Dugout Discussion September 4

Brighton v Leicester team news: Welbeck starts, Estupinan and Vardy benched

Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Brighton and Hove Albion v Leicester City at the Amex Stadium.

The two sides arrive in contrasting form, with the Seagulls placed fourth after taking 10 points from their opening five matches. Leicester, meanwhile, have suffered four successive defeats and remain at the foot of the table after Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

Graham Potter makes one change from the side that lost 2-1 to Fulham in Gameweek 5, as Danny Welbeck comes in for Pervis Estupinan, who drops to the bench.

He sits alongside Billy Gilmour, who joined from Chelsea earlier this week.

As for the visitors, Brendan Rodgers has dropped Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Jamie Vardy, with Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka both handed starts.

GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Trossard, Mwepu, Gross, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Alzate, Gilmour, Estupinan, Undav, Mitoma, Van Hecke

Leicester City XI: Ward, Justin, Ndidi, Evans, Thomas, Soumare, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Iheanacho, Daka

Subs: Iversen, Amartey, Albrighton, Castagne, Mendy, Perez, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Vardy

  1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Imagine after all the investment in it they end up abandoning using VAR lol

    Open Controls
  2. Zilla
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Blaming VAR makes incompetent referees get away with it

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Technology is fine. The people in charge of it are anything but.

      Open Controls
      1. Zilla
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Exactly what I am saying. Hope that changes one day.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Oh yeah I was agreeing with you

          Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      it's the VAR official

      an actual ref.

      and the process too.

      Open Controls
      1. Zilla
        • 4 Years
        just now

        "referees" in what I said meant the VAR refs

        Open Controls
  3. LarkyTown
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Blatter was right. He always said it would be sh*t, and it is

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think they will end up not using it soon

      Open Controls
    2. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Probably the only thing he was ever right about.

      Open Controls
  4. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Mwepu was offside. Right decision.

    Open Controls
  5. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Surely this Leicester defence must be on course to historically being the worst defence of the Premier League era?

    Open Controls
    1. Planet Head
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Up there with Swindon/Derby/Bradford?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Wolves
        Blackburn
        Fulham
        Derby
        Swindon

        ..... not Bradford City!

        https://thefootballfaithful.com/worst-defensive-records-in-premier-league-history/

        Open Controls
  6. Casualspotted
      7 mins ago

      Dunk yellow would be nice

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Downvote for card calling

        Open Controls
    • markmcr
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Quality or refs is the problem. Guarantee there will be less controversial decisions in the CL this season than the PL this weekend

      Open Controls
      1. AMBELLINA PRISE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        No quality refs in the premier league unfortunately

        Open Controls
    • Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      VAR’s not the problem. The technology is fine. It’s the boneheads making the calls. No other leagues have the embarrassing issues the Prem has frequently.

      Open Controls
      1. tokara
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Is funny the different angles they show on tv is different when shown to ref

        Open Controls
    • _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Looking forward to Dermot Gallagher defend VAR and the Refs on ref watch tomorrow on sky. should be a laugh.

      Open Controls
    • FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      What happened to Dunk? You could always rely on some attacking returns from him.

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        90th minute winner incoming

        Open Controls
        1. Planet Head
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Hopefully EstupidOnion

          Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        just now

        He scored midweek

        Open Controls
    • OLEgend
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I brought him in last week

      Open Controls
      1. OLEgend
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Dunk that is.

        Open Controls
    • Dat Guy Welbz
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      WARD DAVEEEEEEEEE

      Open Controls
      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        *save

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Good fortune

          Open Controls
    • Royal5
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ward actually made a save

      Open Controls
    • OPTA FPL
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      ward first save of century

      Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Come on Ward another save!

      Open Controls
    • Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Calm down. He always gets 1. If he gets to 2 then we can start to get excited.

      Open Controls
    • Echoes
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ward for GK of the season!

      Open Controls
    • Hattrick Harry
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Again Ward save, a point monster in coming weeks, just don’t look backwards.

      Open Controls

