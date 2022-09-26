‘Five substitutes’ rule: How has it affected FPL so far?

As of this season, Premier League clubs are allowed to make five substitutions per match.
Following up on an earlier article in the same mould, we look at what the impact has been on Fantasy Premier League (FPL) so far.
While we’re dealing with small sample sizes at this stage of the campaign, it’s worth keeping an eye on any trends developing over the season – particularly when we reach busy periods in the footballing calendar.
And we saw one such busy period in Gameweeks 4-6, when there were three sets of league matches played back to back. Last season’s top seven teams are also now involved in European competition, although we’ve perhaps yet to see the full impact of that due to recent Premier League postponements and a free weekend in between the first and second Champions League/Europa League/Conference League group games.
We focus mostly on the first six Gameweeks in this piece, with Gameweek 7 washed out completely and Gameweek 8 featuring only 14 teams.
GAMEWEEKS 1-6: SUBSTITUTIONS MADE BY CLUB
|Team
|Substitutions
|Substitutions made before player reaches 60 mins
|Brentford
|29
|6
|Chelsea
|26
|4*
|Leeds United
|26
|9**
|Crystal Palace
|25
|3*
|Manchester United
|25
|8
|Liverpool
|24
|8***
|Newcastle United
|24
|0
|Southampton
|24
|6*
|Arsenal
|23
|0
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|23
|0
|Aston Villa
|22
|3*
|Bournemouth
|22
|6*
|Fulham
|22
|3*
|Manchester City
|22
|4*
|Nottingham Forest
|22
|3*
|West Ham United
|21
|5**
|Tottenham Hotspur
|19
|1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|5*
|Leicester City
|16
|4
|Everton
|15
|4**
*one of which was confirmed as being enforced
**two of which were confirmed as being enforced
***three of which were confirmed as being enforced
