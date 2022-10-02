Man City v Man Utd team news: Dias benched, Rashford starts

Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with a mouthwatering clash at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City tackle fierce local rivals Manchester United.

The hosts are yet to be beaten in 2022/23, while Erik ten Hag’s side can make it five wins on the spin in the Premier League following victories over Arsenal, Leicester City, Southampton and Liverpool.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 8, as Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan replace John Stones, Ruben Dias – who is a substitute – and Rodri.

On the absence of Rodri, Pep Guardiola said:

“It is an injury. Yesterday in the training session he felt something. It was a little more than a niggle in his leg so we did not want to take the risk. It is an important role but one of the success the biggest clubs have is that excuses don’t exist. Nobody is second in the locker room.” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri

Aymeric Laporte, meanwhile, is amongst the substitutes following a lengthy lay-off, having returned to training during the international break.

As for the visitors, Marcus Rashford starts, while Anthony Martial is fit enough to be named on the bench.

That suggests Erik ten Hag will line his troops up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho supporting Rashford up front.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Dias, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Ronaldo, Martial, Fred, Casemiro, Shaw, Pellistri, Elanga