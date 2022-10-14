Brentford v Brighton team news: De Zerbi names unchanged XI

Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway tonight, as Brighton and Hove Albion visit Brentford.

The hosts have failed to win any of their last three league matches, while Roberto De Zerbi is seeking his first win in the Premier League.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Thomas Frank makes three changes to the side that were thrashed 5-1 at Newcastle United in Gameweek 10.

Vitaly Janelt, Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa all start, with Shandon Baptiste and Josh Dasilva dropping to the bench. Aaron Hickey, meanwhile, is not in the squad.

As for the visitors, De Zerbi names an unchanged XI.

That means Robert Sanchez, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard start, all of whom are owned by over 15 per cent of Fantasy managers.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Janelt, Onyeka, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa, Toney

Subs: Cox, Canos, Dasilva, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan, Gross, Trossard, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Lallana, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Gilmour, Turns

