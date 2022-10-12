The FPL Watchlist: Who are the best medium-term player picks?

With just six Gameweeks of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to go before the World Cup break, now’s a good time to be looking at the last batch of medium-term targets before we are all handed unlimited transfers.

Unlike the Scout Picks, which focuses exclusively on the very next Gameweek, our Watchlist picks out the players who are the best targets over four to six Gameweeks based on fixtures, form and value.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

In our Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, the initial focus is on the next four Gameweeks but anything up to six weeks is factored in.

Players are selected and ranked according to factors such as form, club injuries, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

We typically toe the line with FPL’s definition of ‘form’ (average points accrued in matches played over the last 30 days) but allowances are sometimes made for players coming back from injury.

The key for the factors you’ll see in the below tables is as follows:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL GOALKEEPERS

The annus horribilis for goalkeepers continued in Gameweek 10 with only three clean sheets recorded. Not a single shot-stopper features among FPL’s top 20 points-scorers, with Nick Pope (£5.3m) leading the way in the begloved brotherhood despite failing to keep a clean sheet in six of his last seven matches.

Pope had been topping our Watchlist for quite some time but we’ve got a new shot-stopper climbing to the summit this week.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.4m) is the new number one, both at Chelsea and on our Watchlist.

We still have to be cautious around the Spaniard, given Graham Potter’s reputation for tinkering and the fact that Edouard Mendy (£4.9m) was injured for the first two matches of his new manager’s tenure.

But Kepa has now seen off Mendy’s challenge in the last three competitive fixtures and is the only member of the Blues backline to start all five competitive games under Potter, so a relative security of starts – we can’t rule out Potter doing what Thomas Tuchel did and giving his back-up goalkeeper the odd appearance – is also in his favour amid the rotation elsewhere.

For £0.9m less than Pope, we’re getting a (presumed) first-choice goalkeeper with slightly better fixtures over the next six Gameweeks.

Chelsea have also kept three clean sheets in a row at home and abroad, while their expected goals conceded (xGC) tallies in their four competitive matches since the international break are 0.48, 1.11 (the much-changed team v Wolves), 0.39 and 0.44.

Jose Sa (£5.0m) also re-enters the fray, though not too high up given the uncertainty over the identity of the new Wolverhampton Wanderers manager and any new tactical ideas the incoming head coach might have. Wolves are joint-third-best for fewest big chances conceded this season and our Rate My Team points projections have him as third among goalkeepers from Gameweeks 11-16.

Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) remains high up ahead of Crystal Palace’s ticker-topping run of fixtures; the Eagles had a tough old start to the season in terms of matches but their underlying defensive numbers are moving in the right direction since the international break and they face five of the division’s seven lowest scorers from Gameweeks 12-16. There is that nagging doubt over a benching out of the blue, something that happened on occasion last season, although niggling fitness issues were partly to blame in 2021/22.

There’s not much changing elsewhere, with David Raya (£4.5m) and Bernd Leno (£4.5m) just about hanging on to their places low down the list thanks to some favourable fixtures and their propensity to make saves: the former can’t be beaten for save points in 2022/23, while the latter is making more saves per 90 minutes than any other goalkeeper.

Ederson (£5.5m), a rotation-free route into the league’s best defence, will inevitably rise up the table once the next two Gameweeks are out of the way, although just how much he appeals when Messrs Cancelo, Foden/De Bruyne and Haaland offer a more explosive City triple-up is another question.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL DEFENDERS

There’s been more activity on our defenders’ Watchlist than in any other position this week, and there could be more to come depending on what Graham Potter says about Reece James‘s (£6.1m) injury in Friday’s pre-match press conference. As things stand for now, with James neither ruled in nor out of upcoming matches, we’ll leave the Chelsea right-back at the top of the list: if he’s fit, then a combination of appealing fixtures, clean sheet potential and attacking threat marks him out as the stand-out FPL defender until Gameweek 13 at the earliest, albeit one with a bit of a rotation risk under Potter.

Speaking of which, we’ve finally jettisoned Ivan Perisic (£5.5m). There’s nothing wrong with the veteran Croatian’s underlying data when he’s on the pitch, as he boasts the best rate of expected goal involvement (xGI) among FPL defenders with significant game-time this season.

But the fact is that his average appearance time this season is a little over 45 minutes, so with crucial Champions League fixtures either side of a busy period in Gameweeks 11-13, with Manchester United and Liverpool to come in the next five Gameweeks, and with the Gameweek 14 clash at Bournemouth the middle game in a Wednesday-Saturday-Tuesday run, we’ve opted for the relative security and cheaper price tag of Eric Dier (£5.1m). The recruitment of a new set-piece coach at Spurs seems to be paying dividends, with no team scoring more goals from free-kicks and corners so far in 2022/23. Dier has himself twice been on the scoresheet already this season.

The injured Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s (£7.3m) place in the Watchlist is taken by Virgil van Dijk (£6.4m), despite Andrew Robertson (£6.7m) returning to fitness. There are still big reservations about a Liverpool backline that has just conceded nine big chances in the last two Gameweeks but the fixtures from Gameweeks 12-16 aren’t too bad, and the Reds of course have a home match next midweek when City and Arsenal blank. At the very least, van Dijk gives you assured starts during a period when rotation will be rife elsewhere. Jurgen Klopp’s side, indeed, have the shortest turnaround times between both Gameweeks 11 + 12 and Gameweeks 12 + 13, which sets the alarm bells ringing for players like Robertson.

Such is the paucity of attractive defensive targets (we’ve already discussed what’s wrong with erstwhile ‘big at the back’ options James, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson and Perisic) that we’ve actually promoted an Arsenal defender to our Watchlist, despite the upcoming blank. Around Gameweek 12, however, the Gunners enjoy some very favourable fixtures against Leeds, Southampton and Nottingham Forest, with the division’s lowest scorers, Wolves, also on the horizon in Gameweek 16.

The league leaders have the second-best xGC tally in the division at present, so Ben White (£4.5m) comes into the thinking. William Saliba‘s (£5.0m) string of price rises means that he’s no longer the budget asset he once was, and despite his hefty points tally, it’s hard to make a case for that extra half a million: Saliba’s three attacking returns have come from just three shots, two chances created and an xGI of 0.44. White meanwhile is getting forward a little more to create a few chances from right-back (six, joint-15th among defenders) and has a potentially favourable habit of being substituted off between 60 and 90 minutes: he’s already benefitted from banking clean sheet points in one instance when his teammates went on to concede.

It’s certainly not a vintage crop of defenders at present, with Neco Williams (£4.1m) hanging on by his fingertips while we wait to see for certain whether Serge Aurier (£4.5m) has supplanted him as Steve Cooper’s first-choice right-back. Williams’ cost and attacking threat (when selected!) are his only redeeming qualities at present, and we’re waiting for another pretender to the circa-£4.0m crown while Nathan Patterson (£4.1m) remains sidelined.

Max Kilman (£4.5m) gets the nod over Jonny (£4.4m) for now as the Wolves representative, as there is always a chance that Bruno Lage’s successor favours a different full-back pairing upon his appointment.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL MIDFIELDERS

There’s far more quality to be had in the midfield pool, with the above list bursting at the seams with viable options over the next six Gameweeks.

It’s questionable, therefore, why an underperforming Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) still tops the pile despite this being a golden period for midfield assets. In short, he’s a bit of a placeholder until Gameweek 13 when Phil Foden (£8.2m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.4m) are free of their blanks, although who would put it past the in-form City pair past to outscore the Egyptian until that point.

For all his detractors at present, Salah is still second among FPL midfielders (to De Bruyne) for non-penalty xGI this season, and in the silver medal spot over the last six matches, too. And for what it’s worth, he’s also the top midfielder in Rate My Team’s points projections over the next six Gameweeks, not to mention a strong captaincy candidate in Blank Gameweek 12.

A cluster of £8.0m-ish talismanic midfielders trail in Salah’s wake, with Jarrod Bowen (£8.2m), joint-top among midfielders for shots in the box over the last six matches and seemingly on penalties for West Ham, rising in our pecking order.

Faith in Raheem Sterling (£10.0m) is wobbling a bit: we’ve kept him in our Watchlist despite Bowen leapfrogging him but after a very promising start against RB Salzburg a month ago, the potential rotation risk, an ever-changing role (an attacking left wing-back one week, up top the next) and Mason Mount (£7.6m) boasting an ever-present starter status under Graham Potter mean that our head may soon be turned to the cheaper of the two England internationals.

Foden and De Bruyne swap places as the go-to City midfielder presuming it’s one or the other but the pair will likely be united together towards the top of the Watchlist come Gameweek 13. Foden is beating the Belgian for xGI over the last six matches and, still, is an ever-present starter in the league this season.

Andreas Pereira (£4.6m) is RMT’s best-value midfielder over the next six Gameweeks, with some trickier short-term fixtures keeping the in-form Miguel Almiron (£5.2m) out of the list, while three goals in three starts for Antony (£7.6m) sees the Manchester United join the midfield conga line. The winger has taken 10 shots in his first three outings for the Red Devils, twice as many as any of his team-mates.

THE WATCHLIST: BEST FPL FORWARDS

We await further news on Aleksandar Mitrovic‘s (£6.8m) fitness ahead of Gameweek 11, so the Serbian could belatedly drop out of our Watchlist like Reece James closer to the FPL deadline.

Harry Kane (£11.4m), on a run of eight matches without a blank, rises to second in the Watchlist above Mitrovic and Ivan Toney (£7.3m), with the Spurs striker starting to pull away from the mid-price pair not just in terms of FPL points but also when it comes to the underlying xGI. With City and Arsenal blanking in Gameweek 12, he’s arguably the most attractive premium pick over the next two Gameweeks.

As we mentioned last week, the xG-phobic Dominic Solanke (£5.7m)’s inclusion so high up is more about him being the go-to sub-£6.0m forward for anyone playing 3-5-2 and wanting a reliable, playable emergency bench option, particularly in Gameweek 12 when Arsenal and City assets blank. Another positive is that he and Bournemouth now face three teams who have got just three clean sheets between them in the whole of 2022/23.

What Solanke likely gives you over the next three back-to-back Gameweeks is a security of starts, something you couldn’t say for certain about the four names immediately below him.

Gianluca Scamacca (£6.7m) is one such name who could be facing fatigue-led bench duty in Gameweek 12 or 13 but, in the medium term, he seems to be preferred domestically to Michail Antonio (£7.1m), who is getting his run-outs in Europe. Five shots in the box and three big chances arrived during Scamacca’s eye-catching display against Fulham in Gameweek 10, with three defences of questionable quality (including Liverpool’s) up next.

The Italian comes in for the ousted Ollie Watkins (£7.2m), who, along with the rest of the Aston Villa attack, is flopping badly under Steven Gerrard despite a favourable fixture run.

We’re giving ourselves one more Gameweek to assess Darwin Nunez (£8.8m), meanwhile, who could well face bench duty at the weekend if Klopp prefers the off-the-ball qualities of Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) against City. Darwin is on a run of three successive starts over the last week, so managed game-time may also be in the offing going into the tightest Gameweek 11-13 turnaround in the division.