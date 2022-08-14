872
Scoreboard August 14

FPL Gameweek 2: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from the day’s matches all on one screen, from LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points to the underlying Opta stats that have freshly arrived in our Premium Members Area.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news, will follow later in the evening.

SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TeamTotal
West Ham United19
Chelsea16
Nottingham Forest13
Tottenham Hotspur10
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS
TTeamxG
West Ham United2.40
Chelsea1.53
Nottingham Forest1.28
Tottenham Hotspur1.06
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Chelsea2-2Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest1-0West Ham United

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL SCORE AND RANK

3pm team news: Mahrez in for Grealish, six sides unchanged

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

MORE IN-GAME FPL DATA AT LIVEFPL

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 2

872 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Trippier to Walker or James?
    Or Keep and roll FT?

    Ward
    TAA Robbo Cancelo
    Salah Mount Martinelli DaSilva Andreas
    Haaland Jesus

    Sanchez Trippier Greenwood Neco

    1. Tsparkes10
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Think you’re good to roll tbh. Although maybe do it for simple price changes that are bound to happen. Trippier bit spenny to bench for 2/3

    2. Concrete
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      James or save

    3. Bevan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd make the transfer. Two 4.5 mid in your starting 11 is a bit much for me.

      Either player is fine.

    4. isthoralive
        1 min ago

        James

    5. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      The toxicity on here is really very off putting. 😥

      1. Tsparkes10
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        As in others comments?

        1. maglia rosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Yup…..no need. Mods need to get a grip on it. 🙄

      2. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I'm logging off (for once) try to post something jovial about a mistake I made and variance and people go crazy! The hindsight is real, as they say hindsight is 50/50

        1. Slouch87
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Don't go sweetheart

          1. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
            • 8 Years
            57 mins ago

            It's time for me to finally take a walk and make something of myself, next stop the royal navy

        2. The Persecuted ⓄⓃⒺ︎
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          No idea why people need to get personal over fantasy football and jokes

          No wonder all the best posters left

          1. Slouch87
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            I wonder where they went ?

          2. Lanley Staurel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            The irony is so many of your posts are psuedo aggressive. Just calm down people.

      3. NorCal Villan
          1 hour ago

          Sounds like you need a toxicity avenger

          1. maglia rosa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            38 mins ago

            I have no idea what that is supposed to mean NV.
            I will say this, my mental health is shocking, one of the few things I truly enjoy is the weekly pursuit of fantasy footy options, reading the posters who clearly love this incredible game and their opinions on the best moves to make. I’ve been on this site for over a decade and until last year would of classed myself as an ‘epic lurker’ as anything that brings me into contact with negativity or conflict can have a very harmful effect. I’ve tried many many times over the years to post my thoughts and have succeeded in the later part of last season and this season to be a reasonably regular poster.

            If posters don’t get on is it really that difficult to avoid posting on those you don’t get on with posts.

            This is not a cry for help btw…..just being honest. Yes match days have always had the tendency to bring out the worse in people but I come here to read and formulate my own take on my best moves, have the odd laugh at the humour often posted and get on with the business in hand of being the best manager I can be….which is sub standard compared to many on here.

            1. NorCal Villan
                15 mins ago

                There is a classic cult film called The Toxic Avenger. It was a joke. Don’t overthink it 😎

                1. NorCal Villan
                    5 mins ago

                    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=27E4Qfj7iEY

                2. Robe Wan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Well down for posting your feelings mate.

                  Sending you happy vibes from another decade long lurker

            2. EugeMurts
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              31 mins ago

              Don’t sweat it dude, there’s dickheads all around

          2. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Is Bailey>Rodrigo a good FT?

            1. Royal5
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              I would say so if you got enough bitcoin

            2. Concrete
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              58 mins ago

              Yes

            3. Its a funny old game
              • 7 Years
              56 mins ago

              Of course it is.... Gerrard doesn't seem to trust Bailey and Leeds have good fixtures with Bamford carrying a knock

            4. Matthew96
                51 mins ago

                That's what I did

              • Milk, 1 Šuker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                32 mins ago

                Knee jerking?

            5. Concrete
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              Bottom

              A Rodrigo and Cucu
              B Da Silva or Gross and James

            6. Tuchel for Skul
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Who to sell Digne for???

                1. Royal5
                  • 10 Years
                  58 mins ago

                  Anyone tbh

                2. Concrete
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  58 mins ago

                  How much itb?

                  James, Cucu, Walker, Arsenal

                  1. Tuchel for Skul
                      just now

                      0.5

                      I've already got James

                      Gabriel the most likely option
                      Walker's also a candidate

                  2. SpeedyPro
                    • 12 Years
                    57 mins ago

                    Cucarella?

                  3. Its a funny old game
                    • 7 Years
                    54 mins ago

                    Cucu/walker

                  4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
                    • 8 Years
                    54 mins ago

                    Dunk or Zinc?

                3. DV8R
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Got 2 FT and 0.5m itb, not sure what to change here!

                  Ward (Iversen)
                  TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Trippier, (Neco)
                  Salah, Mount, Martinelli, Neto, (Andreas)
                  Haaland, Jesus, (Archer)

                  1. Royal5
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                    Neto looks obvious

                    1. DV8R
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      57 mins ago

                      Not sure who I could replace him with at that price bracket

                      1. Concrete
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        55 mins ago

                        Gross, Aaronsen

                        I'd look at Chelsea def

                      2. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 3 Years
                        55 mins ago

                        You could also think of getting someone for Iversen?

                      3. Royal5
                        • 10 Years
                        54 mins ago

                        Why? Dasilva, Jensen, Dewsbury will even save you money

                        1. Royal5
                          • 10 Years
                          53 mins ago

                          At 6.0 ypu even get in form Gross

                    2. Its a funny old game
                      • 7 Years
                      53 mins ago

                      Yeh Neto becoming a problem

                  2. maglia rosa
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Trips maybe…..City and Liverpool in the next 3 🙂

                  3. snow pea in repose
                    • 1 Year
                    43 mins ago

                    Neto to Gross?

                  4. EugeMurts
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    18 mins ago

                    Ditch 1 pool def for Chelsea

                4. SpeedyPro
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Is KDH the best option at 5m? Bailey needs to go does he... Jansen a consideration but they won't play utd every week..

                  1. FeverPitch
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    49 mins ago

                    I’m looking at quite left field punts on either Xhaka or Loftus-Cheek who might possibly get a run in midfield in the coming weeks

                  2. FOO FIGHTER
                    • 3 Years
                    48 mins ago

                    I would rather start Dasilva than any 5m option.

                  3. Hairy Potter
                    • 7 Years
                    43 mins ago

                    Lallana, March, in a few GW maybe Willock or Almiron. All punts, but that's why they're that price.

                  4. Assisting the assister
                    • 6 Years
                    42 mins ago

                    KDH is best yep

                  5. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    32 mins ago

                    I'm rolling FT I think and restructuring with a mini WC - would prefer to downgrade and get an extra playing fairly cheap defender

                5. banskt
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Made a mistake starting without Jesus.

                  Ward
                  Trent, Robertson, Cancelo, James
                  Salah (c), Martinelli, Mount, Andreas
                  Haaland, Mitrovic
                  (Iversen, Neco, DaSilva, Dervisoglu)
                  2.0m itb, 0 FT

                  A. Wildcard: sell Mount, buy Jesus and spread the rest of the money (e.g. better keeper).
                  B. Wait for another GW and double transfer with a -4 hit.
                  C. Take a double hit now: Mount + Dervisoglu --> Jesus + 6.5m (-8).

                  1. Liam2022
                      5 mins ago

                      Dont do -8,

                      1. banskt
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 min ago

                        So, either A or B. Seems like waiting another GW is the best course of action. But, doing nothing is sometimes the most difficult thing to do.

                  2. Liam2022
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      What is the best Free hit squad, and guaranteed players that should be in it?

                      1. SpeedyPro
                        • 12 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        Why would you free hit now?

                      2. Kiwivillan
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        Why would you free hit now?

                        1. SpeedyPro
                          • 12 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          Jinx

                          1. Kiwivillan
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            just now

                            Your comment was so good it needed to be repeated

                        2. Liam2022
                            6 mins ago

                            Already done it, I am a bit behind atm so wanted to use this gw to try and catch up

                            1. BUZZBOMB
                              • 7 Years
                              just now

                              So you have played your FH but dont know what players should be in it?

                        3. g40steve
                          • 4 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          The idea of the chips is to help you when the time arrives, not spunk them the first few weeks to end up at 9m?

                          1. Slouch87
                            • 6 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            Agree . Chips are a great back up when the fridge is empty and saves 9M

                        4. Hairy Potter
                          • 7 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          Wow. Strange week to do a FH. Man City and Liverpool triple ups, but I'm guessing most have them already. I don't see Newcastle or Man Utd getting anything against them two. Spurs have a good fixture, but they're the ones they often fluff. Chelsea vs Leeds will be feisty at least in the eyes of the home fans. Is it too late to cancel the FH?

                      3. Tomas_brolin
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        Lucas Digne get out of my team! Would you do

                        A. Digne to Gabriel (or another arsenal defender up to 5.0)
                        B. Digne and luis Diaz to James and 7.0mid (JWP/Gordon/Leeds mid)

                        1. Concrete
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          42 mins ago

                          A

                        2. BeWater
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 2 Years
                          40 mins ago

                          I'd do A in a heartbeat.

                        3. NorCal Villan
                            39 mins ago

                            First I would punch myself in the throat for having him in the first place 😎

                            He’s the worst

                          • Kiwivillan
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            39 mins ago

                            If considering B wait until tomorrow. Digne was much better when Buendia came on

                          • Tomas_brolin
                            • 4 Years
                            35 mins ago

                            Thanks all. Assuming Diaz looks alright tomorrow I’ll just do the straight swap for some arsenal defensive coverage

                        4. tristanabc
                          • 11 Years
                          57 mins ago

                          1 FT, anything obvious or good to roll?

                          Ramsdale
                          TAA Robbo Cancelo Walker Perisic
                          Salah Saka Pereira
                          Haaland Jesus

                          Ward Dasilva Colback Archer

                          1. BeWater
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Good to roll. Let's hope it's finally Perisic time! I've had him the last two weeks.

                            1. tristanabc
                              • 11 Years
                              just now

                              Yep, pleased with the assist at the end - hoping that boosts his chances of starting v Wolves.

                        5. EL tridente
                          • 4 Years
                          56 mins ago

                          Ward, Iversen
                          TAA, James, Walker, White, Neco
                          Salah, Martinelli, Bailey, Neto, Andreas
                          Kane, Haaland, Jesus

                          2 transfers in the bank. Crazy to sell Haaland or Kane to upgrade Neto/Bailey?

                          1. Its a funny old game
                            • 7 Years
                            just now

                            Wouldn't disturb that front 3 for now tbh

                        6. Royal5
                          • 10 Years
                          55 mins ago

                          Anyone know Salah cap %? Guess we non cappers have to hope for a blank..

                          1. Wild Rover
                            • 11 Years
                            35 mins ago

                            EO top 10k 133%, overall 96%.

                            1. Royal5
                              • 10 Years
                              29 mins ago

                              Ty

                        7. Kuqi Monster
                          • 11 Years
                          53 mins ago

                          Need a replacement for Digne.

                          Best option out of Walker (double up with Cancelo), Cucu (double up with James) or Perisic?

                          1. BeWater
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            38 mins ago

                            Walker if you want safe. Perisic if you like flying by the seat of your pants.

                          2. FOO FIGHTER
                            • 3 Years
                            36 mins ago

                            Cucu upside.

                            Walker clean sheets.

                            Don't buy Perisic unless you are intending to have the sh*ts each GW.

                            1. Kuqi Monster
                              • 11 Years
                              just now

                              I'm not sure I can be bothered with the headache of Perisic

                          3. isthoralive
                              36 mins ago

                              Walker most nailed but the others have more upside. I’m leaning Perisic

                            • Maeki2
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              29 mins ago

                              Perisic alot of upside

                            • MyNameIsBigManRedro
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              29 mins ago

                              Open Controls
                            • POTATO
                              • 2 Years
                              21 mins ago

                              Koulibaly

                          4. isthoralive
                              52 mins ago

                              Would you do Trippier and Neto to Rodrigo and Perisic? Exact funds to make this move.

                            • Assisting the assister
                              • 6 Years
                              52 mins ago

                              Son>KDB make sense?

                              1. No Kane No Gain
                                • 3 Years
                                16 mins ago

                                Yes imo. I own both though and not Salah!

                              2. Hairy Potter
                                • 7 Years
                                15 mins ago

                                Yes

                              3. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                11 mins ago

                                I did it last week but wouldn't do it this week.

                              4. isthoralive
                                  1 min ago

                                  Yes

                              5. No Kane No Gain
                                • 3 Years
                                51 mins ago

                                Keep son or rage transfer out?!

                                1. Royal5
                                  • 10 Years
                                  40 mins ago

                                  Not sure. He has not looked good but you are selling right before the fixtures turn good.

                                2. Bushwhacker
                                  • 3 Years
                                  39 mins ago

                                  Tough game today, selfish last week, has fixtures

                                3. MyNameIsBigManRedro
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  37 mins ago

                                  I'm tempted to bring him back this week. Wouldn't sell before Wolves at home

                                4. g40steve
                                  • 4 Years
                                  27 mins ago

                                  Same dilemma advise was to play against Chelsea not swap to KDB # -12point swing!

                              6. Eleven Hag
                                • 4 Years
                                40 mins ago

                                With fixtures turning easier for Spurs and Chelsea, is this a good time to wildcard?

                                1. FeverPitch
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  28 mins ago

                                  I’m not sure I’m confident enough on who I’d want from these teams (bar James) to commit to them yet on a wc

                                2. Royal5
                                  • 10 Years
                                  27 mins ago

                                  Not sure I'd want any offensive players from Chelsea tbh

                              7. g40steve
                                • 4 Years
                                38 mins ago

                                Thought on possible moves, 2FT?

                                Ward,
                                Trent, Walker, Neco, James
                                Martineli, Son, Salah, Andreas
                                Jesus, Hauland

                                Iversen, Tripper, Bailey, Taylor

                                A Son > KDB save 1 ft

                                B Trippier > 4.5 & Bailey > Rodrigo

                                C Trippier > 5 Cucu, Ake & Ward > Reya or Hendo

                                1. Eleven Hag
                                  • 4 Years
                                  21 mins ago

                                  Is Cucu nailed?

                                  1. POTATO
                                    • 2 Years
                                    19 mins ago

                                    I'd say he's more haired. It's all keratin anyway.

                                  2. Royal5
                                    • 10 Years
                                    15 mins ago

                                    They didn't buy him to sit on the bench. And he impresswd today. Can se him starting most weeks at least.

                                    1. Eleven Hag
                                      • 4 Years
                                      14 mins ago

                                      Wingback or LCB?

                                      1. Royal5
                                        • 10 Years
                                        10 mins ago

                                        Bit of both I reckon

                                2. g40steve
                                  • 4 Years
                                  9 mins ago

                                  & the choice is??

                              8. Eleven Hag
                                • 4 Years
                                23 mins ago

                                These questions making me opt for WC, thoughts plz

                                - Can save 0.5 by getting Saliba for Ramsdale as Arsenal defense cover
                                - Want Darwin for Robbo
                                - Tripper has done his job and now ideal time to get Perisic (for Robbo)
                                - Groz stats are good for third MF (Salah and Martinelli are other two)
                                - Sanchez the best 4.5?
                                - Da Silva, Andreas, NWilliams proved they can chip in whenever necessary

