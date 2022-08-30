FPL Gameweek 5 team news: Live updates from Klopp, Pep and more

We’ll have all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates, team news and key manager quotes from seven more Premier League press conferences being held today.

Scott Parker was also due to face the media but after his dismissal on Tuesday morning, it’s unclear whether anyone from Bournemouth will be taking questions from journalists.

We heard from nine top-flight bosses on Monday, five of them ‘live’ and four of them via some embargoed quotes held back from Saturday.

That presumably means that the managers of Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers won’t be staging live press conferences for Gameweek 5, while Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag will only do so after the FPL deadline has passed.

KEY UPDATES

Newcastle United : Bruno and Saint-Maximin concerns

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Already without Callum Wilson (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee) and Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring), Newcastle have been hit by more injury blows heading into Wednesday’s match at Anfield.

Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) are significant doubts, although Kieran Trippier should at least be fine.

“He’s doing well. I don’t know about this game coming up, but hopefully not long after if he doesn’t make this game. He’s very positive, in good spirits, desperate to get back and be involved. He’s a big player for us and we need to get him back as quickly as possible. Just a slight hamstring.” – Eddie Howe on Bruno Guimaraes

The club are also facing a race against time to register Alexander Isak in time to play, although at least have up to 75 minutes before kick-off to do so.

“I don’t know, I still don’t know. I hope so, I desperately hope so. It’d be great to see him involved for us but we’re in the hands still of other people. So desperately hoping that gets done before the weekend, but there’s no guarantee. It could go down to the wire.” – Eddie Howe

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Orel Mangala (hamstring), Moussa Niakhate (hamstring) and Omar Richards (leg) are out of Wednesday night’s trip to face Manchester City.