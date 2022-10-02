74
Scout Notes October 2

FPL review: Haaland and Foden hit hat-tricks, Guardiola on rotation

The Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Sunday’s fixtures are covered in this latest Scout Notes article.

A statistical summary of Sunday’s Gameweek 9 action can be found here.

The numbers you see in this piece are from our Premium Members area, where you can access Opta player and team data for every single Premier League fixture.

MANCHESTER CITY 6-3 MANCHESTER UNITED

Erling Haaland’s (£12.1m) third consecutive hat-trick in a Premier League home game helped Manchester City secure a thumping 6-3 derby win on Sunday.

The Norwegian – captained by over 5.6 million FPL managers – didn’t stop there, however, adding a pair of assists and maximum bonus, with his 23-point haul the highest by any player in a Gameweek so far this season, beating the 22 of Roberto Firmino (£7.9m) v Bournemouth.

“I say it many times and I will say again – what Erling is doing he did in Norway, Austria and Germany. The quality we have alongside him helps him score, but what he is doing I didn’t teach him. He has incredible instincts. It comes from his mum and dad. He was born with that.

What I like was in the last period of the game, he was involved. I want him to be involved. He became a player to score goals, but I want him in contact with the ball. I like him being part of those situations. But of course, he has to put the ball in the net, and he is a fantastic striker.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

While Kevin De Bruyne (£12.3m), Phil Foden (£8.0m) and Jack Grealish (£6.8m) were withdrawn after 75 minutes, with the points already in the bag, Haaland lasted the full 90 for the third successive league outing.

However, Pep Guardiola did say he would rest his number nine, but only when the time is right.

For FPL managers, that would ideally be on Wednesday, for City’s UEFA Champions League clash with FC Copenhagen.

“He will take a break. There will be games he is not going to play. We are lucky, last season he could not play many games in a row – here we have incredible physios and thanks to them, he can play every 90 minutes. They are so important – with their hands, they allow players to play.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

Foden, meanwhile, scored his first treble for City and is now up to third in the midfielder standings, just four points behind teammate De Bruyne. He’s also registered 14 shots in the box – only Haaland has more among teammates – and has started each of City’s eight league fixtures in 2022/23.

“Phil in reality, is still a young lad, but he played important games in the last years with us. Not just the quality he has, you see how he runs, how he presses, the intensity he does it. Last season he played many games as a striker, at the end he will be play as an attacking midfielder. Close to the box he has incredible sense.” – Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden

It’s worth noting that the front three of Foden, Grealish and Haaland have now started three of the last four matches for City, against Sevilla, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and now, Man Utd.

In those fixtures, the Citizens have scored a whopping 13 goals, of which the trio have netted 12.

“It works well for today but we have Riyad [Mahrez], we’re waiting for him to come back to his best. There are many games. The next game against Copenhagen we are going to rotate the team. Kalvin [Phillips] is injured for a long time, Rodri I don’t know when he comes back, he has a calf problem.” – Pep Guardiola

At the back, Aymeric Laporte’s £5.8m) return after 75 minutes is important, given that John Stones (£5.4m) and Rodri (£5.8m) are both injured, while Kyle Walker (£5.0m) was also forced off in the first-half.

Nathan Ake (£5.0m) and Manuel Akanji (£5.0m), meanwhile, were surprisingly preferred to Ruben Dias (£6.0m) at centre-back, with the Portuguese an unused substitute.

As for Man Utd, they will want to forget this result, but there were a couple of positive performances by Antony (£7.5m) and Anthony Martial (£6.9m).

The former has now scored in back-to-back Premier League matches, while Martial’s brace from the bench means that he has registered three attacking returns in just 76 minutes of Premier League action this season.

As a result, the Frenchman will be pushing for a start in Gameweek 10, when Man Utd meet Everton at Goodison Park.

“He [Anthony Martial] had a really good pre-season and I’m happy for him that he scored the goals. And also for Antony that he scored a goal [too]. And we had some more opportunities which we created. But in this moment I cannot express for the outside world the positives. We are highly disappointed for this result and that has to be the tone for this Sunday. We have to accept that but our performance is unacceptable.” – Erik ten Hag

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker (Gomez 41), Akanji, Ake, Cancelo; Gundogan (Laporte 75), De Bruyne (Alvarez 75), Bernardo; Foden (Mahrez 75), Grealish (Palmer 75), Haaland

Manchester United XI: de Gea; Dalot, Varane (Lindelof 40), Martinez, Malacia (Shaw 45); McTominay (Casemiro 59), Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho (Fred 70); Rashford (Martial 59)

LEEDS UNITED 0-0 ASTON VILLA

10-man Leeds United held on to draw 0-0 with Aston Villa in a low-quality and often ill-tempered clash at Elland Road.

The main talking point from an FPL perspective was Luis Sinisterra’s (£6.5m) red card.

The Colombian went into the contest full of confidence after three goals on international duty but was handed his marching orders in the second-half after receiving two yellow cards. As a result, he will now sit out Gameweek 10, when Leeds United travel to Selhurst Park.

“Obviously going a man down wasn’t ideal. We worked on some ‘man down’ tactics in the time we had in the last four weeks and I think it was valuable. We started with four at the back and felt we were maybe giving away too much at the back post and on the wide spaces so switched to a 5-3-1. I thought the team were pretty clear with what we wanted in the match and then we fought like hell. What we know about our team, our club, is that we fight like lions. Even when our backs our down we’ll give everything we have and you saw that mentality today. In the first half I think if we’re a little more assertive in the match then we can find a way to maybe take a lead in the match. But overall it’s a good clean sheet and a good result.” – Jesse Marsch

On a more positive note, Rodrigo (£6.3m) did at least return from injury, lasting 68 minutes, before he was replaced by Patrick Bamford (£7.3m).

Both sides had chances to win it with Illan Meslier (£4.5m) the busier of the two ‘keepers, saving from Ollie Watkins (£7.2m) and Philippe Coutinho (£6.7m).

However, they suffered from a lack of quality in the final-third, a theme that has been apparent for Villa throughout the season so far.

Indeed, Steven Gerrard’s side have scored just six goals in eight league matches in 2022/23 – only West Ham United and Wolves have netted fewer.

“I’m scratching my head and I’m frustrated and I’m sure my attacking players will be as well because we created more than enough to win this match. We came here to frustrate Leeds and maybe we would have taken the point before the game but we could have had three. It wouldn’t be fair if I didn’t question my attacking players and I need more quality. We have had 19 shots on goal and 12 inside the area so we need to be better. Leeds defended well and dug in and you would expect that but we created more than enough and it was that last bit that was missing. If we had found that we would have been happy. 

At times Leeds wanted to go to war and we did that. We frustrated Leeds and the crowd. When our moments came we got the ball into the right areas and to the people we wanted to but it didn’t happen. We need more goals. We need our attacking players to step forward and be more ruthless. That tally [six goals so far] is not enough at this stage of the season and we know where we want to go. We keep working and putting the sessions on and rehearsing the moments that will come their way. We have improved slightly defensively and we need to continue that but we need to keep creating these moments and hopefully our players will gobble them up. It feels like we dropped two points today and we missed an opportunity to take two more points and move into the middle of the league.” – Steven Gerrard

Villa also have growing problems at the back, with Ludwig Augustinsson (£4.3m) joining Diego Carlos (£4.8m), Matty Cash (£4.6m), Lucas Digne (£4.7m) and Boubacar Kamara (£4.9m) on the sidelines.

The reserve left-back will now be sent for a scan on his hamstring, with Gerrard saying “It doesn’t look good“.

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Kristensen (Ayling 68), Koch, Cooper, Struijk; Adams, Roca (Firpo 58); Harrison (Summerville 79), Aaronson (Klich 79), Sinisterra; Rodrigo (Bamford 68)

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Augustinsson; Luiz, Ramsey (Ings 83), McGinn; Bailey (Buendia 64), Coutinho, Watkins

  1. Heiro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Hi all,

    Thoughts on

    TAA+Andreas --> Guehi + Zaha? For free

    Ward
    Cucurella/Trippier/Guehi
    KDB/Zaha/Martinelli/Willock
    Haaland/Jesus/Kane

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      Looks good. What is your bench like? Will be games when Cucurella & Willock miss out

      1. Heiro
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        White/Bailey/Neco/Sanches

        I have WC remaining also

    2. Totalfootball
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      What is your rank like?

  2. XX SMICER XX
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Gordon to Zaha the right move?

    Pope
    James Trippier Cancelo
    Gordon Foden Maddison Martinelli
    Kane Haaland Mitrovic

    Ward Coufal Mings Andreas
    2FT 2M ITB

  3. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Current team with 1ft and 1.4itb

    Pope
    James Cancelo Trippier
    KDB Martinelli Harrison Maddison
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    Do Harrison to Zaha tonight avoiding potential price drop?

    Ward Schär Neco Andreas

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      I'd hang on just in case given CL and EL games on, you've got a bit spare so I'd just wait it out personally

  4. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Raya (Ward)
    Cancelo James Trippier (Saliba Neco)
    Sterling KDB Aaronson Martinelli (Pereira)
    Haaland Mitrovic Jesus

    2FT, 0.1itb. I need to move 1 Arsenal or City asset out this week and then I'm rolling GW11 FT into GW12 and removing two of the other five before WC GW13 (keeping Haaland and Saliba for sure, probably KDB too). Zaha is priority so Martinelli out is the most likely route. Possibly considering Cancelo as I'll only lose 0.1 value but doing it before Southampton could be dire.

    A) Trippier + Martinelli ➡️ Guehi + Zaha
    B) Aaronson + Martinelli ➡️ 4.5 + Zaha
    C) Mitrovic + Martinelli ➡️ Brennan Johnson + Zaha
    D) Cancelo + Aaronson ➡️ Guehi + Zaha
    E) Other

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      59 mins ago

      B

    2. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Tough. Idl Aaronson and potentially ypu have a Mitro problem but not a fan of any of those moves. I wouldn't be moving out Martinelli or Cancelo that's for sure.

    3. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Cheers guys

  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Last Man Standing safety score currently 50

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. Totalfootball
      • 5 Years
      50 mins ago

      Can we still join LMS if all the safety scores meet?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Yes, will probably open the league Wednesday.

    2. Danno - Emre Canada
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Corrrr 52 points here with no Haaland capt and dodgy WC let’s see if I can stay in

  6. Pépé Pig
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Anyone know at this stage how serious the Mitro injury is?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      No definite news yet.

      https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

      1. Pépé Pig
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thanks

  7. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Is KDB >> Foden a good move to free up funds moving forward to perhaps bring Kane in for Mitro / Toney ?

    1. jacob1989
      18 mins ago

      yes

    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Tempting

    3. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Chasing points

  8. Hits from the Bong
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Any ideas how to improve this lot? 1FT £0.5 itb

    Pope
    James Trippier Saliba
    KDB Son Zaha Martinelli
    Haaland Toney Mitro

    (Iversen Andreas Neco Patterson)

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Looks decent. Keep Mitro until his fitness is confirmed or not. Are you keeping Martinelli through GW12?

      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Probably, although he could easily become Rodrigo who has Leicester in GW12. Original plan was KDB to Salah in GW12, but also quite tempted by KDB to Foden/Bowen and Mitro to Kane.

  9. EffPeeEll
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    26.5k rank after GW 5 - 4 weeks later 1.4 million.

    f***** lol

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      58 mins ago

      gw5 rank- 2.9m
      gw9 rank- 489k

      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        48 mins ago

        That'll make him feel better

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          How about:

          gw5 rank- 2.05m
          gw9 rank- 2.25m (with 2 to play)

    2. gogs67
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      I was 50K after GW 1, nearly 2 million by GW5!lol

  10. Ahtikullervo
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Barnes/Lucas Paquetá to Trossard/Rodrigo???

    1. jacob1989
      4 mins ago

      why u even got paqueta?
      Yes perhaps those are good moves

    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yes they look like improvements

  11. TOTHETASK
    58 mins ago

    Screwed up, Haaland on VC, transferred out Kane, Jesus, Martinelli, KDB out this week for Toney, Mitro, Sinisterra (-2) and Son (c) (on a whim don't kill me). OR fell to 4.5m. Going to do Sinisterra to Trossard to beat the price rise. Reckon Trossard might have G/A in each of the next 3 matches.

    1. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      51 mins ago

      Wow, that's as bad as I've seen. What did you end up with? Captaining Haaland totally saved my week, my other 10 players got 29 points between them

      1. TOTHETASK
        41 mins ago

        38 pts because I still had Haaland (but VC). Well I guess I should feel lucky that I didn't decide to go without Haaland on my WC.

    2. jacob1989
      40 mins ago

      those moves make no sense. U removed 4 good/ excellent players for out of form Son (who scored a hattrick as a sub yes but otherwise nothing all season) & 3 average players?
      And captain Son over Haaland? Maybe C Salah was understandable.

      1. TOTHETASK
        38 mins ago

        Nah I was on a WC. Removed the Arsenal players in preparation for GW12. Thought United and Spurs would put up a fight. Then they pretty much got destroyed.

    3. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks for the schadenfreude. Have an upvote.

  12. Ruinenlust
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Would you sell Salad for Foden?

    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      You don't win friends with salad so why not

    2. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      22 mins ago

      Nah, he can afford it himself

    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Already have a job but thanks for the offer

    4. jacob1989
      8 mins ago

      too late for the party. Foden has a good game followed by LIV away & a blank

      1. Clintymints
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        On paper looks bad, but Souhampton could be a bloodbath and Liverpool not exactly at the races after conceding 3 from Brighton

  13. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Start one:

    A) Neco (AVL)
    B) Tarkowski (MUN)
    C) Saliba (LIV)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    2. MyNameIsRedro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      B

    3. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Villa hate scoring goals so may be a rare opportunity for Neco to start

  14. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    43 mins ago

    Diaz > Zaha done. Time to wait for Mitro news.

    If he's looks to be out only a week, I'll probably keep him upgrade Patterson for a hit instead. That means I can bench Trent against City in GW11 and play him as well as Mitro in BGW12 and keep them both for their good fixtures until WC in GW15.

    Iversen
    Trent James Trippier
    KDB Zaha Maddison Odegaard
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    Ward | Patterson**, Neco, Andreas | 0FT. 1.3 ITB

    ****Question Time****

    1. Which defender should I get - up to 5.3? (needs a good GW10 & 12 minimum)

    According to the ticker, the best fixtures for defence for 10+12 are (in order): Fulham, Leicester, Palace, Newcastle (but I would also consider Chelsea)

    2. Is there another plan you might suggest?

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      Scrap Newcastle, I want someone good for GW11 as well, as I said. So that's Fulham, Leicester, Palace or Chelsea

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Scrap Leicester. I have 3 players already. So that's Fulham, Palace or Chelsea

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          I think it'll probably be Guehi, as I might want two more Chelsea before the WC (e.g. Sterling and Auba) and I already have James. The question is: Is Guehi (lei) good enough to bench TAA (MCI)? Probably not, right?

        2. jacob1989
          1 min ago

          u have 3 players from the team rank 20th in the table?

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            You can see my team here if you like https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/25372414

      2. jacob1989
        6 mins ago

        A Palace defender I guess. No Nailed CHE defender under 5.3 I think who anyways keep conceding.

    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Think Crystal Palace have the best fixtures for those 2 weeks so probably Guéhi. Are you replacing Patterson?
      I'd be looking to move Odegaard out, especially as he has a blank too, would prefer Rodrigo or Trossard

      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        And the keeper needs upgrading surely

        1. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Not gonna take a bunch of hits to get your preferred WC team mate haha

          1. Hits from the Bong
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I didn't mean do them all now, they're just things that stand out as less than ideal. Your plan sounds sensible, though I'm still assuming Mitro will be fine by the 12

      2. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks, I said Patterson, yes. Moving out Odegaard doesn't help with Mitrovic if he's out, unfortunately. I can sell Arsenal/City players in GW11 and/or 12. Jesus might be suspended for 11, I'll know if he needs to go next week, and then plan which players to sell based on that (e.g. KDB > Sterling in 11, then Jesus to Auba in 12).

    3. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I am planning to bring in Guehi as a rotation defender.
      Have just done Diaz to Zaha this week, the Palace fixtures look good

  15. Clintymints
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    Worth bringing Foden in?

    Means I gota drop Either Pereira or Fofana to fund it... Pereira to a non-plauing mid, or Fofana to a 4.2 or less defender...

    Yay or nay for Foden and Pereiea vs Fofana?

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      SOU, liv, blank

      Not sure why you'd bring him in unless you're WCing in GW10, 11 or mayyybe 12.

    2. jacob1989
      6 mins ago

      its only 1 game he has now vs s'hampton. Then liv away & a blank.

    3. Clintymints
      • 13 Years
      just now

      After seeing the City and Pool performance the fixture isn't as bad as it sounds, plenty of bench players to fill in that week

      Other tplan was just to get Mitro in for Toney, but the injury has me seocnd guessing

  16. Lindelol
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Best replacement of Isak? Wilson??

  17. Fudge
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Pope (Ward)
    Cancelo James Trippier James (Neco)
    Bowen Maddison Martinelli (Bailey / Andreas)
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    2 Free Transfers this week, 2.4m in the bank, thoughts on:

    Bailey + Mitro -> Zaha + Solanke

    Wouldn't be 100% on who to bench this week, but I think it looks good going forward.

    Could also get Scamacca instead of Solanke for a punt...

  18. AlCapwnUK
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Current team

    Pope (Ward)
    James, Cancelo, Trippier, Fofana (Patterson)
    KDB, Maddison, Bowen, Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland, Toney (Mirror)

    Not happy with Toney or an injured Mitro
    Original plan was going to be Bowen to Zaha but his decent gameweek has confused things.

    Very interested in a fit and starting Martial but don't think we're there yet

  19. Buck The Trent
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Diaz to ?

    A Bowen
    B Foden

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just did this, to Bowen.

  20. Steevo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Martinelli -> Zaha (FT) worth it?

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      yep

  21. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Thinking if Mitro is out to Martial?

    Only have 0.3itb so options are limited.

