The best UCL Fantasy players for Matchday 3

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) is back on Tuesday and Wednesday – which means it’s time for the competition’s official Fantasy game.

If you’re new to the game or just need a reminder of the rules, check out our ‘how to play’ guide below and don’t forget to join the official FFScout UCL League (Pin code: 75L4Q5EA10).

Our series of preview articles continues by focusing on Matchday 3 and its most appealing assets. It’s once again written by our in-house expert Louis, who is currently ranked 2nd in the world!

GOALKEEPERS

Firstly, let’s make sure a goalkeeper is playing from each night. Make sure your Tuesday choice is in the starting 11, so the Wednesday goalkeeper is ready to replace him.

Antonio Adan (€4.5m) – Sporting CP have started their UCL campaign with an impressive defence. This means investing in it could be beneficial. The Portuguese side play against Marseille, who have failed to score so far. With a great price and fixture, Adan could prove to be a fantastic option.

Andriy Lunin (€4m) – With the news that first-team goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is injured, it looks highly likely that his backup will get the nod to start. Domestically, Real Madrid may be defensively shaky but two clean sheets from two UCL games already suggest they could be worth investment. Lunin plays on Wednesday and will come in if Adan fails to return.

DEFENDERS

Kostas Tsimikas (€4.5m) – Buying into the Liverpool defence is recommended. Most Limitless chip users will almost certainly back €6.5m-priced Trent Alexander Arnold, so having the cheaper Tsimikas as a rank shield could be beneficial. Leading up to the deadline, it’s wise to keep monitoring the situation with Andrew Robertson’s injury.

Joao Cancelo (€6.6m) and Ruben Dias (€5.6m) – Manchester City have shown incredible defensive capabilities over recent years. They face Copenhagen who have failed to score a single goal in these group stages so, for that reason, investing in a double Man City defence could have huge potential.

Filip Kostic (€5.5m) – Juventus have struggled for form this season but face Maccabi Haifa on Matchday 3. Kostic’s general heat map suggests he spends more time in the opponent’s half than his own and such attacking potential is backed up with three assists during his last five outings.

Raphael Guerreiro (€4.7m) – After a double price rise, the attacking full-back is a hot topic within the community. He showed his talents in Matchday 1 by scoring and bagging the clean sheet, hence 13 points. This week’s opponents Sevilla have only won once in all competitions, losing more than half of their matches so far.

MIDFIELDERS

Jamal Musiala (€7m) – With intensifying rumours that Leroy Sane is not starting, young team-mate Musiala could be an easy inclusion as Bayern’s most in-form goal contributor. The German international has notched up four assists and three goals in his last ten matches and will face Plzen, a side that has already conceded seven times in their couple of games.

Pedro Goncalves (€7.5m) – Penalty taker and Portuguese attacker Goncalves is gaining momentum. In his last ten matches for Sporting CP in all competitions, he has racked up five goals and four assists.

Mohammed Kudus (€5.2m) – Not only does Kudus come at a fantastic enabling price, but he’s also in fine form. Currently playing in an advanced role for Ajax, Kudus has collected seven goals and one assist in his last ten appearances, including a return in both previous group stage matches.

Noah Okafor (€7.6m) – The Swiss attacker showcased his great potential in the 2021/22 competition and that has continued into this campaign. Okafor has already scored against both AC Milan and Chelsea, so he’ll want to complete the sweep when facing Dinamo Zagreb.

Mohamed Salah (€11m) – Although many are disappointed with the Egyptian’s form, Salah has eight goal contributions from his most recent ten matches. Scottish opponents Rangers have failed to translate their good domestic form into this UCL campaign, conceding seven goals whilst being well beaten by both Napoli and Ajax.

FORWARDS

Ferran Jutgla (€5.5m) – A huge reason for the Club Brugge forward’s inclusion is his great enabling price. However, beyond that, he takes the team’s penalties and has six goals and two assists from his last ten matches. The Belgians are already on two wins, including a 4-0 dismantling of Portuguese side Porto.

Erling Haaland (€11.1m) – The Man City striker is Europe’s most in-form goal scorer, the first player on the team sheet and could be deemed essential for Matchday 3.

Harry Kane (€10.5m) – Tottenham have looked unconvincing at times but forward Harry Kane has still managed to bag returns in seven of his eight Premier League matches. A meeting with Frankfurt could trigger the team into good form, whereby we can bank on Harry Kane being involved.

CAPTAINCY

Tuesday

The first day of Matchday 3 brings several options for the armband. Knowing we have Haaland as a Wednesday option means that risks can therefore be taken, such as Musiala of Bayern or Liverpool’s Salah. There are two more fantastic options in Pedro Goncalves and Harry Kane, whereas some managers could chase the ever elusive defender haul with Liverpool’s Tsimikas or Alexander-Arnold.

Wednesday

The second day is straightforward. Haaland against a poor Copenhagen has to take priority and, for that reason, looking elsewhere could be dangerous to your rank.

MATCHDAY 3 PICKS