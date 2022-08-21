Newcastle v Man City team news: Dias and Mahrez benched, Grealish injured

In the final Premier League match of the day, Newcastle United host champions Manchester City at St James’ Park.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

For the visitors, Pep Guardiola makes two changes from the side that beat Bournemouth 4-0 in Gameweek 2, as John Stones and Bernardo Silva replace Ruben Dias and Riyad Mahrez, both of whom drop to the bench.

They sit alongside new signing Sergio Gomez, but Jack Grealish misses out through injury.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are unchanged after last weekend’s goalless draw at Brighton and Hove Albion.

GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Max, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Fraser, Ritchie, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff, Wood

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Dias, Mbete, Lewis, Gomez, Phillips, Mahrez, Alvarez, Palmer

Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are all now available.

Join now to get the following…