Fanslide September 16

Get involved with the free-to-play Fanslide game in Gameweek 8

There are a lot of Fantasy games out there vying for our attention. 

None are as in-the-moment as Fanslide.

An excellent guide to playing the game is here, but the main rules are:

  • You only have three players on the go at any one time
  • They sit in x1, x2 and x3 points multiplier slots
  • No player gets more than 20 minutes of action all in, so replacements need to be slid in and out
Fanslide: Don’t just watch the game, PLAY the game!

Other than that, I was delighted that the app’s own tips section suggested I just jump in and give the game a go.

That’s always been my preferred mode – dive in, learn from your mistakes, reading the manual is failure. It’s why I’m not a surgeon, of people or trees.

GET STARTED WITH FANSLIDE

Man City’s Champions League encounter with Borussia Dortmund was my inaugural Fanslide attempt.

By all accounts, the first half was one of the dullest on record, with a Jack Grealish blocked attempt a major highlight.

But Fanslide’s live points updates helped to produce a level of excitement the match really did not deserve, with every Niklas Sule defensive intervention (point after point that never came my way) making up for the painful lack of attacking threat on display.

Above: How points are scored in Fanslide

It shouldn’t have been that way. 

The fixture, after all, involved Scando goal anomaly Erling Haaland. But I’m guessing few of us Fansliders had him in our team – in the x3 slot, obviously – when he finally found the net.

And there’s the key to Fanslide.

The game is a number of FPL matters in microcosm. The whole thing, for instance, is a constant eye test. Pitch-time is also a huge issue and one you can attempt to twist to your advantage by subbing players out and back in again.

But the over-riding truth is that timing is everything in a game that’s fast, fun and intense. 

I’ll definitely be back for more, especially as Fanslide offers up cash prizes whether you chose to play for free or with a stake.

Plenty of Premier League matches will be covered over the next few days. 

I might well continue my Fanslide education with City’s Saturday trip to Wolves, but Aston Villa v Southampton, Spurs v Leicester and both of Sunday’s fixtures are also available.

Indeed, there’s a £100 freeroll game tonight at Villa Park – so get involved for free for a chance to not just experience the game but also win cash!

Get involved with the free-to-play Fanslide game this weekend! 5

Attacking stats in Fanslide

Ahead of these five Premier League matches, let’s have a look at which teams and individuals are associated with goal threat.

It may be a surprise that champions and top scorers Man City do not come first for goal attempts, with that honour instead going to out-of-form Liverpool. In fact, this weekend’s Fanslide matches involve the sides with second, third, fourth and fifth-most shots.

When Brentford welcome Arsenal to west London on Sunday, it sees the attacking Gunners against the team that has conceded 91 attempts so far. From the start, aim for the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Haaland has delivered the most shots on target so far, each of which gains three points in Fanslide, with Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon close behind.

Also of note is that the last 11 league games between Spurs and Leicester have produced 48 goals – an average of 4.36 each time. The most recent three have an average of 5.00. This is match where using the maximum 20 minutes of each attacking player is recommended.

How to get involved

Getting stuck into a live match is the best way to experience Fanslide, while you can the Fantasy Football Scout group by clicking here.

Fanslide is free to play but contains an option for players to deposit and place bets. You must be 18 or older to play and if you do choose to deposit money and place bets, please always remember to gamble responsibly.

GET STARTED WITH FANSLIDE

JOIN THE FFSCOUT GROUP ON FANSLIDE

  1. Danstoke82
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Which combo is better on a WC?

    A) Kane, Zaha, Bailey
    B) Isak, Maddison, Kulu/Zaha/another MAX 8.5 mid

    My last call on my WC draft! Need help.

    Thanks in advance

    1. MARVELLUS
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I did B with Toney, Zaha and a few quid into defense.

    2. LC1
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      A for me

    3. marcos11
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      A

  2. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    RMWCT pls

    Pope
    Cancelo, Coufal, Trippier
    KdB, Bowen, Andreas, Martinelli
    Haaland, Mitro, Isak

    Iversen, James, Zaha, Fofana
    0.7 ITB (allows for KdB - Salah)

    Bowen could be moved to Maddison in GW9

    1. afsr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      My biggest doubts are Coufal, Fofana and the fact i have no Spurs for this GW

      1. Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        I’m on exactly this or Emerson/Perisic for Coufal/Fofana!

        1. Hansel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Oh, and Madders for Bowen

          1. afsr
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Reason i picked Bowen is that Everton are without Pickford and will likely be easier to score against than Spurs, plus Bowen could be on pens

            1. Hansel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Yeah, funds limit me though. Thoughts on Coufal Fofana + cash vs Perisic Emerson? At least that's one way into Spurs this gw

    2. ResultatFar
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Looks good, but very template

      1. afsr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Thought about adding Rashford, but he could be injured and plays Man City next. Another alternative is Perisic or Guehi in defence

  3. Big Weng
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Do I need to WC,? 0FT .2ITB

    Pope (Ward)

    Neco Cancelo Saliba (TAA,James)

    Andreas Marts (Gross, Diaz, Salah)

    Jesus Haaland (Greenwood)

    1. Confusedleedsfan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I’d WC that yes. There’s enough transfers there to get a team you want for six weeks or so to make it worth it

  4. Confusedleedsfan
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Repost…

    Am I bananas thinking Sessegnon is an interesting differential. Same minutes risk as Perisic but a chunk cheaper and I don’t care if he’s benched most of the time

    (Also have Tripper, Cancelo and James)

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Considered having both Perisic & Sess, rotating them per predicted lineups? That's what I'm trying out at the moment. Perhaps better suited to 3 atb formation though, or at least a setup with 2 other playing subs (Andreas & Neco for me)

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yes, thinking about Sess

    3. Flaming Flamingo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      He'll play less, so wouldn't really say it's the same minutes risk. Although, you could argue he may be more likely to start the easier fixtures

  5. Hitthewall
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Which option?

    A) Salah -> KdB
    B) Salah + TAA + Jesus --> KdB + Dier + Kane (C) for a -4

    1. Confusedleedsfan
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I’m captaining Kane but I’d still go option 1 I think. Safer and still a good move

  6. Falafel333
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      On wildcard
      A: KDB, Bailey and Zaha
      B: Gundogan, Bowen and Maddison

      1. Confusedleedsfan
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        That is a tough one! I’m more B but KdB and zaha looks a great shout

        Open Controls
    • Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Begovic will be GK for Everton this GW, right ?

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        I believe so.

      2. Ask Yourself
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        It won’t make Bowen good though

      3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Yes - are you considering Begovic/Ward combo?

    • lindeg
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Trippier, Cancelo and Zinchenko should all start right?

      1. Confusedleedsfan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Yep

      2. marcos11
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Zinchenko rumoured to be injured

      3. Drumandbaines123
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Nope. Zinchenko injured

    • dannyreeves1977
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I can have any 2 from the following for this GW (except Son and KDB together). Which two would you go for?

      - KDB
      - Son
      - Bowen
      - Kulu
      - Foden

      1. ResultatFar
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        KDB and Bowen

        1. dannyreeves1977
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          that's my current planning but it's a tricky one

    • Subzero (-4)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Morning all. I’ve unfortunately used my wildcard so looking for some help with non wildcard team. I’ve used my 2 free transfers to bring in KDB and JWP for Salah and Harrison. Can get out 11 starters but that includes Patterson and ward. Do I take a hit to get better options or just make do with them?

      Current team

      Ward

      Trippier Cancelo Patterson

      KDB JWP Andreas Martinelli

      Toney Haaland Jesus

      Sanchez. TAA James Gross

      0.4 itb

      Any moves I could make for a hit that would help or should I just play team as it is?

      Thank you

      1. ResultatFar
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        It looks fine mate

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        It looks good

    • Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Pope
      Cancelo Trippier XX
      KDB Maddison Martinelli Andreas
      Isak Haaland Mitro

      Iversen XX James* Zaha*

      A) Perisic, Emerson
      B) Coufal, Fofana and 0.7 for KDB -> Salah

      1. JoeSoap
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        A

    • Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Any spurs fans on here who realistically think Conte will bench Son this weekend? Such a great fixture for him to find some form.

    • ResultatFar
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Finally done with the wc! How’s she looking from 1-10?

      Leno (Ward)
      Cancelo - Trippier - Botman (James - Neco)
      Saka - Martinelli - Bowen - Bernardo Silva (Andreas)
      Håland (C) - Kane - Mitrovic

      1m itb

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Not a Leno fan and not a fan of Botman and Trippier double up either.

        I currently have both but will WC Botman out, Tripps in is enough for me, though I will have Pope on my WC.

        But if you like it then it’s good to go..

        1. JoeSoap
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Agree & not sure about double Arsenal. Would want Maddy (GW9) and Zaha (GW10)

    • wakenbagel
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      WC Draft V2.0

      Leno (Ward)
      Botman Trippier Cancelo Emerson (James)
      Martinelli Bowen Andreas (Luis Diaz) (Maddison)
      Kane Mitrovic Haaland

      Going without Pope saves money and can use Botman when double up is needed. (have to go neco williams if i go Pope, not ideal, especially NEW double up in defence is preffered in GW8 and GW12 because most people wildcarding or taken a hit this week will have Pope+Trippier possibly)

      Can have a 2 week punt instead of Luis Diaz but benching him and playing him for GW9 looks nice, given people not taking hits and wildcard/free hitting will still have Salah/TAA for GW9. Can ship him for Zaha for 10-11. Other option was ASM but given the doubts on his fitness and my bench options being good for this gw (Emerson, Andreas even Maddison) I can bench Diaz and play one instead.

      TAA can be brought back switching with Cancelo, looks good given Cancelo has LIV then a blank for 11-12, while LIV plays WHU home at 12.

      Bowen to Salah and Kane to a cheaper forward possibly Solanke in GW12.

      GW13 Cancelo can be brought back instead of James, who plays MUN. Not too comfortable losing James, but want Cancelo back also, so will have to look into this in the future.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        A few thoughts. Guaita instead of Leno?

        Neco instead of Botman?

        1. Jebiga
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          neco will be replaced by aurier soon

          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            You know this for a fact, do you?

        2. wakenbagel
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          thought about having a palace defendre given the good fixtures but having Guaita means have to play Ward this week, don't want that really. Had Guehi instead of Botman at some point but no fixture this week for palace and feel Newcastle double defence might hurt if I don't go with it, at least in 8 and 12.

          Neco was an option when going for Pope in goal but, I really don't want double Newcastle defence for 4-5 weeks straight so I can just bench botman and play Trippier-Cancelo-James most gws and sub emerson when fixtures need it and double up on newcastle when needed. I like Neco given his attacking threat and low price but wanna go a different route when wildcarding

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Almost my plans to a tee. The ASM news was very disappointing.

        You can comment on my WC questions if you like.

      3. F_Ivanovic
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I would either go with Saka over Diaz (actually has a fixture this week) or go straight for Zaha despite the no fixture. Just seems silly to go with Diaz when he has no fixture now and you're wanting to swap in a few weeks.

    • Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      WC during IB, and had 2 FT this week so have punted on Bowen with one of them.

      If he does well on Sunday I may keep, otherwise he can easily be replaced with WC.

    • BobbyV
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      For this week only, pick any two:
      a. Kane
      b. Isak
      c. Mitrovic

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        A and C

      2. marcos11
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        AC

    • Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      1. Patterson, Perisic, Kulusevski and Isak

      or

      2.Botman, Malacia, Bailey and Kane

      Which option is better ?

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        1. Not sure how much you’d get out of Bailey and Malacia in 2.

    • Retro
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Decided to Free Hit...

      Pope
      Trippier, Cancelo, Dier, Emerson
      Martinelli, KDB, Andreas
      Kane (C), Mitrovic, Haaland

      Ward, Patterson, JWP, Xhaka

      1. Boberella
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Dier on a FH and benching JWP is odd

    • JoeSoap
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Best 7m mid?

      A. Soucek
      B. Silva
      C. Gundogan
      D. JWP
      E. Other

      Have Martinelli, Andreas & Gross (likely to go)

      1. Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        D

      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        D easily.

      3. ResultatFar
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        I’ve been on D all week, but after researching and telling myself that Silva will start I went with him instead

      4. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Someone else commented with Lavia out, JWP will be playing deeper, but he only gets points from the set piece anyway, so it doesnt matter where he plays

      5. JoeSoap
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Thanks all. Big fan of Silva if he started every week. Between him & JWP.

        1. Peter O'Hanraha-hanrah…
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          I'm currently on Silva, think his ceiling is very high when he plays. JWP's is much lower, but he's nailed.

          1. JoeSoap
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Thanks. Could be a risk this week with only having 11 players.

      6. Gooner Kebab
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        I quite like A

        1. JoeSoap
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          Has potential over next few weeks.

    • Garfield1001
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      For this week only:

      Mitro and KDB
      Or
      Kane and Foden

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Tiugh, i'd go B because of Leicester , nothing else

      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Mitro and KdB.

        Mitrovic against Forest is as close to a guarantee as you can get.

        Kane should score against leaky Leicester but Mitro could easily match him, and KdB likely out score Foden.

    • Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Bottomed.
      WC 1.7m ITB

      Pope Iverson
      Cancelo Trippier, Zouma (Neco, James)
      Martinelli Kulu/Saka, ASM, Andreas (Zaha)
      Haaland Kane Mitro

      I have two separate questions if i may.

      1. Kulu or Saka as a one-week punt, (want to see Madds/Bowen first to pick one of them (next week))
      2. As ASM is not fit (looks that way). ASM to Bailey as Watkins is out this week, (and swap Kulu/Saka to Sterling GW9 & Forget the Maddison punt altogether)
      3. ASM could become Sinistera, but booking in too many Transfers
      4. Just go the KDB/Isak route.

      The ASM news has really screwed up my plans

      1. Nice Baps.
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Yeah - Isak v Kane is my conundrum (see below) Isak just makes things so much easier and balanced

    • Nice Baps.
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I'm half-minded to ignore Spurs in my WC. It's completely unbalancing my team putting in Kane and we just can't trust the rest can we? 'Banker' results don't always come off anyway - behind the sofa time

    • KostaK
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Why are we seeing WC teams with Isak over Toney? Both decent fixtures, Isak less proven

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        The next 3 fixtures

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Isak and then switch to Toney GW13?

      3. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Not for me. Toney every time.

    • Drumandbaines123
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Anyone got the balls for KDB captain?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Many probably have the balls, but not the brains.

    • Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      NEW ARTICLE POSTED
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/09/16/fpl-rate-my-team-surgery-with-five-time-top-1k-finisher-tom-freeman-28/

    • Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Who will score more until gw 16:

      Kane or Isak

      ?

      1. marcos11
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Kane

