FPL team reveal: A hit for a goalkeeper?

Az is back with another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) team reveal over on our YouTube channel.

Like many FPL managers, his Gameweek 3 ended with a red arrow although only a slight drop. His three transfers created a four-point hit, with the total of new signings Gabriel Martinelli (£6.4m), Reece James (£6.1m) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m) just about exceeding those who made way.

The big decisions to captain Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and persist with Ivan Perisic (£5.5m) also paid off, although Andreas Pereira‘s (£4.5m) eight points were stuck on his bench.

In the second half of this video, Az discusses his starting XI, watchlist and transfer plan for the upcoming weekend.

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]