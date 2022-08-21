1874
Dugout Discussion August 21

Newcastle v Man City team news: Dias and Mahrez benched, Grealish injured

1,874 Comments
In the final Premier League match of the day, Newcastle United host champions Manchester City at St James’ Park.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

For the visitors, Pep Guardiola makes two changes from the side that beat Bournemouth 4-0 in Gameweek 2, as John Stones and Bernardo Silva replace Ruben Dias and Riyad Mahrez, both of whom drop to the bench.

They sit alongside new signing Sergio Gomez, but Jack Grealish misses out through injury.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are unchanged after last weekend’s goalless draw at Brighton and Hove Albion.

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Max, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Fraser, Ritchie, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff, Wood

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Dias, Mbete, Lewis, Gomez, Phillips, Mahrez, Alvarez, Palmer

FPL 2022/23: Can Dias or Laporte cover Cancelo?

  1. RECKLESS
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Getting Rodrigo for Rashford worked well. Very well as ownership is still low and great fixtures to help continue double pointer form. What work rate and chance creation he is doing

  2. HM2
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Is Gabriel worth the 0.4m over Saliba?

    1. Baps hunter
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Saliba over Gabriel even with same price

  3. keefyefc
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Haaland 3 games in
    What's everyone's thoughts ?
    My opinion
    Ticking along nicely but
    Until he shows he can haul (2 or 3 goals or assists in a game ) not as yet in my opinion captain material
    Okay did it v WH but one was a penalty
    Seems to spend a lot of time creating space for other City players
    Plenty of other performing forwards most cheaper (Toney , Mitro ,Jesus etc) plus Kane .
    I'd like to transfer him out & spend the funds elsewhere but worried by ownership levels

    1. Baps hunter
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      I fear him more than Salah tbh

    2. Randaxus
      • 1 Year
      just now

      He is the greatest goal scorer in the world, he can score 2 or 3 goals in a game, the only thing that will prevent him is injuries or only playing 70 minutes which reduces his chance of getting a brace or a hat trick.

  4. Randaxus
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Wow did you know in the last 3 games Harrison has got 1 goal and 3 assists what a legend, he is in top form.

    1. Baps hunter
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I had him from the start of last season. Disaster.

  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    I've grown to like Tuchel after first impressions that he was aloof.

    But can't agree that the style of Leeds's play today wasn't the difference.

    Yep, Chelsea could have scored but they didn't and Leeds won convincingly.

    https://twitter.com/BBCWYS/status/1561383697319862274?t=gApCG0npNHCu9uKQIAcWjg&s=19

    1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      With Kante out and Gallagher misused by Tuchel, once Jorginho went off there was no control in midfield. You know who Chelsea need right now? Casemiro!

    2. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Interesting stuff thanks for your thoughts on this…..looks like my double Chelsea Defence was a poor pick on wc.

  6. Randaxus
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    The true mavericks on this world, will do the Rodrigo Aaronson Harrison leeds triple up.

    1. Razor Ramon
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      It's the era of the mavericks

  7. Randaxus
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Rodrigo has scored 35 points in 3 games, lord have mercy.

  8. have you seen cyan
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Guys how do you pick captain. Its incredible how bad I am at it. GW1 Kane, GW2 Haaland, GW3 Jesus.

    Two assist and a blank. Pathetic. Didndt have Salah GW1 now I do. Just perma cap him for eternity? I have this issue every season, just one garbage captain pick after the other.

    1. Randaxus
      • 1 Year
      34 mins ago

      When in doubt pick Salah 🙂

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      Best bet is to hold for a few weeks for consistency.

      You're not going to land it each week. That's roulette.

  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    PSG pull out a Fifa move to score from kick off

    https://twitter.com/btsport/status/1561426650524532738?t=YtYRGsL_PAYsdFEcvvrXzA&s=19

