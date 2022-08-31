Wednesday team news: Haaland starts, De Bruyne benched

Five more Gameweek 5 fixtures take place this evening, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City among the teams in action:

The question on many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers’ lips ahead of the release of tonight’s teamsheets was whether Erling Haaland would start or not, and the Norwegian striker does indeed make Manchester City’s line-up for the fifth straight league match.

Julian Alvarez and Ilkay Gundogan are also included in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI as Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez make way.

Perennial title rivals Liverpool are meanwhile unchanged from their 9-0 win over Bournemouth.

City and Liverpool are up against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United respectively, who make seven changes between them.

New Magpies signing Alexander Isak is among four players brought into Eddie Howe’s line-up, with Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Targett and Ryan Fraser also getting recalls. Chris Wood, Fabian Schar and Sven Botman are benched, while the injured Allan Saint-Maximin misses out altogether.

Steve Cooper’s three alterations see new signings Renan Lodi, Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler oust Harry Toffolo, Jesse Lingard and Steve Cook.

Spurs’s only change – Yves Bissouma for Rodrigo Bentancur – is enforced, which means the usual front three and Ivan Perisic keep their places.

Hammers boss David Moyes makes three changes to the side that beat Aston Villa, with Michail Antonio, Vladimir Coufal and Said Benrahma starting. Ben Johnson, Emerson Palmieri and Gianluca Scamacca make way, while Lucas Paqueta is on the bench.

Albert Sambi Lokonga for the injured Mohamed Elneny is Mikel Arteta’s only alteration for Arsenal’s clash with Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard makes four changes to the Villans’ side from Gameweek 4: Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey come in as Douglas Luiz, Danny Ings, Calum Chambers and Philippe Coutinho drop to the bench.

Interim Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil makes four changes to Cherries’ line-up as Neto, Lloyd Kelly, Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke are promoted to the starting XI. Marcos Senesi, Kieffer Moore, Jaidon Anthony and Mark Travers are benched.

Opponents Wolves are unchanged.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Sambi Lokonga, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus.

Subs: Turner, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Soares, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Marquinhos, Smith

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Ramsey, Kamara, McGinn, Buendia, Watkins, Bailey.

Subs: Olsen, Luiz, Ings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Coutinho, Archer, Iroegbunam

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri; Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Foden; Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, De Bruyne, Sergio Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Gomes, Lewis, Knight, Wilson-Esbrand

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson; Worrall, McKenna, Kouyate; Williams, O’Brien, Yates, Lodi; Gibbs-White, Freuler; Johnson

Subs: Hennessey, Biancone, Cook, Colback, Awoniyi, Lingard, Toffolo, Surridge, Dennis

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Mepham, Kelly, Zemura, Cook, Lerma, Billing, Christie, Tavernier, Solanke

Subs: Hill, Fredericks, Marcondes, Lowe, Moore, Anthony, Senesi, Travers, Stacey

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Jose Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Jonny, Nunes, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Goncalo Guedes, Jimenez, Pedro Neto

Subs: Sarkic, Toti, Ait-Nouri, Ronan, Dendoncker, Podence, Traore, Hwang, Campbell

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Benrahma, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Randolph, Ogbonna, Coventry, Emerson, Downes, Lanzini, Paqueta, Cornet

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Royal, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Perisic, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Skipp, Richarlison, Sessegnon, Forster, Spence, Tanganga, Sarr, Lenglet.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Milner, Jones, Tsimikas, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips

Newcastle United XI: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Targett, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Fraser

Subs: Darlow, Botman, Schar, Ritchie, Lewis, Manquillo, Wood, Murphy, Anderson

