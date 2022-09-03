1256
Dugout Discussion September 3

Aston Villa v Man City team news: Haaland starts again

1,256 Comments
Aston Villa v Manchester City brings to an end a roller-coaster day of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 17:30 BST.

There is just one change apiece for the two sides playing this evening.

Douglas Luiz replaces Emiliano Buendia for Villa, who look to be packing the midfield in preparation for their free-scoring visitors.

New signing Jan Bednarek is on the bench but Leander Dendoncker, who had a sore throat as of Friday, isn’t part of the squad.

Pep Guardiola’s solitary alteration unsurprisingly sees Kevin De Bruyne return to the starting line-up, with Julian Alvarez dropping to the bench.

Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake are fit enough to be substitutes for the visitors.

All of that means another appearance for Erling Haaland, one of six City players to start all six of their league matches so far in 2022/23.

Haaland comes into this fixture off the back of two successive 17-point hauls and was transferred in by a further 834,616 FPL teams ahead of Gameweek 6, pushing his ownership past the 75% mark.

He was by some distance the most-captained player of the week, too, with almost 5.4 million managers handing him the armband.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Digne, Mings, Konsa, Cash, Ramsey, Kamara, McGinn, Luiz, Watkins, Bailey.

Subs: Olsen, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Bednarek, Coutinho, Buendia, Ings, Archer.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Walker, Gundogan, Rodri, Silva, Foden, De Bruyne, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Ake, Gomez, Grealish, Palmer, Alvarez, Mahrez.

GAMEWEEK 6 RESULTS SO FAR

Wolverhampton Wanderers1 – 0Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur2 – 1Fulham
Nottingham Forest2 – 3Bournemouth
Newcastle United0 – 0Crystal Palace
Chelsea2 – 1West Ham United
Brentford5 – 2Leeds United
Everton0 – 0Liverpool

  1. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    All I need is 15 pointer from Estupinan, simples.

  2. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Just come out from behind the sofa. Apparently my season is over as a Salah capper 🙂

    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Hahaha… lucky you!

  3. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Is Walker to chilly chasing points?

  4. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    After average GW result, all I need is a good Foo Fighter preaching.

    1. Deul0fail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      He should be called Manic Street Preacher

      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Nice

      2. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        More like Sesame Street...

    2. jackruet
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Why do you all hate him

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        it's not hate.

        It's just annoying.

  5. Botman and Robben
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Need a Gross haul.

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      2 pts haul (owner)

  6. Digital-Real
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/ivantoney24/status/1566117899290517509?t=sWOZe8ppw6GfFsREPYlV7w&s=19

    1. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I love that !!

  7. EL_FENOMENO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Suggestions for two week punts:
    a) Gundo to Sancho
    b) Saliba to Tripps

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Trippier is not a 2 week punt. He's my most reliable defender!

  8. Ninja Škrtel
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    thoughts:

    Robbo>Dalot

    Jensen (yes, i'm the one who owns him)>Saka (yes, want to give him another go).

    1. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Go go go. Assume You have TAA so double Pool defence with those fixtures is not the Best idea playing like this. Help below pls.

  9. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Who to loose first from this defence, for Fofana, Walker or Perisic?

    Walker, at 5M for one City defender, to double on the best team on the league vs Perisic, who has for goal and assist threat.

    TAA Cancelo Walker Perisic

    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Tough choice, both are a bit old too, but Perisic might be rotated more, but it is not a given that Walker will not be either.

  10. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    The average is so high this season every week, on 28 right now before bonus and I thought that was good - average is 30 🙁

    1. jammie26
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      You thought 28 was good?

      Open Controls
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Ah no I’m on 37 - the average shown was including bonus when my score didn’t so all good 🙂

  11. GoonerGirl
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Thinking if getting rid of TAA, maybe for Trippier. Still can't bring myself from taking Salah out. I've got such bias with him because of how consistent he's been for many seasons now.

    Should I do TAA> Trippier or keep?

    Open Controls
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Depends what you do with the change?
      Salah also hogs a lot of money.

    2. F_Ivanovic
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Do it next week

      1. F_Ivanovic
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        This week makes no sense given Newcastle have West Ham away and Liverpool have Wolves

        1. GoonerGirl
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Ok so maybe keep TAA and Salah for one last GW see how they do?

  12. nolard
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    a) Get Diaz or a midfielder up to max 8,5
    b) Get a third striker Toney,Isak, Mitro and fodder midfielder

    1. DMP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      B.

      Help above, pls.

      1. nolard
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        thx!
        No salah though, so a bit of liverpool might be needed.

        1. DMP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yes, for sure.

          Struggling myself to swap Salah for Diaz and keep the 5mil defenders for funding that 3rd striker spot.

  13. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    My sons are killing me in my minileague. Both with Håland autocap and Chilwell in their teams. No transfers made since GW1. OR 193k and 239k.

    1. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Starting Tomiyasu every GW.

      1. DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        looool

    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      It’s sad that yours sons aren’t fully engaged in FPL … it’s almost like they actually have a life outside of … oh, wait … ohhhh.

      1. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Its very sad. They are outside playing with their friends not knowing Chilwell smashed it.

  14. tricpic
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    A) Trent to Cancelo
    Or Trent to Dalot and upgrade Dasliva to
    B) Sancho
    C) Diaz
    Or Trent to Dalot and upgrade Archer to
    D) Mitrovic
    E) Toney
    Or
    F) keep Trent - he’ll punish sellers

  15. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    This isn’t knee jerk … I think … but im thinking WC this week. There is so much underperforming junk in my team. Template and awful. Why drag it it to the sensible international break?

    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Are you getting red arrows or green?

  16. Muchentuchel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    lol 39 points and a green arrow from 240k to 220k.
    Still got Groß, Sanchez, Jesus. Martinelli benched for Williams, hope it was a good idea.

  17. Eric Banternaaa
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Tempted to WC to avoid the price rises and drops due this week:

    Sanchez
    TAA Walker Gabriel
    Salah Diaz Odegaard Zaha
    Haaland Mitrovic Jesus

    Ward Dalot DaSilva Neko

    Odegaard, TAA, Salah all due to drop.

    Trippier increasing tonight. Thoughts?

    1. El Platano
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Leave it. Your team is good

    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Walker went off injured, easy move to Trippier?

