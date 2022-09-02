FPL Gameweek 6 team news: Live updates from Friday’s pressers

We’ve got all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury updates, team news and key manager quotes from the Premier League press conferences being held today – and there are a whopping 16 of them happening in all.

We may also get some embargoed quotes from Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag, as they fulfilled their Gameweek 6 media duties in the aftermath of the Leicester City v Manchester United game last night.

The pressers of Leeds United’s Jesse Marsch and Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper were held on Thursday, with the key takeaways for FPL managers – including a prognosis on Rodrigo Moreno (£6.4m) – available to read here.

PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES:

Press Conference Times (Friday – BST) ⏰



O'Neil: 9am

Howe: 9am

Gerrard: 9.30am

Moyes: 11am

Vieira: 12.30pm

Arteta: 1pm

Tuchel: 1pm

Hasenhüttl: 1pm

Lage: 1pm

Silva: 1.30pm

Frank: 1.30pm

Potter: 1.30pm

Lampard: 1.30pm

Klopp: 1.30pm

Guardiola: 1.30pm

#FFScout | #FPL pic.twitter.com/TA9uOsVewe — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) September 2, 2022

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe says that he “hopes” Alexander Isak will recover from the dead leg he picked up in the midweek defeat to Liverpool but positional rival Callum Wilson (hamstring) will miss out again.

Howe added that Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) and Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) were “close” to recovery but Emil Krafth (knee) and Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) miss out.

WEST HAM UNITED

David Moyes has confirmed that Ben Johnson (knock) is not available, while the Hammers are “still waiting” to see how Gianluca Scamacca (illness) and Aaron Cresswell (muscle) are – a late decision will be made on both players.

ASTON VILLA

Leander Dendoncker made the move to Aston Villa from Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday but his involvement in Gameweek 6 is in a little doubt, with the Belgian midfielder suffering from a sore throat.

There were no other fitness concerns reported in the weekly Villa medical bulletin, although Diego Carlos (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.

BOURNEMOUTH

Caretaker Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil confimed that Ben Pearson (knee) won’t be available for the trip to Nottingham Forest, while Joe Rothwell (thigh) is also still out.

There was no word on Junior Stanislas, who has been absent recently with a groin problem.

David Brooks (match fitness) made a welcome return to playing action with a run-out for the development squad in midweek, while the Cherries have no fresh concerns from Gameweek 5.