Dugout Discussion October 2

Man City v Man Utd team news: Dias benched, Rashford starts

Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with a mouthwatering clash at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City tackle fierce local rivals Manchester United.

The hosts are yet to be beaten in 2022/23, while Erik ten Hag’s side can make it five wins on the spin in the Premier League following victories over Arsenal, Leicester City, Southampton and Liverpool.

Kick-off is at 14:00 BST.

Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 8, as Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan replace John Stones, Ruben Dias – who is a substitute – and Rodri.

On the absence of Rodri, Pep Guardiola said:

“It is an injury. Yesterday in the training session he felt something. It was a little more than a niggle in his leg so we did not want to take the risk. It is an important role but one of the success the biggest clubs have is that excuses don’t exist. Nobody is second in the locker room.” – Pep Guardiola on Rodri

Aymeric Laporte, meanwhile, is amongst the substitutes following a lengthy lay-off, having returned to training during the international break.

As for the visitors, Marcus Rashford starts, while Anthony Martial is fit enough to be named on the bench.

That suggests Erik ten Hag will line his troops up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho supporting Rashford up front.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Dias, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Ronaldo, Martial, Fred, Casemiro, Shaw, Pellistri, Elanga

625 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Fabreghastly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    So who gets the perfect hat trick?
    Haaland or Foden?

    1. HippY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Both

    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Foden with a header seems more unlikely

    3. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Haaland needs a right foot, Foden needs a header....so Haaland

  2. HippY
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    It's crazy how things change in FPL. After the 3pm kickoffs I was dropping heavy with terrible points total. Magic from Bowen, De Bruyne and Haaland and it's looking like a fantastic week, from nothing!

    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Same here, 50% drop to 50% rise in a couple of Foden goals

  3. chocolove
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Shaw sighted. How the mighty fall

  4. Jafooli
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Just came on to brag my Haaland (c), should get a huge rank jump today 😎

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Er .... everyone and his dog, even me and my wife, have him as (C)

      1. Jafooli
        • 10 Years
        just now

        😉

  5. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Haalands price next season?

    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      14

      1. Royal5
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Was RVP ever 14 mill?

        1. lilmessipran
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yea I remember he was

        2. Daniel - FPL Therapy
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Henry and Ronaldo were 14m. Ronaldo rose to 14.6 and that is the maximum ever if I recall correctly

    2. HippY
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      22.5m

    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      100m

    4. Rainer
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      First £15m man.

    5. Lindelol
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Anything for a Perma captain

  6. Daniel - FPL Therapy
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Luke Shaw in

    1. Jafooli
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Final score 9-0

  7. Khark
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Not sure how i feel about Haaland being perma captain. Sorta kills the game.

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Depends how you've started the season

    2. lilmessipran
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Agreed, I mean he is the best captain choice even vs Liverpool now...kinda boring..City blank GW is time too experiment

      1. lilmessipran
        • 10 Years
        just now

        To*

    3. Thomas Magnum
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      100% kills the game

      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        kills the game

    4. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      14 other selections to make

      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        and I missed back to back hat tricks

  8. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Haaland to get 5 goals today 😛

  9. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    No need for captain poll anymore. Let’s focus on spot the differential.

  10. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    United should be bringing Ronaldo and Casemiro on

    1. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Was expecting that. But hasn't happened at the HT.

  11. Rainer
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    I'll try to choose my VC wisely but I'm going to captain Haaland in GW12, just in case.

    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Ward VC?

  12. Werner Bros
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    How was Mitro's injury yesterday? Is he a sell or keep at this moment?

  13. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Why can't United players make simple passes in the Midfield. Guess they're scared physiology.

  14. Cruyff's Eleven
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Essentially you can pick any half decent fpl players, as long as you combine them with Haaland, KDB and Cancelo.

    The rest of the league is average by comparison.

