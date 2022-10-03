Leicester v Nottm Forest team news: Ward and Vardy start

Gameweek 9 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) concludes on Monday, with Leicester City v Nottingham Forest getting underway at 20:00 BST.

Both teams have found it tough going so far, occupying the bottom two places in the table.

The Foxes suffered a 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur before the international break, while Steve Cooper’s side went down 3-2 to Fulham.

Brendan Rodgers makes just one change from that defeat, with Jamie Vardy coming in for Patson Daka. The latter is a substitute, having recovered from the illness that forced him out of the Zambia squad and briefly hospitalised him a week ago.

That means Danny Ward continues in goal, despite conceding 11 goals in his past two games, with James Maddison – owned by 10.6% of FPL managers – taking his place on the right of Rodgers’ 4-3-3 set-up.

As for the visitors, they make three changes.

In come Cheikhou Kouyate, Lewis O’Brien and Jesse Lingard, with Willy Boly, Ryan Yates and Remo Freuler dropping to the bench.

Morgan Gibbs-White, meanwhile, picked up an injury with the England under-21s, but is fit to start, and could potentially take up a deeper midfield role alongside O’Brien.

GAMEWEEK 9 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Ward, Castagne, Evans, Faes, Justin, Ndidi, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Subs: Iversen, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Amartey, Daka, Praet, Thomas, Soumare

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Kouyate, Cook, McKenna, Williams, O’Brien, Gibbs-White, Lodi, Lingard, Johnson, Awoniyi

Subs: Hennessey, Worrall, Mangala, Surridge, Yates, Freuler, Aurier, Dennis, Boly

VIDEO LATEST