Newcastle v Man City team news: Dias and Mahrez benched, Grealish injured

In the final Premier League match of the day, Newcastle United host champions Manchester City at St James’ Park.
Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.
For the visitors, Pep Guardiola makes two changes from the side that beat Bournemouth 4-0 in Gameweek 2, as John Stones and Bernardo Silva replace Ruben Dias and Riyad Mahrez, both of whom drop to the bench.
They sit alongside new signing Sergio Gomez, but Jack Grealish misses out through injury.
Newcastle, meanwhile, are unchanged after last weekend’s goalless draw at Brighton and Hove Albion.
GAMEWEEK 3 LINE-UPS
Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Max, Wilson
Subs: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Fraser, Ritchie, Murphy, Anderson, Longstaff, Wood
Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Ake, Cancelo, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Haaland
Subs: Ortega, Dias, Mbete, Lewis, Gomez, Phillips, Mahrez, Alvarez, Palmer
Full-year memberships and monthly subscriptions are all now available.
Join now to get the following…
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers
- Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season
- Exclusive Team Reveal
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats
- Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head
- Integrated ‘live rank’ data
- See how you compare to other FPL managers in our Live Hall of Fame
1 hour, 14 mins ago
Getting Rodrigo for Rashford worked well. Very well as ownership is still low and great fixtures to help continue double pointer form. What work rate and chance creation he is doing