Aston Villa v Man City team news: Haaland starts again

Aston Villa v Manchester City brings to an end a roller-coaster day of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 17:30 BST.

There is just one change apiece for the two sides playing this evening.

Douglas Luiz replaces Emiliano Buendia for Villa, who look to be packing the midfield in preparation for their free-scoring visitors.

New signing Jan Bednarek is on the bench but Leander Dendoncker, who had a sore throat as of Friday, isn’t part of the squad.

Pep Guardiola’s solitary alteration unsurprisingly sees Kevin De Bruyne return to the starting line-up, with Julian Alvarez dropping to the bench.

Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake are fit enough to be substitutes for the visitors.

All of that means another appearance for Erling Haaland, one of six City players to start all six of their league matches so far in 2022/23.

Haaland comes into this fixture off the back of two successive 17-point hauls and was transferred in by a further 834,616 FPL teams ahead of Gameweek 6, pushing his ownership past the 75% mark.

He was by some distance the most-captained player of the week, too, with almost 5.4 million managers handing him the armband.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Digne, Mings, Konsa, Cash, Ramsey, Kamara, McGinn, Luiz, Watkins, Bailey.

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Bednarek, Coutinho, Buendia, Ings, Archer.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Walker, Gundogan, Rodri, Silva, Foden, De Bruyne, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Ake, Gomez, Grealish, Palmer, Alvarez, Mahrez.

GAMEWEEK 6 RESULTS SO FAR