26
Champions League October 4

The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 3

26 Comments
Share

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) is back on Tuesday and Wednesday – which means it’s time for the competition’s official Fantasy game.

If you’re new to the game or just need a reminder of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below and don’t forget to join the official FFScout UCL League (Pin code: 75L4Q5EA10).

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2022/23

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

Our series of preview articles continues by focusing on Matchday 3 and its most appealing assets. It’s once again written by our in-house expert Louis, who is currently ranked 2nd in the world!

GOALKEEPERS

Firstly, let’s make sure a goalkeeper is playing from each night. Make sure your Tuesday choice is in the starting 11, so the Wednesday goalkeeper is ready to replace him.

Antonio Adan (€4.5m) – Sporting CP have started their UCL campaign with an impressive defence. This means investing in it could be beneficial. The Portuguese side play against Marseille, who have failed to score so far. With a great price and fixture, Adan could prove to be a fantastic option.

Andriy Lunin (€4m) – With the news that first-team goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is injured, it looks highly likely that his backup will get the nod to start. Domestically, Real Madrid may be defensively shaky but two clean sheets from two UCL games already suggest they could be worth investment. Lunin plays on Wednesday and will come in if Adan fails to return.

DEFENDERS

FPL Gameweek 18 round-up: Sunday review, injury news and the things we learned 4

Kostas Tsimikas (€4.5m) – Buying into the Liverpool defence is recommended. Most Limitless chip users will almost certainly back €6.5m-priced Trent Alexander Arnold, so having the cheaper Tsimikas as a rank shield could be beneficial. Leading up to the deadline, it’s wise to keep monitoring the situation with Andrew Robertson’s injury.

Joao Cancelo (€6.6m) and Ruben Dias (€5.6m) – Manchester City have shown incredible defensive capabilities over recent years. They face Copenhagen who have failed to score a single goal in these group stages so, for that reason, investing in a double Man City defence could have huge potential.

Filip Kostic (€5.5m) Juventus have struggled for form this season but face Maccabi Haifa on Matchday 3. Kostic’s general heat map suggests he spends more time in the opponent’s half than his own and such attacking potential is backed up with three assists during his last five outings.

Raphael Guerreiro (€4.7m) After a double price rise, the attacking full-back is a hot topic within the community. He showed his talents in Matchday 1 by scoring and bagging the clean sheet, hence 13 points. This week’s opponents Sevilla have only won once in all competitions, losing more than half of their matches so far.

MIDFIELDERS

Jamal Musiala (€7m) – With intensifying rumours that Leroy Sane is not starting, young team-mate Musiala could be an easy inclusion as Bayern’s most in-form goal contributor. The German international has notched up four assists and three goals in his last ten matches and will face Plzen, a side that has already conceded seven times in their couple of games.

Pedro Goncalves (€7.5m) – Penalty taker and Portuguese attacker Goncalves is gaining momentum. In his last ten matches for Sporting CP in all competitions, he has racked up five goals and four assists.

Mohammed Kudus (€5.2m) – Not only does Kudus come at a fantastic enabling price, but he’s also in fine form. Currently playing in an advanced role for Ajax, Kudus has collected seven goals and one assist in his last ten appearances, including a return in both previous group stage matches.

Noah Okafor (€7.6m) – The Swiss attacker showcased his great potential in the 2021/22 competition and that has continued into this campaign. Okafor has already scored against both AC Milan and Chelsea, so he’ll want to complete the sweep when facing Dinamo Zagreb.

Mohamed Salah (€11m) – Although many are disappointed with the Egyptian’s form, Salah has eight goal contributions from his most recent ten matches. Scottish opponents Rangers have failed to translate their good domestic form into this UCL campaign, conceding seven goals whilst being well beaten by both Napoli and Ajax.

FORWARDS

1

Ferran Jutgla (€5.5m) – A huge reason for the Club Brugge forward’s inclusion is his great enabling price. However, beyond that, he takes the team’s penalties and has six goals and two assists from his last ten matches. The Belgians are already on two wins, including a 4-0 dismantling of Portuguese side Porto.

Erling Haaland (€11.1m) – The Man City striker is Europe’s most in-form goal scorer, the first player on the team sheet and could be deemed essential for Matchday 3.

Harry Kane (€10.5m) – Tottenham have looked unconvincing at times but forward Harry Kane has still managed to bag returns in seven of his eight Premier League matches. A meeting with Frankfurt could trigger the team into good form, whereby we can bank on Harry Kane being involved.

CAPTAINCY

Tuesday

The first day of Matchday 3 brings several options for the armband. Knowing we have Haaland as a Wednesday option means that risks can therefore be taken, such as Musiala of Bayern or Liverpool’s Salah. There are two more fantastic options in Pedro Goncalves and Harry Kane, whereas some managers could chase the ever elusive defender haul with Liverpool’s Tsimikas or Alexander-Arnold.

Wednesday

The second day is straightforward. Haaland against a poor Copenhagen has to take priority and, for that reason, looking elsewhere could be dangerous to your rank.

MATCHDAY 3 PICKS

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

26 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Best possible move: Bilva+Diaz > Zaha+Maddison?
    2FT - 0,7 itb

    Sanchez (Ward)
    Trippier - Cancelo - James (Neco - Emerson*)
    Diaz - Bilva - Martinelli - Gross (Andreas)
    Haaland - Kane - Jesus

    Open Controls
    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      It’s a good move but if Bilva is benched tomorrow he might haul against Southampton, so I’d wait on that.

      If Bilva starts then I’d do it as BaJ chances of being benched at the weekend increases

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        The chance*

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Who else would start there with Phillips & Rodri out?

        Open Controls
  2. tim
    • 13 Years
    58 mins ago

    For free

    Martinelli to Maddison/Zaha
    Jesus to Wilson

    Y or N?

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      not a fan of losing martinelli, guess it depends on your other mids. I did jesus-> toney last week and already regret it

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      How will you feel about having no Arsenal attack v Liverpool & Leeds?

      Open Controls
  3. wowo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    on WC, which one
    1. Dewburys hall + Almiron + C.wilson
    2. Zaha + longstaff+ Daka/ Solenke
    one player will bench.

    Open Controls
  4. Gooner97
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Pope (Ward)
    James Trippier Cancelo (Emerson Neco)
    Martinelli KDB Gordon Andreas (Colback)
    Haaland Kane Mitro*

    2FT, £0.8

    A) Gordon & Mitro ====> Maddi/Bowen/Zaha & Archer
    B) KDB & Colback ====> Maddi/Bowen & Zaha
    C) Other

    What would you do?

    Open Controls
  5. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    34 mins ago

    LMS Update (2093 teams)

    Safety score = 64
    Top score = Mohd Hafiz with 122

    156 eliminated, 1937 through to GW10

    Entry reopened, minimum scores needed after hits are : 44,44,36,48,55,33,Blank,42,64
    Code is 88xxin

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
  6. Tronity
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Sitting on 2FTs and 0.2ITB and can't see an obvious transfer with GW12 on the horizon.
    Should I just burn it?

    Sánchez
    James Cancelo Trippier
    Martinelli Zaha Maddison De Bruyne
    Jesus Toney Haaland

    Ward, Saliba, Andreas, N.Williams

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Which players outside Haaland do you want to keep on the bench in GW12?

      Open Controls
      1. Tronity
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Would want to keep Jesus, Cancelo, KDB and Saliba
        Martinelli is the one I'd be most content to get rid of but don't think there's better value for the next two weeks.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          So you are happy to play with 9 at most in GW12?
          Jesus will probably get his 5th yellow soon.

          Open Controls
          1. Daniel - FPL Therapy
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Soon? Like Diego Costa did?

            Open Controls
    2. Tactical Frank
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sanchez for Kepa

      Open Controls
  7. DBW - I don’t belieee…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    What's the thoughts on free hitting on GW12 then?

    I currently have 5 Arsenal & City and Neco Williams who may be dropped now for Aurier.

    Could probably get 10 out with a -4. Or Free Hit.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      You'll probably regret it later.

      Open Controls
    2. La Roja
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I’m pretty much on same situation and will take hits here and there to solve it. FH is a massive chip and I suggest to keep it

      Open Controls
  8. FISSH
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    1FT guys, I might save!? Only other option is to sell Trent.

    Ward/Iverson
    TAA, Cancelo, Trippier
    Zaha, KDB, Maddison, Martinelli
    Toney, Jesus, Haaland

    (Andreas, Nico, Tanganga)

    Trent could become James or Saliba...

    Open Controls
  9. steven8991
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    2FT 0ITB
    Pope Iversen
    Cancelo James Trippier Neco Emerson
    KDB Zaha Martinelli Andreas Bailey
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    A. Burn FT
    B. KDB > Foden, Bailey > Trossard
    C. KDB> Foden, Bailey > Maddison
    D. KDB > Foden, Mitrovic > Vardy
    E. KDB> Foden, Bailey > Sterling, Mitrovic > Edouard (for -4)
    F. Elsewhere

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B or C

      Open Controls
  10. Pulpkinhead
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Just reposting this from Jarvish.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/fpl_cuppa/status/1577242512296902656
    More fishy behaviour in Twitter land following:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/10/03/which-fpl-players-are-suspended-or-nearing-a-ban/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_25372986

    This is getting out of control now. I guarantee he will use this as a way to monetise and make even more money.

    Not sure who is to blame, without team reveals and monetisation none of this would be happening

    Open Controls
    1. putana
      • 4 Years
      just now

      copying someone's team is such weird behaviour, takes all the fun out of playing. Only way would make sense if playing in a league for money, but even then would have to be a lot of money up for grabs for it to be worth it

      Open Controls
  11. POGBAZOOKA06
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any arguments for TC haaland this gw? A DGW could prove to be better but that’s if he plays both given the hectic schedule to come due to cancellations. I’m getting the itch after seeing all these TC hat tricks.

    Open Controls
    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I feel the same way but was talked out of it.

      Open Controls
  12. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    just now

    1) Mbappe or Lewandowski
    2) Mane or Salah for (c) this evening

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.