Get involved with the free-to-play Fanslide game in Gameweek 8

There are a lot of Fantasy games out there vying for our attention.

None are as in-the-moment as Fanslide.

An excellent guide to playing the game is here, but the main rules are:

You only have three players on the go at any one time

They sit in x1, x2 and x3 points multiplier slots

No player gets more than 20 minutes of action all in, so replacements need to be slid in and out

Other than that, I was delighted that the app’s own tips section suggested I just jump in and give the game a go.

That’s always been my preferred mode – dive in, learn from your mistakes, reading the manual is failure. It’s why I’m not a surgeon, of people or trees.

Man City’s Champions League encounter with Borussia Dortmund was my inaugural Fanslide attempt.

By all accounts, the first half was one of the dullest on record, with a Jack Grealish blocked attempt a major highlight.

But Fanslide’s live points updates helped to produce a level of excitement the match really did not deserve, with every Niklas Sule defensive intervention (point after point that never came my way) making up for the painful lack of attacking threat on display.

Above: How points are scored in Fanslide

It shouldn’t have been that way.

The fixture, after all, involved Scando goal anomaly Erling Haaland. But I’m guessing few of us Fansliders had him in our team – in the x3 slot, obviously – when he finally found the net.

And there’s the key to Fanslide.

The game is a number of FPL matters in microcosm. The whole thing, for instance, is a constant eye test. Pitch-time is also a huge issue and one you can attempt to twist to your advantage by subbing players out and back in again.

But the over-riding truth is that timing is everything in a game that’s fast, fun and intense.

I’ll definitely be back for more, especially as Fanslide offers up cash prizes whether you chose to play for free or with a stake.

Plenty of Premier League matches will be covered over the next few days.

I might well continue my Fanslide education with City’s Saturday trip to Wolves, but Aston Villa v Southampton, Spurs v Leicester and both of Sunday’s fixtures are also available.

Indeed, there’s a £100 freeroll game tonight at Villa Park – so get involved for free for a chance to not just experience the game but also win cash!

Attacking stats in Fanslide

Ahead of these five Premier League matches, let’s have a look at which teams and individuals are associated with goal threat.

It may be a surprise that champions and top scorers Man City do not come first for goal attempts, with that honour instead going to out-of-form Liverpool. In fact, this weekend’s Fanslide matches involve the sides with second, third, fourth and fifth-most shots.

When Brentford welcome Arsenal to west London on Sunday, it sees the attacking Gunners against the team that has conceded 91 attempts so far. From the start, aim for the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Haaland has delivered the most shots on target so far, each of which gains three points in Fanslide, with Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon close behind.

Also of note is that the last 11 league games between Spurs and Leicester have produced 48 goals – an average of 4.36 each time. The most recent three have an average of 5.00. This is match where using the maximum 20 minutes of each attacking player is recommended.

How to get involved

Getting stuck into a live match is the best way to experience Fanslide, while you can the Fantasy Football Scout group by clicking here.

Fanslide is free to play but contains an option for players to deposit and place bets. You must be 18 or older to play and if you do choose to deposit money and place bets, please always remember to gamble responsibly.

