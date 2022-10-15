18
Scoreboard October 15

FPL Gameweek 11: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus and statistics

18 Comments
The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers you need from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

Our usual Scout Notes article, which summarises more of the main FPL talking points, notable manager quotes and injury news in extra detail, will follow later.

READ MORE: Toney and Raya haul in Gameweek 11 opener

BRIEF ROUND-UP

James Maddison (£8.3m) will miss Gameweek 12 after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in Leicester City’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

The much-maligned Danny Ward (£4.1m) recorded a second successive home clean sheet but it was Vicente Guaita (£4.5m) who took top honours at the King Power, registering a double-digit haul after saving six shots and collecting maximum bonus points.

It’s been a Gameweek for goalkeepers after David Raya‘s (£4.5m) heroics on Friday, with Jose Sa (£5.1m) rising to the summit of the shot-stoppers’ points table with a clean sheet, a penalty save and three bonus ponus points in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Wolves are now joint-second in the division for clean sheets (four), alongside Tottenham Hotspur.

Neco Williams (£4.1m) benefitted from an injury to Serge Aurier (£4.5m) to regain his place in the visitors’ starting XI but blanked for the eighth time in 10 matches.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.7m) was passed fit for Fulham’s clash with fellow newly promoted side Bournemouth and scored from the spot but it was Dominic Solanke (£5.7m) who stole the headlines and the maximum bonus at Craven Cottage, plundering his fifth and sixth attacking returns of the season with a goal and an assist.

The only team without a clean sheet in 2022/23 are up next for Solanke and the Cherries.

In the evening kick-off, Everton underscored their growing reputation as a solid defensive side and frustrated Spurs for the first half of their contest. But Harry Kane (£11.4m) extended his blank-less run to nine matches, tucking away a second-half penalty to lift his points-per-match season average to a superb 7.2.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Tottenham Hotspur2 – 0Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers1 – 0Nottingham Forest
Fulham2 – 2Bournemouth
Leicester City0 – 0Crystal Palace
Brentford2 – 0Brighton and Hove Albion

18 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Totti
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who do u rather guys?

    A) kane and maclister or billing (max 6.1)
    B) solanke and son

    1. PKnox11
      2 mins ago

      Kane and Billing.

      Son isnt getting the returns for his price.

    2. bialk
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Prefer Solanke and Salah

    3. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A with almiron

  2. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Mad fail. Zaha fail. Son fail as expected. Monster red arrow coming tomorrow.

  3. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Worth a -4 to lose any of cancelo foden martinelli?

    1. bialk
      • 13 Years
      just now

      No

  4. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is this worth a hit to field 11?

    Maddison and greenwood to trossard and solanke

    Or just do 1 move for free and field 10

    Thanks

    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’d take the hit

    2. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Field 10

    3. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I’d take the hit.
      Like that move.

    4. FC Hakkebøf
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Field 10

  5. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) Get Trossard for Maddison and captain him with FT
    B) Get Salah(c) for a -4 while dropping Kane

    No Wildcard left

  6. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any ideas on what to do here? I'm lost with so many players out or doubted

    Pope
    Williams, Zouma, Trippier
    Pereira, Bowen,
    Martial*, Mitrovich
    Subs: Iversen, James*
    Out: Haaland, Foden, Cancelo, Maddison, Martinelli,
    2FT, 4.5 ITB

  7. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Captain failure, but could have been a success... if I fade a Haaland/Salah slaughter I'm in great shape.

    -4 for GW12 to ensure I field XI, and now to while away the last few hours at work playing Star Trek Fleet Command and drinking gin.

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      why who did you cap?

  8. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is Gomez nailed at RB with Trent out injured?

  9. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    8 likely starters next week with 1 free transfer and 2 m in bank

    A Maddison to Trossard and play 9
    B Maddison to Bowen and play 9
    C A plus Patterson to Castagne or Dunk ( which?) -4 for 10 starters
    D B plus Patterson to Castagne/Dunk -4 and play 10
    E Any better suggestions welcome

    Pope ( Ward)
    Doherty Trippier Guehi ( Cancelo* Patterson*)
    Zaha Andreas ( Foden* Martinelli* Maddison*)
    Kane Mitrovic ( Haaland*)

  10. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    I’m on WC13 so want to be aggressive for gw12.
    Thinking of

    Haaland + Maddison > Kane + Sterling (-4)

    Gives me a full 11.

    Pope
    Trippier, Doherty, Neco
    Salah, Sterling, Bowen, Andreas
    Kane, Mitrovic, Solanke

    Iverson, Cancelo, Gabriel, Martinelli

    It’s a fun team yeah?

