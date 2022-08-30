333
Rate My Team August 30

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

333 Comments
The next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is fast approaching, with the Gameweek 5 deadline tonight at 6pm BST.

Five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, is back again to answer some of your pre-match posers over the next 60 minutes, whether you’re mulling over transfers, deliberating over the captaincy or anything in between.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

READ MORE: Live updates from today’s pre-Gameweek 5 press conferences

  1. tim
    • 13 Years
    39 mins ago

    Any chance we get leaked City team news before deadline?

    Not sure if I should captain Haaland or KDB!

    1. Piksau
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      KDb is the safer option. Haaland is the, i believe, high risk high reward category this and next GW.

    2. Sergio Giorgini
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Considering the deadline is tonight and they play tomorrow I'd seriously doubt it

    3. zdrojo187
      • 7 Years
      33 mins ago

      I'am worried that Haaland might come from the bench for Alvarez in 60-70 min...

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      no chance

  2. Gooner97
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Mendy (Ward)
    Robbo James White Dias Cancelo
    Salah Mount Martinelli (Andreas DaSilva)
    Jesus Kane (Archer)

    2FT, 0.2£ ITB

    What would you change? I feel stuck honestly.

    Would you get rid of Mendy/Mount or keep them vs Soton? If yes, for whom?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Yes. So many options, you can surely choose your replacements

      1. Gooner97
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Idk about Mount honestly, at this point after all the price drops maybe he will deliver. But who knows...

        Do you think Diaz/Kulu are a better option than Gundo?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          I have Diaz & Gundogan. Not too sure how long I'll be keeping Diaz once Darwin is back. Gundogan's mins obviously more risky but I'm feeling really good about him - he's really benefitting from Haaland & I think he'll outscore Diaz over the next few weeks as long as he's starting 3/4 ish

          1. Gooner97
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Thanks mate!

    2. Conte's Son
        14 mins ago

        Mount for Gungdoen or Rodrigo? And Robbo to TAA

        1. Gooner97
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Would you keep Mendy then?

    3. FDMS All Starz
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      What would you do here? 0.0itb & 2FTs

      Ederson
      TAA Cancelo Robbo James
      Salah Zaha* Martinelli Andreas
      Haaland Jesus

      Ward Dasilva Neco Archer

      1. Gooner97
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Maybe sell Robbo and Zaha

      2. cigan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I've got a similar team and just did Ederson & Zaha > Sanchez & Diaz

    4. Piksau
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Have Raya and Ward.
      Should i do Ward -> Sanchez?

    5. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Best option here?

      a. kulu > gundo and save a ft
      b. kulu bailey > rodrigo gross
      c. mendy kulu bailey > sanchez gundo gross -4

      mendy
      taa robbo cancelo dunk
      salah kulu martinelli andreas
      haaland jesus

      ward bailey neco greenwood

      1. Sloopy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        14 mins ago

        C imo. Would pay off in the next weeks of it doesn't already this week.

        1. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Thanks. Confused between B and C. Not sure if gundo is worth the hit.

    6. clarkey_2000
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Thoughts on these moves?

      Walker + Mount -> Estupinian + Foden

      Walker + Mount + Archer -> 3.9 def + Harrison + Toney for -4

      Mount price drops are killing me and I almost feel like being stubborn and just keeping him until he returns

      1. Piksau
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Unless Mount starts scoring every week, i wouldn't bet on it. Plus, Sterling is on fire and in those situations the team will naturally look to pass to him in the final 3rd.
        Not saying that Mount will not score, but i cut my losses last week.

    7. DortmundisLove
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      37 mins ago

      The narrative that Haaland doesn’t start seems strange to me. Based on Pep roulette that has never been predictable and a comment that could apply any time during the season.

      1. Piksau
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        He may start this GW...i would bet he is rested in the next GW though if he does start this one.
        One the other hand, its NFO, i don't think Pep needs to start him this game.

      2. denial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Yeah, I read his comment as meaning when CL starts up properly and they are playing 3 matches a week. Obviously we all know who we're dealing with here but I reckon he'll start FWIW.

    8. Tsparkes10
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Risky captain: Haaland
      Head captain: Jesus
      Fun/Punty captain: TAA

      Hmmm

    9. Casualspotted
        36 mins ago

        Anyone else considering selling Perisic if he starts tonight?
        Fulham next which is likely to rest, then City away and i m going to WC in GW 9

      • g40steve
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        Cap leave or KDB Sterling?

        Reya
        Veltman, Saliba, James, Trent.
        Martinelli, Diaz, Sterling, KDB.
        Jesus, Hauland C

        Ward, Andreas, Neco, Taylor

      • teverobinson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Should I stick with Mount, taking into account his forthcoming decent fixtures, or should I replace him?
        If replacing, who would you go with?

        1. Sloopy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          replace with Gundogan imo!

          1. teverobinson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Cheers Sloopy. Do you think he will start the next game though?

      • Siva Mohan
        • 10 Years
        30 mins ago

        Ramsdale
        TAA | James | Trippier | Cancelo
        Salah | Mart | Rodrigo
        Toney | Jesus | Haaland
        Ward | Andreas | Bailey | Patterson

        1 FT & 0.2 ITB

        lost 0.3 on Bailey already ..

        A. Rams + Trippier >> Sanchez + Perisic (-4)
        B. save FT

        Please suggest, thanks.

        1. Corona is not good 4 U
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          I would do A.

        2. Sloopy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Would Perisic start??? B imo!

        3. Wild Card this!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Got Perisic and Sanchez but wouldn’t be going for Perisic now…on WC maybe after few GW’s. Definitely not for a hit.

      • Corona is not good 4 U
        • 2 Years
        28 mins ago

        Walker -> Saliba for free that I will not loose a free transfer?

        Thank you!

        1. Siva Mohan
          • 10 Years
          just now

          yes

      • Lallana
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Bournemouth sacking Parker seems like an egotistical move by the board.

        3 pts in the first 4 after playing Arsenal, Liverpool & City seems fine as a promoted team.

        1. Siva Mohan
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          without strengthening the team they will go down anyway .. he asked for new players and they don't want to spend and happy with relegating to championship .. good for Parker.

      • Atimis
        • 5 Years
        27 mins ago

        Play one of DaSilva/Pereira or take a hit?
        Tempted to bring Harrison/Rodrigo as seem to be good for next few GWs.

        Rambo
        TAA/Robo/Cancelo/Perisic
        Salah/Martinel/Gross
        Haaland/Jesus

      • KnightSlayer
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        Cancelo to 4.0

        Can get Foden, Gundogan or Bernardo

        1. Sloopy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Not this week imo!

        2. Gooner97
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Gundogan

      • Jengkreng
          23 mins ago

          Gundo,foden and bernardo...who should i pick?

          1. Sloopy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Gundo started on the bench last game. Ithink he starts this one. I am sure of the other two.

            1. Sloopy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              not sure if the other two start.....

        • Silecro
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          What transfer option is best here? Have 2 fts

          Ramsdale
          TAA, Robbo, Walker, Trippier
          Salah, Kulu, Martinelli
          Haaland, Jesus, Mitro

          Ward, Neco, Dasilva, Andreas
          0.2 itb

          A) Martinelli > Rodrigo and save other ft
          B) Trippier, Dasilva > Patterson, Gross
          C) Robbo, Dasilva > Cucu/Koulibaly, Rodrigo
          D) Kulu, Dasilva > Rodrigo, Gross

          1. Sloopy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            B or D

        • Corona is not good 4 U
          • 2 Years
          4 mins ago

          Walker -> Saliba for free that I will not loose a free transfer?

          Thanks!

        • mcginnntonic
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          G2G?

          Ramsdale (Ward)
          Trent Cancelo James Perisic (Patterson)
          Sterling Gundogan © Martinelli Harrison (Pereira)
          Haaland Jesus Toney

          1. mcginnntonic
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Lol just realised thats too many players ffs.

            1. mcginnntonic
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              So, who to bench from that lot?

