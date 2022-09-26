‘Five substitutes’ rule: How has it affected FPL so far?

As of this season, Premier League clubs are allowed to make five substitutions per match.

Following up on an earlier article in the same mould, we look at what the impact has been on Fantasy Premier League (FPL) so far.

While we’re dealing with small sample sizes at this stage of the campaign, it’s worth keeping an eye on any trends developing over the season – particularly when we reach busy periods in the footballing calendar.

And we saw one such busy period in Gameweeks 4-6, when there were three sets of league matches played back to back. Last season’s top seven teams are also now involved in European competition, although we’ve perhaps yet to see the full impact of that due to recent Premier League postponements and a free weekend in between the first and second Champions League/Europa League/Conference League group games.

We focus mostly on the first six Gameweeks in this piece, with Gameweek 7 washed out completely and Gameweek 8 featuring only 14 teams.

GAMEWEEKS 1-6: SUBSTITUTIONS MADE BY CLUB

Team Substitutions Substitutions made before player reaches 60 mins Brentford 29 6 Chelsea 26 4* Leeds United 26 9** Crystal Palace 25 3* Manchester United 25 8 Liverpool 24 8*** Newcastle United 24 0 Southampton 24 6* Arsenal 23 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 23 0 Aston Villa 22 3* Bournemouth 22 6* Fulham 22 3* Manchester City 22 4* Nottingham Forest 22 3* West Ham United 21 5** Tottenham Hotspur 19 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 5* Leicester City 16 4 Everton 15 4**

*one of which was confirmed as being enforced

**two of which were confirmed as being enforced

***three of which were confirmed as being enforced