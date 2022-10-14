688
Dugout Discussion October 14

Brentford v Brighton team news: De Zerbi names unchanged XI

688 Comments
Gameweek 11 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway tonight, as Brighton and Hove Albion visit Brentford.

The hosts have failed to win any of their last three league matches, while Roberto De Zerbi is seeking his first win in the Premier League.

Kick-off is at 20:00 BST.

Thomas Frank makes three changes to the side that were thrashed 5-1 at Newcastle United in Gameweek 10.

Vitaly Janelt, Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa all start, with Shandon Baptiste and Josh Dasilva dropping to the bench. Aaron Hickey, meanwhile, is not in the squad.

As for the visitors, De Zerbi names an unchanged XI.

That means Robert Sanchez, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard start, all of whom are owned by over 15 per cent of Fantasy managers.

GAMEWEEK 11 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Raya, Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Janelt, Onyeka, Jensen, Mbeumo, Wissa, Toney

Subs: Cox, Canos, Dasilva, Jorgensen, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Dunk, Webster, March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan, Gross, Trossard, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Lallana, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma, Gilmour, Turns

688 Comments
  1. MFC86
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Good rid of Raya and Toney, brought in Trossard. Painful

    
    1. Supersonic_
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Ouch

      
  2. Thanos
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Can only hope Ward doesn’t start tomorrow with Raya on bench 🙁

    
    1. Nightf0x
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Same

      
  3. Kodap
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    does that Yellow mean a suspension for Toney now? Not sure how many he's on

    
    1. CRO KLOPP
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      4th

      
  4. Supersonic_
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Lovely stuff. Raya and Toney.

    
    1. FCHaalandaise
      14 mins ago

      Brill same

      
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        
  5. FCHaalandaise
    19 mins ago

    Raya and Toney!!!

    Great start to the week!

    
  6. CRO KLOPP
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    from 200k to 60k atm thanks to Raya and Toney

    
  7. Pad Randa (The OG)
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Ward
    Kilman - Trippier - Guehi - Tarkowski
    Zaha - Maddi - Bowen - Trossard
    Auba - Wilson

    Kepa, Haaland, Foden, Cancelo

    Have 2 FTs to burn, but kinda don't really need to? Maybe Tarkowski to Castagne?

    
    1. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      I would keep Tarq

      
      1. Pad Randa (The OG)
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        I guess I could see what happens to Auba tomorrow, as well. Was rather surprised when he was dropped against Wolves.

        
        1. Slouch 87 Slackwillie'…
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          He wasn't dropped , he was rested for a not insignificant Champions League game Big difference

          
  8. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Toney’s fifth yellow vs Chelsea, mark my words

    
    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Could be worse, thought for a moment it was his fifth now

      
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Doesn't really matter tbh. It's only point loss.

      
      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        just now

        But he will sit AV

        
  9. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Bps
    Toney (BRE) (55)
    Raya (BRE) (36)
    Pinnock (BRE) (25)
    Mee (BRE) (23)
    Henry (BRE) (20)
    Ajer (BRE) (19)
    Mac Allister (BHA) (14)
    Onyeka (BRE) (14)

    
  10. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Mark rising million places with Toney and Raya!

    
    1. g40steve
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Needs it 5.5m rank is a joke

      
    2. Free Hat
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Good for him

      
    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Perils of a god awful rank

      
    4. NorCal Villan
      just now

      Nice cheerleading

      
  11. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    Only Raya here but wow, I was thinking hoping for 3-4pts was a push today

    
    1. CRO KLOPP
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I've almost benched him for Ward

      
  12. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Raya 10 pointer. Beautiful sight!

    
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Very nice for his owners.

      
      1. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Raya is the new Pope 😆

      
  13. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Why does Toney get a yellow at this late stage.

    
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      He was being stupid and wanted to win 20 seconds from the clock.

      
    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Just be glad it's not one of those ones that also results in him losing a bonus pt

      
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Just took a little nip
      Ref was being pissy

      
  14. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    I almost did Reya to Kepa last week
    Did it this morning
    Reya has been C- all season

    
    1. Witty Pun: Not good at this…
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      And yet he's now 4th in overall goalie points. Shows how awful keepers have been

      
  15. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Repost bottomed-

    Evening all!! Not watching the game, seen Trossard went off, not injured is he??!!!!

    
  16. Dr. Rog
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thomas Frank and Ivan Toney at Utd next summer.

    
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Dunno about Frank, but Toney is a real possibility.

      
  17. Free Hat
    • 3 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thats why I dont like changing gk.
    Stick with one and ride it out, hauls will come unexpectedly

    
    1. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'll still likely move him on on WC in GW13 but yeah apart from a scenario like that I think it's best to ride it out if nobody stands out

      
      1. Free Hat
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        This season not really a standout 4.5 option, so i think i will hold.

        
      2. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Everyone’s having Kepa on WC right?

        
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Kante news will probably make me look elsewhere, really I'll be a 4 week thing then room to change again after the World Cup

          
          1. Mambino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Hmm, yes it’s a good point

            
      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Really? avl WOL nfo ... but on WC yeah should be fine

        
        1. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Oh didn't actually have a proper look at the fixtures, guess I'll actually hold then!

          
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I brought him in WC9 for the ok-ish fixtures, lucky tonight

            
        2. NateDog
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Although I'll see if I can afford to upgrade Ward to have cover for that City game

          
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Yeah makes sense if you WC with one premium

            
  18. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Est rank: 666,603
    Oh so close to the devils number :mrgreen:

    
    1. Dr. Rog
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      take a hit now, you might just land on it overnight

      
    2. NorCal Villan
      1 min ago

      Let him who hath understanding…

      
  19. Mambino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Nice

    
  20. Adzy
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Any chance pope gets a 10 pointer too haha, killer benching the wrong one.

    
    1. Pad Randa (The OG)
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      W-w-wait... You played Pope away to United and benched Raya home to Brighton? That was...bold.

      
      1. Mambino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Everyone still thinks United are poo apparently

        
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Thinks?

          
      2. Adzy
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Very bold, they had there chances to be fair but raya was class tonight.

        
  21. Optimus.
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Raya (c) in Sky thankfully

    
  22. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    That's the Brighton we know and love, nothing but lovely build up play for 90 mins.

    
  23. DropkickMurphys
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    All those scout picks, zillion different fpl pages, instagram accounts etc. are out there and not even one of them have I seen mentioning anything at all about Toney. Like everything, all bandwagoning. This week Trossard whatever, next week will be another one.

    
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      Next time can you tell us before it happens instead of after?

      
    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Az’s podcast said that Toney was matching Haaland for shots on target, think he’s third priority after Kane

      
    3. NorCal Villan
      2 mins ago

      Maybe the lesson is to completely tune out all that noise

      
  24. Viper
    • 12 Years
    11 mins ago

    Early thoughts on this -4? Wildcarding Gw13..

    James, KDB & Jesus -> Dunk, Salah & Jota

    
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      No from me

      
      1. Viper
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Any preference of what to do with James, KDB & Jesus?

        Can get anyone basically

        
        1. Slouch 87 Slackwillie'…
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Reece isn't going to play midweek imo and it could be much worse .

          
        2. EffPeeEll
          • 2 Years
          just now

          why dont you at least watch the rest of the games play out.
          you wont find a crystal ball on here

          
    2. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      might have to bring forward the WC to GW12

      
      1. Viper
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nah, I'll be going treble City & Arsenal on WC

        
    3. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      No

      
    4. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd go Andersen, Son, Firmino

      
    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Webster/Dunk Son Firmino

      
  25. No Need
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Lets get the is 22 from 2 any good people out the way now please

    
    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Wasn’t going brag but yes

      
    2. Viper
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      2 from 1 here

      
      1. No Need
        • 9 Years
        just now

        My kind of manager

        
    3. Witty Pun: Not good at this…
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      24 from 3 any good? 😆

      
      1. No Need
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Too many blanks

        
    4. FCHaalandaise
      3 mins ago

      Is 22 from 2 with no hits any good?

      
    5. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      23 from 3!

      But the dark side is that I traded James for Webster. That was the 1.

      BHA looked over-run at times.

      
  26. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    For after GW 12, choose two of Toney, Jesus, and Kane. Already have Haaland (sold Toney to get him), and I'm probably wildcarding

    
    1. Dunster
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Suspect you will be going 3 City and 3 Arsenal - so if you have Haaland then decision on Kane depends on whether you go Cancelo and Foden, or KDB and Foden. If former might be able to make Kane work.

      Same decision as me but if I don’t go KDB I am tempted by Salah back as a (weird) punt

      
    2. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I have Toney

      Looking to trade him for Firmino or Darwin

      
  27. Dunster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    Anyone else finding LiveFPL not working

    
    1. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Just need to keep refreshing if it has the error message I suspect you're seeing. Normally just during peak periods

      
      1. Dunster
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks

        
  28. afs2239
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Should i get rid of Ben davies
    If though , who is the best replacement at 5.9 max

    

