Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 5?

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are mainly looking to Manchester City and Liverpool for the Gameweek 5 captaincy, and as per usual, the Captain Sensible article is here to highlight which assets have the best chance of hauling.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 5 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Tuesday’s 18:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Erling Haaland (£11.8m) is the leader of the captain poll in Gameweek 5, with just over 48% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) is forced to play second fiddle for the first time this season, backed by 22% of those polled.

Gabriel Jesus (£8.2m) occupies third place with 6.7%, followed by Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) and Reece James (£6.1m), with just over 4% each.

THE MAIN GAMEWEEK 5 CAPTAINCY CANDIDATES

ERLING HAALAND / KEVIN DE BRUYNE

Erling Haaland scored a scintillating 20-minute hat-trick in the second half as Manchester City fought back from two down to seal a superb 4-2 victory over Crystal Palace. 

The Norwegian’s first goals at the Etihad Stadium dispelled the narrative of Haaland as a counter-attacking forward as the jubilant home crowd welcomed Sergio Aguero’s long-awaited natural successor. 

Haaland’s first two goals showed the instincts of a penalty box striker and for his third, the Norwegian had an extra string to his bow – pace, power and the finish of a sniper rifle. 

Haaland demonstrates an economy of touches per game similar to Jamie Vardy (£9.4m) but the Norwegian produces the decisive action – and ranks top goal scorer in the Premier League with six goals in four matches. 

READ MORE: How Erling Haaland got more points than touches of the ball in Gameweek 4

The Nordic marksman’s underlying goal threat data after four Gameweeks is division leading, ranking first for shots inside the box (17), big chances (10), and non-penalty expected goal involvement (3.90). 

Haaland seemingly has all the required captaincy elements – form, strong underlying numbers, and the best fixture on paper in Gameweek 5 as Manchester City host Nottingham Forest. 

But caveat emptor applies, especially with Haaland’s excepted minutes during the imminent fixture crunch with Pep Guardiola saying:

“Now he has one game a week. I tell you now when we have games every three days that Erling will not play, I will play Julian.”

Above: Erling Haaland’s goal attempts (18) after four Gameweeks

Kevin De Bruyne has been a stand-out performer this season for Manchester City but registered his first blank of 2022/23 against Crystal Palace on Saturday. 

The playmaker has produced division-leading creative numbers ranking best for big chances created (five) and expected assists (xA 1.88) across the four opening rounds. 

De Bruyne sits second-best in the division for successful crosses (12) and chances created (14), producing a joint-best three assists over the period. 

The Belgian has scope within Manchester City’s system to support Erling Haaland in attack, and De Bruyne sits fourth among midfielders for goal attempts (12) after four Gameweeks. 

Defensively, Nottingham Forest are struggling to adapt to the required level and rank worst for shots on target conceded (27) and expected goals conceded (xGC, 7.92) across the four opening rounds. 

Zonally, Forest show weakness on their right flank, ranking worst for chances conceded (24) and third-worst for crosses conceded (39) from that area this season. 

Above: Nottingham Forest rank worst for goal attempts conceded (79) across the four opening rounds

MOHAMED SALAH/TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

  1. Matthew96
      13 mins ago

      Any ideas on what to do here?

      Raya
      James - TAA - Cancelo - Trippier
      Martinelli - Rodrigo - Salah - Kulusevski
      Jesus - Haaland
      2FT 0.3ITB

      These are the options I've considered:
      A. Salah, Kulusevski, Greenwood - Diaz, Grob, Kane (-4)

      B. Wildcard. Raya, Cancelo, Salah, Kulusevski, Andreas, Greenwood - Ederson, Saliba, Diaz, Grob, (Midfielder upto 6.4m) Kane. Was thinking on choosing Ward Prowse but 0.1 short of that. Gives a benching headache but multiple formations and options to choose from.

      Any other ideas appreciated, thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Matthew96
          11 mins ago

          * Bench: Ward - Trippier - N.Williams - Greenwood

          Open Controls
          1. Valar(Keith)
            • 12 Years
            7 mins ago

            Who is the second Trippier? Is it Andreas?

            Open Controls
        • Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Why would you wildcard that ?!

          Just do Kulu to Diaz

          Open Controls
        • Wonderful Wizard Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          I don't think it's worth it to transfer Salah out just yet, Kulu also looking good.

          Open Controls
        • Ayzay112728
          • 1 Year
          11 mins ago

          Thats a pretty solid squad, why do you want to make such drastic changes?

          Open Controls
        • Team Bobcat
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Chilaxe

          Open Controls
        • banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          Burn the transfer.

          Or, downgrade your bench keeper to 3.9m to squeeze out another 0.1m in your bank.

          Open Controls
      2. Ayzay112728
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        2 FT , 0.4m ITB
        Raya
        Perisic, James, Cancelo, TAA
        Son ,Salah, Martinelli, Neto
        Jesus, Toney
        Bench -, Henderson ,Neco, Andreas,Greenwood

        Should I WC this or do

        Son to a 4.5 -5m MID and then Greenwood to:

        A) Kane
        B) Haaland

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Easy yes I would do A.

          Open Controls
          1. Ayzay112728
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Yea that’s what I was feeling. Feel like I have missed the boat for Haaland, just like i did with Antonio last year 🙁

            Open Controls
            1. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Missed the boat? Lots of games left and I don't really see why Haaland would stop scoring.

              Open Controls
              1. Ayzay112728
                • 1 Year
                just now

                More from a rotation perspective. Don’t know if im overthinking, but with like xMins, feel Kane will outscore over next 5 weeks or so

                Open Controls
        2. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          No reason to WC, just bring do Son/(Toney|Greenwood) -> Somebody/Haaland.

          Open Controls
      3. Valar(Keith)
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Would you prefer TEAM A or TEAM B(posting the whole team even though it's just 2 vs 2 since context is needed)

        TEAM B:

        Sanchez (Ward)
        Taa James Saliba (Neco PATTERSON)
        Salah STERLING Martinelli Gross (Andreas)
        Haaland Toney Jesus

        Ie play 3-4-3 with all the money on the pitch and perma benchers who are capable of coming on in emergencies. Also, a premium in sterling to captain when Salah has a tough fixture and haaland has a rotation scare

        TEAM B:

        Sanchez (Ward)
        Taa James PERISIC (Saliba Neco)
        Salah DIAZ Martinelli Gross (Andreas)
        Haaland Toney Jesus

        Ie Have Saliba on the bench to cover Perisic when he is rotated. Also, rotate gross out for Saliba and vice versa for tougher fixtures. Obviously a small benching headache here..

        Open Controls
        1. Zladan
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          B comfortably.

          Open Controls
          1. Valar(Keith)
            • 12 Years
            9 mins ago

            Haha. I'm not sure if this is in jest due to my typo or referring the second team:)

            Open Controls
        2. Valar(Keith)
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          First is Team A obviously:)

          Open Controls
        3. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          I prefer Team A.

          It is difficult to cover Perisic when he is rotated, because more often than not, he will be subbed on for 10-20min cameos.

          Open Controls
          1. Valar(Keith)
            • 12 Years
            4 mins ago

            Yup. I'd probably just bench Perisic when signs are he won't start ie shot in the dark and fail most of the time. On paper Perisic and Diaz are better than Patterson and Sterling maybe. But with context not really. Team A does look logical and more explosive. team B offers safety though incase i get injuries or if the likes of gross/Martinelli/Saliba lose form

            Open Controls
      4. EL tridente
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        What do to with Neto?
        A) Keep for Bournemouth
        B) Transfer to Gross
        C) Transfer to Rodrigo

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
        3. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          B or C.

          Open Controls
      5. George James
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        Best move for this sorry bunch?

        1FT 0.4ITB

        Ward
        TAA • James • Robertson • Cancelo
        Salah • Martinelli • Rodrigo • Neto
        Haaland • Jesus

        Iversen / Andreas / Neco / Archer.

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Ward. Robbo to Sanchez. Fofana

          Open Controls
        2. Ayzay112728
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          I’d roll the transfer

          Open Controls
        3. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Save the transfer.

          Open Controls
      6. jackruet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        1. Diaz trent and salah is the way to go with pool?
        2. Captain Salah or haaland?

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          1. Yes for now.
          2. Salah

          Open Controls
        2. TN
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          1) these are the three I own currently.

          When it comes to Trent I am happy to keep him for now, he has showcased how he can explode and is essential in my opinion.

          In contrast, Salah has blanked too much this season, and unless he really gets going soon I'm afraid he won't be worth the money!!

          Diaz is a keeper, a more consistent performer in this inconsistent Liverpool side!

          2) Haaland - although the jury is still out on how much of a look in he will get due to peps comments. I'd be tempted to vicecaptain Salah or Diaz - Salah will either get a big haul to prove those who sold him ready for gw5 wrong or he will blank again

          Open Controls
        3. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          1. Yes. (I have none and will buy Trent if Liverpool keeps a clean sheet against Newcastle)
          2. Salah -- why have him otherwise?

          Open Controls
      7. C_G
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        gtg? 3.3 itb, no FT

        Sanchez

        TAA Saliba James Walker

        Diaz Rodrigo KDB(C) Martinelli

        Kane Jesus

        Ward Andreas Neco Greenwood

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          6 mins ago

          3.3itb!!

          Open Controls
          1. C_G
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            did Salah + Bailey ----> Diaz + Rodrigo (2 FTs)

            Open Controls
            1. banskt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Do you think Diaz will score more than Sterling over the next few gameweeks?

              Open Controls
            2. TN
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              Good moves - I'd have preferred Gross I think.

              Brighton are a very good team at the minute and have nice fixtures!

              Open Controls
              1. C_G
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Can easily do Andreas ----> Gross as well next week, or KDB + Andreas ---> Salah + Gross (-4)

                Open Controls
      8. TN
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        Thoughts on this -4...(potential transfers in *BOLD*)

        Meslier (Ward)
        Trent Cancelo James *SALIBA* (Trippier)
        *KDB* Diaz Martinelli *GROSS* (Andreas)
        Haaland Jesus (Plange)

        Players out: Zinchenko, Salah, Dasilva

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          5 mins ago

          Why sell Salah???? For Gross?!

          Open Controls
        2. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          I think just Zinchenko -> Saliba looks good. Hard to say if/when Salah will start scoring more, but KDB hasn't really looked worth his price either.

          Open Controls
          1. TN
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Actually this is a fair comment, can't quite afford Saliba and Gross so I looked to Salah to downgrade.

            Will definitely make the Saliba move though, I don't want to get Neco cos I can't play him this week and I'm investing short term with WC soon-ish.

            Open Controls
        3. Valar(Keith)
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          Zinchenko to neco and da Silva to gross maybe? And then play Andreas this week

          Open Controls
          1. Valar(Keith)
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            You can then play 4-4-2 most weeks rather than bench one of those players every week

            Open Controls
      9. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Ridiculous question but it's due to the state FPL is in atm...

        Would you rather burn an FT, which could mean a higher rank at the end of the season due to less made, or get £0.1m ITB by switching bench fodder?

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Switch bench fodder. Why not. Unless switching from a player to a non player

          Open Controls
      10. HurriKane
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Can we really go wrong with Haaland (C)?

        Best case scenario

        - Starts and get 60 mins.

        Ok scenario

        - City leading comfortably by 3 or 4 goals at 60 mins and pep decides to give him the day off to avoid unwanted injury

        Worst case scenario

        - City drawing at 60 mins and Haaland comes on for 30 mins
        - Still enough times for him to haul considering the amount of chances forest concedes

        Salah is very good option at home to Newcastle but Haaland upside is so so high.

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Haaland could easy come on around 70-75

          Open Controls
      11. manu4life99
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Which downgrade to fund Bailey>Gross?

        A) Cancelo > Dias
        B) Diaz > Rodrigo

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          A but wouldn’t get Dias

          Open Controls
          1. manu4life99
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Better alternative? City clear fav for cleansheet so no def coverage seems a risk

            Open Controls
        2. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Unpopular opinion but Liverpools fixtures will change in a few weeks time. Obviously the likes of TAA should certainly be kept, but there's a chance to downgrade Diaz imo. I wouldn't just yet, however. Also agree that Cancelo could be downgraded to a better option, as stated above

          Open Controls
      12. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        I don't think many love the 1 premium setup but if you were to have 1 premium, would it be:

        A) Salah
        B) Haaland

        current team:

        Sanchez
        TAA, James, Perisic, Cancelo
        Salah, Gundo, Martinelli
        Toney, Jesus, Mitro

        Bench: Trippier, Andreas, Rodrigo

        Really thinking about making the switch to Haaland, despite the chances of rest and rotation.

        Cheers for any opinions

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          A for nailedness

          Open Controls
        2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Haaland rotation risk. Salah underperforming. Very difficult call.

          Open Controls
      13. Messiah Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        How long is Zinchenko expected to be out? Should I do Cucurella in for Zinchenko with one of my 2 FT’s?

        Open Controls
      14. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Which option:

        A) Salah + Jenssen/ Nunez
        B) Diaz + Sterling -4

        Open Controls
        1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
          • 6 Years
          just now

          That's Nunes(Wolves)

          Open Controls
      15. Kodap
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Evening guys, I've got 1FT and 1.6m in the bank, anything worth swapping here? Or even anything for a -4, not taken a hit yet so don't mind it..

        Sanchez
        Taa - Robbo - Cancelo - James
        Salah - Aaronson - Jensen - Martinelli
        Haaland - Jesus

        Ward - Andreas - Neco - Greenwood

        Open Controls
        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Nothing worth a hit. If Aaronson and Jensen can chip in with returns then it's a solid team

          Open Controls
          1. Kodap
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yeah agreed, I quite fancy Guedes at Wolves.. would you do Jensen > Guedes for free?

            Open Controls
      16. Haalander
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Obviously at the moment the template is fairly entrenched with I’m guessing 8/9 general template picks. I’m thinking the only way to try and climb ranks at the moment is punting against the template captain(not always on obvious weeks) but in a staggered way. Looking at captaincy pick this week I’m contemplating salah(21% on poll) vs Haaland on 48%. Problem is you take a risk and if Haaland doesn’t play you’ve lost the edge as vc will be salah. Take week 4 and Haaland cappers had a huge lift vs 80% salah cap. Guess at the moment it’s all about nailing captaincy to gain rank.

        Open Controls
      17. Prinzhorn
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Best targets for the next 4 GW’s

        A) James and Diaz
        B) Sanchez and Gundogan

        Instead of Robbo/Mount/Ramsdale

        Open Controls
      18. TONEY HONEY
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Beşiktaş playing with Sivasspor at the moment. Weghorst 1g 1a. Nkoudu, Alli, Saiss, Gedson Fernandes, Masuaku all playing. Incredible atmosphere

        Open Controls

