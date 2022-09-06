222
Scout Picks - Bus Team September 6

Scout Picks Gameweek 7 early selection: Brighton double-up and Haaland

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

For those who haven’t seen this article series before, it’s a first draft of our regular picks, which get finalised and published much closer to the deadline.

We are limited to a £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote – although we will continue to offer our ‘alternative’ substitutes in the final Scout Picks based on the old criteria.

The final picks will stay as they are and cement our weekly selection based on the Scout Squad long-list entries and fresh injury updates but this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the Always Cheating boys – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

Off we go again, then, with our early thoughts on the runners and riders up for selection in Gameweek 7, followed by the preliminary picks themselves.

THE LIKELY LADS

West Ham v Man City team news: Haaland and Foden start, Mahrez benched

At this early stage, there aren’t too many players who you would say are ‘nailed’ for Scout Picks duty in Gameweek 7.

For example, Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad on Saturday evening, so we could end up ignoring their assets, favouring those with kinder fixtures, bar Erling Haaland (£12.0m) of course.

The Norwegian became only the second player in Premier League history to reach 10 goals in six starts at Villa Park, and given that impact, it is almost impossible to leave him out, regardless of the opponent.

European injuries/minutes will also need to be monitored, with Chelsea, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs all in UEFA Champions League action this week. Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham United, meanwhile, face tight Thursday-Sunday turnarounds.

  • Tuesday 6 September 17:45: Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea – Champions League
  • Tuesday 6 September 20:00: Sevilla v Manchester City – Champions League
  • Wednesday 7 September 20:00: Napoli v Liverpool – Champions League
  • Wednesday 7 September 20:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Marseille – Champions League
  • Thursday 8 September 17:45: Zurich v Arsenal – Europa League
  • Thursday 8 September 20:00: Manchester United v Real Sociedad – Europa League
  • Thursday 8 September 20:00: West Ham United v FCSB – Europa Conference League

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) hasn’t quite hit his 2021/22 levels so far this season, with his 58th-minute withdrawal at Goodison Park on Saturday frustrating for his 46.9 per cent ownership. Indeed, he is currently the second-most sold FPL defender ahead of Gameweek 7. However, he has already produced a whopping 17-point haul at Anfield this season and now faces a goal-shy Wolverhampton Wanderers outfit who have scored just three times in six matches. It’s also worth noting that Bruno Lage’s troops have allowed 75 crosses from their left-flank, more than any other side bar the Cherries.

Mohamed Salah’s (£13.0m) underlying stats may be down in some areas, but he has still produced five attacking returns in six starts. He almost added another against Everton on Saturday, too, only for his shot to strike the post late on. Had that gone in, it’s unlikely we’d be discussing his form, certainly not to the extent we are now. His wider positioning needs monitoring, but despite some concerns, it’s hard to leave the Egyptian out, especially if the influential Thiago (£5.2m) is ready to return.

Elsewhere, Brighton and Hove Albion defensive representation feels likely ahead of their trip to Bournemouth, with Robert Sanchez (£4.7m) or Lewis Dunk (£4.6m) the obvious candidates.

A home match with Everton could also see Gabriel Martinelli (£6.5m) and Gabriel Jesus (£8.1m) included. The latter has found the net just once in his last four Premier League outings, but with all 20 of his shots this season coming from inside the penalty area, it surely won’t be long before he adds to his tally.

IN CONTENTION

FPL pre-season: Jesus hat-trick and Saka on pens

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.9m) will be in the conversation for the goalkeeper spot, with opponents Everton ranked near the bottom of the table for goals scored, with just four in six matches. Arsenal have failed to keep a clean sheet in the absence of midfielder Thomas Partey (£4.9m), highlighting his importance to Mikel Arteta’s side, but he could potentially be back this weekend, which not only boosts the appeal of Ramsdale, but also defenders Gabriel (£5.1m), William Saliba (£4.8m) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.1m) too.

Bukayo Saka (£7.8m), meanwhile, has produced a goal and two assists in his last three starts, but it seems unlikely he’ll be picked over Martinelli and Jesus.

A home fixture against Wolves could potentially see a Liverpool triple-up, but who joins Alexander-Arnold and Salah? That will depend on UEFA Champions League minutes/performances, but Luis Diaz (£8.2m) and Darwin Nunez (£8.9m) are the two names that immediately jump out. The latter’s 98.3 minutes per expected goal (xG) is only beaten by Haaland so far, with another six shots racked up against Merseyside rivals Everton in Gameweek 6

Chelsea were fortunate to beat West Ham United after a controversial late VAR call on Saturday, as they went a fifth-straight match without a clean sheet. This time, they will be up against the in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.8m), who has already scored six goals in as many matches. Still, Reece James’ (£6.0m) attacking potential could see him make the Scout Picks XI, while further forward, Raheem Sterling (£10.0m) will push for inclusion.

Two newly-promoted defences – Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth – could also be worth targeting in Gameweek 7. The pair have conceded 14 and 18 goals respectively so far this season and rank near the bottom in most of the underlying defensive metrics. That means attacking coverage from their opponents, Leeds United and Brighton, is highly likely.

Luis Sinisterra (£6.5m), Brenden Aaronson (£5.5m) or Patrick Bamford (£7.3m) could perhaps make an appearance from Jesse Marsch’s squad, while any of Brighton’s in-form midfielders – Leandro Trossard (£6.5m), Alexis Mac Allister (£5.6m), Pascal Gross (£6.0m) – or Danny Welbeck (£6.5m), could sneak in.

As for Bamford, the forward transformed Leeds’ attack at half-time v Brentford, with his ability to hold the ball up and bring others into play notable. In his 45-minute run-out, he missed two big chances, but with another weeks’ training, should be sharper by the time Forest visit on Monday.

An away match at West Ham United certainly isn’t straightforward for Newcastle United, but Eddie Howe’s side are now on a run of three clean sheets in six matches. That promotes Kieran Trippier (£5.2m) in our thinking, who has climbed to second in the defenders’ list, with his total of six chances created against Crystal Palace the highest of any player in Gameweek 6.

Following Sunday’s 3-1 win over Arsenal, Manchester United have won four matches in a row. Now, they face a Crystal Palace side that has uncharacteristically conceded more big chances (20) than any other side so far. That raises the appeal of Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m), Marcus Rashford (£6.5m), Jadon Sancho (£7.3m) and Christian Eriksen (£6.3m), but will it be enough to see one of their assets included in the Scout Picks XI?

Elsewhere, Ivan Toney (£7.2m), Ollie Watkins (£7.3m) and Alexander Isak (£7.0m) are additional forward options who could potentially feature.

THE LONG SHOTS

FPL Gameweek 35 preview: Key player and team stats

There are plenty more options besides those mentioned above, but they aren’t entirely convincing.

For example, Illan Meslier (£4.5m) and David Raya (£4.5m) are alternative ‘keeper options and have nice fixtures, but both represent teams at the wrong end of the table for actuals goals conceded and expected goals conceded (xGC), making them tricky picks.

Indeed, Jesse March will be concerned by his team’s defensive openness at Brentford, having allowed 2.59 xG.

Jarrod Bowen (£8.1m), James Maddison (£7.9m), Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) and James Ward-Prowse (£6.5m) are other names who could emerge as differential shouts, but at this stage, it feels unlikely.

That leaves Che Adams (£6.4m) and Brennan Johnson (£5.9m), who face Brentford and Leeds respectively, but other forwards are ahead of them at the time of writing.

GAMEWEEK 7 – BUS TEAM

Scout Picks Gameweek 7 early selection: Brighton double-up and Haaland 2

  1. ANGRY PERSON
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Top of the Page ?

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      40 mins ago

      Tick

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      That should make you happy, not angry.

    3. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      You'd have been furious if not

  2. vova
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Hey guys! Hope you are all doing well

    A bit stuck with what to do with my team…

    Ederson Ward
    TAA Robertson Cancelo Dalot Neco
    Salah Saka Martinelli Andreas Reed
    Haaland Jesus Greenwood

    0.5 ITB
    2 FT

    Thanks! 🙂

    1. Boly Would
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Robertson to Trippier, upgrade Reed or Greenwood

  3. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    2FT 0ITB.... what to do??

    Ederson
    Cancelo James Trent Cucu Dunk
    Martinelli Salah Gross
    Haaland Jesus

    Ward Rodrigo Andreas Archer

    A) Ederson --> Pope
    B) Ederson & Rodrigo --> Pope & Trossard
    C) Ederson & Rodrigo --> Pope & MacCallister

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Would't double up on BRI midfield unless it is just for BOU.

    2. 50ShadesOfGray
        34 mins ago

        A

      • McSauce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        30 mins ago

        yep wioll be WC them all out in 8/9

    3. Tcheco
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      No Salah & no Jesus. Sofa time. Captain:

      A. Haaland
      B. Sterling
      C. Martinelli
      D. Diaz

      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        37 mins ago

        A

      2. Boly Would
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        A

      3. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        Between A and C

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          34 mins ago

          Sorry, A and B

      4. Tcheco
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Thank you. Haaland it is

      5. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        hAAlAnd

      6. Bavarian
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        A

    4. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      I've become a completely clueless manager. I'm not improving, I'm regressing. So any help would be much appreciated. I'm feeling recklessI and don't mind taking a hit. I've essentially wanted to get a third striker for weeks now. All my moves have been boring and 2 weeks late.
      I'm going to wild card over the international break so short term moves.
      I have 2 FT's & 0.9 in the bank.

      Ederson
      TAA James Cucu Walker
      Salah Marti Diaz GroB
      Haaland Jesus

      Iversen Neco Andreas Archer

      1. 50ShadesOfGray
          32 mins ago

          You should be benching Walker for starters so would be a case of swapping him or upgrading one of your bench

        • FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          31 mins ago

          Cucu to Fofana

          Archer to B Johnson

        • Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          30 mins ago

          It's a good team, I wouldn't panic. I think I'd just do Walker -> Tripps and leave it there.

        • Tcheco
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          Get a 3rd striker mate

          Diaz to Rashford & Archer to Mitrovic

          Walker to fodder & Archer to Brennan

          Open Controls
          1. Tcheco
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Or just Walker to Trips

          2. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yeah I'm desperate for one. Good tips

        • Athletic Nasherbo
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          Exciting. A manager embracing differentials early! My cup of tea.

          First of all decide whether you’re captaining Haaland. If so, moves will be different.

          Personally, I’d be looking at Liverpool, Brighton, Leeds, Arsenal.

          Saka, Sinisterra, Trossard, Bamford, Darwin/Jota - all good options.

          However, I think next week is the best to take a punt. Kane, if even better Son(C). It could be for Salah, but his record against Chelsea is good. Could do Diaz > Son and TAA > whoever can afford

          Open Controls
            • 5 Years
            13 mins ago

            Equally, this week could be a differential Captain. Jesus might be very profitable.

            1. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Yeah actually. I’m glad Haaland didn’t get another hat trick. Would make it boring.

          2. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            Thanks for putting in the time.

        • Gooner Kebab
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          Feeling the same helplessness here too.

          WC on IB and the fixture swing.

        • House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 3 Years
          4 mins ago

          Have you considered wildcarding in gw8 of wildcarding in gw9? Seems a perfect time to restructure your team to 3 up top and to shed those expensive Liverpool/Arsenal assets. Mitro and Isak especially have good fixtures from gw8 onwards.

          Otherwise just do Walker to Trippier this week and roll the other transfer and do Salah & Archer to a good quality midfielder and forward for around 18.5. Can always wildcard Salah back in for gw9 if you wish.

      2. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Sell Welbeck or Watkins for Auba in a draft game?

        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          35 mins ago

          Watkins

        2. ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Auba.

          Upcoming fixtures are very nice so i'd rather punt on him then watkins

      3. james_lebron
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thoughts on my WC team

        Pope (Ward)

        TAA - James - Trippier - Cancelo (Fofana)

        Salah - Gross - Martenelli (Andreas - Bailey)

        Haaland - Toney - Isak

        Also have 0.3 ITB

        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Let's see...

          Pope - decent pick

          Ward - I'd rather spend a little extra and have Sanchez personally.

          TAA - a hold for now, but be open to selling soon

          James - can be explosive, Chelsea form is a little worrying though

          Trippier - excellent pick

          Cancelo - nice pick, good fixtures coming up, sadly not as attacking in terms of FPL returns this year

          Fofana - nice, cheap, starting defender in a top side

          Salah - same as TAA, not quite time to sell imo, but be willing to soon

          Gross - on great form, may not last though

          Martinelli - fantastic form atm

          Andreas - great for first on bench, regularly picks up assists.

          Bailey - I'd downgrade to another 4.5, not worth the 5.0 imo

          Haaland - essential

          Toney - great player, on goof form with nice fixtures

          Isak - but punty but could defonpay off for you

      4. Bavarian
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Is it fine to bench Trippier?

        Henderson
        TAA-Cancelo-James
        Salah-Groß-Martinelli-Aaronson
        Haaland-Jesus-Toney

        Ward-Trippier-Andreas-Neco

        1. Tcheco
          • 5 Years
          1 hour ago

          It’s between him & Aaronson. Would play Trips

        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          58 mins ago

          I would play Trippier instead of Aaronson but that is just me.

        3. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          53 mins ago

          Can see a West Ham goal and a big scoring Leeds win. Play Aaronson IMO

        4. Bavarian
          • 4 Years
          49 mins ago

          Cheers All, thank you

      5. samaael
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour ago

        opinions on Jack Harrison starting against NOT?

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          58 mins ago

          Avoid

          1. samaael
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            25 mins ago

            already have him, trade out?

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              22 mins ago

              Leeds are on a downward trend since GW4.

        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          52 mins ago

          Keep - plenty of recovery time and can see Leeds scoring a few against Forest

          1. samaael
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            thanks miggy

        3. Boly Would
          • 6 Years
          48 mins ago

          He'll start

          1. samaael
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            thanks boly

      6. Funksterrob
        • 2 Years
        1 hour ago

        Desperate help needed, what changes to make?

        Pope
        Robertson, TAA, James, Perisic
        Salah, Martinelli, Grob, Mac Allister
        Haaland, Jesus

        Subs: Ward, Andreas, Cash, Greenwood

        1. 50ShadesOfGray
            26 mins ago

            Perisic > Trippier

          • Gon Freecss
              24 mins ago

              Looks solid to me, but yeah, Trippier in would be a possible improvement

            • FOO FIGHTER
              • 3 Years
              23 mins ago

              Cash will continue to eat into your team value. He needs to go. Robertson needs to go as well and then perhaps add Mitrovic.

          • Gon Freecss
              59 mins ago

              Ward
              TAA , Cancelo, Tripper, James
              Sinisterra, Diaz, Martinelli, Salah
              Haaland, Jesus,

              Iverson, Neco, Andreas, Greenwood

              Roll over FT?
              Any suggestions greatly appreciated!?

              1. Gazza2000
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                23 mins ago

                Would upgrade Ward if you have some money ITB.

                1. Gon Freecss
                    just now

                    Would love to, but nothing ITB 🙁

              2. Baines on Toast...
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                54 mins ago

                I think I might captain Salah this week. Every time he's been doubted in the past he's come back firing, and he'll be dying to score at Anfield. Plus Wolves are rubbish.

                1. Bavarian
                  • 4 Years
                  31 mins ago

                  +1

                2. OptimusBlack
                  • 9 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Wolves only conceded 4 goals in 6 Matches

                  1. TN
                    • 1 Year
                    20 mins ago

                    No way will he return for you, wolves are notoriously hard to play against and there defence is not bad, Nunez is ruining Liverpool.

                    Absolute fraud of a player.

                    Nunez has to use binoculars to see the category 'world class player', it's along way up there from the lower down category of 'bog standard'

                    1. GC123
                        16 mins ago

                        I really don’t like LFC but this is a ridiculous comment after two games. The boy can finish and I’m intrigued as to how he’s ruining Liverpool

                      • boc610
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        my god you are the very epitome of why I hate any kind of online football criticism these days, theres no grey areas, its just a noisy youtube forum of hyperbolic sloganeering. fraud of a player..based on 6 games?...at a new club?...3 of which he was suspended? and still has a goal and a few assists to his name. it took henry over 6 months to do anything at arsenal, im sure you would have called him a fraud to

                  2. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    We said that last week. And the week before...

                    My armband stays on Haaland this week. His expected minutes are higher for this game than for the last two.

                    1. The Units
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      just now

                      This

                3. Stimps
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  52 mins ago

                  Wish they didn't mention Sinisterra in6the scout picks, quite fancied a proper punt on him

                  1. Gooner Kebab
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    you've double jinxed it now

                4. Hint
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  Start Cancelo or Trippier?

                  1. TN
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Both, if not Trippier just edges it maybe.

                    City defense not doing great, no Stones or Walker - but if Akanji/Ake/Gomez play well it might actually improve the defence - walker not been great this season

                5. TN
                  • 1 Year
                  48 mins ago

                  Current team:

                  Meslier (Ward)
                  Trent Cancelo Trippier Saliba (Neco)
                  Salah Diaz Martinelli Zaha (Andreas)
                  Haaland Jesus (Plange)

                  0.0itb, 1fr

                  Option 1 = save the FT

                  Option 2 = Zaha, Plange --> fodder, Toney
                  Option 2a = Zaha, Plange --> fodder, Mirror

                  Option 3 = Salah, Plange --> Rashy, Toney (leaves plenty itb to upgrade elsewhere next week)

                  Option 4 = wildcard

                  1. TN
                    • 1 Year
                    18 mins ago

                    *mirror should be mitrovic

                    Damn autocorrect.

                    😐

                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                      • 3 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Don't worry, I don't use auto correct so that is why you see Tripper instead of Trippier and wss instead of was etc.

                      It happens.

                      1. TN
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        Thanks foo fighter

                        🙂

                  2. Camzy
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Option 1. Use 2 FTs next week. WC in 9.

                    1. TN
                      • 1 Year
                      8 mins ago

                      Thanks Camzy, that's what I was thinking just wanted to test the water as it were!

                      Selling Salah feels really wrong even though he is awful this season and Rashford not necessarily in a purple patch yet ...

                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                        • 3 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        At this point I would keep Zaha and use one of Trent or Cancelo as bait for Mitrovic.

                        You will be having 3 forwards sooner or later but because of the hit, keep things as is.

                        1. TN
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          yep when I wildcard in the next few weeks I'll have a front three of:

                          Haaland
                          Jesus
                          Mitrovic/Isak/Toney

                  3. JELLYFISH
                    • 10 Years
                    1 min ago

                    In a similar position as you and have looked at a number of options, but in every case I am short of my move by 0.1 (that damn Archer drop to 4.4 last week!). So I am sticking with option 1 for now.
                    When you do make your move for that third striker I think Toney is the better pick over Mitro personally.

                6. Miguel Sanchez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  More likely winner next GW:

                  A) Man United away at Palace
                  B) Leeds at home to Forest

                  1. Gooner Kebab
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    36 mins ago

                    Both imo

                  2. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    B

                    definitely Leeds at home over Man Utd at Palace.

                  3. JELLYFISH
                    • 10 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    Fancy Leeds to win at home and Man U to fall back on their arses at Palace

                    1. Miguel Sanchez
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      Palace always dangerous at home

                7. AARON-1
                    21 mins ago

                    Rashford "injury" thought to be fatigue related for those of you thinking of bringing him in.

                    1. JELLYFISH
                      • 10 Years
                      just now

                      Ah bless him, it's tough being a professional footballer

                  • boc610
                    • 10 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    "fraud of a player", can we wipe that from the football lexicon for good please? I hate it so much.

                  • FOO FIGHTER
                    • 3 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    I am just wondering and have a feeling we are going to see both Haaland and Alvarez starting GW7.

                  • OptimusBlack
                    • 9 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    With all my respect for Rashford & Sterling but both are not good player to get points

                    1. Tcheco
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      And here I was thinking of transferring one to the other. They’ve both done it in the past + are having good(ish) FPL seasons

