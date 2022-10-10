Nottm Forest v Aston Villa team news: Williams benched, Bailey misses out

Gameweek 10 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) reaches its conclusion on Monday, with Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa getting underway at 20:00 BST.
The hosts prop up the table after losing five matches in a row, while Villa begin the matchday in 16th place despite putting together a three-match unbeaten streak.
Steve Cooper makes five changes from the side that lost 4-0 to Leicester City in Gameweek 9, with Serge Aurier, Harry Toffolo, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler and Emmenuel Dennis all coming into the starting XI.
That means Neco Williams, owned by 24.4 per cent of managers, drops to the bench.
As for the visitors, Steven Gerrard is without the injured Ludwig Augustinsson and Leon Bailey.
However, Matty Cash returns at right-back after missing two Gameweeks, while Emiliano Buendia is also handed a rare start.
GAMEWEEK 10 LINE-UPS
Nottingham Forest XI: Henderson, Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Toffolo, Kouyate, Yates, Freuler, Gibbs-White, Johnson, Dennis
Subs: Hennessey, Williams, Worrall, Boly, Mangala, O’Brien, Lingard, Surridge, Awoniyi
Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Coutinho, Watkins
Subs: Olsen, Bednarek, Chambers, Archer, Sanson, Bogarde, Nakamba, Dendoncker, Ings
VIDEO LATEST
GET IN-GAME DATA AT LIVE FPL
Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek
Small green for Scout pick.
Tracking the Scoutpick 22/23
GW1: OR 4 794 684 (54p) Cap 24, GR 4 794 684 (54p)
GW2: OR 5 691 378 (102p) Cap 10, GR 6 447 454 (48p)
GW3: OR 4 695 079 (157p) Cap 16, GR 2 565 545 (55p)
GW4: OR 3 012 491 (234p) Cap 6, GR 776 234 (77p)
GW5: OR 2 216 114 (311p) Cap 34, GR 1 937 686 (77p)
GW6: OR 1 960 209 (361p) Cap 18, GR 2 697 345 (50p)
GW7 : OR 1 924 330 (361p) Cap 0, GR 1 ( 0p)
GW8 : OR 1 455 110 (422p) Cap 20, GR 2 139 574 (61p)
GW9 : OR 1 389 981 (501p) Cap 46, GR 3 371 684 (79p)
GW10:OR 1 146 297 (572p) Cap 12, GR 2 088 156 (71p)