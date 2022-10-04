UCL Fantasy: Two potential Wildcard drafts for Matchday 3

The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) is back on Tuesday and Wednesday – which means it’s time for the competition’s official Fantasy game.

With prizes dished out every Matchday, UCL Fantasy also offers an incentive for managers to belatedly enter a team even if you are yet to sign up.

Our Champions League content continues this week as FPL Milanista (aka Obay) shares two potential Wildcard drafts for Matchday 3.

As UEFA Champions League action returns today, many Fantasy managers will be hitting the Wildcard in Matchday (MD) 3.

Although I am on a different strategy myself (Wildcard MD2/Limitless MD3), I will be covering the teams I would personally like to target this week as well as putting together two potential Wildcard drafts to hopefully help the majority of you decide on your last-minute dilemmas.

A MD3 Wildcard is a very favourable approach as it offers an opportunity to aggressively target MD3/MD4 fixtures in one hit (identical fixtures but reversing home/away sides), so without further ado let’s get started with the top-tier sides that need to form the core of any MD3 Wildcard side in my opinion.

TEAMS TO TARGET

First on the list is Bayern Munich. The German champions are in fine form and have a couple of fixtures against Viktoria Plzen that scream Fantasy points. Leroy Sane (€9.1m) has been exceptional in the first two UCL games, but several rumours are predicting him to start on the bench later tonight (make sure to check the line-ups as we get them before the MD3 deadline). If he is in fact benched, I’d strongly consider Jamal Musiala who scored once and assisted twice over the weekend and is only €7m. Lastly, there is every possibility that Sadio Mane (€10.5m)starts up front today with Thomas Muller (€10.0m) missing out, a very tempting option if it happens.

Thank you for reading. I hope this article was helpful for anyone playing their Wildcard for MD3. Best of luck everyone.

