10
Team News September 2

FPL Gameweek 6 team news: Live updates from Friday’s pressers

10 Comments
Share

We’ve got all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates, team news and key manager quotes from the Premier League press conferences being held today – and there are a whopping 16 of them happening in all.

We may also get some embargoed quotes from Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag, as they fulfilled their Gameweek 6 media duties in the aftermath of the Leicester City v Manchester United game last night.

The pressers of Leeds United’s Jesse Marsch and Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper were held on Thursday, with the key takeaways for FPL managers – including a prognosis on Rodrigo Moreno (£6.4m) – available to read here.

KEY UPDATES

PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES:

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe says that he “hopes” Alexander Isak will recover from the dead leg he picked up in the midweek defeat to Liverpool but positional rival Callum Wilson (hamstring) will miss out again.

Howe added that Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) and Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) were “close” to recovery but Emil Krafth (knee) and Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) miss out.

WEST HAM UNITED

David Moyes has confirmed that Ben Johnson (knock) is not available, while the Hammers are “still waiting” to see how Gianluca Scamacca (illness) and Aaron Cresswell (muscle) are – a late decision will be made on both players.

ASTON VILLA

Leander Dendoncker made the move to Aston Villa from Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday but his involvement in Gameweek 6 is in a little doubt, with the Belgian midfielder suffering from a sore throat.

There were no other fitness concerns reported in the weekly Villa medical bulletin, although Diego Carlos (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

BOURNEMOUTH

Caretaker Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil confimed that Ben Pearson (knee) won’t be available for the trip to Nottingham Forest, while Joe Rothwell (thigh) is also still out.

There was no word on Junior Stanislas, who has been absent recently with a groin problem.

David Brooks (match fitness) made a welcome return to playing action with a run-out for the development squad in midweek, while the Cherries have no fresh concerns from Gameweek 5.

10 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    Sold Neto (4.3m - pukes), at sodding last, watch him haul a double digit masterclass this GW.

    Guaranteed...

    Open Controls
  2. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    I don't have OCD honest....but why is their a penalty spot in the same place as the GK GW score? Does my napper in..

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Lol....you have OCD

      Open Controls
    2. DF
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Gets my goat too

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Ah good to hear, not a lone wolf, as feared 😀

        #pettyragepartner

        Open Controls
      2. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Might also have something to do with the fact its either a 1 or 2 every GW 😆

        Open Controls
      3. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        It's not even centered properly (for a single digit), another reason to rage....

        Open Controls
    3. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      I don’t think I do either but this week I’m benching Martinelli because the kit colours in the 11 look a lot prettier without him

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Lol....you defo have OCD

        I do that when I have a 50/50 decision...kit colours defo come into play

        Open Controls
  3. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Archer the only player now really stinking up my team...basically have a 14 player squad....needs sorted next...

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.