‘Five substitutes’ rule: How has it affected FPL so far?

As of this season, Premier League clubs are allowed to make five substitutions per match.

Following up on an earlier article in the same mould, we look at what the impact has been on Fantasy Premier League (FPL) so far.

While we’re dealing with small sample sizes at this stage of the campaign, it’s worth keeping an eye on any trends developing over the season – particularly when we reach busy periods in the footballing calendar.

And we saw one such busy period in Gameweeks 4-6, when there were three sets of league matches played back to back. Last season’s top seven teams are also now involved in European competition, although we’ve perhaps yet to see the full impact of that due to recent Premier League postponements and a free weekend in between the first and second Champions League/Europa League/Conference League group games.

We focus mostly on the first six Gameweeks in this piece, with Gameweek 7 washed out completely and Gameweek 8 featuring only 14 teams.

GAMEWEEKS 1-6: SUBSTITUTIONS MADE BY CLUB

TeamSubstitutionsSubstitutions made before player reaches 60 mins
 Brentford296
 Chelsea264*
 Leeds United269**
 Crystal Palace253*
 Manchester United258
 Liverpool248***
 Newcastle United240
 Southampton246*
 Arsenal230
 Brighton and Hove Albion230
 Aston Villa223*
 Bournemouth226*
 Fulham223*
 Manchester City224*
 Nottingham Forest223*
 West Ham United215**
 Tottenham Hotspur191
 Wolverhampton Wanderers185*
Leicester City164
Everton154**

*one of which was confirmed as being enforced
**two of which were confirmed as being enforced
***three of which were confirmed as being enforced

  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    Bring on gw9

  2. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Was there noise of Mitro injury?

    Have seen people on a WC having him on the bench etc

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      I heard deadleg.

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Supposedly a dead leg but Serbia manager said he expects he'll be fine for their game tomorrow

    3. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Deadleg but he want to play important game for Serbia. The bad thing is if hes really injured, he will be crap for Newcastle

  3. hustler7
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    I still can't decide whether to WC now or hold? My current team is:

    Raya
    TAA Cancelo Perisic Saliba Neco
    KDB Martinelli Bowen Andreas Dasilva
    Haaland Mitro Jesus

    I'd like Maddison, Zaha, Trippier and probably James, worth a WC though? Would also maybe look to get Toney in for Jesus.

    1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Would probably hold - but you do need to look at playing it soon to get some benefit out of it before the world cup

    2. Kane Toads
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      I had 10 of that team - others told me to hold ..... I did WC

    3. COYS Down Under
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      I’d WC. That is in fact what I did.

      1. Kane Toads
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        hello COYS...

    4. hustler7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Ok thanks all, I am happy with my team with week so will probably look to WC week after.

      Unsure on WC whether no Liverpool is wise so will see how they do at the weekend.

    5. Kane Toads
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      My team is now:

      Guaita
      James/Cancelo/Trips
      Salah/Marty/Zaha/Madds
      Mits/Haaland/Toney
      Ward/Neco/Guehi/Andreas

    6. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Almost the same as me. Save I have Tripp/James not Perisic/Saliba, and Sinister not Bowen.

      Not an easy call but for what it’s worth I’m probably going to deadend into 12 and WC GW13 to load back up with City/Liv/Ars for 4 weeks.

      Will hold Marti and Haaland as got value tied up. So got 4 transfers over 4 weeks to probably lose Jesus, Cancelo, KDB and maybe DaSilva to (maybe):

      - Toney (although Isak in mix and might go mental and punt on Bamford)
      - Zaha
      - Someone from Chelsea
      ???

      Not keen on Maddison.

      You could obviously do something quite similar, but I think it’s a very close call

      1. G Banger
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Similar boat as me, plans to offload Jesus, Cancelo, KDB and one other and save WC for WK13

  4. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Thinking of holding off my WC and rolling FT (0.5 ITB).. G2G in terms of team and bench? Other option would be to do jesus to toney but might just wait for next GW for that move and do 2FT?

    Sanchez
    James Cancelo Trippier
    KDB Marti Diaz Aaronsson
    Jesus Haaland Mitro

    Ward Andreas Gabriel Neco

  5. Puntillimon
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    If I wanna bring in Salah (c) for kdb, should wait till Saturday to pull the trigger ya?

    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      For sure, as any price changes would be in your favour anyway

      1. Puntillimon
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Thanks !

      2. Bluetiger1
        just now

        Agree

    2. Kane Toads
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      do now.

    3. Bubbles1985
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Thoughts behind this or is it just a punt?

    4. Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Definitely wait as long you can

      1. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Like after Southampton.

  6. Taegugk Warrior
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 48 mins ago

    Martinelli to Zaha or Save FT...?
    Get martinelli at 6.0, so it doesn’t feels right for sell him

    1. ACCOUNTING ON CHRIS
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      I'd keep. He's too good value

    2. Kane Toads
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I kept Marty on WC and did Gross > Zaha.

    3. Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      Save, I like Martinelli. Any way to get both?

  7. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Pope
    Cancelo James Trippier
    KDB Zaha Martinelli Maddison
    Haaland Mitro Toney

    (Iverson Andreas Digne* Patterson*)
    1FT & 0.2m

    A) Save Ft
    B) Digne to Neco/Emerson

    Thoughts?

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      That is probably the exact wc starting XI. Wait for deadline then maybe Digne out to strengthen bench

    2. Kane Toads
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Looks good:

      My WC

      Guaita
      James/Cancelo/Trips
      Salah/Marty/Zaha/Madds
      Mits/Haaland/Toney
      Ward/Neco/Guehi/Andreas

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Such a solid wildcard. That's the template.

        Worried about not having/getting to TAA?

        1. Kane Toads
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I'll wait and see.. I have 0.8m ITB to do James to TAA in 2 FTs....

  8. Kragbaek
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Gw 8: free hit
    Gw 9: wc

    Am I brain dead

    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      How did your FH go?

      1. Kragbaek
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        79. Did you fh?

    2. COYS Down Under
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      If your FH had Son you probably did well, otherwise it’s wasted.

      1. Kragbaek
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Did include Son, luckily.

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours ago

      Don't be too hard on yourself. FH is done now & shouldn't really have any bearing on whether you WC this week. Maybe post team for better advice?

      1. Kragbaek
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Cheers mate, appreciate it. I guess my WC looks like many others, except:
        - Only 1 City
        - No Trippier
        - No Spurs
        - Triple Leicester
        - Salah over KdB for next GW, then KdB

        I’m currently 2,037

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Woah killer rank! You can add 3 0s onto the end of that for my OR.

          I meant the team that you're wildcarding out of actually, for advice on whether to deploy it. But seems like you're doing just fine following your own instincts

  9. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Kinda down to these options, thoughts?

    1) Kane, Diaz, BSilva
    2) Toney, KDB, Saka
    3) Toney, Son, Diaz

    Tempted to punt on 1) but probably means no Salah going forward.

    1. Kane Toads
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Probs 1) is safest ...tho I do like 3)

    2. COYS Down Under
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Son is a differential, maybe disaster and maybe not. Kane is safe as houses.

  10. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    3-4-3 with Mitrovic or 3-5-2 with Martinelli?

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Mitro for next 5 games

    2. Kane Toads
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Go the Mit ...

    3. wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      cheers both

    4. COYS Down Under
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Mitro ez

  11. Make United Great Again
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    A. Rashford > Maddison
    B. KDB > Salah (C)

  12. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    23-man squad announced for the Germany game:

    Pope
    Henderson
    Ramsdale

    Walker
    Stones
    Maguire
    Coady
    Dier
    Guehi

    James
    Trippier
    Chilwell
    Shaw

    Rice
    Bellingham
    Henderson
    Mount

    Saka
    Kane
    Sterling
    Foden
    Abraham
    Toney

    Omissions: Tomori, TAA, JWP, Grealish, Bowen
    .

    I can understand four of the ommissions, given there are stronger alternatives, but why no Grealish? Is this because he's now involved in the Mendy case?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Isn't he suspended?

      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Ah yes, makes sense now. Thanks!

    2. COYS Down Under
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Bellingham needs to come to the Prem soon

      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        Will surely be a huge bidding war next summer between City, Liverpool, United, and Chelsea. Securing UCL will be important...

        1. MyNameIsRedro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Rumour has it that Utd are the only team he’d consider coming to England for.

          1. Bluetiger1
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            He should go to Liverpool

            1. Piggs Boson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Fading force.

              City, Chelsea, United have more financial muscle. Over the long-term, the money will eventually rise.

              City, Chelsea, United, Newcastle top 4 in ten years time.

            2. MyNameIsRedro
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              Liverpool are finished mate, don’t see why he’d go there. He’s good enough to be 1st choice at Utd if he wants it bad enough

    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      TAA not injured or anything is he mate??

      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Not that I've heard.

        James and Trippier seem to be preferred.

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Ah that’s a relief, yeah seems they do mate!! Surely TAA has got to be In the conversation, I guess it’s coz the other too are better defensively that him

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            *than

  13. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Pope
    TAA-Cancelo-James-Neco
    KDB-Marti-Diaz
    Haaland-Mitro-Jesus
    (Ward, Andreas, Groß, Dunk)

    Was going to WC but shall I hold and maybe just use the FT?

  14. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Absolutely buzzing for FPL to return this week. Fingers crossed no external events ruin it!

    How am I looking? 1FT 0.7ITB

    Raya
    Trippier Saliba Targett
    KdB Sterling Diaz Maddison Martinelli
    Haaland(C) Jesus

    Ward Neco Archer Patterson*

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      perfect, you may wanna change ur keeper at some point of time

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Yeah, for sure Raya hasn’t been impressing. But the fixtures below probably warrant more time.

        9 BOU (A) 2
        Sat 8 Oct 15:00
        10 NEW (A) 3
        Fri 14 Oct 20:00
        11 BHA (H) 3
        Wed 19 Oct 19:30
        12 CHE (H) 3
        Sun 23 Oct 14:00
        13 AVL (A) 2
        Sat 29 Oct 15:00
        14 WOL (H) 2
        Sat 5 Nov 15:00
        15 NFO (A) …

    2. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      You’re looking great and so is your team.

      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Cheers man

  15. Cojones of Destiny
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Got 6 players from MCI/ARS so tinkering with gw 12 plan. Priority to keep for 12 and beyond :
    a. Saliba
    b. Cancelo

    1. COYS Down Under
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      Cancelo you want for great fixtures. Salibas returns are less certain.

    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Depends how much Value tied up in Saliba.

      Best value player in the game imo.

      Will be in team of the season 100%

      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        PP - 4.6
        SP -4.7
        CP - 4.9

        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          I’d keep Saliba

          1. Cojones of Destiny
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            cheers mate

  16. Rafster
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Help me choose between the WC drafts below please.

    Basically the key difference is having TAA in a 4-3-3 double up with Salah, vs Zaha in a 3-4-3.

    A) Guita
    James TAA Cancelo Trippier
    Salah Maddison Martinelli
    Toney Haaland Mitrovic

    Subs: Iverson, Neco, Andreas, Reed.

    B) Guita
    James Cancelo Trippier
    Salah Maddison Martinelli Zaha
    Toney Haaland Mitrovic

    Subs: Iverson, Neco, Andreas, Patterson.

    1. Reacher
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Identical to mine and the same issue, ill be deceding betwwen TAA/Cancelo or Zaha

      Cancelo may be the one i downgrade due to fixtures and the blank

  17. Bubbles1985
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Current squad, how's it looking:

    Ward
    Cancelo Emerson Tripp TAA
    KDB Martinelli Gross
    Haaland(vc) Kane(c) Toney

    Sanchez N.Williams Andreas DaSilva

    Recommendation to WC or hold? 1ft available.

    GL all!

    Cheers

    1. Yozzer
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Not a bad team but I can see you taking a hit or two to sort GW12. For that reason there is enough there to WC for me

  18. Robertson-Walker metric
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Wildcard draft no.1:
    Ward-Iversen
    Cancelo-James-Trippier-Coufal-Neco
    Martinelli-Maddison-Sterling-Zaha-Andreas
    Kane-Haaland-Mitrović

  19. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Isak Out..... not ideal going him over Toney on WC!!

    0.1m short on that move with FT

    1. Digital-Real
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      You have a few days to decide, or take the price drop and review situation with how mid-low price forwards get on this weekend. People are overlooking, Daka, Nacho, Watkins etc.
      Could be worthy differentials.

      1. McSauce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        True might be some worthy punts there but they are just transfers waiting to happen the likes of a Toney can sit there every week until World cup.

        Watkins hit and miss
        Nacho and Daka sure you dont even know if they will play every week

    2. Pulpkinhead
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Is he definitely out then? Kind of hoping so

      1. McSauce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        FF Scout twitter says "lengthy"

        1. Pulpkinhead
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Thanks missed that.

        2. Pulpkinhead
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Just avoid Solanke whatever you do. Not worth a hit imo

        3. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          NEWS | Newcastle's Alexander Isak COULD be facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury while on international duty with Sweden

      2. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 7 Years
        47 mins ago

        Username 😆

        1. Pulpkinhead
          • 13 Years
          just now

          😆

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Straight swap to Wilson? I think he's almost back, isn't he?

  20. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Kulu & Isak --> Maddison & Toney (-4)

    Not ideal but prob good moves!

    A) Yes
    B) No (play Andreas over Isak and just do Maddison with FT)

  21. Monty the Magpie
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    I have Sánchez, Ward and zilch in the bank?

    Is it miles outside the realms of possibility to conceive of Leicester registering their first clean sheet?

    1. Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      I keep thinking they're going to get one. Fixtures for the next 5 are alright

      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Fixtures for their next 5 opponents are alright too...

  22. Az
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Anyone here had hernia surgery?

    Finally got an appointment for mine in a few weeks and I'm bricking it, because I am a complete wuss when it comes to hospitals!

    1. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I work in a hospital theatre Az. Nothing to be concerned about bud it’s a relatively minor operation that has a quick recovery period as long as you follow the after care guidelines.

    2. Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Glad you've got that appointment, I'm sure it'll be fine!

      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Hope it goes well Az. Wishing you a speedy recovery.

    3. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Few more things that could be useful Az. Google/research the type of Hernia you have and how it is dealt with surgically. Any knowledge you can gain should help alleviate concerns you have about the procedure. Without prying as to your concerns about a hospital visit. If your particularly hairy you can immac or shave the operation site prior to admission to maintain a modicum of control (waking up having been shaved can be a little disconcerting). When on the ward, watch the health care personnel that is going to touch you. If they touch another patient and then come to you having not washed or sanitised their hands your well within your rights to ask that person to wash their hands. Similarly your well within your rights to ask a member of staff who comes into your bay/side room to administer some sort of care to prove they have washed/sanitised their hands and should not belittle or make you feel inadequate for asking them to do so. Ask the surgeon who does the ward round who will be actually doing the operation and their grade, if a Registrar your perfectly within your rights to ask how long they have been at their present grade. If your concern is about the anaesthetic try your very best to think about something positive as you enter the theatre suite and maintain that positive thought as the anaesthetic is about to start. A happy memory of something you enjoy is fine, maybe think about a loved one also works well. If you are overly stressed going under an anaesthetic you will invariably wake up stressed so this positivity or happy memory will serve you very well indeed once you start to come out of the anaesthetic. Follow the aftercare mate, hernia aftercare will normally revolve around not lifting even moderately heavy objects. Get your feet up and rest is the very best way to recover. Good luck bud, you’ll be fine, hope my thoughts help.

      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Jesus.
        Now he is one big ball of stress.
        😆

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          PS: whatever you do don't google

          1. maglia rosa
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            2 mins ago

            I disagree Christina, researching the procedure you are having is a very good way of alleviating any concerns you have. All my advice is well intentioned and based on over 20 years of working in a hospital operating theatre.

            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              just now

              My advice is based on having a kidney removed.

      2. Az
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        12 mins ago

        Very thorough! Thanks!
        I think my biggest worry is how I’ll feel after I wake up tbh as I’ve been suffering from a bout of anxiety lately. But looking forward to this bloody hernia being done with!

        1. Christina.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          They will give you something to calm you down prior to operation. Make sure you ask for it.

        2. maglia rosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          7 mins ago

          Positive thoughts or a happy memory immediately prior to anaesthesia is the very best way to come out of an anaesthetic Az. Good luck laddo.

        3. maglia rosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          If it’s done laparoscopically you will feel different to having it done as an open procedure bud. Do your research and ask the surgeon on the ward round for reassurance.

      3. El Presidente
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Jesus Christ what the hell happened to health care professionals???.....

  23. AzzaroMax99
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Keep Rashford or swap with Maddison?

    1. Robertson-Walker metric
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Swap with Maddison.

    2. Geoff
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Swap I think

  24. Robertson-Walker metric
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Wildcard draft no.2:
    Ward-Guaita
    Cancelo-James-Trippier-Chillwell-Neco
    Martinelli-Maddison-KDB-Zaha-Andreas
    Toney-Haaland-Mitrović

  25. Robertson-Walker metric
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Wildcard draft no.3:
    Iversen-Guaita
    Cancelo-James-Trippier-Cucurella-Neco
    Sterling-Maddison-KDB-Zaha-Andreas
    Archer-Haaland-Mitrović

    1. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Really like it. If it was me I'd probably go Diaz over Sterling, Emerson over Cucu, Rash over Andreas

      That way I'd be playing 3-5-2. but your set up is great if you stick with that

    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      well done

    3. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      If this doesn't stop before draft 30, we riot.

  26. The Reptile
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Are most people W/c this week? I'm not - when is the next best time to do so (General consensus)

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      When your team needs it is the best advice. Not much time left, just 7 GWs to gear up. If your team needs surgery, go for it. Otherwise holding till next BGW is an option.

      1. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks Holmes

  27. TOTHETASK
    40 mins ago

    Is Bernardo/Mitro/Patterson clear of Foden/Solanke/Tarkowski despite the Patterson + Mitro being doubts? I dont have to play Patterson/Tarkowski

    1. TOTHETASK
      9 mins ago

      Basically the problem is that I feel my wc is pretty template and want a few differentials.

      Guaita (Ward)
      Cancelo James Trippier (Willams Patterson)
      Son Maddison Zaha Bernardo (Andreas)
      Haaland Toney Mitrovic

  28. Jebiga
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    So Isak is long time injured ? ...hm...

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      they say few weeks

  29. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Play Sanchez (liv) or Ward (NFO)?

    1. theodosios
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ward obviously

      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Bad news for GW 8 wildcards

        We’ll at least they got the points when he got a bad game

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      just now

      You may as well go the better GK unless you think Ward will keep a clean sheet.

  30. leop911
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    I have had a terrible start to the season (partly due to my stubbornness in not signing Haaland, trying to outsmart the rest never works). Now I am trying to make up for it by using the WC this week. This is my current team, I would be grateful for any feedback you may have.

    GK: Ward, Pope
    Def: Saliba, Cancelo, Dalot, Trippier, Perisic
    Mid: Groß, Zaha, Maddison, Rashfoard, Andreas
    Fwd: Toney, Haaland, Kane

    I notice not many people have Kane + Haaland. Salah has been too disappointing for me at the moment and I never like having two big start from the same team (e.g. Haaland + KDB) (see blank gameweek coming up).

    Thoughts? (0.0 ITB with this team).

    1. leop911
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wait, I correct myself - 0.3 ITB

You need to be logged in to post a comment.