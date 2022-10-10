Nottm Forest v Aston Villa team news: Williams benched, Bailey misses out

Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) reaches its conclusion on Monday, with Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa getting underway at 20:00 BST.

The hosts prop up the table after losing five matches in a row, while Villa begin the matchday in 16th place despite putting together a three-match unbeaten streak.

Steve Cooper makes five changes from the side that lost 4-0 to Leicester City in Gameweek 9, with Serge Aurier, Harry Toffolo, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler and Emmenuel Dennis all coming into the starting XI.

That means Neco Williams, owned by 24.4 per cent of managers, drops to the bench.

As for the visitors, Steven Gerrard is without the injured Ludwig Augustinsson and Leon Bailey.

However, Matty Cash returns at right-back after missing two Gameweeks, while Emiliano Buendia is also handed a rare start.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Dennis

Subs: Hennessey, Williams, Worrall, Boly, Mangala, O’Brien, Lingard, Surridge, Awoniyi

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Coutinho, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Bednarek, Chambers, Archer, Sanson, Bogarde, Nakamba, Dendoncker, Ings

VIDEO LATEST

GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek