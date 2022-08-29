960
Scout Notes August 29

FPL Gameweek 4 review: Haaland treble, Salah blank, Zinchenko injury

960 Comments
Share

A little later than usual, we dissect the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Saturday’s top-flight fixtures. 

For those who prefer a more numbers-based recap, we also have a statistical breakdown of Saturday’s Gameweek 4 action.

The numbers and heatmaps you see in this article are from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

FPL pre-season: Trossard hits hat-trick from wing-back role 1

LIVERPOOL 9-0 BOURNEMOUTH

Roberto Firmino‘s (£8.0m) 22-point haul in Saturday’s win over Bournemouth was not only the highest individual FPL Gameweek score of the season but also over a third of what he managed in the whole of 2021/22.

We’ve seen enough of Firmino in recent years to know that he is capable of producing a monster score (Watford in Gameweek 8 of last season for example) before reverting to underwhelming type but what it does do is lay down the gauntlet to the suspended Darwin Nunez (£8.9m), who will return in Gameweek 6. With Diogo Jota (£8.9m) also in the final stages of recovery from injury, short-term competition is fierce again up top for the Reds.

“In a bunch of outstanding football players and top performances today; loved Robbo’s impact, for example, [he] makes all the difference for us when he’s that lively, but Bobby, yes. He played, I know that’s not the moment to talk about individual performances when you lose at Man United 2-1, but he played a really good game there. Imagine a game against United where we have near 70 per cent possession without Bobby, it would probably have been 49 [per cent], or whatever, so he was everywhere, but today was a completely different game.

“So for him, again, high up the pitch, more between the centre-halves, dropping, yes, but in different areas between the different lines and arriving in the box, being part of the massive chance in the first half when it was the little one-two with Harvey I think, backheel – that’s Bobby Firmino how we all know him. For him, if you talk about what kind you get off the chest, this was a massive game today. So, and the timing couldn’t have been better, to be honest.” – Jurgen Klopp

Most key Liverpool assets filled their boots against sorry Bournemouth on Saturday, with defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m), Andrew Robertson (£6.9m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m) supplementing clean sheets with attacking returns and Luiz Diaz (£8.1m) walking away with a 14-point haul. Most that is, except for Mohamed Salah (£13.0m).

In a season in which there has been plenty of talk about a possible reduction in goalmouth proximity due to Darwin’s arrival, he was ironically at his most dangerous in the Bournemouth game.

MOHAMED SALAH IN 2022/23
GWMatchPen box touchesShotsShots in the boxBig chancesxG
1FUL vs LIV42210.38
2LIV vs CRY103210.34
3MUN vs LIV93300.27
4LIV vs BOU144421.23

‘Variance’/luck can only really explain the two misses below and a blank in a 9-0 win. While there may be a longer-term debate to be had and analysis to be done about Salah’s value and potentially diminishing threat alongside Darwin, transferring the Egyptian out – over 270,000 have done this already – only based on Saturday’s three-pointer does seem short-sighted.

Diaz overtook Salah in the FPL points table after Gameweek 4, although it should be said that his expected goal involvement (xGI) for the season is not far off a third of his Egyptian teammate’s (1.21 v 3.20).

Liverpool probably won’t get an easier league fixture than this all year, with the Cherries looking like a team well out of their depth. Bournemouth’s survival won’t be based on results against Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City, of course, but owners of Pedro Neto (£5.3m) and co will be hoping that their hosts’ confidence is shot to pieces come Gameweek 5 and that the much-needed new recruits still haven’t arrived.

Scott Parker does at least have star striker Dominic Solanke (£5.8m) and club captain Lloyd Kelly (£4.5m) to come back into the side in midweek, with the former only the bench on Saturday and the latter absent with a minor injury.

“At this present moment in time, yeah, for sure [it was the lowest point of my job]. Definitely. But where we currently are, I can see some more, to be honest with you.” – Scott Parker

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold (Clark, 83), Gomez, van Dijk, Fabinho, Robertson (Tsimikas, 69), Henderson (Milner, 69), Elliott (Carvalho, h/t), Diaz, Salah, Firmino (Bajcetic, 70).

AFC Bournemouth XI: Travers, Smith (Solanke, h/t), Mepham (Bevan, 82), Senesi, Zemura, Lerma, Cook (Pearson, 77, Marcondes, 82), Tavernier, Christie (Billing, h/t), Anthony, Moore.

MANCHESTER CITY 4-2 CRYSTAL PALACE

Touches, smouches. Erling Haaland (£11.8m) got on the ball on fewer occasions (16) than Crystal Palace’s second-half substitute Chris Richards (£4.5m) in Saturday’s six-goal thriller at the Etihad but still ended Gameweek 4 with the match-ball and top of the FPL points table.

960 Comments Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Those advisers telling you to keep Salah!

    Top of my ml, played Hauland perma cap & got 106 this week, oh & no Salah!!

    301 points 8k rank 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Same at top of my ml, he doesn’t have Salah, so captains Haaland

      Open Controls
    2. AzzaroMax99
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Salah could score hatty vs New and Haaland could be benched.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Could, might, if, should ??

        Open Controls
        1. AzzaroMax99
          • 5 Years
          2 hours ago

          Yup. Just like that Haaland perma cap guy xD

          Open Controls
      2. Muchentuchel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        when will people learn Newcastle is an absolute top6 candidate and not a team of mugs catching 3 goals from Salah

        Open Controls
        1. AzzaroMax99
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          That is true but they also conceided 3 from City. Pool is maybe in some sort of crisis but they are at least as good as City is.

          Open Controls
          1. v1nc3
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            “Pool is at least as good as City”

            Lol

            Open Controls
  2. ResultatFar
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Best option of the below? Already own Harrison

    A) Gross
    B) Zaha (if fit)
    C) Gundogan
    D) Rodrigo

    Open Controls
    1. AzzaroMax99
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      B if fit

      Open Controls
    4. El Tel
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  3. AzzaroMax99
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Save FT & G2G?

    Sanchez
    Robbo Cancelo Saliba
    Salah(C) Martinelli Rodrigo Kulu
    Haaland Jesus Toney

    Iversen Andreas Neco Patterson

    Open Controls
  4. Pringle
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Who to replace Mount with?

    A. Gundo
    B. Diaz

    Open Controls
    1. AzzaroMax99
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Diaz

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Diaz unless the price difference matters (which it could since Diaz is more expensive than Mount)

      Open Controls
  5. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Too sideways to do Kulusevski to Diaz on a free?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Gut usually beats forum replies

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I don't think so.

      Diaz comes in from the left into central positions more often.

      He's also got a better scoring record, but need to check if that's career goals or this seasons sample on SofaScore.com.

      0.8 per game v 0.3. Kulusevski assists more tho.

      Open Controls
  6. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Is eze the best 5/5.5 midfielder? Palace fixtures now look good

    Open Controls
    1. Feed tha Sheep
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Think so

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Cheers really tempted to upgrade da silva to him

        Open Controls
  7. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    What about Walker & da silva to Patterson & eze?

    Open Controls
  8. Gizzachance
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Top 3 in my m/l don’t have salah
    Top is in top 30k
    They just cap hasland which no doubt they will this week

    Open Controls
  9. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    So THIS is why Boly behaved so badly yesterday:

    "Fabrizio Romano
    @FabrizioRomano

    Nottingham Forest are closing in on their 19th summer signing: talks now progressing to final stages for Willy Boly as new centre back, it’s really close.

    Forest hope to get it done in 24h to agree with Wolves and then complete medical."

    To be fair, Forest need better than their 3 Championship-level centre backs. Has Boly still got it??

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      My goodness!

      Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Good signing

      Open Controls
    3. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      How many signings have Forest made? Madness.

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        It says in my post.

        Open Controls
        1. Scots Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          So it does.

          19 - have to admire their ambition. But they have to stay up.

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Good manager & style of play, attractive to recruiting.

            Open Controls
  10. Feed tha Sheep
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    What would you do here with 2FTS (0.6ITB)?

    Ramsdale Ward
    Trent Robertson Cancelo James NWilliams
    Salah Martinelli Rodrigo Bailey Andreas
    Haaland Jesus Stansfield

    A. Ramsdale & NWilliams > Sanchez & Saliba
    B. Ramsdale & Bailey > Sanchez & Grob
    C. Robertson & Bailey > Dunk & Gundogan
    D. NWilliams > Dunk (save FT)

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. El Tel
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  11. laGan1n1
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Martinelli to Guedes ?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      ... could be inspired.

      Or you could be going to early?

      Open Controls
      1. laGan1n1
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        I have a good feelig about this, at least for the next two games...

        Open Controls
  12. Ci Siamo
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Who scores more the next two games?

    A) Aaronson

    B) Eze

    Open Controls
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Muchentuchel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      fully backing the Son of Aaron here

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Eze may assist more and get more points.

      Leeds have better fixtures in the next 3 so if Aaronson scores it could well be him.

      These questions are too tight to call.

      Open Controls
    4. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      A for sure imo.

      Open Controls
    5. El Tel
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  13. cigan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Any news on Zaha, is he going to be fit tomorrow? I saved the transfer last round and had to swallow a sad KDH 1-pointer

    I've got 2 FT and I obviously want Haaland but I don't like losing Kane as he looks like the main source of Spurs points and he's actually a differential as things stand

    A) Ederson & Zaha > Sanchez & Diaz (exact cash)
    B) Salah & Jesus > Haaland & Diaz (is this crazy?)
    C) Zaha > Odegaard/Harrison/Rodrigo/ASM (if not fit)
    D) KDH > Elliott or Xhaka (boring but lets me reevaluate)

    Ederson (Ward)
    Trent Cancelo James Trippier (Neco)
    Salah Zaha Martinelli Gross (KDH)
    Kane Jesus (Archer)

    Open Controls
    1. El Tel
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  14. El Tel
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Split between two different approaches for GW5 with 2FT and 0.5 ITB.

    Current team:

    Ederson
    James TAA Cancelo Gabriel
    Odegaard Harrison Diaz
    Kane Jesus Haaland
    Bench: Ward, Nico, Andreas, DaSilva

    Which approach is best….

    A) Cancelo & DaSilva to Dalot & Gundogen (play 343)
    B) Gabriel to Dunk GW5, then DaSilva to 5.5 (possibly MGW) in GW6

    Thanks all

    Open Controls
    1. cigan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Out of those B but with Eze

      Open Controls
  15. BlzE_94
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Save FT?

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo James Saliba
    Salah Diaz(c) Martinelli
    Haaland Jesus Toney

    Ward Andreas Dasilva Patterson

    Open Controls
    1. El Tel
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
    2. cigan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      100%

      Open Controls
    3. Kane Toads
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      yep - save

      Open Controls
  16. Silecro
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Is Rodrigo still best Leeds asset?

    Open Controls
  17. Lord of Ings
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Irrespective of price, best option out of this lot for the next 3-5 weeks?
    A)Luis Diaz
    B)Gundogan
    C)Rodrigo/Harrison
    Anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Diaz probably

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Remontada
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  18. aleksios
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Save ft?

    --Sanchez
    --TAA--Robbo--Cancelo
    --Salah--Rodrigo--Martinelli--Andreas
    --Toney--Haaland--Jesus

    --Ward--Dasilva--Trippier--Neco.

    Thanks all.

    Open Controls
  19. Blens
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Need help guys - so frustrated with my team particularly as on paper it doesn't look too bad. Have 2FT and 0.9 ITB (had kept this to do a move for Haaland but no need to worry about rotation risk). What do I do with this lot?

    Sanchez
    Cancelo TAA James Pulisic
    Salah Neto Martinelli
    Toney Jesus Kane
    Subs Ward Dasilva N.Williams Bailey

    Help me guys please...2FT and 0.9ITB

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCoyote97
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Kane > Haaland
      Neto > Gross

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.