202
Scoreboard August 20

FPL Gameweek 3: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

202 Comments
Share

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from the day’s matches all on one screen, from LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points to the underlying Opta stats that have freshly arrived in our Premium Members Area.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news, will follow later in the evening.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

FPL Gameweek 3: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Bournemouth0 – 3Arsenal
Leicester City1 – 2Southampton
Fulham3 – 2Brentford
Everton1 – 1Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace3 – 1Aston Villa
Tottenham Hotspur1 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

Bournemouth v Arsenal team news: Gunners unchanged

If you haven’t seen already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.

202 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Deanamo Jammy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Zinchenko, when moved centrally, appears to be filling the same role Xhaka filled before this season. His attacking potential seems overstated.

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
        4 mins ago

        Xhaka isnt actually a bad option at 5m. Seems more fwd now

        Open Controls
        1. Deanamo Jammy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Absolutely.

          Open Controls
    2. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cash > Saliba as my cash cow transfer this week, no other fires burning.

      Open Controls
    3. squ1rrel
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Gundo -> Diaz for FT?

      Open Controls
      1. jacob1989
          just now

          not yet.

          Open Controls
      2. Zimo
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Should I do Zinchenko to Perisic if no other pressing problems this week?

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          just now

          You going there??? I don't know, Conte looks a bit crazy to me and may make you want to vomit.

          But your choice.

          Open Controls
      3. Sergio Giorgini
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Bottomed - can someone tell me what happens during the World Cup with regard to transfers?

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Unlimited!

          Open Controls
          1. Zimo
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Power!

            Open Controls
            1. Zimo
              • 4 Years
              just now

              said Emperor Palpatine calmly

              Open Controls
          2. Sergio Giorgini
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Is that separate to the Wildcards? So essentially there are 3 wildcards this yr?

            Open Controls
            1. Zimo
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Yeah but u have to use your first Wildcard before this.

              Open Controls
        2. maditass
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          You get a wildcard

          Open Controls
          1. Please Help I Don't Kn…
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            So we effectively have 3 wild cards?

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah but you can play a chip

              Open Controls
              1. Sergio Giorgini
                • 10 Years
                just now

                What do u mean sorry

                Open Controls
        3. Echoes
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          We get a WC as compensation for the madness of hosting a World Cup mid season.

          Open Controls
        4. Arn De Gothia
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          We have an ”extra wildcard”

          Open Controls
        5. Clintymints
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Extra Wc, basically. I had no issues burning mine in gw1

          Smoke 'em if you got 'em

          Open Controls
      4. AzzaroMax99
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Better option:

        A) Ake (have Dias)
        or
        B) Cucurella

        Open Controls
        1. Please Help I Don't Kn…
          • 5 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      5. Aye
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Martinelli and Zaha (442)

        Or

        Martinelli and Toney -4 (433)

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Toney for me

          Open Controls
        2. Clintymints
          • 13 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      6. Zoostation
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I really am not loving Kulusevski in my team, can’t afford Son or Kane.

        Move onto Maddison or hold?

        Open Controls
        1. jacob1989
            3 mins ago

            not now. Maddison plays che away next.
            maybe Foden or Diaz

            Open Controls
          • Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            Why no love there?

            Open Controls
            1. Zoostation
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Out too wide, didn’t seem to have the speed to cut inside enough for chances.

              I may be over analyzing but that’s what it seemed like watching.

              Open Controls
        2. jacob1989
            4 mins ago

            learned my mistake. never gonna start ward again over Sanchez.

            Open Controls
            1. Brakos2k
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Ditto!

              Open Controls
            2. Please Help I Don't Kn…
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Leicester are terrible this season. Relegation material.

              Open Controls
          • dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Is Neto a hold now and possibly play v NEW, bou and SOU?

            I know further price drop likely but no where else to go without taking a hit. Also have Neco and Andreas so need to play one of the 3.

            Hit would be Neto to Reed and Neco up to 4.9 defender - that .1 Neto drop last night was so annoying or would have made the move pre deadline this morning and got Cucurella at 5m

            Open Controls
            1. Over Midwicket
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Ditch. Wolves are dreadful in attack.

              Open Controls
            2. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Can you not try get Mitro upgrading your 3rd forward? He probably is going to earn you some cash too.

              Open Controls
            3. Arn De Gothia
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Or WC, you’ll Have a new one soon

              Open Controls
          • Better Call Raul
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            What to do with Saka??

            Already have Martinelli and triple Liverpool

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Maybe Mount could shed a light ... wait and see

              Open Controls
            2. Echoes
              • 2 Years
              just now

              See how Mount does tomorrow and move to him if he does well

              Open Controls
          • Over Midwicket
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Best 5.1mil max GK until GW8 WC? Initially was on Rsmmers but the way Arsenal dominate possession he won't get many saves or baps as last year. Henderson for monster hauls? Mendy? Thanks all.

            Open Controls
            1. Arn De Gothia
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Hendo seems popular

              Open Controls
            2. dshv
              • 5 Years
              just now

              You are playing for cs .. saves could be goals …

              Open Controls
            3. Please Help I Don't Kn…
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Mendy for consistency imo. If you're adventurous go for Hendo.

              Open Controls
          • KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Pretty solid start to the season, still have 2 FTs but not sure what to do.
            Any suggestions please?

            Ward
            Trent | Cancelo | Castagne
            Salah | Martinelli | Aaronson | Dasilva
            Kane | Haaland | Jesus

            Iversen | Andreas | Neco | Patterson

            0.3ITB too

            Thanks

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.