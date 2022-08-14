445
Community August 14

How to stop FPL ruining your weekend

For most of us Fantasy managers, we’ll have to endure a bad Gameweek or three over the course of a season. Community writer shaun_drift discusses six ways to help stop Fantasy Premier League (FPL) from spoiling your weekend.

Whatever your rank history, if you’re visiting this site, chances are that you take FPL seriously, which means you will have spent many a weekend checking team sheets, goals, assists and every other stat that can earn or deny you the only thing that really matters – points. 

Since I started playing in 2009/10, I have never finished higher than 67k, so clearly, I’m nowhere near an elite manager and can relate to most managers playing the game.

It can be extremely demoralising to be on the end of a big red arrow, but it’s even harder to take when you have put hours of your time into reviewing stats, reports and watching games. 

When the pandemic bit hard and we had the mid-season break, I found it particularly tough to take when everyone was handed a free Wildcard, having deployed mine right before football stopped. This led to a real lack of enjoyment and despite achieving my highest points tally ever, it didn’t translate into a particularly good ‘OR’. The ill feeling of an impending red arrow or missed opportunity can affect many people outside of the game. It has drastically changed my mood before, which is completely unfair on those around me, and in the past I’ve even found it take some enjoyment out of football supporting.

In prior years, having won my mini-league, I felt the sense of achievement was wiped out immediately after the final games were played and I even felt empty because the season was over. I had ruined the game for myself by focusing too much on the negatives and not enough on the positives, to an extent where even the major positive of winning my mini league didn’t feel all that great.

I considered taking a season off to see how I felt about FPL and football afterwards, but honestly, I wasn’t ready to give it up completely. However, I knew that I had to change something to stop it affecting my mood and also so that I actually enjoyed it again.

Since the start of last season I made an effort to be a lot more positive about the game and I’m glad to say, I was able to get the enjoyment back and did not allow the game to ruin my weekends!

Simon March has contributed some excellent articles to this site about our FPL mindsets and how to try and avoid the above feelings. I won’t claim to have anywhere near his intelligence in this field, but wanted to share the changes I have made towards playing, in a bid to try and help anyone who has lost enjoyment or find it affects them negatively beyond the game itself.

1. Set a modest target

There is a lot of focus on the top 10k, but to put that in context, that was the top ~0.0011% of all players last season. Try setting a target that you would be happy with and not focus on what everyone else is aiming for. 

2. Don’t compare yourself to elite managers

If you struggle with the feeling of lagging behind others, just avoid it. It takes time to improve your game, so compare yourself to players around your rank or in your mini-leagues. I found playing my own way and not getting drawn into what others are doing is much more enjoyable.

3. Stay off social media or decide when to interact

There is no doubting the wealth of information and excellent content creators on social media. But I found I was spending too much time reading lots of information from multiple sources, that it ended up confusing me most weeks. Post deadline I would read the success stories, compounding my misery if I’d had a bad week. If you struggle with the same, consider waiting a day or two until the attention turns to the next Gameweek. 

I usually limit my reading and listening to Fantasy Football Scout and one podcast a week nowadays. I appreciate this won’t be for everyone and that interacting with the community is part of the enjoyment. I have found though that my decision-making is much clearer now, and the result is that I feel better when my decisions pay off, and not as bad when they don’t, because I know I made the decisions based on my own theories or accepted risks.

4. Don’t beat yourself up

Shocking revelation: FPL involves luck! Putting the sarcasm aside, it is important to remember this. If you’ve spent a lot of time looking into various data sets and assessed a lot of options, you are bound to miss a haul here and there. Don’t blame yourself if you went with one player over another and missed out: if there was a solid reasoning for doing so, it was probably just bad luck that week.

5. Check the results once, at the end of the day

The impulse to check on the scores every five minutes can be strong, especially when your captain is playing. You may enjoy it this way, but I have found I prefer to get one update at the end of the day’s football. If it’s a bad week I find out in one go, quickly process it and move on. If it’s a good week then great! Waiting until all the football has finished actually brought back some enjoyment for me, as the anticipation become stronger across each day. 

6. Start afresh each week

This is perhaps a bit obvious, but each Gameweek is a new opportunity. Good or bad, put last week behind you and consider the best way to maximise from here. Getting hung up on what went wrong led me to poor decision making and a sense of pressure to get it right this week. 

I know not everyone will relate to this, but hopefully it will help some of you as I know from experience, it’s possible to be excited for and apprehensive about the new season! Keeping our mental health in check is important. If anyone wants/needs to talk across the season, I’m @lightspeed65 on Twitter. Just don’t ask me for team advice… it won’t help!

  1. Tomsk
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    What are people with the 2 lei goalkeepers doing?
    Thinking I might have to find the money to get Mandy.

    1. Tomsk
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      She prob better than Ward. Meant Mendy

    2. STONEROSES
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yeah, it’s not really worked. Might look for way into Mendy/Ederson in 2-3 wks

    3. Puntillimon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Wait and see how mendy fairs today

    4. SmallManFirminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Its Southampton at home next, probably wait until WC.

    5. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Keeping til WC

    6. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      It’s early days, I’m certainly not rushing to upgrade yet - keeper transfers have a habit of biting you!

  2. SmallManFirminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    20 mins ago

    Is Ake safe to bring in, with Stones starting to get some minutes?

    1. Puntillimon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      no

      1. Puntillimon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I’d say the only nailed person is ederson, and maybe KDB

    2. NoSalah'd
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Prefer Walker

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        This, for now

      2. SmallManFirminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        In a norwegian fantasy game I play Walker is 5.5 and Ake 5.0. Have Digne in my team at 5.0(Dont ask Why)

  3. STONEROSES
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Is there really an £8M mid we can trust?
    Foden always a rotation risk
    Martinelli better value Saka
    Kulu will be compromised by Richarlison
    I’ve got Mount atm but jury’s out

    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Maddison could be the one I think. Almost zero rotation risk, on set pieces, focal point of Leicester' attack.

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Diaz?
      Will Rich be a threat to Kulu?

    3. Boz
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Maddison

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      I'm happy to give Mount a few more games. Eyeing up the switch to Maddison at some point but the fixtures are firmly in Mount's favour for the time being

    5. SmallManFirminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Kulusevski or maybe Gundugan.

    6. Dr. Rog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Its the best slot to play the fixtures with. They will all be good at various stages of the season.

      And its only 2 weeks ago that everyone thought Diaz was the best value player in the game. I dont think thats actually changed.

    7. CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I had Maddison and Kulu since the start and I think they're both looking like good picks so far, albeit within a very limited timeframe.

      As I've previously mentioned, I think it's more likely Richarlison has been brought in as backup for Kane / Son rather than Kulu.

      Son is now 30, Kane is getting close to that milestone. Kulu is early 20's and can do 90 mins week in week out and has an immense work rate.

  4. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Sir Alex Ferguson to come out of retirement to save United?

    1. STONEROSES
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yep. I think that will def happen mate

    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      I wish it would!

    3. DelPiero10
        5 mins ago

        No manager can save United.

      • el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Today's players would probably write a grievance after 1st training.
        Snow flakey youths wouldn't cope with old school Manager.
        Probably why Mourinho is struggling.

      • Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Allardyce is expecting the call.

    4. No Need
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      I think the one key point you need to accept in FPL is below. There are a pool of say 100 viable options in the game (take out defensive mids, fringe players, lots of players from the ‘smaller’ clubs etc.). You pick from those, set your stall out and basically hope they have a good day. Some days they all fire, some days a few and some days the dreaded 1s and 2s all line up. You really do little wrong, 90+ pc are ‘template’ anyway so it tends to come down to how your differentials and captain do.

      Luck plays a huge huge part but like poker you just try and make educated guesses on odds, make no silly mistakes by staying involved in team news etc. and try and plan a bit ahead. I think thats all the high HOF guys do and again like poker they get on the right side of these marginal gains more often than not over a long period, not just each week.

      Don’t beat yourself up its really not worth it when you do little wrong.

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        On twitter the pool of players is 15.

      2. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        So true, thank you

    5. NoSalah'd
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      I know it's early but how does Gabriel and Neto to Tomiyasu and Rodrigo for 2ft sound?

      1. Puntillimon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Actually It’s late considering rodrigo rose. Prob wait and see

        1. NoSalah'd
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Oops. Hadn't realised that but have exact money with Tomiyasu being 4.4m

    6. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Best DDG replacement? Have extra funds if a premium keeper is deemed the smartest choice.
      Cheers

      1. nolard
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ederson, Pope, Sanchez
        dependent on how much you want to spend

        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I have 1.5 in the bank I was swaying Ederson was just unsure if he was worth the extra 0.5 really

    7. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      RMWCT?

      Ramsdale
      TAA Robbo Cancelo Perisic
      Kulu Gundogan Martinelli
      Haaland Darwin Jesus

      Ward Da Silva Andreas Patterson

      1. STONEROSES
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        You’ll need Salah. Gundogan bit of waste of a city spot.

      2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        not a fan

    8. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      First manager sacked?

      1. nolard
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Rodgers

      2. STONEROSES
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Ever?
        It was Herbert Cruickshank who lost his position after a poor start from Old Etonians AFC

        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          just now

          He was caned with the birch too for good measure.

      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        If I was to throw in an surprise/outside bet, I'd say maybe Tuchel. Atmosphere still seems quite turbulent there. But I guess Gerrard/Lampard must be leading the race

        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yeah, I still think Lampard but many saying Ten Hag maybe.

      4. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Watford manager.
        They usually only get 2 to 4 games each.

      5. No Need
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Frank. No goals v United in the second half unacceptable

    9. nolard
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Which midfielder under 6.5 mill, apart from Martinelli?

      a) Rodrigo
      b) Harrison
      c) Bruno G
      d) Trossard

      Other?

      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        A- More so following Bamford injury

        1. nolard
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Didn't know about Bamford. Long out?

      2. Werner Bros
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Probably in the right order

        1. nolard
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks

        2. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I'm unsure, he came off injured yesterday

    10. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Best midfielder 5.5m or less?

      1. Crystal Alice
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        get Eze now save a transfer later

    11. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Who wins?
      A) Bowen, Sterling
      B) Darwin plus 50pts

      1. Werner Bros
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Has to be B that is a lot of points

      2. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        B

      3. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I’d like to think A can do it.

    12. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think the jury is still out on Haaland.

      Sure he is a really good player but if the tactic Pep is using for him to just occupy dangerous areas, only have 8 touches of the ball, completing to passes, one from kick ofc and his assist and not having a chance to get a hattrick or more vs Bournemouth is a bit of a mystery. Why have him on the pitch to be a flagpole in certain areas of the pitch?

      It is the same with him not having much involvement vs Westham, involvement in play.

      Newcastle are looking solid defensively and of course they can be crippled but I don't think it will be the case. But who knows.

      In this instance I think Pep has signed a player, Haaland, to try 'scare' opposition defences but might not get any output and banking on him touching the ball a couple of times relying on his killer instinct as a finisher and then dragging him off by 70 minutes because his minites need to be manuged due to previous injuries etc.

      I am happy to jump off of Haaland if I see this same tactic being used GW3.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        He’s on trial?

      2. Dr. Rog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        He will score a silly number of goals for city

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I reckon Darwin will outscore Haaland, again I could be wrong but if you se how Klopp deploys Darwin and makes use of him, I could just be right.

      3. HD7
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        And then he scores a brace in the next match

      4. CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        On another day he scores 2-3. Foden should have squared it, a slightly stronger hand from the goalie on Foden’s goal and Haaland has a tap in and he missed a good chance.

        Where I do agree is that the minutes management means Salah is the better C option.

        1. Lingard’s Shin Guards
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          exactly, fpl has fine margins which can entirely change perspectives

      5. DelPiero10
          just now

          Yeah, the fact they've only scored 6 goals in 2 games while transitioning to a new playing style and he's been directly involved in 50% of those goals is a huge worry.

      6. HD7
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Mates,

        Start 2 from DaSilva Rodrigo Trippier and Pereira next GW?

        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Rod and Trip

      7. dshv
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Ramsdale
        Robbo Taa Cancelo Trippier neco
        Salah Mount Martinelli andreas da silva
        Jesus Haaland archer

        1ft 0.5 itb

        Did bailey to dasilva
        What to do with other ft? Change mount upgrade Or maybe trippier to walker idk…

      8. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Might have to use that LMS mulligan this week.

      9. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Imagine not owning Jeaus.

        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Can't be any active players who don't, surely

      10. adstomko
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        What would you do with this team now? 2FTs

        Ward
        Trent, Robertson, Cancelo
        Salah (C), Maddison, Mount, Martinelli
        Jesus, Wilson, Bamford
        (Iversen, N.Williams, Patterson, Andreas)

        My thinking is Bamford to Toney, or even Mbeumo & Toney instead of Wilson too, & way up Leicester GKs after Saints game. Any player I need to buy/sell?

      11. MyNameIsBigManRedro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        What do we hope for as Utd fans from the Chelsea Tottenham game? A draw so neither pulls away too much?

