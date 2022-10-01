112
Scoreboard October 1

FPL Gameweek 9: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

112 Comments
The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow later.

BRIEF ROUND-UP

FPL Gameweek 9: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The 32%-owned Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.9m) limped off with a knock to his foot in 10-man Fulham’s defeat to Newcastle United, with Marco Silva saying further assessment would be needed on the striker this week.

Callum Wilson (£7.2m) crowned his return to the Magpies’ starting line-up with a goal in a 4-1 win, while owners of Kieran Trippier (£5.4m) were fortunate enough to see the defender substituted – banking clean sheet points and one bonus in the process – before the Cottagers scored a late consolation.

Harry Kane (£11.4m) consolidated second place in the overall FPL points standings with a goal in the early kick-off, his seventh league strike in eight matches.

But north London was red after the lunchtime derby, with the most-sold player of Gameweek 9, Gabriel Jesus (£8.0m), almost inevitably getting on the scoresheet and collecting two bonus points in the process. FPL’s most-owned midfielder, Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) also banked an assist, while Granit Xhaka (£5.1m) climbed into the top 10 in the midfielders’ points table with his fifth attacking return of 2022/23.

Liverpool’s under-par defensive displays continued at Anfield, with Brighton playing their part in a six-goal classic. It’s now just two clean sheets in seven league matches for the Reds, and they’ve yet to play any of last season’s top five. The Seagulls had six big chances on Saturday – only Newcastle registered more.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) was more involved in terms of goal attempts but had to make do with a solitary assist as Leandro Trossard (£6.6m) stole the headlines, scoring a hat-trick and moving above the Egyptian to the top of the midfielders’ FPL points table in Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in charge of Brighton.

Gone was the wing-back system as new Chelsea boss Graham Potter went with a back four in the absence of Marc Cucurella (£5.1m), although the defensive issues continued as the victorious Blues made it six matches with a clean sheet at Selhurst Park.

Southampton meanwhile are still without a shut-out to their name in 2022/23 after slumping to a 2-1 defeat to Everton, who named Anthony Gordon (£5.6m) on the bench after the youngster struggled with illness in midweek.

Ivan Toney (£7.3m) had been competing with Dominic Solanke (£5.7m) for a place in some FPL managers’ Gameweek 9 Wildcards but both blanked in a goalless draw at Bournemouth. Another semi-popular purchase for those overhauling their squads, the hitherto unimpressive Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m), kickstarted his season with a double-digit haul against Wolves.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

West Ham United2 – 0Wolverhampton Wanderers
Southampton1 – 2Everton
Liverpool3 – 3Brighton and Hove Albion
Fulham1 – 4Newcastle United
Crystal Palace1 – 2Chelsea
Bournemouth0 – 0Brentford
Arsenal3 – 1Tottenham Hotspur

112 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dshv
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Pope
    Trippier taa cancelo james neco
    Gross diaz martinelli gordon andreas
    Kane haaland jesus

    1ft

    Want to remove trent.. if I downgrade what can i do ??

    Taa to 5.1 (who??)
    Gordon to maddison (-4) ??

    Open Controls
  2. Stranger Mings
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Too risky to go early on either forfana or kehrer given European games?

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyTony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Unless you're going to be priced out of it, I think your fine to wait.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Thanks have just enough to get trossard plus 4.5m defender

        Open Controls
    2. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Who is this guy Kehrer and why he is becoming so popular ?

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 1 Year
        just now

        West Ham & German international but don’t know much about him! I may just go dalot instead

        Open Controls
  3. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    LMS safety score with autosubs currently 17.

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      So less than usual.

      Open Controls
  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Have the exact money to do Salah, Bailey and Andreas to Zaha, Bowen and Trossard….. mmm so tempting!!!!

    Open Controls
    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      For -4? That’s probably good

      Open Controls
    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Lovely but who to bench

      Open Controls
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        There lies the stumbling block mate!! Haha, if Mitrovic is out for 2/3 weeks I’d make the moves and just bench him and hope he’s back for gameweek 12 for example and bench Martinelli that week

        Open Controls
    3. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      21 mins ago

      Only if you got last GW pts as well would be super

      Open Controls
  5. Manani
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    mitrovic replacement?

    Open Controls
    1. Gold Monster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Do you have any money in the bank?

      Open Controls
    2. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      Why sell? Do you think he will be out next GW?

      Open Controls
    3. RICICLE
      37 mins ago

      Why sell? Great fixtures and very well could be fine for next Gameweek? So much panic to sell lol

      Open Controls
      1. Digital-Real
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        2 blanks last 2 games, reminds me last time he was in the PL. I'm selling

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          24 mins ago

          And? Only three to bang goals next two games, on pens, can score against anyone. Can understand the frustration though, having only just got him though I have to keep

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            just now

            Only then*

            Open Controls
        2. Utopsis
          • 2 Years
          20 mins ago

          2 blanks is really not enough to sell a mid priced asset -

          Open Controls
  6. Jebiga
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    How much usually calf injury last?

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Depends on the calf

      Open Controls
      1. Jebiga
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Its just stated calf injury for Andersen from c.palace

        Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      3 weeks but I’m not a Doctor

      Open Controls
      1. Pipermaru
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Doctors nowadays claim that man can get pregnant so I don't know if being one of them even matters.

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 1 Year
          just now

          He could be a woman in a man’s body 🙂

          Open Controls
  7. Jebiga
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    How on earth Salah didnt get yc for 3 times hand balls with clear intention?
    Hes pissed because hes out of the form

    Open Controls
    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      55 mins ago

      I think you might be pissed mate

      Open Controls
  8. The Royal Robin
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Wilson or Solanke?

    Open Controls
    1. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      59 mins ago

      Isak

      Open Controls
      1. The Royal Robin
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Lol

        Open Controls
    2. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      59 mins ago

      Really?

      Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      The Solanke train is still at the station. Owners still inside, waiting for it to move, you can catch up with them if you hurry!

      Open Controls
  9. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Are Salah owners keeping or selling for KDB ?

    That Southampton fixture is tasty.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      1 min ago

      FWIW, I had KDB > Salah pencilled in, but no chance I’m bringing in Salah now.

      Open Controls
  10. Babit1967
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Got exact funds for DaSilva to Trossard & switch to 3-4-3 do it? Gives me this
    2fts
    Sanchez
    Cancelo Trippier James
    Sterling Dias Trossard Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Toney

    Ward Saliba Andreas Neco

    Open Controls
    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      57 mins ago

      Switching to Da Silva doesn’t give you Da Silva?

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Eh?

        Open Controls
    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Looks decent

      Open Controls
  11. Josh.E
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Would you lose Foden for Zaha or Trossard?

    Open Controls
    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      56 mins ago

      Yes, Zaha

      Open Controls
    2. Jebiga
      • 10 Years
      53 mins ago

      Against Southampton, well not sure

      Open Controls
    3. thegaffer82
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Same position here. It’s either that, or burn a transfer. So I may just go for hit and pray Pep roulette strikes Foden down (to the bench)

      Open Controls
  12. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    Bamford or Toney?

    Open Controls
    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      53 mins ago

      Toney

      Open Controls
  13. RICICLE
    55 mins ago

    What would you guys do with this utter mess? Love the team, but it just ain’t doing it. Feel like poking it, “do something”

    Pope
    Trippier - James - Cancelo
    Martinelli - Diaz - KDB - Maddison
    Mitrovic - Haaland - Toney
    _____________________________
    Ward: Saliba, Andreas, Neco

    Realise 4 players haven’t played here, which could save my week, but thinking Diaz > Zaha? Or even Trossard?

    Or simply just stay calm and I’m panicking? Haha.
    Any input appreciated:)

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 4 Years
      53 mins ago

      Team looks fine imo. Just wait for news on Mitrovic for now.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        1 min ago

        Cheers man, I know I’m being irrational and impatient here. Shall stay calm and await Mitro update

        Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 2 Years
      51 mins ago

      It's a good team - very similar to mine. Contemplating the exact same move as well. I'm also considering Diaz to Bowen.

      I would wait a bit and see how the dust settles tomorrow though before reacting.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        13 mins ago

        Thanks bud, shall let things settle for sure.
        Funnily enough I’ve literally just looked at Diaz > Bowen, and as we know, can do it for exact cash as they’re the same price and I have 0.0 in the bank. Tempting, but doubt he’ll rise tonight anyway.

        Open Controls
        1. Utopsis
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Diaz is actually 0.1 more than Bowen, but I think you bought him at 8.1?

          Yeah Bowen unlikely to rise, but stranger things have happened!

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            just now

            Ahh yes my mistake, I did yeah haha.
            Certainly have! Price changes volatile as ever this season.

            Open Controls
      2. RICICLE
        11 mins ago

        The moves I had in mind were KDB + Diaz > Salah + Zaha, but that ain’t happening now, keeping KDB for sure

        Open Controls
        1. Utopsis
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Yeah I wouldn't even get Salah over Diaz anymore - he's just not worth the extra 5m at present.

          Open Controls
          1. RICICLE
            just now

            Agree 100%, it’s an awful lot of money for a lost looking Salah, and not even lucky pens to keep him afloat.

            Open Controls
    3. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Team looks fine. Agree with other comments. See how rest of the GW goes, then look to switch out Diaz. It seems like a low scoring week, so far. I wouldn't panic.

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        just now

        Thanks very much bud, I shall take a step back and let the res gif the GW play out and assess from there with Diaz and co, cheers 🙂

        Open Controls
    4. ballsy_b
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Nothing wrong with that team.

      Open Controls
  14. Tate
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Trossard or Zaha?

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      41 mins ago

      Troßard

      Open Controls
    2. POGBAZOOKA06
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Zaha. Go for fixtures

      Open Controls
  15. GE
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Zaha or Trossard?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      just now

      Toughie. Zaha i reckon

      Open Controls
  16. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 7 Years
    50 mins ago

    Did people really take out the likes of Raya, Diaz, Trippier & Jesus for the likes of Guaita, Zaha, Guehi & Solanke on Wild Card ?

    Open Controls
    1. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      43 mins ago

      Do you think they got Palace players for today? 😆

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      Well they had plenty of money left over to spend elsewhere if they did. Jesus had fixtures coming up, a blank, and could be suspended at any moment, so it was obvious to sell, anyway. And I think most people kept or bought Trippier on their WC actually.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        33 mins ago

        And Diaz didn't even start, so that's not wasn't a bad call either, with their bad fixtures. I didn't WC and planned to sell this week anyway. Your comment is so far off the mark, I guess I should have recognised it as trolling before typing all of these replies

        Open Controls
  17. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Already looking forward to next week. I think Trent and Sterling are the players to sell from my team, Mitrovic can stay on bench. Here are some early thoughts:

    Pope
    Trent - Trippier - Struijk - Saliba
    KDB - Sterling - Maddison - Martinelli
    Haaland - Toney

    1FT, 0.2m
    (Ward Andreas Neco Mitrovic*)

    A) Save FT
    B) Sterling ➝ Zaha
    C) Trent ➝ James
    D) Sterling, Saliba ➝ Zaha, James (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. DARE TO BISCAN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        28 mins ago

        Crap, I mean C: Trent to James

        Open Controls
        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          24 mins ago

          I am leaning towards B, but I understand the appeal of Trent to James. I think I would want Trent back from GW13. D is probably the way to go.

          Open Controls
          1. DARE TO BISCAN
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            17 mins ago

            For me, I'm working towards James, Cancelo, Trip as a back 3. I'd get Trent, if it looked like LFC were back on track. They look way off. I'd rather keep Saliba, seems good value

            Open Controls
            1. banskt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              My plan "was" Trent, Cancelo, Trippier from GW13. Therefore, I did Cancelo to Trent this week for GW9-12 and wanted to buy back Cancelo on GW13. However, that plan clearly needs to change. No defenders from Liverpool until they sort it out.

              Agree on Saliba: He is a difficult sell indeed. Maybe Struijk or Neco can be sold, while Saliba stays on bench.

              Open Controls
      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        Thanks. Looks like the most reasonable move. Trossard in contention though, but I think I will buy Zaha.

        Open Controls
  18. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    43 mins ago

    Why was Trent assist not given?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      Because the GK didn't score the own goal.

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Goalkeeper had punched away the corner from Trent before it was headed in by Webster.

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Oof. Wow. Thanks

        Open Controls
    3. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Mark doesn't own him

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
    4. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Thanks Lads.

      Open Controls
  19. No Kane No Gain
    • 3 Years
    43 mins ago

    Paqueta to zaha for free a no brainier?!

    Would mean starting Bailey next week though!

    Only alternative is selling TAA and Bailey for a hit to bring in Zaha and a defender.

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      I would, Bailey is a decent option next week anyway if he makes the starting 11 that is

      Open Controls
  20. Manani
    • 10 Years
    41 mins ago

    gordon replacement?

    got 7.2m budget

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Zaha Or trossard

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        11 mins ago

        Keep imo

        Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Trossard

      Open Controls
  21. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    How was Zaha vs Chelsea? Saw the LIV vs BRI highlights and Trossard was on fire.

    Just wondering which way to go.

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Your own way.

      Zaha for fixtures… be honest, would you even have considered Trossard yesterday?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Maybe Brighton will continue with their good form irrespective of Potter leaving.

        Open Controls
  22. Drumandbaines123
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    What an utterly cr*p snd depressing GW. Oh yes and to top it off I transferred out Bowen. Only good thing I suppose is that lots will give up after this week which will make it easier to overtake them further down the line. Every cloud...

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Sold Bowen? What was your move(s)?

      Open Controls
    2. Drumandbaines123
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Had 5m in the bank so sold Bowen to Salah (C). Now the long wait for the further Haaland punishment tomorrow.

      Open Controls
  23. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Really impressed by James' defensive display today, not an easy task to keep Zaha so quiet that he had to change flanks in order to have any impact..the same day Taa looked vulnerable again

    Open Controls
  24. Fred the Red
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Is Toney the best replacement for Mitro in a front 3 with Kane and Haaland?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      27 mins ago

      There's some Solanke chap, not very popular yet but a few folks have talked about him

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Isak is a good contender, if he is back from injury.

      Open Controls
    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      I own Mitro, Kane and Haaland as well. I may just switch to 352 now to bring in both Zaha and Trossard. Means Greenwood 3rd bench though. Decisions, decisions...

      Open Controls
    4. DARE TO BISCAN
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Probably. He's one of those players that aren't super exciting. But, end up having high total points come the end of the season.

      I currently have Kane, Haaland, Toney. If I had Mitro, I'd keep if I could. Depends how bad his injury is

      Open Controls
    5. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Is Mitro is out for the rest of the season? You are talking like he is dead, might be back next GW.

      Open Controls
  25. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    Kane only blank once!

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      And who hasn't even once so far?

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Haaland

        Open Controls
  26. Traction Engine Foot
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Would you do Saka to Bowen? I've got Martinelli too. Liverpool doesn't seem to be a tough fixture for attackers any more though...

    Open Controls
    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      No, Saka plays Liverpool next week. I would keep.

      Open Controls
  27. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Was watching Serbian sport news closely

    They were super interested in Mitro health since he is their main man for the World Cup

    There is a video where he is barefooted and walks on the grass after the game and is smiling .

    Not even limping

    I am not a doctor but I am guessing is a cramp or stiffness because of too many games in short period

    The Serbian sport journalists were even praising the sub since with men down and 2 goals down according to them there is no need to force the man

    They were all concluding that is not serious and showed it several times how Mitrovic was waking and smiling after the game.

    My guess is he plays GW 11 and 12 for sure and maybe even the west ham game depending on how he feels

    I am keeping

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      14 mins ago

      Cheers for that Daniel, I was keeping regardless but this is pleasing news

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      If it's cramp, I can't see him making it back for GW11 already

      Open Controls
    3. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thank you.

      Open Controls
    4. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I am keeping him in GW10 irrespective of the length of his injury absence. I will have Saliba (LIV), Neco (AVL) or Andreas (whu) from the bench. I could even get a return from Saliba or Neco.

      I will reconsider after GW10.

      Open Controls
  28. Assisting the assister
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ignoring Mitro for now. Which one is priority?
    A. Odergaard >Trossard
    B. Diaz>Bowen
    Cheers

    Open Controls
  29. ballsy_b
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    So far so good with the gameweek.
    On 35 points. A punt on Bowen in GW 8 WC paid off.

    Still have Martinelli since the start.. what are fellow owners planning with him?
    I can upgrade to Trossard or Zaha.

    Current mids:
    Martinelli - Bowen - Foden - Maddison - Andreas

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.