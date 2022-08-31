2830
Dugout Discussion August 31

Wednesday team news: Haaland starts, De Bruyne benched

2,830 Comments
Five more Gameweek 5 fixtures take place this evening, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City among the teams in action:

The question on many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ lips ahead of the release of tonight’s teamsheets was whether Erling Haaland would start or not, and the Norwegian striker does indeed make Manchester City’s line-up for the fifth straight league match.

Julian Alvarez and Ilkay Gundogan are also included in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI as Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez make way.

Perennial title rivals Liverpool are meanwhile unchanged from their 9-0 win over Bournemouth.

City and Liverpool are up against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United respectively, who make seven changes between them.

New Magpies signing Alexander Isak is among four players brought into Eddie Howe’s line-up, with Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett and Ryan Fraser also getting recalls. Chris Wood, Fabian Schar and Sven Botman are benched, while the injured Allan Saint-Maximin misses out altogether.

Steve Cooper’s three alterations see new signings Renan Lodi, Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler oust Harry Toffolo, Jesse Lingard and Steve Cook.

Spurs’s only change – Yves Bissouma for Rodrigo Bentancur – is enforced, which means the usual front three and Ivan Perisic keep their places.

Hammers boss David Moyes makes three changes to the side that beat Aston Villa, with Michail Antonio, Vladimir Coufal and Said Benrahma starting. Ben Johnson, Emerson Palmieri and Gianluca Scamacca make way, while Lucas Paqueta is on the bench.

Albert Sambi Lokonga for the injured Mohamed Elneny is Mikel Arteta’s only alteration for Arsenal’s clash with Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard makes four changes to the Villans’ side from Gameweek 4: Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey come in as Douglas Luiz, Danny Ings, Calum Chambers and Philippe Coutinho drop to the bench.

Interim Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil makes four changes to Cherries’ line-up as Neto, Lloyd Kelly, Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke are promoted to the starting XI. Marcos Senesi, Kieffer Moore, Jaidon Anthony and Mark Travers are benched.

Opponents Wolves are unchanged.

GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Sambi Lokonga, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus.

Subs: Turner, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Marquinhos, Smith

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Kamara, McGinn, Buendia, Watkins, Bailey.

Subs: Olsen, Luiz, Ings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Coutinho, Archer, Iroegbunam

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri; Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Foden; Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, De Bruyne, Sergio Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Gomes, Lewis, Knight, Wilson-Esbrand

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson; Worrall, McKenna, Kouyate; Williams, O’Brien, Yates, Lodi; Gibbs-White, Freuler; Johnson

Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Cook, Colback, Awoniyi, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Dennis

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Kelly, Zemura, Cook, Lerma, Billing, Christie, Tavernier, Solanke

Subs: Hill, Fredericks, Marcondes, Lowe, Moore, Anthony, Senesi, Travers, Stacey

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Jose Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Jonny, Nunes, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Goncalo Guedes, Jimenez, Pedro Neto

Subs: Sarkic, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Ronan, Dendoncker, Podence, Traore, Hwang, Campbell

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Randolph, Ogbonna, Coventry, Emerson, Downes, Lanzini, Paqueta, Cornet

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Skipp, Richarlison, Sessegnon, Forster, Spence, Tanganga, Sarr, Lenglet.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Milner, Jones, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips

Newcastle United XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Targett, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Fraser

Subs: Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson

GAMEWEEK 5 RESULTS SO FAR

Leeds United1 – 1Everton
Southampton2 – 1Chelsea
Fulham2 – 1Brighton and Hove Albion
Crystal Palace1 – 1Brentford

  Magic Zico
    
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Perisic auto sub in for Mark?

    Open Controls
  Danstoke82
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pondering these moves;

    Robbo + Archer > Neco + Isak -4

    Will give me £1.0ITB

    Open Controls
    SalahFingers
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      I wouldn't for -4, but I like the isak differential in case he ends up good value.

      Open Controls
      Danstoke82
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Would change the formation to 4-3-3. Robbo just not doing enough but I’m torn because they have Everton next

        Open Controls
        SalahFingers
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Agree. I have TAA so similar issue, but I have James to get rid of too.

          Open Controls
  Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best captain this weekend?

    A. KDB (avl)
    B. Haaland (avl)
    C. Kane (FUL)
    D. Salah (eve)

    Open Controls
    TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Unfortunately it's becoming very boring now

      Open Controls
      Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This 😆 it does not matter you captain, it's a lottery

        Open Controls
    Flynny
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    SalahFingers
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Haaland every week from now on....

      Open Controls
    Qaiss
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      KDB will be the best captain this week but it's hard to get him unless you are willing to sell Salah or Haaland

      Open Controls
    JBG
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      A if he starts.

      Open Controls
    Fish up a tree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      It depends when you think the Haaland rest comes as Seville away on Tuesday

      Open Controls
  Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    72, Haaland Cap and still red arrow. Mental.

    Open Controls
    TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Must be highly ranked

      Open Controls
      Badger Badger Mushroom Mush…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        350k now. Was in the top 50k at one point tonight. Salah killed me.

        Open Controls
    banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      The template supporting cast was immense this week.

      Martinelli 10
      Salah 10
      Andreas 6
      Cancelo 12
      Jesus 6

      Open Controls
      Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Got all of them 😛

        Open Controls
    Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Same here 71 red arrow at 1.1m now

      Open Controls
  Tsparkes10
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Robo, Archer, Rodrigo to Trippier, Mccalister, Isak (-4). Easy done. Neto survives again

    Open Controls
  TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    What's pep bringing on KDB for when they're cruising? It's just weird. Bald c***

    Open Controls
    Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    Rocket Raccoon
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Ha ha ha

      Open Controls
  nobwak
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    So are we still all knee jerking Salah out for a hit, or has our view of his future returns all changed dramatically in the space of 30 minutes?

    Open Controls
    TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Salah was rubbish in that match. There was a couple of balls over his shoulder which he would have taken down and then scored last season.

      He looks slightly off so far.

      Open Controls
      JBG
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Most obvious have Haaland as perma captain after today so I can see the appeal.

      Open Controls
      mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        *obviously* I meant to write

        Open Controls
    Muchentuchel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      jesus, nothing to do with kneejerking, he's just not the best option at the moment. If you haven't realised that even today, you will never realise it.

      Open Controls
    SalahFingers
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Honestly, Him, KDB, Kane, all seem decent value for money.

      Even though Salah is doing well, his team isn't really.

      Open Controls
    Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Tempted. He looks off and isn't justifying his price tag

      Open Controls
    Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I'm getting him out, but will give him one more weekend so that I don't have to spend to do it.

      Open Controls
  mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Good time to bring in KDB after his rest, no?

    Salah to KDB or unnecessary?

    Open Controls
  Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Martinelli 10 pointer 😮

    Open Controls
    Gubby-Allen
just now
        just now

        My first sub.

        Lost 19 points on the bench for the second time in two weeks. 16 on wk one. Over 20 points in GW4 but thankfully played my bench boost then.

        I will get his 10 if Rashford does not play. James drops out but Perisic has to come on for him.

        Open Controls
    Ninja Škrtel
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      man such a lucky assist...phewww. green arrows!

      Open Controls
      Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Same! I was heading down about 5%, now up the same amount.

        Open Controls
    Granville
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Alvarez is an interesting one. 3rd striker opportunity for just 6.2m

      Open Controls
      TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Seems like an exceptionally frustrating asset. Also the forward spots are too hot right now.

        Open Controls
      F4L
        • 7 Years
        just now

        looks special, just so busy on the pitch

        really depends on minutes, you'd need at least 110+ every 3 matches to justify imo

        Open Controls
    TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Sad times when you are literally forced to captain the same guy week in week out

      Open Controls
      Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Can't see myself captaining Haaland in the next 2, maybe 3 fixtures.

        Open Controls
        TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          The risk isn't worth it. I've been burned twice now, never again

          Open Controls
          Qaiss
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I don't see a start against Villa and then they play Spurs, when Jesus has Everton.

            Open Controls
        banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Good luck. Not sure about Villa but Haaland will definitely start against Spurs, if not injured.

          Open Controls
      DortmundisLove
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        You mean like Salah for years?

        Open Controls
      Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Like what happened literally most of last year with Salah?

        Open Controls
        TheBiffas
          • 1 Year
          just now

          It wasn't this bad

          Open Controls
      Alan The Llama
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        You're gonna captain Gundogan every week?

        Open Controls
      Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I've done Salah x 5 so far. Probably explains my s*** rank.

        Open Controls
    Shark Team
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bench Cucurella or Estupiñan?

      Open Controls
      Dat Guy Welbz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Estupinan - just

        Open Controls
    Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Got kind of a benching nightmare for the weekend at the moment, so getting Salah out isn't going to be a priority.

      Ward
      James - TAA - Trippier - Dunk - Neco
      Salah - Gross
      Haaland - Kane - Jesus

      Iversen, Martinelli (whom I really don't want to bench), Andreas, DaSilva

      Would BB (it's usually my most worthless chip), but don't want to play Iversen OR spend (0 ITB).

      Open Controls
      InsertPunHere
1 min ago
          1 min ago

          Play Martinelli instead of Gross/Dunk then.

          Open Controls
          Pad Randa (The OG)
            • 10 Years
            just now

            LEI smell ripe for a CS, though...

            Open Controls
      BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haaland already sounds like Pep. Did not take that much time to get to know him.

        Open Controls
      banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Missed the 6 points from Andreas for the KDB cameo. Frustating.

        Open Controls
      Puntillimon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        900k to 500k with Salah cap. Lucky me.

        Open Controls
      Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Scratching my head as to how I got a green with no Haaland captain and very relieved by the late late Mo show.

        Regardless … Robertson needs to go, enough is enough of the Liv DD

        Open Controls
        Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          EVE and WOL is a pretty decent fixture combo for CS though?

          Open Controls
          Royal5
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Maybe your rank is 7 mill?

            Open Controls
      OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        actually feel sick, season was going well but after Pep comments I switched Haaland > KDB, even saw it recommend in a YouTube video with Mark.

        2 hattricks later has cost me 60pts ground on rivals after being top of all mini leagues, feel like season is over already for me 🙁

        Open Controls
        MyNameIsRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          I captained KDB over Haaland and couldn’t care less. Long way to go mate

          Open Controls
        Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Reset, try the next thing

          Open Controls
        Scots Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          You’ve lots of time to pull those points back.

          Best to avoid Mark’s advice right now, he’s on a bad run.

          Open Controls
      Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        It’s not even skill at this point if you own Salah.

        Jammy points against United and jammy assist tonight!!

        Either way as if I’m only 1.1m and I captained KDB and don’t have Salah lol.

        Open Controls
        Dat Guy Welbz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          He missed a sitter against Bournemouth so owners unlucky there

          Open Controls
          Athletic Nasherbo
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Tbh it’s probably cancelled out from that! My bad

            Open Controls
      Royal5
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Does this mean we have to keep Salah now? :/

        Open Controls
        Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Usually sits out Everton, good week to sell.

          Open Controls
        Deul0fail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yes, sorry

          Open Controls
          Royal5
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Ffs

            Open Controls
        Zimo
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Not really. It was a lucky assist. It's permacap Haaland now anyways. Better to use the funds elsewhere by downgrading to Kane or Sterling.

          Open Controls
      Konstaapeli
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Haaland perma cap makes Salah way too expensive.

        Open Controls
      CrouchDown
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Of course the only time I captain Haaland is the one time he doesn’t score (9 goals in the other 4 games)

        I suppose it was only BOURNEMOUTH AT HOME

        Open Controls
      GoonerByron
        • 11 Years
        just now

        2 FTs and not sure where to use them.. Might just do Ramsdale -> Pope or downgrade to Henderson or Iversen?

        Ramsdale
        TAA - Cancelo - Trippier - Neco
        Salah - Martinelli - Diaz
        Haaland - Jesus - Toney

        Ward - Almiron - Andreas - Patterson

        0.2 ITB

        Open Controls
        Konstaapeli
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Sanchez

          Open Controls
      Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Just missing Cancelo from the template has ruined my week. One player. I capped Haaland too and still a red arrow. It's gonna be a brutal season...

        Open Controls
      Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 10 Years
        just now

        What's all this about a DGW, now?

        Open Controls

