 / 6.0 / 5.0 / 4.0
      13.0 / 8.0 / 8.0 / 5.0 / 4.5
      11.5 / 8.0 / 4.5

      Open Controls
    11. Kingy109
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      4 5 4.0
      7.5 7.0 7.0 5.0 4.0
      13.0 8.0 6.0 5.0 4.5
      11.5 8.0 4.5

      Open Controls
  4. P-P-A-P
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    How come I'm enterwd in a Sky Sports League in FPL, with no way of exiting?

    Open Controls
    1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      It's an Illuminati thing.

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I have seen others say the same thing. Send the an email or something to be removed at once.

      Open Controls
    3. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      All teams are automatically entered in the Broadcaster League allocated to their country.

      Open Controls
    4. LarryDuff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Its difficult to leave a cult

      Open Controls
      1. La Familia
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Did Tom Cruise tell you that?

          Open Controls
      2. La Familia
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Only way I’ve find is change your nationality through the portal.

          I was Indian for about 2 days before changing it back.

          Open Controls
        • Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          41 mins ago

          rupert personally asked for you

          Open Controls
        • Haalander
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          As soon as you leave they drag you right back in

          Open Controls
      3. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        I voted for Gündoğan.

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Have an upvote for that!

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            😆

            Open Controls
        2. P-P-A-P
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I've liked owning Gundogan (impressed with your accent use) in the past, but had felt he was on his way out during the summer.
          What do you think his game time is like compared to a Grealish or Foden?

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            I think he has an important role this year with the change of dynamic.
            I saw things in the last game that gave me little butterflies.
            Game time___I can only be hopeful of course but actually want to see my first sub (Andreas) play for points, so barring the dreaded cameo, I'm hopeful. Love the player.

            Open Controls
        3. P-P-A-P
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Upvote for accurate spelling of name.

          Open Controls
          1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            🙂 copy and paste from a google article.

            Open Controls
            1. P-P-A-P
              • 6 Years
              38 mins ago

              Was going to remove upvote, but I'll let you off. 🙂

              Open Controls
      4. LarryDuff
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        A Salah hat trick and a Haaland blank would be stupendous

        Open Controls
        1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
        2. P-P-A-P
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          I'd vote for that.

          Open Controls
        3. maglia rosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          49 mins ago

          I’ve got the armband on Haaland but I have to admit that would be funny as hell 😆

          Open Controls
        4. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          Bournemouth kept 21 clean sheets in the league last season and 1/1 this season.

          Open Controls
          1. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            14 mins ago

            Because Villa players couldn't hit a cow's arse with a banjo doesn't mean anything compared to City

            Open Controls
          2. Zimo
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            Mitrovic had 50 goal involvements as well. R u telling me he's gonna get 300 points? 😮

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Salah will sh*t himself

              Open Controls
            2. Bggz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Im just adding a bit of data to the argument. theres an assumption bmouth will be rolled over cos theyre a promoted team etc but their def might be top half of the Prem

              Open Controls
        5. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          20 mins ago

          Too obvious

          Open Controls
      5. jwilliams
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Anyone tempted by a triple captain this week?

          Open Controls
          1. P-P-A-P
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Not until double gameweeks for me.

            Open Controls
          2. Zimo
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            No. Remember Salahs 27 point haul in a double gameweek. U wait for that.

            Open Controls
            1. jwilliams
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Thanks guys. Rookie over here!

                Open Controls
                1. P-P-A-P
                  • 6 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  You're typically looking at rearranged matches towards the end of the season.

                  Open Controls
              • gogs67
                • 1 Year
                29 mins ago

                Salah also had a 3 point haul I think it was in the second double game week...that's the one I played TC 😀

                Open Controls
            2. Bggz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              37 mins ago

              wait for a double. and who would you put it on this week?

              Open Controls
            3. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              33 mins ago

              Cancelo

              Open Controls
            4. Costa Nostra
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Casual move… wait for double game weeks

              Open Controls
          3. sthelenslad92
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            I went Kane over Haaland and wasn't quick enough to act before the price changes. Now I need to free up £0.5m, which of these is my best option:

            A) Neto to a 5.0
            B) Walker or Trippier to a 4.5
            C) TAA to Robertson

            Open Controls
            1. lugs
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
            2. FOO FIGHTER
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Neto to a 4.5 and the 0.5 to upgrade a starting eleven position.

              Bailey and most 5.0 midfieldrrs are traps

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Sorry, Neto to a 4.5 midfielder gives you 1 million to upgrade!

                Think about that!

                Open Controls
          4. Zimo
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            Haaland is racing towards that's second price increase. Let's see if it happens tonight or tomorrow

            Open Controls
            1. Milk, 1 Šuker
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              56 mins ago

              I don’t think it will

              Open Controls
              1. Zimo
                • 4 Years
                30 mins ago

                Happen tonight?

                Open Controls
                1. Milk, 1 Šuker
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Yep

                  Open Controls
                  1. Zimo
                    • 4 Years
                    27 mins ago

                    It might. He's going up fast.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Zimo
                    • 4 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Gone from 86.7 to 89.4 as we've been talking.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Milk, 1 Šuker
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      I’ve seen. What time is the threshold for the price rise?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Zimo
                        • 4 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        When it increases? 2:30am UK time

                        Open Controls
            2. La Familia
                43 mins ago

                Thank you for the update.

                Open Controls
              • Kiwivillan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                12 mins ago

                FFFix has him rising next price rise update

                Open Controls
            3. lugs
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              i think Arsenal will demolish Leicester, so i was happy to go with Jesus as my captain until i got Haaland, so its inevitable what happens next...

              Open Controls
              1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                • 5 Years
                54 mins ago

                If Jesus outscores Haaland I'll eat my tortoise.

                Open Controls
                1. Zimo
                  • 4 Years
                  53 mins ago

                  Shell and all?

                  Open Controls
                  1. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                    • 5 Years
                    50 mins ago

                    🙂 Shell and all!

                    Open Controls
                    1. Zimo
                      • 4 Years
                      just now

                      😮

                      Open Controls
                2. lugs
                  • 5 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  i kinda hope it happens now 😆

                  Open Controls
                3. Bggz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  that would be a turtle disaster

                  Open Controls
            4. Milk, 1 Šuker
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Salah c

              Open Controls
              1. Rider on the Storm
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Haaland C

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  ^^

                  Open Controls
            5. Puntillimon
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Would u do
              a) ward + James
              b) mendy + trippier
              ?

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                48 mins ago

                I read in the previous thread that Leicester are signing a new GK.

                May have been tripping but maybe someone else can confirm?

                Open Controls
                1. Zimo
                  • 4 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  3rd choice

                  Open Controls
                  1. Royal5
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    This. He will never play.

                    Open Controls
                2. Puntillimon
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  41 mins ago

                  https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/leicester-transfer-new-goalkeeper-stolarczyk-7438213

                  Yeah seems like they are going for a 3rd choice and ward is number 1

                  Open Controls
                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    39 mins ago

                    Well that is good news for Ward owners

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bggz
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      indeed

                      Open Controls
                    2. No Need
                      • 8 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      The bad news is the crap defenders in front of him soon to be minus the only decent one

                      Open Controls
              2. Kiwivillan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                11 mins ago

                Sanchez only scored 4pts less than Mendy last season

                Open Controls
            6. Rider on the Storm
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Why Aaronson?

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                We’re all keen to keep Aaronsen as a differential if you don’t mind.

                Open Controls
            7. Joyce1998
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Which team is strongest? Thanks

              A- Mendy
              Taa, Walker, Tripp, Saliba
              Salah, Bowen, Martinelli
              Haaland, Jesus, Darwin

              Ward, Dasilva, Andreas, Neco

              Or

              Allows me to upgrade KDB to Son GW3, Bad point is no Salah but think Diaz + Darwin will cover

              B- Ramsdale
              Taa, James, Walker, Tripp
              Diaz, Martinelli, KDB
              Haaland, Darwin, Jesus

              Ward, DaSilva, Andreas, Neco

              Open Controls
              1. Rider on the Storm
                • 11 Years
                53 mins ago

                Both are cool. The one with Salah is just the more safe.

                Open Controls
              2. P-P-A-P
                • 6 Years
                49 mins ago

                I was a little confused with your changing the order, but agree, one with Salah for me.

                Open Controls
              3. THE SHEEP HUNTERS
                • 5 Years
                48 mins ago

                Close call but B for me.

                Open Controls
              4. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                43 mins ago

                Like the Bowen pick. Think Cornet is going to give West Ham a different edge and improve them.

                Open Controls
              5. Puntillimon
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                42 mins ago

                I’m not so keen on Diaz as jota and Carvalho are competing for mins. If he doesn’t start firing soon May see limited minutes

                Open Controls
              6. Bggz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                28 mins ago

                get rid of jesus

                Open Controls
                1. Kiwivillan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Arsenal has the best fixture run in next 7 by a country mile

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bggz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 min ago

                    if anyone can not score with those kind of fixtures trust in jesus

                    Open Controls
            8. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              For those owning Mount currently, are you thinking of selling this GW or saving transfer/holding?

              Open Controls
              1. Bobby Digital
                • 4 Years
                25 mins ago

                Saving

                Open Controls
              2. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                24 mins ago

                I had him GW1 but I don't think it is the right time to own CHE attack when Sterling needs to settle and for some reson they are after Auba.

                Open Controls
              3. Bggz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                22 mins ago

                saving hes still a great option, better than jesus thats for sure

                Open Controls
              4. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 13 Years
                20 mins ago

                Cheers all.

                Open Controls
              5. lugs
                • 5 Years
                17 mins ago

                Mount getting subbed at 65mins in the last game is giving me bad vibes more so than his blank, i really want Saka too but i used my ft already so i might just give Mount 1 last game and see how he fares, another early sub and he's gone for sure

                Open Controls
              6. P-P-A-P
                • 6 Years
                10 mins ago

                Keeping.
                Also have Saka and Kulu so not so many options for me to move on.

                Open Controls
            9. mrtapio
              • 7 Years
              59 mins ago

              Who wil score most pts this season, Saka or Foden?

              Open Controls
              1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                8 mins ago

                Saka

                Open Controls
              2. banskt
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                8 mins ago

                Probably Saka, because he will get more minutes.

                Open Controls
              3. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                Saka is only going to improve and if he is on penalties, top drawer asset.

                Open Controls
              4. Bobby Digital
                • 4 Years
                4 mins ago

                Expecting big things from botj

                Open Controls
            10. Bobby Digital
              • 4 Years
              54 mins ago

              both*

              Open Controls
            11. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              53 mins ago

              Best option here folks??

              A- Mitro in 3-4-3
              Or
              B- Dias(Or James) in 4-4-2

              Cheers everyone!!!

              Open Controls
              1. Zimo
                • 4 Years
                11 mins ago

                Dunno. Both decent. Dias likely to secure 6 points. Mitrovic can get more but could also get 2. Longterm James is best but this week not a good option.

                Open Controls
              2. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                11 mins ago

                I am on A.

                Can become B if Mitro fails.

                Open Controls
                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Sensible idea mate!! That’s what I’m on too currently, Dias 3 home games in next 4
                  Looks fantastic too t

                  Open Controls
                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Sorry, I am on 433

                    All these number cooking my brain

                    Open Controls
                    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Haha I know why ya mean mate, can wait to get to the deadline now

                      Open Controls
                      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        *what

                        Open Controls
              3. Bggz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                9 mins ago

                b

                Open Controls
                1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Thanks mate, Wpuld you go Dias or James if going for that option?

                  Open Controls
                  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    *would

                    Open Controls
                  2. Bggz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    id have at least one of each CHE MCI def but only double up on city

                    Open Controls
                    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Looking to double up on City for sure

                      Open Controls
            12. Zimo
              • 4 Years
              44 mins ago

              Yup Haalands gonna go up again tonight. Lovely stuff.

              Open Controls
              1. NateDog
                • 1 Year
                8 mins ago

                I thought a triple rise was possible, or at the very least that he'd be 11.8 after Saturday night. Seem to be a few WCs in play though so might just miss out tonight

                Open Controls
              2. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Him going up by 0.1 is already an issue. 0.2 and you start ripping ip your team.

                Open Controls
            13. Gudjohnsen
              • 5 Years
              36 mins ago

              Hold?

              Ward
              TAA, James, Trippier, Walker
              Salah (VC), Martinelli, Neto
              Haaland (C), Jesus, Kane

              Subs: Iversen, Pereira, Neco, Murphy

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 2 Years
                15 mins ago

                Gtg

                Open Controls
              2. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Yes gtg

                Open Controls
            14. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              11 mins ago

              A Team and bench gtg? Or
              B Perisic to Walker plus .5 m on free transfer and start over Bailey

              Ramsdale
              TAA James Cancelo Robertson
              Salah Martinelli Neto Bailey
              Haaland Jesus

              Ward Andreas Perisic Archer

              Open Controls
              1. Ask Yourself
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              2. Dynamic Duos
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                A

                Open Controls
            15. KeanosMagic
                10 mins ago

                1) Nunez + Neco on bench
                2) Robbo + Johnson on bench?

                Open Controls
                1. Ask Yourself
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  1

                  Open Controls
              • Ask Yourself
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                8 mins ago

                Did Kane > Nunez. Got 2.4m itb. What next?
                A) No hit and see if I want Kane back next GW
                B) Take a hit and do Digne > Cancelo now

                Ederson (BOU)
                TAA (CRY) Trippier (bha) Digne (EVE)
                Salah (CRY) Martinelli (LEI) Neto (FUL) Bailey (EVE)
                Haaland (BOU) Darwin (CRY) Jesus (LEI)

                Ward Pereira Williams Patterson

                Open Controls
                1. dunas_dog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  A

                  Open Controls
              • Hits Central
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                Play Tripper or Rashford?

                Open Controls
                1. Ask Yourself
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  If Rash set to play at striker again then him. Otherwise trippier is a very solid alternative

                  Open Controls
                2. dunas_dog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Trippier

                  Open Controls

