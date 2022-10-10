341
Dugout Discussion October 10

Nottm Forest v Aston Villa team news: Williams benched, Bailey misses out

341 Comments
Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) reaches its conclusion on Monday, with Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa getting underway at 20:00 BST.

The hosts prop up the table after losing five matches in a row, while Villa begin the matchday in 16th place despite putting together a three-match unbeaten streak.

Steve Cooper makes five changes from the side that lost 4-0 to Leicester City in Gameweek 9, with Serge Aurier, Harry Toffolo, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler and Emmenuel Dennis all coming into the starting XI.

That means Neco Williams, owned by 24.4 per cent of managers, drops to the bench.

As for the visitors, Steven Gerrard is without the injured Ludwig Augustinsson and Leon Bailey.

However, Matty Cash returns at right-back after missing two Gameweeks, while Emiliano Buendia is also handed a rare start.

GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Dennis

Subs: Hennessey, Williams, Worrall, Boly, Mangala, O’Brien, Lingard, Surridge, Awoniyi

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Coutinho, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Bednarek, Chambers, Archer, Sanson, Bogarde, Nakamba, Dendoncker, Ings

341 Comments
  1. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Small green for Scout pick.

    Tracking the Scoutpick 22/23
    GW1: OR 4 794 684 (54p) Cap 24, GR 4 794 684 (54p)
    GW2: OR 5 691 378 (102p) Cap 10, GR 6 447 454 (48p)
    GW3: OR 4 695 079 (157p) Cap 16, GR 2 565 545 (55p)
    GW4: OR 3 012 491 (234p) Cap 6, GR 776 234 (77p)
    GW5: OR 2 216 114 (311p) Cap 34, GR 1 937 686 (77p)
    GW6: OR 1 960 209 (361p) Cap 18, GR 2 697 345 (50p)
    GW7 : OR 1 924 330 (361p) Cap 0, GR 1 ( 0p)
    GW8 : OR 1 455 110 (422p) Cap 20, GR 2 139 574 (61p)
    GW9 : OR 1 389 981 (501p) Cap 46, GR 3 371 684 (79p)
    GW10:OR 1 146 297 (572p) Cap 12, GR 2 088 156 (71p)

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Thanks Firminooooo. Nice to beat scouts (4th time and 2 ties).

      1. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks. Just fun to provide this info. Always been interested in how the Scout picks would perform over a season.

    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      52 mins ago

      FFS Scout pick or the official website Scout selection?
      Does it include auto-subs? I know in previous seasons FFS didn't restrict their bench by budget so auto-subs couldn't be included, not sure when it changed this season to restrict the budget to what we all tend to have available.

      1. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        FFS Scout picks. Includes autosubs.

        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Thanks for doing this.

          1. Firminooooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Thank you. Thought I could share the info with the community. Probably someone else interested as well.

  2. Shultan
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Fabianski (ward)
    Trip, cancelo, James, geuhi, *coufal
    KDB, madd, Zaha, martinelli, pereira
    Haaland, *mitro, Toney*
    2FT 0.1 ITB

    Not sure what to do, not happy with 3 players * plus would rather have foden versus Liverpool than KDB but fell stuck with KDB for GW11, defo going GW12

    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      No point bringing in Foden for one week then blank.

      1. Meechoo115
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I would get rid of Cancelo to whoever has best defensive fixtures for next two games. Then get Foden 13

  3. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    250k red... feels like I got away with murder...

    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Couple of greens recently

  4. Londongeezaa
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    Have a feeling Mitro is going to punish his sellers.

    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      28 mins ago

      During WC?

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      He was around here earlier with a pair of bongos singing Serbian country and western tunes. Got him back in for Wilson just to make him go away.

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      In GW13?

      1. Londongeezaa
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Have I missed something? He was hoping to be fit for the WHU game.

        Is he not expected back for Bournemouth?

  5. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    55 mins ago

    Site not showing goals and assists in
    NOT vs Villa game?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yeah. Load of lads on 6 BPS getting 3 baps each 😉

  6. g40steve
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    Any changes got a FT?

    Need to bench 1?

    Raya,
    Cancelo, Trippier, James, Saliba
    Martineli, KDB, Maddison, Bowen
    Martial, Toney, Hauland C

    Ward, Andreas, Neco,

    .5 itb

    1. Meechoo115
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Bench Trippier or Cancelo. Think both concede

    2. Pariße
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Find a better keeper.

      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Kepa

    3. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Have to bench Martial if injured

  7. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    Villa squad not blessed with top talent, outside of Martinez, but Stevie G shoukd be getting more out of them than he is

    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gerard’s playing style needs an overhaul, release the fullbacks & get the crosses in.

      He will be gone by Dec at this rate.

  8. Londongeezaa
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Have I missed something with Mitro?

    He was hoping to be fit for the WHU game.

    Is he not expected back for Bournemouth?

