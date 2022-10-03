1311
Dugout Discussion October 3

Leicester v Nottm Forest team news: Ward and Vardy start

Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes on Monday, with Leicester City v Nottingham Forest getting underway at 20:00 BST.

Both teams have found it tough going so far, occupying the bottom two places in the table.

The Foxes suffered a 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur before the international break, while Steve Cooper’s side went down 3-2 to Fulham.

Brendan Rodgers makes just one change from that defeat, with Jamie Vardy coming in for Patson Daka. The latter is a substitute, having recovered from the illness that forced him out of the Zambia squad and briefly hospitalised him a week ago.

That means Danny Ward continues in goal, despite conceding 11 goals in his past two games, with James Maddison – owned by 10.6% of FPL managers – taking his place on the right of Rodgers’ 4-3-3 set-up.

As for the visitors, they make three changes.

In come Cheikhou Kouyate, Lewis O’Brien and Jesse Lingard, with Willy Boly, Ryan Yates and Remo Freuler dropping to the bench.

Morgan Gibbs-White, meanwhile, picked up an injury with the England under-21s, but is fit to start, and could potentially take up a deeper midfield role alongside O’Brien.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Evans, Faes, Justin, Ndidi, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Amartey, Daka, Praet, Thomas, Soumare

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Kouyate, Cook, McKenna, Williams, O’Brien, Gibbs-White, Lodi, Lingard, Johnson, Awoniyi

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Mangala, Surridge, Yates, Freuler, Aurier, Dennis, Boly

1,311 Comments Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Play Ward born or Reya newc?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Doesn't really matter. 1 pt difference if not zero.

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Raya

      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ta

    3. Nightf0x
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Was on raya but likely will play ward, i think both will concede

      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Cheers, will play Reya - Ward don’t give me any confidence 🙂

  2. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Is mitro back vs Bou?

  3. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Would you ditch Kane to bring in Maddison?

    1. Pea Soup
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Kneejerk

      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yes. But also based on fixtures.

    2. brixtonBob
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Sounds like Maddness

  4. Paqueta Rice
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Bowen or Zaha ?

    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Just gone Bowen

    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bowen

    3. Utopsis
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Zaha - penalties clinched it for me

    4. DycheDycheBaby
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Zaha

  5. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    WC draft number 2:

    Ward (Iversen)
    James Chilwell Trippier (Guehi) (Mings)
    Maddison Foden Bowen Trossard (Martinelli)
    Haaland Kane Wilson

    1. ratski
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not far off mine but Leicester could've easily let in a few today so would think of another plan for your gk

  6. Bobby
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Would you ditch mo, and if so for kdb or maddy?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Madisson

    2. Bluetiger1
      9 mins ago

      Yes

      Maddy until GW 13 & the possible switch to KDB

    3. Bobby
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thanks all, and def ditch mo then this week?

  7. Tinslinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    3,644,000 > 985,377

    Back in the game.

    1. Bobby
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Jesus, what was your score this week?

      1. Tinslinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        123

        1. Bobby
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Amazing score, also that jump in ome week gives us all hope!

    2. Nightf0x
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      5m to 3m thanks madds

    3. Bluetiger1
      2 mins ago

      Wow - Brilliant GW - just goes to show how close/similar teams are this season - one GW away from moving up massively

  8. Nightf0x
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Raya (ward)
    James taa triper (guehi saliba)
    Son taverner mads zaha (sinistera)
    Haland mitro toney

    Which?

    A) mitro son -4 to kane rash
    B) mitro son -4 to bowen auba/jesus/10.6 fwd.
    C) son sinistera -4 to bowen foden
    D) sinistera to rash

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Too much feedback is never enough, huh?

  9. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bad wildcard with salah captain and sinisterra. 0.1m - what to do here?

    Maybe salah and sini to kdb and trossard - 4?

    Guehi can cover mitro if injured

    Ward (Guaita)
    Taa cancelo James trippier (guehi)
    Salah maddison zaha sinisterra (andreas)
    Haaland mitro ()

  10. brixtonBob
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Zaha guaranteed to blank and / or get injured if I buy him.

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Then buy him. Don't want him to score, I am not touching him now.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Even if you don’t

  11. FlockofSeagulls
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    The Maddison (C) and Barnes double up experiment saved my gw from absolute disaster.

    85pts all out which isn't great considering other's scores but keeps me in touch in my mini leagues for what has so far been my worse start in fpl history.

    Congrats to everyone for the huge scores.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Thank you. 93pts. Likely highest this GW

      1. FlockofSeagulls
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nice score mate but not even close to being the highest this gw lol.

      2. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Settle sir

    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Imagine you had both and Haaland cap...

      1. FlockofSeagulls
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah I was originally devastated I didn't captain Haaland but thank God Maddison stepped up for me. In the end I lost 10pts by not captaining Haaland which I'll take considering it could have been so much worse.

  12. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Will sell Trent. Which defender to buy:

    A) James
    B) Cucurella

    1. The Iceman
      15 mins ago

      Still prefer James with Chilwell lurking.

    2. C0YS
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      A for me

    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Cheers both.

      Neither James nor Cucurella has been scoring points as of late.

      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        I can see 2 or 3 CSs for Chelsea in the next 3 GWs

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yes, that's why I will buy Chelsea.

          How many minutes do you expect Cucurella to play in the next 3 games?

  13. The Iceman
    15 mins ago

    Evening all. 2FT.

    Martinelli > Zaha
    Diaz > Maddison

    Pretty much exact funds (leaves 0.2 ITB).

    Thoughts welcome 🙂

    1. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Just sell Diaz. Keep Martinelli.

      1. The Iceman
        4 mins ago

        Thanks. I assume you prefer Maddison out of him and Zaha?

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          After today's game, yes. He is clearly in form and has some very nice fixtures.

          1. The Iceman
            just now

            Appreciate it mate. Will do that and keep the second FT for a rainier day.

  14. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    14 mins ago

    Harland hattrick killed my GW, lost about 1m places I went with Kane Captain instead. Aargh

    Gundo > Zaha I think this week.

    1. HD7
      • 5 Years
      just now

      To be fair I thought me going Salah was strange. I was between Salah and Maddison

  15. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Which is the best way to get Maddison in?

    A. Martinelli + Cancelo > Maddison + a 5.5 or less defender

    B. KDB + Bailey > Foden + Maddison

    C. Kane + Bailey > Toney/Wilson + Maddison

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      B

  16. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    What did the algorithm team score?

    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/728021/event/9

    2. No Need
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ask Fabio

      1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Is Fabio cheating? We need Magnus Karlsen to speak up

  17. BST
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Good scores this week y’all! Round 80 here.

    Dilemma this week. 2ft, no wildcard.

    Do I (FINALLY) need rid of Bailey before NFO? Want Maddison really. Knew he’d pop off tonight but saved it.

    Pope Iverson
    Cancelo James Trippier Neco Tanganga
    KDB Zaha Martinelli Bailey Andreas
    Kane Haaland Mitro

    As I see it, either:

    A. Kane+Bailey out for Someone+Maddison (but who???)
    B. KDB+Bailey out for Foden+Madds

    1. FF Dirtbag
      • 11 Years
      just now

      For Wilson?

  18. HD7
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    I have to thank you Maddison and Ward who saved my GW. No more Salah credit because of the past. Lesson learnt.

    I am a United fan so maybe I was biased and thought the team could really beat City after the Liverpool and Arsenal matches. After Solskjaer beat City on the counter almost every time. But they didnt have Haaland. Its still interesting for me what would have happened if United played Casemiro and Fred and only one of Eriksen/Bruno. Just like Solkjaer set them up against City.

    As for Liverpool - I really thought they will be back but what I saw from VVD and TAA makes me doubt they will be the force they were last season.

    To conclude - Maddison and Ward thanks again!

  19. FOO FIGHTER
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Mitrovic dropping will price me out of a move. I am feeling very frisky.

    Gabriel Marti Mitro > Guehi Zaha Wilson -8 (ex

    I reckon the 2 hits can be covered and will give me this

    Henderson
    James Trippier Guehi
    Sterling Diaz Maddison Zaha
    Haaland Kane Wilson

    Ward Saliba Dasilva Neco

    Could play Ward instead of Henderson. Haaland cap all the way!

    -8 obviously not tasteful but think GW10 is a good week to be agressive.

    1. agueroooooney
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Was the Mitro injury bad? He has good fixtures

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        We

      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        just now

        West Ham away wont be easy. Plus if he is risked playing with an injury, it could be game over.

    2. Bluetiger1
      3 mins ago

      GW 12 who covers Haaland / Saliba Benched as only appears Dasilva/Nico which neither may play possible cover option for this?

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I can play Dasilva. Many will have the Neco issue now.

  20. Maddamotha
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Best midfielder upto 6.8m? Trossard?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rodrigo

      1. FF Dirtbag
        • 11 Years
        just now

        He looked like he meant business the other day...

    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Martinelli.

    3. C0YS
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Trossard

    4. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Marti

  21. No Need
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Play Ward or Ederson next week?

  22. FF Dirtbag
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any 4 / 4.1mill defenders that will play and aren't called Neco?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      No but Tarkowski is 4.4m.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Lol. Tomkins got some minutes. 3.9 but wether he is going to nail down a place is to be seen. Clyne injured.

      1. FF Dirtbag
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        I would be WCing later in so tomkins worth the risk?

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          With Clyne out he may play. Not guaranteed though

    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Patterson whenever he returns otherwise you'll need to go 4.3 or you could take a risk on Emerson

    4. FF Dirtbag
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Darn my plan won't work then...

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Emerson gets you 1 pointer
      Might start in GW12 if they play a back 5 vs. tougher teams

  23. C0YS
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best sub-5.0 TAA downgrade option?

    A) Dalot
    B) Coady
    C) Mings

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

    2. POGON 1948
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Looking at Guehi personally, Dalot also good long term fixtures

    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Like how Everton and Bournemeouth are parking the bus.

      Tarkowski or Zemura for me.

      But, I don't have Chelsea defenders. So I will buy James / Cucurella. You could also look at a Chelsea double.

  24. POGON 1948
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Elite managers: Form > Fixtures

    Bowen & Maddison: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvnqpDo6AAg

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      😆

  25. Silecro
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Save ft here or use it somewhere?

    Ward
    Cancelo, James, Trippier, Guehi
    Salah, Martinelli, Maddison, Zaha
    Haaland, Toney

    Guaita, Andreas, Neco, Mitro
    0.7 itb, 1ft

    Not feeling too maverick so 1ft is max i would use this week, if even that

  26. Ian Davis
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which looks best?:

    A) Salah/Mitrovic to Foden/Kane?

    B) A) Salah/Mitrovic to Bernardo/Kane?

    C) A) Salah/Mitrovic to KDB/Scamaca?

  27. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    As I didn't even bother checking this GW, may as well do it now.
    Ward or Pope for GK in GW10?

    1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Pope imo

  28. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Has Anthony Gordon lost his place in the everton team?
    If so he and Luiz will be my route to Maddison and Zaha. (-4)

  29. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Pick one.
    A, Maddison.
    B, Foden.
    C, Bowen....

