FPL Gameweek 11: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow later.

READ MORE: Toney and Raya haul in Gameweek 11 opener

BRIEF ROUND-UP

James Maddison (£8.3m) will miss Gameweek 12 after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in Leicester City’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

The much-maligned Danny Ward (£4.1m) recorded a second successive home clean sheet but it was Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) who took top honours at the King Power, registering a double-digit haul after saving six shots and collecting maximum bonus points.

It’s been a Gameweek for goalkeepers after David Raya‘s (£4.5m) heroics on Friday, with Jose Sa (£5.1m) rising to the summit of the shot-stoppers’ points table with a clean sheet, a penalty save and three bonus ponus points in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Wolves are now joint-second in the division for clean sheets (four), alongside Tottenham Hotspur.

Neco Williams (£4.1m) benefitted from an injury to Serge Aurier (£4.5m) to regain his place in the visitors’ starting XI but blanked for the eighth time in 10 matches.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.7m) was passed fit for Fulham’s clash with fellow newly promoted side Bournemouth and scored from the spot but it was Dominic Solanke (£5.7m) who stole the headlines and the maximum bonus at Craven Cottage, plundering his fifth and sixth attacking returns of the season with a goal and an assist.

The only team without a clean sheet in 2022/23 are up next for Solanke and the Cherries.

In the evening kick-off, Everton underscored their growing reputation as a solid defensive side and frustrated Spurs for the first half of their contest. But Harry Kane (£11.4m) extended his blank-less run to nine matches, tucking away a second-half penalty to lift his points-per-match season average to a superb 7.2.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre: