FPL Gameweek 9 preview: Goalscorer and clean sheet odds

FPL Focal previews the weekend’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action, taking a look at who the bookies think are best bets for goals and clean sheets as well as monitoring the latest transfer trends.

Make sure to also check out G-Whizz’s weekly Hot Topic on fixture and clean sheet odds, which also looks back at how the bookmakers performed in the previous Gameweek.

The lessons from all 20 FPL teams' pre-seasons

GAMEWEEK 9: GOALSCORER ODDS

The anytime goalscorer odds are always based on the assumption that the player in question starts – which is sometimes not the case.

For example, it’s unclear whether Jamie Vardy (£9.2m) will get a recall on Monday, having been benched for the last two Leicester City matches. When he’s in the team he can be a great pick but he looks like one to avoid given recent team selections.

One player who is a shoo-in to feature so long as he is fit, Erling Haaland (£12.1m), is first in the above graphic, having been given a 55% chance of scoring in the Manchester derby. He sits top of the league for expected goals (xG) with 6.5. To provide some context, Harry Kane (£11.4m) in second with 4.7.

Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) is in second with a 40.5% chance of scoring, and he represents a genuine alternative captain to Haaland this week. He was on the scoresheet over the international break for Egypt, and of course, has the advantage over Haaland in that he gets an extra point per goal and for a clean sheet.

Jurgen Klopp returns from the break with a welcome dilemma or two in his starting XI after an injury-affected opening month, with Diogo Jota (£8.9m) and Darwin Nunez (£8.9m) – fifth and fourth in the anytime goalscorer list above – back available. Nunez would perhaps be the favourite to start through the middle but Jota could potentially get a look-in down the left flank given Luis Diaz‘s (£8.2m) late return from international duty.

The odds-makers think that Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) has a 35.5% chance of scoring against Newcastle, meanwhile. He was absolutely flying for Serbia over the break, scoring a hat-trick against Sweden and a goal against Norway. He was spotted with ice around his foot after the game, it should be said, so all eyes and ears will be on Marco Silva on Friday afternoon to confirm whether this was just a knock.

Ivan Toney (£7.3m) has been given a 34% chance of finding the net against Bournemouth; as far as Alexander Isak (£7.1m) replacements go, you’d say it’s Mitrovic, Toney and Dominic Solanke (£5.7m) in that order. Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) has a 34% chance of scoring in the north London derby, while Harry Kane (£11.4m) has been given a 31.5% chance in the same game.

GAMEWEEK 9: CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Onto the clean sheet odds and Liverpool are top for Gameweek 9 with a 47% chance of shutting out the opposition. The return of Joel Matip (£5.9m), Thiago Alcantara (£5.2m) and Jordan Henderson (£5.3m) should hopefully correlate to an improvement both defensively and offensively.

The usually reliable Manchester City are second in the above list (42%) and with Anthony Martial (£6.9m) and Marcus Rashford (£6.6m) likely out of the derby, that could be further good news for those who own City’s defensive assets.

Graham Potter’s first league game comes with a 37.5% chance of a clean sheet, so say the bookies, on the road at Crystal Palace. West Ham United are at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers with the same odds; this season West Ham and Wolves are the two sides who have scored the fewest goals (three each). In terms of underlying numbers, Wolves are fourth-worst for xG, so players like Kurt Zouma (£4.5m) or perhaps even Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) aren’t the worst shout on a Wildcard.

Interestingly, Leicester are ahead of Newcastle, which may present a form-over-fixtures dilemma for the many managers who have Nick Pope (£5.2m) paired with Danny Ward (£4.0m) or Daniel Iversen (£3.9m).

Frank Lampard has confirmed that the in-form Jordan Pickford (£4.5m) is back for this weekend, which should help Everton’s chances of a clean sheet away at goal-shy Southampton. No side has conceded more shots in the box than Everton this season, however.

It looks like a week to bench Neco Williams (£4.1m) unless you’re confident of an attacking return, while away fixtures at Anfield and the Etihad see Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United prop up the table above.

GAMEWEEK 9: MOST TRANSFERS IN

James Maddison (£8.0m) tops the list of most-bought players in Gameweek 9, attracting well over 330,000 new owners. Despite Leicester’s woes and them sitting bottom of the Premier League, Maddison has still put up 29 points from three goals and one assist. If the Foxes can find their stride over the next five matches, who knows what he’s capable of. We’ve spoken lots about Toney and he’s the second most transferred in player heading into Gameweek 9, with over 300,000 managers – many of them no doubt former Isak owners – picking him up.

William Saliba‘s (£4.9m) up there too but it seems the wrong week to be investing in the Arsenal defence, as matches against Spurs, Liverpool and Leeds precede a Blank Gameweek. Gameweek 13 would seem to be the ideal time to look at the Arsenal defence again.

The talismanic Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) is another with excellent fixtures on the horizon and he’s even on penalty-taking duties for Palace, although he does have a patchy record from the spot.

Son Heung-min (£11.4m) appears in the top 10 off the back of his Gameweek 8 hat-trick. He’s got a very good record against Arsenal, too: in his last six derbies, he has four goals and four assists to his name.

Alexis Mac Allister (£5.6m) is one to avoid, despite the demand. Penalty-taking duties are a boon but his non-penalty xG is a poor 0.44 this season, highlighting his lack of threat from open play. New boss Roberto De Zerbi may line up with a 4-2-3-1, as well, which may see Mac Allister continuing to play deep.

GAMEWEEK 9: MOST TRANSFERS OUT

Onto the most transferred-out players and it’s Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m) who heads this list with just under 300,000 managers sales. He’s not done a whole lot wrong: he’s the fifth-highest-scoring forward with seven attacking returns from as many games. That said, both Toney and Mitrovic have outscored him and are cheaper, so it’s an understandable time to sell after factoring in the fixtures, the Gameweek 12 blank and the fact that he is one booking away from a ban.

Salah’s in second with over 200,000 sales. This one has the potential to backfire with a good-looking home fixture to Brighton, and he was in goalscoring mood over the international break before being given Egypt’s second friendly off to return to Liverpool and focus on Gameweek 9.

Likewise, Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) is the most-sold defender – but he is one to consider buying, if anything. In my case, there’s no route to him this week but in Gameweek 11 or 12, he’ll join the team along with Salah.

We found out this week that Emile Smith Rowe (£5.6m) has had surgery, which will put him out until December. That means that there’s a big lack of competition for Gabriel Martinelli‘s (£6.6m) spot and despite the fixtures he feels like a hold, particularly considering the price rises many have benefitted from while owning.

That wraps up this episode of The Preview, thanks for reading!

  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Is the Pope/Trippier double-up wise they play Fulham and Brentford next, and most have Mitro and Toney? Your striker scores, but 2 clean sheets + possible bonus gone...

    1. theodosios
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Their fixtures aren't great as it looks like. I am keeping Trips on WC just because of his attacking potential. Was happy owning Pope for some time, now I don't feel great to have them both.

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Already got them now, so nothing I'm going to do about it. Plus I certainly haven't gone for Trippier for his clean sheets.

    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour ago

      Hedge. Pope saves potential and Trippier attacking potential. Not many gameweeks where one of your defenders doesn't play against one of your attackers.

      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        57 mins ago

        This is a great question and personally I don’t have the right answer even though I am debating about it for 2 weeks during my WC

        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Yeah it's a conundrum mate. Think I might go Ward/Iversen and keep Trip. Will post my wc team now

  2. FPL_Bharat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Best combo on a WC:

    A) Cancelo + Barnes
    B) Martenelli + Bowen
    C) Martenelli + Toney

    1. Kane Train
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      C

  3. Kane Train
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Zaha
    B) Rashford

    1. cigan
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      A

  4. Ha.
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    1.
    Johnson > Toney
    Kulu > Zaha
    Perisic > Kilman

    (-4)

    2.
    Johnson > Mitro
    Kulu > Zaha

    Play Mitro against Pope and Trippier

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      2

  5. Tmel
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Bench one:

    a) Perisic (ars)
    b) Trippier (ful)
    c) Andreas (NEW)

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      C.

  6. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Klopp on Andy Robertson "He's doing really well. It looks really good so he's not out for long. He's already out on the pitch running. It's a good sign. I don't know if it will be next week or the week after" #LFC

    Tzimikas nailed in my WC then

    1. boc610
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      yep

  7. boc610
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    "hey harry that that hammy is feeling bit tight yeah?"
    "no boss its feeling go...."
    "HARRY. THAT HAMMY IS FEELING A BIT TIGHT YEAH?"
    "eh..yeah. its a bit tight"
    "there's a good club captain"

  8. Cert
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Coufal or Justin? (I already have Ward)

    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      55 mins ago

      If you don’t need him in GW 12 then Coufal. If you need it for GW 12 then Justin

    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      52 mins ago

      I like Guehi

  9. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Help appreciated, 1 FT, 0.8 ITB

    Pope
    TAA, Cancelo, Trippier, Gabriel
    Salah, Martinelli, Andreas
    Haaland, Jesus, Mitrovic

    (Ward, Cucurella, Gordon, Dasilva)

    Not the best team, but makes sense to save FT, right? And deal with Jesus/Salah/TAA next GW?

    Cheers

    1. maglia rosa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I’d think about Gordon over Andreas. Saints ain’t great imo and Gordon has goal threat. Plus like the quote posted by Daniel (I think) about Gordon backing himself to score goals to get into Southgates England squad. Good luck with your choices Catastrophe 🙂

      1. Catastrophe
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Thank you!

        1. maglia rosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Your welcome bud 😀

  10. Dušan Citizen
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Jesus to Watkins for a hit?

    I have 6 players from City and Arsenal who have blank in gw 12 so I need to start taking them out

    1. boc610
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      "jesus to watkins for a hit" is an actual sentence you just wrote

    2. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Terrible move for me brate.

      But if you have a hunch about it you can go with it

    3. PJiggy
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      No

    4. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Log off for a bit?

    5. Dušan Citizen
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Why are everyone so against this?

      Villa have great fixtures ahead, Watkins is main striker and on pens I think. Jesus has tough fixtures plus blank.

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        That’s mostly because Villa are rubbish

      2. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        Because Arsenal are a far superior team to Aston Villa and Jesus is a far superior player to Watkins.

        We often do well at home to Spurs, Liverpool aren’t playing well this season and then Leeds away. Also, it’s for a hit.

      3. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Watkins is a converted winger playing for Villa whose form is poor. Jesus is a number 9 playing for Arsenal on form. His points are massively skewed on one game though and refs love giving him cards, usually when he doesn't score. Selling him isn't a bad plan but not for a hit. It's a fair point on fixtures, their fixtures to date not too bad but they look impressive. If you sell Jesus get Mitrovic, Toney or check out what Bamford or DCL or similar priced strikers are like when you sell, not Watkins.

    6. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Keep Jesus for now and see what alternatives there are before GW12, Bamford and DCL might show form. Bench 3 of the 6.

    7. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      Peeps on here be like:
      Ur team is too template, bandwagons don't work out...same peeps, don't be different, xyz is the obvious choice.

      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        So true

    8. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      57 mins ago

      Getting rid of a good player, for a bad player, for a hit. So the bad player can play in one game week. Smart.

    9. PJiggy
      • 4 Years
      55 mins ago

      I've changed my mind. Yes. Please pick Watkins.

  11. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Who is more likely to play the next 2 games or at least the Southampton game:

    Walker or Akanji?

  12. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    On WC which 4th 5th mids. & defs., One from each:

    A) tavernier biling bailey
    B) cout martineli paqueta
    C) 2 of jony white mings zouma coufal castagne justin (or) saliba neco

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      Billing
      Martinelli
      Saliba Neco

      Martinelli Saliba could hamper your GW12 though.

      1. Nightf0x
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Will deal with them then

  13. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    KDB > Salah for free?

  14. The Mantis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Had the armband on Mads all week, don't get scared now!

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Do you think he has the explosiveness to warrant the armband? 7 is his top score?

      1. The Mantis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        Not quite explosive, but I can imagine a good haul. Feel like it could be a high scoring game. I have Haaland but as a Utd fan I feel we're going to be well up for it and with our new defence I have faith that we can shut him out (a tad)

        1. confused01
          • 12 Years
          22 mins ago

          I'm thinking the same, even if Haaland scores 1 I'm willing to risk it but I think utd will keep it tight around him (i hope!)

          1. The Mantis
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            yeah let's do it! there's plenty of time to make up for it this season

            1. confused01
              • 12 Years
              3 mins ago

              Well if it doesn't work out its your fault 😉

        2. maglia rosa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          20 mins ago

          For sure your boys will be up for it, and yeah they have improved defensively and have even found some team spirit of late but Haaland’s beast mentality equals all that plus will be even more up for the derby with his Leeds connections and Old chaps run ins with Keane. I get the Maddison love too bud (he’s my vice) but the upside compared to Haaland just isn’t their imo. Can see the point of going Salah over the Norwegian striker but not Maddison. Good luck if you go for it Mantis. 🙂

          1. The Mantis
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            I'm trying not to romanticize the fixture too much, but I did take into account the derby/leeds connection/dad beef - but also taking into account Rash winning player of the month and Erik winning manager I can see us making it v difficult for City/Haaland. I think I'm willing to risk it early on in the season with rogue-ish captain choices, and i'll probably not be too annoyed if Haaland does outscore Mads, this time...
            Salah isn't even on my radar atm, that could hurt me more!

            1. maglia rosa
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              3 mins ago

              Fair enough dude. Good luck 😀

              1. maglia rosa
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                2 mins ago

                Funny that once I heard Haaland was a Leeds fan as a kid I wasn’t going anywhere else but Haaland for the armband 😆

  15. Cert
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    is this harry boc rgs

  16. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    A Diaz to maddison
    B gross and Jesus to solanke and maddison for -4
    C save

    A and c mean I keep gross long term. Thank you.

    1. cigan
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      C

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  17. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Rashford being back is an interesting one. Surprisingly fundamental to United scoring vs City. Does this make Trent a better proposition for wildcarders vs Cancelo?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Only because Cancelo misses GW12. Pool will keep less CS than City. Trent will do a bit better on attacking returns, but Cancelo should slightly outpoint him. Bench for GW12 though.

    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Don't know mate. Seems even stevens to me up until the blank. Think I want both again, but sacificing Pope and Trip...

    3. No Need
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      A wildcard ain't for one game

  18. Please Help I Don't Kn…
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Hey guys,

    Should I start Saliba, Andreas, or Gross?

    Thanks.

  19. Jet5605
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    RMWC draft please. Have kept 1.8 ITB to upgrade to TAA or get an £8m mid later on.

    Ward
    Cancelo - James - Trippier
    KDB - Maddi - Zaha - Sinisterra
    Haaland - Mitro - Solanke

    Guaita - Zouma - Andreas - Dalot

  20. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Thinking of changing slightly from WC template. Instead of Pope/Trip and 1.0m itb, to Ward/TAA and 0.0 itb. Can't see when I'll want Salah over KdB if I'm captaining Haaland every week. Gives me this:

    Ward
    TAA Cancelo James
    KdB Mads Zaha Marti
    Haaland Mitro Toney
    Iversen Andreas Guehi Neco

  21. boc610
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    tzimikas soooo tempting, could easily outscore trent...

  22. Please Help I Don't Kn…
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Captain Kane or Toney? Currently on Kane because of his history with Arsenal.

  23. JELLYFISH
    • 10 Years
    40 mins ago

    Which combo guys?

    a) TAA Toney
    b) James Darwin
    c) James Toney (and 1.6 itb)

