Champions League October 4

UCL Fantasy: Two potential Wildcard drafts for Matchday 3

160 Comments
The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) is back on Tuesday and Wednesday – which means it’s time for the competition’s official Fantasy game.

With prizes dished out every Matchday, UCL Fantasy also offers an incentive for managers to belatedly enter a team even if you are yet to sign up.

Our Champions League content continues this week as FPL Milanista (aka Obay) shares two potential Wildcard drafts for Matchday 3.

ENTER A UCL FANTASY TEAM HERE

UCL Fantasy: Milanista

As UEFA Champions League action returns today, many Fantasy managers will be hitting the Wildcard in Matchday (MD) 3.

Although I am on a different strategy myself (Wildcard MD2/Limitless MD3), I will be covering the teams I would personally like to target this week as well as putting together two potential Wildcard drafts to hopefully help the majority of you decide on your last-minute dilemmas.

A MD3 Wildcard is a very favourable approach as it offers an opportunity to aggressively target MD3/MD4 fixtures in one hit (identical fixtures but reversing home/away sides), so without further ado let’s get started with the top-tier sides that need to form the core of any MD3 Wildcard side in my opinion.

TEAMS TO TARGET

First on the list is Bayern Munich. The German champions are in fine form and have a couple of fixtures against Viktoria Plzen that scream Fantasy points. Leroy Sane (€9.1m) has been exceptional in the first two UCL games, but several rumours are predicting him to start on the bench later tonight (make sure to check the line-ups as we get them before the MD3 deadline). If he is in fact benched, I’d strongly consider Jamal Musiala who scored once and assisted twice over the weekend and is only €7m. Lastly, there is every possibility that Sadio Mane (€10.5m)starts up front today with Thomas Muller (€10.0m) missing out, a very tempting option if it happens.

Thank you for reading. I hope this article was helpful for anyone playing their Wildcard for MD3. Best of luck everyone.

MAKE CHANGES TO YOUR UCL FANTASY TEAM HERE

160 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Totti
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    who do u rather guys?

    A) fofana
    B) kehrer
    C) castagne / justin

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If I knew A would start, then A. But I don’t.

      All good options

      Open Controls
  2. sayer20
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Who to play this GW out of Dunk, Andreas and Guehi? (If Mitro still out?)

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tricky. Probably Andreas, just.

      Andreas Guehi Dunk

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Guehi

      Open Controls
  3. melvinmbabazi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Thoughts on what to do this week 2FT 0.0 ITB
    How to bring in Maddison?

    Pope
    Cancelo Trippier Perisic Dalot
    KDB Rashford Martinellli Bailey
    Haaland Kane Mitrovic

    Iverson Bailey Andreas Neco

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  4. tsintisin
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    1ft and 1.4 itb what to do?WC available

    Pope
    James Cancelo Trippier
    KDB Maddison Martinelli Harrison
    Haaland Jesus Mitrovic

    Ward Neco Schär Andreas

    A)Harrison>Zaha
    B)Save
    C)Else

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  5. anish10
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    Which one

    A) Play Guehi/Andreas
    B) -4 for Sinisterra > Foden/Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Simon69
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Play Guehi

      Open Controls
  6. OLLY G
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Out of interest, considering his good run of fixtures, are people going to keep Mitrovic if he's still 75% after the pressers.

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Yes. Keeping unless ruled out for longer than 1 GW

      Open Controls
    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Keeper here.

      Open Controls
  7. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Any kdb owners thinking of keeping him for gw12? I m very tempted as fixtures look so good until world cup.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      I'm probably getting rid and then bring in Foden next week and spread the cash.

      Open Controls
    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Nah, Salah has the fixtures even without the form.

      I’d rather get it wrong that way, than not moving onto Salah.

      Many will get Salah.

      Open Controls
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Dont agree? Salah vs westham is not an easy game.
        So after that gw13 onwards i will prefer kdb to salah

        Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      I might hokey cokey him out for the blank but keeping for Liverpool & plan to bring him right back for 13

      Open Controls
    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Cheers all. Kdb to Salah was always going to be the plan maybe even switching to Kane might be a better option?

      Open Controls
  8. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    First sub... will come on for Mitro if he's out.

    A. Andreas(whu)
    or
    B. Malacia(eve)

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Mmh maybe B?

      Open Controls
    2. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Andreas probably only because Shaw could start.

      If Shaw plays midweek then Malacia I’d say.

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
  9. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    47 mins ago

    Starting to feel like Toney on the WC might've been a mistake.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yeah had Wilson then went safe.

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, Wilson was my alternative too in that price range. Think he outscores Toney over the next couple atleast.

        Open Controls
    2. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      If you already have Toney then keep

      Open Controls
  10. Simon69
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Planning on using a FT on Digne > Guehi - Bank the 2nd or anything worth considering? Cheers!

    Pope

    James - Trippier - Perisic

    KDB - Maddison - Bowen - Martinelli

    Haaland - Mitrovic - Isak

    Subs: Iversen - Digne - Fofana - Andreas

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Wait for Mitrovic news

      Open Controls
      1. Simon69
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
  11. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Any TT source for reliable XI Pool predictions?

    Open Controls
  12. Totti
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    on wildcard

    who do u rather guys?

    A) pope ( already owning trippier )
    B) guaita/ pickford

    1) trossard
    2) bowen

    Open Controls
  13. mad_beer ✅
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    The temptation to TC Haaland this week is huge.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      What about a double GW and he gets a 80pt haul

      Open Controls
      1. mad_beer ✅
        • 7 Years
        just now

        In theory you are correct. My experience has been that DGWs are disappointing due to injuries/rest. But now that you have mentioned it, a DGW TC is so exciting.

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Ok 80 might be a bit OTT, but you get the point...

      Open Controls
      1. Mozumbus
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        81 is plausible in a DGW with TC
        13+14 in each game for instance
        And then x3

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Truw

          Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          True*

          Open Controls
  14. Gunnerssss
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Those having haaland and kdb what u doing for gw12?

    Open Controls
    1. Mozumbus
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Plan to keep Haaland because of the value attached

      Open Controls
      1. Gunnerssss
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        But selling kdb?

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Yes this is what the plan is
          Not in a hurry though

          Open Controls
    2. Efan Ekoku Pops
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Looking at my points hauls with a smirk on my face.

      Open Controls
      1. tokara
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Everyone has them

        Open Controls
    3. tokara
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Kdb for Trossard then Foden maybe

      Open Controls
  15. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    On a Limitless chip:

    Alisson
    Davies TAA Perisic Cancelo Kostic
    Sane Mane Salah
    Benzema Haaland ???

    !!! KDB Vinicius. Jr Kostic

    1) ??? - Mbappe or Lewandowski
    2) !!! - Lunin or Scezney
    3) (c) on Mane, Sane or Salah for today

    Team will probably change depending on the early-kick off lineups.

    Open Controls
  16. Mozumbus
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    Who gonna score more in the next 3 GWs (10,11,12)?
    A. Salah
    B. Sterling

    Open Controls
  17. Gooner97
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Pope (Ward)
    James Trippier Cancelo (Emerson Neco)
    Martinelli KDB Gordon Andreas (Colback)
    Haaland Kane Mitro*

    1FT, £0.8

    How would you improve this team?

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      An 8m midfielder or two

      Open Controls
      1. Gooner97
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        Can't really upgrade anyone if not selling Kane...

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          KDB

          Open Controls
          1. Gooner97
            • 9 Years
            15 mins ago

            Why sell him? I could also do:

            Gordon & Mitro to Maddi/Bowen/Zaha & Archer (-4)

            Open Controls
            1. Ha.
              • 7 Years
              just now

              To spread funds

              KDB is great, but with 8m options firing and a blank coming up, I don’t think he is the optimal use of funds

              Open Controls
  18. Ha.
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    A. TAA and Gross > Castagne and Bowen (-4)?

    B. TAA and Gross > James and Zaha (-4)?

    C. B. TAA and Gross > Guehi and Zaha (-4)? (+1.7m)

    D. None

    Open Controls
  19. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Anybody with three City and three Arsenal tempted not to transfer them out at all and have half a team in gw12?

    The likes of KDB, Haaland and Saliba are season keepers for me and it will takes weeks to get them back whilst i have other areas of my team i need to sort like TAA

    I suppose Jesus can go for Toney, Martinelli for Trossard etc but then you have to get them back

    Maybe having a low score gw12 and a high score gw13 will be the better move than gamble on decent score gw12 and beyond?

    Open Controls
    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Go for it

      Open Controls
    2. mad_beer ✅
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Are you forgetting about the unlimited FTs during GW17?

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I think I'll be using the opportunity to change KDB to Foden.

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Think you're right to prioritise GWs 13-14 over 12 - don't leave yourself short on City/Arsenal for those games. I'm happy to play with 10 in GW12 if necessary

      Open Controls
    5. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Sold Saliba and Martinelli already and keeping 3 City on bench in GW 12. Brining back Arsenal players in GW 13

      Open Controls

