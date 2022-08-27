574
FPL Gameweek 4: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from the day’s matches all on one screen, from LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points to the underlying Opta stats that have freshly arrived in our Premium Members Area.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news, will follow.

Arsenal2 – 1Fulham
Manchester City4 – 2Crystal Palace
Liverpool9 – 0Bournemouth
Chelsea2 – 1Leicester City
Brighton and Hove Albion1 – 0Leeds United
Brentford1 – 1Everton
Southampton0 – 1Manchester United

  1. DantheManinaPan
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Having Saliba since gameweek 1 has to be my best pick ever.

    Scored an own goal and still top defender so far this season

  2. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) Bailey to Gross (Play cucca with Tripps first sub)

    B) Cucurella to James / Perisic / or anyone up to 6.7

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Sorry drunk post, means I'll bench Andreas to play Gross for A

  3. Eleven Hag
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Save FT here?

    Ederson
    TAA Cancelo James Saliba
    Son Diaz Martinelli
    Jesus Martinelli Haaland
    - Andreas Dasilva NWilliams

    If Son looks rusty again tomorrow, would probably look to get Sterling.

  4. Rbyrne95
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bottomed.

    Best replacement for Zinchenko?… I’d actually have 5.7itb but planning cheaper def to get more funds in for mid. (Have TAA, Walker, Cucu, Williams)

    A) Saliba
    B) Dunk or Veltman
    C) Dalot (Risky)
    D) Other

  5. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Raya (Ward)
    TAA Cancelo James Saliba (Neco)
    Salah Martinelli Aaronson (Dasilva Pereira)
    Haaland Jesus Welbeck

    Have 2FTs, quite unsure of what to do. Thinking about Martinelli or Dasilva to Gundogan, Bernardo or Harrison, maybe Groß, possibly Welbeck out but not sure to who, could punt on Isak but would be simply that, a punt with not much basis. Is Bernardo an option? Played RW against Newcastle, was he central today? Thought someone said he played ahead of KDB. Gundogan still picking up points from the bench. Contemplating Cancelo out but won't be until next week.

  6. antpro26
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bottomed.Worth doing Dasilva > Diaz and Trippier > Fofana before the price rise for -4? Gives me the following:

    Sanchez
    TAA, Cancelo, Fofana (Neco, Patterson)
    Salah, Diaz, Rodrigo, Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland, Jesus, Tony

    Cheers!

  7. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    For those worried about Haaland benching he did score his hat trick in last 30 minutes of game today

  8. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Is a bench of Andreas Archer and 3.9 def too risky?
    it is my only way to get Diaz without losing Rodrigo...

  9. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Might cap Haaland even if he's benched midweek. He's in the 'Salah 16 pointer off the bench vs palace' groove right now.

  10. Miro
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Have exact money to do Salah > Groß and 4.5 > Haaland

    Both rising tonight, should I pull the trigger ?

    1. Rbyrne95
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      No

  11. dshv
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Dasilva/Andreas to

    1. Gross
    2. Eze
    3 keep

    1. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Dasilva to Gross

  12. Tcheco
    • 5 Years
    just now

    A. Toney + Gross

    B. Mitrovic + Rodrigo

  13. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    0.1m short of Cancelo to Trent.

    A) Neco to 3.9m (-4)
    B) Ward to 3.9m (-4)
    C) Save FT, and use 2 transfers next week. But, Trent can rise in value.

    Sanchez, Ward
    Cancelo, James, Saliba, Trippier, Neco
    KDB, Sterling, Martinelli, Gross, Andreas
    Haaland, Jesus, Toney

  14. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Who to win H2H ?
    A- Emerson + 7 pts
    B- Tripper & Kane

